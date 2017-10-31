Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 31, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Analysts

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you for joining us today on Genesee & Wyoming's Q3 2017 earnings call. Please note that we will be referring to a slide presentation during today's call. These slides are posted on the Investors page of our website, www.gwrr.com. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures disclosed on this conference call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are likewise posted on the Investors page of our website.

We will start with the Safe Harbor statement and then proceed with the call. Some of the statements we will make during this call, which represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which provides a Safe Harbor for such statements.

Our use of words such as estimate, anticipate, plan, believe, could, expect, targeting, budgeting, or similar expressions are intended to identify these statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, including but not limited to, factors we would discuss later and the factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties of such statements. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements we make will be realized. We do not undertake and expressly disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law, and you should recognize that this information is only accurate as of today's date.

On the call today, we have four speakers: our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann; our Chief Financial Officer, T.J. Gallagher; our Chief Operating Officer, David Brown; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Miller.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you, Matt, and welcome to G&W's earnings call for the third quarter of 2017. As always, we'll start our call this morning with safety. On slide number 3, you'll see that G&W completed the first nine months of 2017 with an industry-leading safety index of 0.66 injuries per 200,000 man-hours. Each of our three geographic regions, North America, Australia, and the UK/Europe, are now performing at equally high levels, and we are pleased with the uniformity of our global culture of safety.

Turning to slide number 4. In the third quarter of 2017, we reported diluted EPS of $0.80 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.81, the latter being roughly $0.04 below the midpoint of our guidance. In our North America segment, we were about $0.04 weaker than expected with North American volumes roughly 2% lower than planned, primarily due to the drought in South Dakota, which impacted shipments more than expected. At the same time, however, we were pleased with the performance of our operating team in the third quarter, as we successfully managed through two hurricanes and related precautionary shutdowns of several short line railroads in the Southeast United States as well as Texas.

In Australia, our third quarter financial results were modestly behind plan due to work stoppages at customer coal mines. However, the impact was largely mitigated by the structure of our take-or-pay contract. In our UK/Europe segment, our third quarter financial results were right on target, as the turnaround of the UK business continues to advance.

Now let's turn to slide number 5 for a further discussion of our three business segments. In North America, we continue to see flat to modestly growing shipments, with the exception of weather-dependent commodities such as grain and coal, which have been more volatile. As T.J. will detail in a moment, our North American pricing remains firm at 2.5% and we expect that the recent tightening in the truck market will support our carloads and pricing into next year. Meanwhile, we continue to pursue efficiencies in North America and late in the third quarter, we divided the railroads of our Mountain West Region between our Central Region and our new Western Region, thereby unlocking around $2 million of annual savings. As a result of this consolidation, G&W now has nine regions worldwide; six in the United States, one in Canada, one in the UK/Europe, and one in Australia.

Turning to U.S. tax policy, we are carefully watching any progress toward federal tax reform and we continue to pursue renewal of the Short Line Tax Credit where it is politically achievable. With 249 co-sponsors in the House and 55 co-sponsors in the Senate, we have majority support in both chambers of Congress as the Short Line Tax Credit has maintained strong bipartisan support despite the tumultuous political environment.

Also in the third quarter, we closed on the formation of our 50-50 joint venture of CG Railway in partnership with SEACOR. With a four-day voyage time from Mobile, Alabama to Coatzacoalcos, Mexico the rail ferry service is faster and more cost effective than other land-based alternatives into Southern Mexico. In order to ensure a reliable service for our customers, we're investing in the ships and incurring extra maintenance costs through year-end 2017. In simple terms, the best way to think about our joint venture is that it's SEACOR's job to maintain the ships and it's G&W's job to fill the ships with railcars. From a commercial standpoint, customer support for the new venture has been very favorable.

Now let's turn to slide number 6 and Australia, where we own a controlling 51% of G&W Australia with Macquarie Infrastructure owning 49%. In the third quarter 2017, our coal volume in New South Wales was weaker than expected due to work stoppages at customer mines in the Hunter Valley. As I said, the financial impact of that lower volume was largely mitigated by our take-or-pay contract and also partially offset by the start of spot coal moves for new customers, shipments that we expect to increase further in the fourth quarter.

Our outlook for the Australian market continues to be positive, and we are bidding on contracts in multiple geographies. In addition, it is worth noting that two new minerals projects in South Australia were announced in the third quarter, each of which would require the proponents to invest approximately AUD 800 million of capital.

Finally, I should note that Arrium, which is our iron ore and steel producing customer in South Australia that entered bankruptcy in 2016, has now been sold to Liberty House and renamed. For G&W, it has been business as usual for our rail operations, and we are looking to support the new owner's expansion plans.

Now let's turn to slide number 7 and our UK/Europe segment. As you can see in the third quarter, our financial performance continued to improve. Multiple commercial and operational initiatives are underway in the UK. The flow of containers from the shipping lines through the UK ports is more fluid, and we continue to make progress amidst an improving UK business climate. The UK peak intermodal season feels solid as we enter the fourth quarter, and we are also actively bidding on new bulk business. At the same time, Pentalver is performing well, and we're investing in additional container storage capacity in the port of London Gateway, which we expect to be available in Q1 2018. Finally, ERS and Continental Europe performed as expected in the third quarter, during its first full period after restructuring.

Stepping back to reflect on G&W overall on slide 8, I would make a few points. First, I think that our international operations have turned the corner, and we're now awaiting a volume lift from our North American operations amidst a solid U.S. economy and a tightening truck market. Second, we continued to generate significant free cash flow. For the first nine months of 2017, our consolidated free cash flow before new business investments was $233 million with about $45 million of that being from Australia, which is 51% owned by G&W.

