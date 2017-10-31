My Thoughts On Third Quarter GDP And The Economic Outlook

Looking forward, investors have to be wary of chaos in thenation's capital as a chief near-term driver of instability.

Despite positive signs, both political headwinds and a continued lack of monetary policy firepower make the growth trend more brittle than it needs to be.

The growth was the product of a robust economy, with both consumer spending and business investment contributing to the continued uptrend.

Before the Q3 GDP reading, I had predicted 3% growth to be a litmus test of sustained economic strength; my forecast was borne out.

I gave a brief interview to GuruFocus in advance of the release of third quarter GDP data by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. I stated that, "If the economists' prediction of 3% growth is borne out, it will be an excellent sign that the economy is rebounding from the hurricanes that battered the South...2017 has seen some welcome developments, including an increase in business investment after a couple of sluggish years."

I went on to say that, in light of high consumer confidence, "Solid indications from business and households would demonstrate a broad economic confidence and the necessary activity to keep the growth engine chugging."

As it turned out, GDP did fall in the third quarter, but by a meager 0.1%. The BEA attributed the strong growth to a mix of consumer spending, business investment, export increases, and high federal spending.

The positive reading was certainly welcome, as it demonstrated a robust economy with multiple drivers. Increasing business investment has been a particularly welcome sign, after years of anemic investment. Failure to invest now, after all, tends to lead to lower output down the line. Businesses appear sufficiently confident both in the current market, and in the value of expanding production.

Yet, as with any economic readout, it is only a snapshot of the past. What is in store for the future?

There seems to be a wide confluence of positive economic action, from production to financing to ultimate consumption. But that rosy picture has, at least in part, been driven by optimism about economic reform in Washington, DC. A promised tax reform, including cuts for businesses and a possible amnesty for the ocean of cash sitting in foreign bank accounts, would definitely keep the economy juiced up, if they are delivered upon. But continued uncertainty in the capital and friction between the Trump Administration and Congress (including many from within the president's own party) could slow or scupper significant tax reform efforts.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve has just begun its efforts to raise interest rates. That is important for the long-run, since it is a critical lever for maintaining economic stability, cooling off runaway expansion, and dampening the effects of slowdown. Politics and uncertainty have crept into that institution as well, as the search for the next Fed chair continues.

Overall, the economy looks quite healthy. But that rigor may come under strain thanks to political forces undermining or confusing the market.

Cautious optimism continues to look like the correct prescription to the interested investor.