Our free cash flow before new business investments continues to be significantly higher than our reported net income. Third, we are pleased that our safety culture has proven to be equally replicable worldwide. Finally, we continue to actively evaluate acquisitions and investments across our global footprint of railroads.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, T.J. Gallagher. T.J.?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thanks, Jack, and good morning, everyone. Let's turn to slide 9 and results. Our adjusted diluted EPS were roughly flat year-over-year with stronger performance in our Australian and UK/European operations, offset by weaker North American performance, and the increased share count from our secondary offering last December.

Let's move into the details of each segment, and we'll start with North America on slide 10. Third quarter revenues increased $8.7 million or 2.8%. Excluding the Providence & Worcester and Heart of Georgia acquisitions, our same railroad North American revenues were roughly flat as stronger metals in auto traffic was offset by lower utility coal and agricultural product shipments.

Now turning to slide 11 and carloads. Our North American same railroad traffic was down 1.9% primarily due to lower agricultural product shipments. The drought in South Dakota is the largest factor here and the impact of the drought is expected to persist into the first half of 2018 until the next harvest. Also down in the quarter were utility coal in Utah and food and kindred shipments in California. Significant positive variances were in autos and metals.

Our auto traffic was up due to higher shipments in our Midwest region related to a new model conversion, and we also had higher imports into the Port of Grays Harbor in Washington, resulting from overflow traffic from other West Coast ports. Metals traffic was higher with stronger finished steel and pipe volumes partially offset by lower scrap steel and pig iron.

Now moving to slide 12 and pricing. Our same railroad North American core price increase in the third quarter was around 2.5%, which was in line with our expectations. The table on the slide bridges this core price increase to our reported average revenues per carload increase of 2.6%. As you can see on the slide, an unfavorable customer mix change was offset by a favorable commodity mix as well as higher fuel surcharges and a stronger Canadian dollar.

Now let's go to slide 13 and North American adjusted operating income. Our North American adjusted operating income excluding currency was down $5.3 million or 6%. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency, same railroad revenues were down $2 million and adjusted same railroad operating income was down $7.4 million, which is about $6 million lower than you'd expect given the revenue shortfall. Of this $6 million, roughly one-third is traffic mix related, primarily agricultural products, and the other two-thirds is due to higher expenses.

In the third quarter, we had higher casualties and insurance expenses of approximately $2 million, higher net fuel prices of $1 million and hurricane and other washout expenses also, which were $1 million.

Let us go to slide 14 in Australia. Australia revenues in Q3 increased $27.1 million or 50.1%, primarily due to the Grail-related revenues. Same railroad revenues increased $10.5 million due to the stronger Australian dollar, higher metallic ore revenues from two reopened mines, and stronger agricultural products revenues. Our minerals and stone revenues, however, were lower due to the customer port outage we had in August and September.

Slide 15, Australia adjusted operating income increased $14.1 million excluding currency, primarily due to the GRail acquisition, stronger metallic ores, and stronger agricultural products.

Now to the UK and Europe on slide 16. Revenues increased $40.1 million in the third quarter or 29.3%. Excluding the Pentalver acquisition, same railroad revenues were roughly flat as growth from the UK intermodal business, stronger Polish grain in aggregate and higher UK third-party crewing was offset by the impact of the ERS restructuring and lower UK infrastructure services.

Now slide 17. UK/European adjusted operating income increased $10.4 million year-over-year excluding FX and our same railroad adjusted operating income increased $7.7 million. The increase in income was a result of the completion of the ERS restructuring and the general turnaround in the UK business.

Now, let's turn to slide 18 for fourth quarter guidance. Let me refer you to our earlier Safe Harbor statement that noted that these statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ from our current expectations. These statements represent management's expectations regarding future results as of today, October 31, 2017, and we do not undertake any obligation to update this information.

In the fourth quarter, we expect revenues of approximately $560 million to $575 million and an operating ratio between 80% and 81%. Net interest expense should be $28 million, and we expect a tax rate of approximately 40%. The bottom line is that we are expecting Q4 diluted EPS of approximately $0.75. This outlook is about $0.05 lower than the Q4 guidance provided in August. And so, on slide 19, we provide a bridge.

We now expect North America to be approximately $0.03 weaker than our prior guidance with the big drivers being the South Dakota drought and weaker minerals and stone traffic, and this weakness in mineral and stone is due to maintenance outages at a salt customer and at a limestone customer as well as lower construction aggregates. Also, there's roughly $0.01 impact from our CG Railway JV with SEACOR, where we are undertaking an investment initiative to enhance the operating and safety performance of the two rail ferry vessels that the JV owns.

Finally, the outlook for Australia and the UK. Europe remain unchanged from our product guidance, but we do now expect a slightly higher full-year global tax rate.

Let's move to the balance sheet on slide 20. We ended the quarter with net debt to total capitalization of 40%. Net adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.9 times and approximately $400 million available under our revolver.

Last on slide 21, a final reminder for our Investor Day, which will be next week in New York City. We are now at capacity from an attendance standpoint. So, if you have not already registered, please do tune into the webcast. And for those attending, the meeting starts at 8:00 with registration at 7:30.

And with that, I'll open up the call for questions.

And our first question today comes from the line of Allison Landry with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Unknown Speaker

Hello. This is (16:53) for Allison. Thank you for taking our question.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Very good morning.

Unknown Speaker

Good morning. Could you maybe help us think through and potentially quantify the opportunity from the agreement with Canadian Pacific and Bluegrass Farms of Ohio? And additionally, are there any other opportunities, agreements with the other Class 1 rails that you are looking at?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure, why not – Michael Miller, do you want to – you want to speak to that?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure, Jack. With regards to trying to quantify that particular opportunity, I think it's too early to give any specifics associated with that. Clearly, we've worked closely with CP's intermodal department to identify some immediate opportunities, but they're relatively small. As you're probably aware, most of the steamship lines major bid cycle start in the spring of each year. So, the biggest uplift will come once those no-bid (17:47) cycles come out early in the spring.

Now we're just working with CP to get the service product in place, the marketing agreements in place, but we do feel very comfortable that there's going to be a great opportunity there because of the ability to load into the Midwest area and then reload these containers back to the Port of Vancouver. And then with regards to other opportunities, we're always looking where we could actually be a natural extension of our Class 1 partners. So I would say that, that book is never closed, we're always looking for opportunities to do that.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. That's very helpful. So, I mean, just sort of continuing with that theme, CSX's CEO, Mr. Hunter Harrison, had recently mentioned that he is potentially looking at selling some of CSX's operations in Canada including two terminals and a rail line in Montreal. Is this something that GWR would be interested in and would this fit with the new investment strategy? And then just like more broadly speaking, do you think that the landscape over the past three to five years has changed in a manner that has become a beneficial for GWR?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, with respect to any specific opportunities that emerge such as the one you identified, we generally don't comment on any specific potential investments or acquisitions until there's actually a transaction to talk about. You can always assume that if – particularly for a company that has a significant presence in Canada like we do, that we evaluate – it's rare that there's ever an opportunity that emerges that we don't take a careful look at it and determine whether or not it's a good fit for us.

So I wouldn't comment on the specifics, but to the extent that there is any short line opportunities or spin-offs or the like, you can always assume that our business development team is taking a careful look at it. And so I think I'll just leave it at that.

Unknown Speaker

All right. Thank you very much.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. If you can just help give us more color on the pricing environment to go into next year, you said you were encouraged by a truck tightening. I don't believe you have much intermodal, if at all, in North America, but maybe you have overlapping trucks in other markets. So just trying to understand how much you expect to benefit from the ELD-driven tightening of truck capacity?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yes. Hey, Ravi. This is T.J. I'll answer briefly about the very near term and I'll turn over to Michael to talk more broadly about next year. Buried in our appendix, there was some additional detailed information on Q4 pricing, which we expect core pricing in North America to be 3% in Q4. So it seems sort of inflected up a little bit, which I think is consistent with the trends elsewhere in the industry. So we are seeing that tweak up a little bit. And Michael, do you want to talk more about 2018, generally in terms of pricing?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Ravi, I know you mentioned, we don't really have as much intermodal exposure, but we do have quite a bit of exposure to truck competitive commodities. And when you look at our franchise, things like pulp and paper obviously very truck-competitive, which we have a pretty significant exposure to.

So from our standpoint, we definitely think looking out the 2018, we should continue to see a good favorable pricing environment for us. Obviously, truck rates have been very depressed over the last three or four years, and we're starting to see that inflection point, which should open up some opportunities, not just for pricing but possibly also for additional carload growth.

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Are you able to quantify what percentage of the revenues you consider to be truck-competitive?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

It really depends on length of haul and things like that. I would tell you we probably have a little more exposure than our Class 1 partners, just given our footprint and the customer base we have, but I couldn't give you the exact percentage.

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. That's fine. And just lastly on the short line tax credit, how are you seeing this kind of playing out in the light of the tax reform discussions because obviously, it's good that there is an environment in D.C. where Congress is looking to cut corporate tax rates. But at the same time, they're also looking to close loopholes in credits on the side. Do you think that has an impact and honestly, do you even care?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. That's exactly right. All of the above. So obviously, it's an asset-intensive business. If you look at corporate tax reform broadly in the construct of many of the proposals that are out there, just the benefits of corporate tax reform in their totality excluding the short line tax credit, we get us pretty close to the same place where we are right now with the short line tax credit. Well, actually, I shouldn't say with, because we don't have it in effect right now. But it's – we're pretty much, it's a push between the two, depending on what the final parameters of the deal are.

So one scenario is that there's corporate tax reform and there's no short-line tax credit extension associated with it, if that were to happen. And of course, the jury's still out on anything getting done in Washington and whether it gets done this year or next year, it's obviously going to be an open question. There are several other scenarios that could unfold.

You could have corporate tax reform fail this year and get back to more of a traditional pattern of a tax extenders package being promulgated that would include something like the short line tax credit. That's a lower probability of that than it had been historically because the R&D credit's already been extended, and therefore, the political will to get that type of an extenders bill may not be as high as the past, but it is possible.

There are also scenarios, which include corporate tax reform and the short line tax credit. And again, I wouldn't describe the probability to that, but I can tell you in the context of the various debates that are happening, and certainly, there are many loopholes that are being eliminated. But investment in infrastructure of the United States typically isn't viewed as a loophole.

And so it could find its way into one of the tax bills or it could find its way into something else following tax reform as well. So both the short line tax and corporate tax reform are kind of roughly comparable and their impact to G&W, and our objective, of course, from a policy standpoint would be to obtain both.

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Very helpful. Thank you.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question here. So your North American same railroad volumes were down about 2% this quarter and your profits were down about 6%. And if you look at most of the larger Class 1 partners, they grew operating income in the mid-single digits and some even in the double digits for the quarter. And I know in the past and particularly on the last call, you really tried to highlight mix differences and how that's driving some of this divergence for you guys versus them.

But I'm just hoping you could take us (25:23) broader take step back and any other differences between your short line business in the Class 1s that have driven some of this spread recently that you'd like to highlight? And maybe as a follow-up, what signpost should investors watch going forward that could cause that performance gap to narrow or even reverse in your favor?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I mean I would say the simple answer to that is on slide 13, which just steps through the bridge. It's sort of a fact specific. There isn't any structural differential and in terms of how our business should be performing on average, we should be incrementally getting roughly a 50% margin on any new business whether it's going up or it's going down. I mean that remains the rule of thumb that one should apply.

So when T.J. was walking you through the slide 13, and he's shown you that negative $7.4 million at the bottom there, and what he was saying was that should be negative $6 million, because of the lost margin on the revenue being down. So the explanatory elements of what we need to talk about, which is the root of your question is explaining that negative $6 million versus what one otherwise would have expected.

Some piece of that is the adverse traffic mix and that's just the reality of where the traffic comes from, can have significantly different margins, and that's just what the answer was in terms of this specific-mix yielded.

In addition there are some – I hate to call them one-offs because it's part of being in the railroad business, but you can see casualties and insurance, we had a quarter where we had higher derailment expense than we normally do. And that some quarters we've got nothing and some quarters we have it. And in this quarter, we had some higher expenses, and this is in the context of a very favorable trajectory in our overall derailment history. But we – it cost us a couple of million bucks, and our (27:23) deductible is about $2.5 million.

So you're basically pushing up against the deductible on a couple of events to yield that outcome. But for a company of our size, that moves the needle. Fuel structurally, that has to do with where the price of diesel fuel is versus when some of our fuel surcharge provisions reset, and that's simply a drag that exists until the fuel prices are a little bit higher.

And then, of course, we had a hurricane. And we didn't focus on the hurricane because frankly, we're very pleased with how we navigated the hurricane, and it cost us probably $1 million all in, (28:03) expense side, but there was no major damage and we navigated through it okay. And so, I mean those are the specific elements of the shortfall.

I don't think if you take a step back and say there is any structural difference other than the mix of business and the fact that we don't – like what we talked about on the last quarter, we don't handle a lot of export coal and we don't handle a lot of domestic intermodal. And if we start volume weighting any variances in those categories and then just looking through at the other residual core elements, you'll find a performance pattern that is very, very similar.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Bascome, we've got in Appendix pages 24 and 25 some of this carload mix analysis that Jack just referenced for both the current period as well as year-to-date.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Thank you. And I mean the last part was kind of going forward, if material one or two factors that we should watch as investors that could really kind of close that gap and hopefully, drive the divergence in the other way, what should we watch for?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, I mean I think it's just going to be – I mean, I don't know. It's kind of simple-minded answer, but it's really volume. And whatever the pricing pattern should be comparable for the carload traffic, and so, I don't think you're going to see – you shouldn't see any significant divergence there. And so, it's really all about the mix of business and the volumes that unfold going forward.

And so to the extent we do have a higher proportion of our business (29:36) competitive to the extent that you see price of diesel going up, to the extent you see that tighter capacity taking effect in the trucking business, you will see a lift in different segments of our traffic whether it be pulp and paper, you'll see some of it in lumber, and there are several other commodity groups as well, where you will start seeing a lift. So I think watching the carloads is the right place to look. I don't know, T.J. if you would answer anything differently or...

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

That's just right.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Thank you.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey, thanks. Good morning, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

So a few things. One, T.J., just can you just give us the updated free cash flow guidance for the year? I'm just thinking in context of – I think your earnings guidance is down 10%, 11% from where it was in the beginning of the year. I just want to get a sense on where free cash flow guidance has changed.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

So if you – you don't have it handy, but if you went back to our February guidance, we gave guidance for free cash flow of around $300 million. Right now, we're about $285 million, about $15 million lower and free cash flow attributable to G&W, which takes into account the cash flow that belongs to our partner in Australia, that's about $260 million, so it's about $20 million lower than our original guidance.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. That's helpful.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

And Scott by the way, the point I was making on that is in T.J's number, there are some – some portion of that is net income and some portion of that is actually working capital. So if you're looking at the intrinsic free cash flow generation of the business, it will be slightly higher than that. The way I think about is if you look at – just as a rule of thumb, take a look at our net income and then if you look at the free cash flow prior to new business investments, which excludes the piece that Macquarie gets, the ratio of our reported free cash flow generation relative to that is about 1.4 times.

It's about 40% higher than our net income, and that's derivative of our maintenance CapEx profile relative to D&A, which is roughly $40 million less than D&A and that's a piece of it. And the residual amount is relating to our tax position as the short line railroad, where there's a whole bunch of different elements to that, but that's the remainder of the spread. But in terms of the structural difference, you can pretty much take net income (32:18) to 1.4 times and that's what you yield from a free cash basis.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. That's helpful. So now that we're through the European restructuring, I think you did a 94% OR in the third, that's what you're guiding to for the fourth, is that a good sort of run rate for 2018 or is there any sort of incremental margin opportunity relative to that 94% OR?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I'd leave it in that neighborhood and let you know that we're pushing to do better than that. We got a lot of stuff that we're working on there. I would leave it right where it is until (32:57), I view what we've done in the UK as we've right after a period of having restructured three pieces of the business and said we're going to get to where we are, we've only proved it for two quarters. And so I realized from a credibility standpoint, we're going to have to continue demonstrating this trajectory.

We're feeling pretty good going into the fourth quarter right now. Part of that's being supported by a nice lift in the intermodal business. Part of it is because we're actually finding that we're bidding on a bunch more new business opportunities than we expected independent of some of the high-speed – the HS2 project. And so there is more things both in operations and commercial that are under way. But I would leave it alone for now, and we'll do better over time, and we still got to show it.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. And then I just want to go back to the last line of questioning just about kind of the U.S. operating income. So if we're assuming flattish kind of volume up a little bit, down a little bit next year and if you disagree with that view, let us know. But if that's the assumption, is there an opportunity to improve and grow operating income next year or is that sort of unrealistic in a flattish volume environment or maybe the pricing getting better (34:15)

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Whatever your assumption is on volume, we will be getting some price, and so you'll be getting the benefit of that. So regardless of your range or volume assumptions might be prospectively, you'll be getting some of the price and so there'll be an opportunity. There will always be an opportunity to increase income.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. And then just my last question, Jack. You mentioned the AUD 800 million of potential projects in Australia and then the new buyer Arrium. Can you just maybe talk about what the revenue opportunity could be from you from the AUD 800 million of projects, and then if there's plans to restart any of the Arrium mines and what that opportunity could look like?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Absolutely. So, with respect to the two AUD 800 million projects, the purpose of those comments was just to show the magnitude of potential new mining projects that are now being contemplated which is in stark contrast to where we've been over the past three years. And we aren't yet in a position to quantify any impact on our rail operations. I mean, what I would say is one of the projects – we didn't talk about this, but in our outlook for Australia, there's actually one of the mines we've been shipping for which is taking some downtime and not shipping. It's been a profitable contributor for a while now because they're undergoing a feasibility study that would take those volumes up significantly, but we haven't seen where that's going to go and so it will go from the tap was on, the tap is off temporarily and then, the tap could go on substantially going forward, but we'll have to watch that unfold.

It's just a different dynamic in the market than what we've seen and similarly, with respect to Arrium, there's – I mean, there are – there's the possibility that there are some mines that the new purchaser has some rights to. That, if it makes sense for their internal supply chain and the feedstock for their operations, that there are some mines that we used to serve that could reopen. So, the dynamics – we're not ready to quantify or promise any of those things, but we can tell you is the dynamics in that market have changed completely. And there's projects being evaluated of significant size that we'd be – many of which would come across our tracks that we own, independent of whether we were a service provider.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. Thank you, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Great. Sure.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thanks, Scott.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thanks. Hey, guys. You quantified, Jack, a little bit of the hurricane that I assume (36:58) you guys did a very good job in recovering. Were there any extra costs this quarter with all the disruption in the Eastern rail service?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yes. I mean, service issues have adversely impacted us. Given that we interchange nearly 400,000 carloads per year, it's inevitable that we've got – we've had some collateral damage from it. You can see some of it in our lower aggregates traffic where the reduction of the unit trains to smaller blocks of cars have – has constrained car capacity and also added to our operating costs. So, yes, we are absorbing some of that. We're confident that CSX will work through their precision railroading transition and will be a strong long-term interchange partner, but in the interim, yes, we've experienced quite a bit of that.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Can you quantify that for the quarter, dollar-wise for us?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I would – it's an impact. It was a little more than we expected it to be in the quarter, but I will just leave that one alone.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Well, in the same vein, I know intermodal is not a big portion of what you do, but they are closing down a lot of intermodal lanes, do any of those impact G&W?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael, I can't think of one that does. Can you – Michael, any comment on that?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Or Dave?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No. I mean, when you look at their network and what they're rearranging, none of that really impacts where we support their business or interchange with them. So, from that standpoint, there's really no impact on the intermodal side.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

If some of that freight reroutes over the NS, could it impact you positively in other areas?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I mean, most of the places where we interchange intermodal business, we interchange with bulk carriers. So, if it shifts between either at Eastern carrier, it doesn't really impact us either way. So, it's just going to be a matter of where the volume moves. So, from our standpoint, we don't see any really pluses or minuses to that.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Fair enough. Those are my two. Gentlemen, thank you for the time.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you, Jason.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Good morning. Jack or T.J., I guess your thoughts on the UK, you noted the turnaround and you went into the operating side of the equation. But on the intermodal volumes still down year-over-year, you mentioned seasonally or I guess volumes are up seasonally in the third quarter. But you mentioned confidence in the upturn. Why that confidence? Is there something going on that you're seeing on the economy or is it operations that's giving you the confidence that you're going to see that improving?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Hey, Ken, it's T.J. So, the UK intermodal volumes are up. The commodity reporting down is due to the closing of the ERS, some of those intermodal lanes. And so that's sort of the downturn that's being – that's offsetting the strength in the UK. We're actually having a really good peak season in the UK.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

All that stuff we shut down on the continent as part of the restructuring is what you're seeing as that adverse piece. And then underneath that, however, is the main driver of our intermodal business now as it's evolved is the UK side, which is up sequentially and in the words of our Chief Commercial Officer over there, he's very pleased to actually be seeing a decent peak season for the first time in some time. So, that's why we're more optimistic about it. And I would – Matt, would you add anything to that? Matt Walsh, who just returned from London, can also probably weigh in on that.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Yeah. I think it's – there is optimism especially coming out of the alliance ships and just stabilization of the market there. And then our – the conversations that we've had regarding our committed service and just overall improvements of service platforms.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

So, then, Jack, what is your outlook on that? I don't know if that's maybe something for the Investor Day, but on the 94% OR, then how do you improve that because you said kind of keep looking for that in the year ahead. What are the opportunities to improve that, or is that the run rate of that business?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

We'll get into a little bit of that at the Investor Day, it's a great question. There are a whole series of initiative both near term and long term, including reconfiguring the car fleet. There's a whole bunch of things that are underway that will drive that down over time. And so it will get better over time, I'm just saying, I don't want us to get ahead of ourselves on it, because you can see the results of what we're generating today and there's a plan to take it lower. And we'll talk a little bit about those initiatives. At Investor Day, we actually will have a split out section on the UK itself and we'll have one of the senior management members of that team over there speaking to you about the intermodal business overall and some of those changes we're making. But it is an – the business is improving.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then just a numerical question if I can, T.J., you mentioned, I think, during your presentation some win up in Washington on port volumes. Do you expect those to disappear then if that was given the congestion you were talking about?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, it could. I mean, there was volumes that were – overflow from the other West Coast ports. We've also got some new business in one of our railroads also in California. So, it was a mixture of the two, but certainly that higher volumes were, you call them spot moves versus long-term contracts. So, they could slow down.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Great. Thanks for the insight, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks, and good morning.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning. How are you?

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

I'm doing well. Couple questions on the outlook for North American volumes. I think first, you guided for same railroad volumes to decline about 4% to 5% in the fourth quarter. So, I was curious outside of ag, are there any commodity groups where you're expecting a meaningful year-over-year decline? And then second, to follow up on the question earlier, as we look into 2018, what's your confidence at this point that you'll be able to generate same railroad volume growth?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

So, let's hit Q4. So, the two biggest – so we're looking at 4% to 5% down in Q4. The bulk of that is ag, but also coal – steam coal. Recall that in Q4 last year, I think our steam coal was up 20% year-over-year 2016 versus 2015. So, that's the big driver. We had some – the volumes are a bit skewed in terms of some overhead traffic that we had last year, so that's also contributes. But in terms of big commodities, focus on coal and ag are the two biggest drivers.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay, great. And then any initial thoughts on 2018 and the potential for same railroad volume growth?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, I think as we said before, it's really – the underlying business – the non-coal, non-ag business is growing and pricing is decent on it. And the – how coal unfolds is going to be weather-dependent and that's going to be, if you got a cold winter – because a lot of these base-load coal plants have shipped to peaking units instead of base-load units and so you're looking for cold winters to help drive that forward. So, that's part of the answer will reside in that. And with respect to ag, you've got the ag current expectation because of the drought as that piece will be down.

Having said that, there's still a lot of stuff in storage. So, if the price actually moved, that could change quickly. Otherwise, the base assumption would be that the ag would be down until the next harvest is in the bin. And so that's the – I mean that's how we kind of qualify the outlook is in the context of you got a couple things that are going to be fluctuating with weather and Mother Nature and then the other baseline business looks pretty good and you've got a tightening trucking market. So, how that plays out will dictate the growth trajectory into 2018. So, you've got fundamentals that are pointing – several fundamentals pointing in a positive direction and then weather dictating the remainder.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

That makes sense. And maybe lastly, I wanted to touch on the opportunity to win incremental contracts in that Hunter Valley region. Could you just provide an update on that front where we stand in terms of potentially realizing some opportunities and any way to help us think about the excess capacity you have in that area of the network?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, I think the important step – the short answer is, we are bidding on major new contracts in that geography. In the meantime – and if one comes to pass, you'll – we'll be announcing that if that comes to pass. In the meantime, we have been entering into new spot contracts with several new customers and that's what we alluded to – that partially softened the work stoppages in Q3. Our outlook for Q4 is for even more of those spot moves coming to fruition. And we do have some excess capacity and we are buying some additional equipment to support those spot coal moves above and beyond our core franchise there.

And so, we are very active and it's not always coal, by the way, there's other commodities we're bidding on as well that are in that same geography. Remember we've got a toehold in a new region and there's a lot of new opportunities that have opened up.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay, great. I'll leave it at that. Thanks for the time.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Justin.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, thanks. Good morning, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Morning.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

I wanted to ask about sort of the North American region. Again, I know you did some consolidation of operating segments during the quarter, maybe coming at sort of the operating profit question a bit of a different way for 2018, I'm guessing there's always work to be done in terms of managing the cost base of the business. But is there more that can be done, maybe, in the relative near term, next few quarters or so to continue to manage that cost potentially to balance it relative to, maybe, flattish volumes, whether up or down next year? But just sort of manage the cost a little bit more.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, sure. So, the short answer, as you know, I'm going to kick this to Dave Brown in a second, but as you know, short lines run pretty tight, and so – but having said that, there's always stuff you can do to be more efficient. The consolidation of our regions is one indicator of that. By the way, that – it's all equally an indicator of the caliber of our senior management team, their capacity to run bigger regions. So, there's – it's not purely economic, it also has to be management capacity to unlock those economics.

At the same time, we've got a program that Dave Brown's been stewarding, which is, we call it our routes reset program, which is basically using as a mechanism, getting back to our short line routes and re-evalu (48:50) – putting everybody in a room that's running any given short line from every department, track, transportation, commercial, everybody and looking at how we run each short line railroad as a stand-alone basis because that's the genesis of short line railroads to begin with.

Lean, mean, no silos, holistic business, where is their opportunity to run the business better? Sometimes the answer is on the cost side, sometimes it actually – you may find something interesting on the revenue side or maybe, there's a service you've been providing customers and not charging for that you weren't aware of that gets unlocked in that meeting.

And so, Dave, do you want to talk about kind of that facilitation process and how we've been running that?

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure, yeah. So, it's exactly, as Jack explained. I mean, we found some good top line opportunities, but also a lot of improvement in our cost bases across the railroads in our routes reset process. So, it's been a really good – at the same time, you kind of reinvigorate the lean management team. So, they look harder and they work harder and that produces results at the same time. So, I think it's a combination of all those factors that lend themselves to improved cost control as well as taking every opportunity to exploit top line opportunities as we see them.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

So, the key of that process is, Dave put in the right guy in the room as the facilitator of the process because you need to have an open dialogue with every department within the railroad to ensure that those silos are broken apart, and that people are thinking holistically of the short line business. And so, it's typically a seasoned, either a current employee or maybe a recently retired Senior Vice President of G&W, guys like Gerry Gates, he used to run some of our regions and he tries to retire, but we somehow get him back on a regular occasion. But he'll facilitate those meetings to make sure that everybody's talking openly because you just – good ideas can come from anywhere in an organization and it's a great – people often – people know what the right thing to do is that are – there's any money being left on the table and just giving a forum to speak up typically unlocks that money pretty quickly.

In the case of Canada, which was the first place that did this, our Chief Transportation Officer up there, Rick McLellan, he started on this in a region that had been hit hard by the commodities collapse and was able through this process. We thought we're running things lean, but he was able to wring out another CAD 3.5 million from his cost structure and then the way we work at G&W is, you used that process to incubate – you get a good idea like that and you roll it across every region. And so, he then became sort of the corporate standard-bearer for us rolling the same thing across each of our railroads in the United States. So, that's how the process works. There's targets within each region and that should be rolling in – some of that should be rolling into 2018 as well.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Okay. So, it sounds like there is probably some incremental OR opportunity down the road as you guys continue to work through this process?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yes, that's right. There is. But the biggest driver though – I mean, let's be honest about this. The biggest driver – you'll get stuff out of there, you – let's say we're in $10 million, $15 million, you're talking $0.10, $0.15 per share as an investor. The big driver comes with the price and the volume over time. And so that – it's the macro environment will dictate – will supersede all those other efforts. That doesn't mean you don't do it, they're very value additive. But that macro environment is real important.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. No, that makes sense. And then, I just wanted to follow up on Pentalver, it sounds like there's a couple of opportunities in the quarter that you're able to take advantage of with a decent UK intermodal market as we're going into the fourth quarter. Just want to get a rough sense of sort of how I guess after several quarters of having Pentalver, kind of how the process has been going? What are the opportunities as you look forward into 2018? Is it living up to expectations? Kind of seems like it is, just want to get your sense on that.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. I'll kick that to Matt Walsh.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. I think everyone's quite pleased with how the integration of that businesses has gone, that's not just internally, but with our customers as well, being able to offer people sort of another option for a longer-term storage has been well received. And we're just focused on sort of maximizing both the footprint of the business – of the two businesses and just maximizing what we can offer to customers. So, we would expect that to continue to grow over time. And I think our decision to invest in terminal space in London Gateway port is illustrative of just that. So, we look forward to, I think, a lot of good things to come from that combination over time.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I wouldn't be – you shouldn't be surprised to see us continuing to enhance our real estate footprint and – because it's proving to be very beneficial to giving the customers what they want in terms of flexibility. I mean, the economics of each of these segments, the rail, the storage, the truck are each different. Rail is always going to be the superior leverage, but storage is a pretty good business as well, and trucking is a service component which adds to the overall stickiness of a single provider, which is what we're doing. As we continue to grow with our customers – recall we're handling a very large proportion of the boxes in the UK. As we continue to grow with our customers, don't be surprised to see us continue to make real estate investments like – such as the one you saw at London Gateway. We're literally growing hand and glove with the customers.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay, that's very helpful color. Appreciate your time, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, good morning, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Morning.

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey. So, I was hoping you guys could indulge me maybe a little bit and go through some of the bigger buckets next year. So, when we think about the 2018 EBIT bridge, I mean, I suppose we should maybe add back the Q1 washouts, I think you had a bad debt accrual in there. You have the Q3 hurricane costs, then maybe we add back the North American restructuring benefit and then maybe we get a partial year rollover from the acquisitions of HOG and Pentalver. Maybe you get some South Dakota, I'm not sure. And then maybe we get the restructuring efforts in Europe and then any organic growth. I know that's a mouthful, but are there any other big buckets that I'm kind of missing in there?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

That was really good.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Are you going to -

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

I know it's a lot.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Hey, Tyler, are you talking on an EPS basis or on an operating basis?

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Well, either way, I was speaking specifically on the EBIT bridge, I think the EPS, there may be some other noise with, I think there is a...

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

That's exactly right.

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Yeah.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

There's a cross-currency swap in Q1 of $0.04 or $0.05 to it. But...

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I think you got – I think you – I got to tell you that was a lot, but I'll tell you, you hit it pretty well there. I'm trying to...

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, there's the...

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I think, you know what, let's talk a little bit more – since we're all going to be – or many are going to be together in New York at the end of next week, maybe we can talk a little bit more about that. But for now we typically don't give 2018 guidance until we're giving actually our 2018 – until our 2018 budget is approved by the board, that's what we do in February of each year. But I think we can speak to – we just went through a strategic planning process at G&W overall, where railroad by railroad we put together plans for each one of our regions and we're going to have some of our regional Senior Vice Presidents from two regions speak to their plan, so that people can understand who's running the operations, how they think about the business, how they think about the growth of the business. And those will help you fill in how to think about the buckets over the medium to long term as well.

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, that was helpful.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

But that was a good – that was a very impressive list.

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

No, there's quite a few moving pieces, that's kind of my point. But real quickly, Jack, you mentioned on the CG Railway JV, can you give us any parameters on how much capital you're putting there, maybe what the EBITDA contribution could be and any type of look into what type of traffic you're looking to ferry down?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I'll give you a financial answer and then I'll let Michael give you – I'll let Michael speak to the traffic going in different directions. After we've incurred some of this maintenance expense, which is getting the fleet up to where we think it should be after its buyout from a bankrupt entity, so there's some dilution, I don't know what is it, T.J., like a $0.01 in the fourth quarter?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

$0.01 in the fourth quarter, yeah.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. But once that expense is done, that's our 50% of the expenditure there, after that's done, the annual contribution from the business is probably a $0.05 a share, it's equity accounting, you're not going to see – it's going to go through other income. And then our job is to start filling up these boats more fully than they currently are and I'll let Michael speak to that in a minute. And to the extent that we get longer-term committed volumes, you could see us doing – expanding beyond the core fleet of the two ships that exist today, because it's a very logical transportation alternative. And so, Michael, you want to talk a little bit about what's in the boats today in terms of the sugar and what's going pulp and what's going on which directions?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. The biggest opportunity we really have is balancing the flow of traffic north and southbound. The boats are relatively full going south and obviously have more capacity coming north. So, what we're focusing on, there's commodities and car types that we can load in both directions which will drive more yield coming north. Going southbound today, there's a lot of paper, there's a lot of pulp. We had some steel, some metals, chemical products and then coming really from the southbound perspective is primarily sugar, which is very cyclical based upon when the sugar is available and what's going on in the tariffs. So, what we're targeting is commodities that we can ship southbound in car types that we can actually reload in Southern Mexico with product going back north.

So, once we get that balance worked out, the yield on the business will be much better, it'll be like running a trucking company with a 100% backhaul. In a perfect world, each car going down would have a load coming back. So, we're really trying to be focused on the commodities and car types and customers that we can load these vessels on in both directions.

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Is corn a potential commodity?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

It's certainly, directionally going southbound, there's a big demand for corn. But that's in a covered hopper car, so we got to be able to find a way to reload that car back. So, it's a balancing act. We don't want to walk away from any business that generates a good return. But the way to maximize your contribution here is car types that can load in both directions. So, as an example, a steel – a coiled steel car that you could reload scrap going northbound with or a paper box car that you could reload sugar going northbound with or Corona beer going back north. So, there's certain commodities and car types that just lend themselves to better yield and that's what we're focusing on. But if we have space on the boat and we can put a corn car going south or a plastics car coming north, we're going to do that. It's really a more interesting yield management project than you typically faced in the (01:01:05) rail space for us.

Patrick Tyler Brown - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay, perfect. Yeah. No, that's great color. Thank you.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Great.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey guys, thanks for the follow-up.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

So, Jack, I don't think anyone asked like the generic M&A question that you typically get asked every quarter, but maybe you can just talk directionally relative to (01:01:30) last quarter, are you looking at more deals, less deals, larger deals, smaller deals, U.S., Australia, just how you're...

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

We are – you haven't asked your generic question and I haven't given my generic answer. We are looking at deals. There are interesting opportunities in each of our segments today. We probably are new business development with equipment-type investment, it's probably more skewed towards the UK and Australia, outright acquisition opportunities of businesses, it's probably a little more skewed towards the U.S., but that changes quickly. And there's – the pipelines got – there's a lot – there's never a shortage of things that we're looking at, put it that way. The pipeline is fairly robust.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. T.J., on the tax rate, if U.S. is worse and Europe and Australia better, why is the tax rate going higher? I would have thought it would have gone lower with that mix. And then do you have a preliminary tax rate for next year?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, that's – there's always a lot of moving parts.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

You're right.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

You're right.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Your statement is correct.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

You're right, but there's always a lot of moving parts. And each quarter, we accrue not only to year-to-date, but also for the full-year outlook, so there's always a few moving parts here. But just focused on the full year tax rate, which is still consistent with our original expectations, 39%, 40%.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. And then just lastly, Jack, just for the Analyst Day, I guess next week or whenever it is, just – do you expect – it wasn't clear to me if you are going to give 2018 guidance, if you're going to give long-term guidance or if it's really more just about kind of giving an overview of each of the businesses?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

We will give an overview of the businesses from the standpoint of many of the voices of G&W who very capably run the company that – who you don't meet. And so we're going to just introduce to you to some people. Each of those presentations, however, will directly relate to a segment of the business, so that you can translate who is running what and quantify and draw some conclusions about what the trajectory for that segment might be.

We're not going to be giving specific 2018 guidance, because that's just for the last 20 years, we typically, we go through our budgeting process and we provide that in February. We will give kind of a broad-based big picture outlook for the business over time because we just did our – in early October, we completed our strategic plan review with our board, and so we do have some bottom-up forecast for each of our railroads and based on customers that each region sees in the pipeline and some simple assumptions, what we think each of our regions can grow at over time. And so I think, although we won't unlock it at a consolidated level, we'll probably share with you per some of our bigger regions, how we see that unfolding, so you get a taste for what's inside us. So, we'll do some high-level outlook, but – and then there'll be some granular outlook on each of our segments. T.J., anything else?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No. That's it.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay, helpful. Thank you, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Okay, operator. That was our last question. So, if you could go to the replay instructions.

