Ensco DS-12 Fails To Find Gas Or Oil For Kosmos Energy

I don't see a reason to worry for Ensco here, but the market may interpret the news as negative in the short term.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) has recently provided an update on its exploration efforts offshore Mauritania. Ensco's (ESV) drillship Ensco DS-12 (formerly Atwood Achiever) has completed drilling the Hippocampe-1 exploration well located in Block C-8 offshore Mauritania and found no oil or gas. BP (BP) has a 62% working interest in Kosmos' exploration blocks in Mauritania. Kosmos Energy stated the following: "We are in still in early stages of opening this newly emerging basin and our forward drilling program remains unchanged given the independent nature of the prospect tests […] The Ensco DS-12 drillship will now proceed as planned to Block C-12 offshore Mauritania to test the independent Lamantin oil prospect".

Source: Kosmos Energy

Ensco DS-12 is currently on contract with Kosmos Energy until March 2018. The contract has six 1-well options, so future jobs for DS-12 partially depend on whether it will have success in exploration or not. The dayrate for the contract is undisclosed, but I recently estimated that a 1-well job does not exceed $10 million. In this light, about $60 million of additional backlog are at stake for Ensco in this Kosmos contract. Oil & gas exploration is notoriously difficult and regular failures are to be expected. There's no surprise that Kosmos will continue its exploration program as planned.

In my opinion, Kosmos has the financial resources to continue with its exploration program. Currently, the company produces oil in Ghana while focusing its exploration efforts on Mauritania/Senegal. Besides this, the company holds exploration licenses offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara. Challenging oil prices in the first half of this year led to a use of cash of $17 million, but this has not had any significant influence on the company. At the end of the second quarter, Kosmos' cash was at a comfortable level of $162 million while the debt schedule was easy:

In this light, Kosmos Energy looks financially ready to proceed with its exploration program and recent failure should not cut the planned exploration program. There's no surprise that Kosmos' shares were able to regain ground after the negative news was released:

I expect that Ensco will continue to get jobs from Kosmos Energy, well by well, especially if Brent oil (BNO) stays above $60 per barrel - the level which in the longer run will encourage more offshore drilling projects. At the same time, the news from Kosmos will likely increase market's doubts over Ensco stock. The company's shares have lately been in the penalty box due to the aggressive acquisition of Atwood, whose success depends on Ensco's ability to contract the newly acquired fleet. Atwood's huge problem was its backlog, so if Atwood's rigs start losing jobs instead of gaining ones, more downside will follow.

While I expect that Ensco's work with Kosmos Energy will continue as planned, some market participants may decide that news from Kosmos increase uncertainty even more and exit their Ensco positions or initiate short positions in a stock. This often happens when the stock is in a downside trend - each news that is not positive is viewed as definitely negative by the market.

So far, oil price upside did not translate into a corresponding upside for Ensco shares. While oil broke to new highs and enjoys upside momentum, Ensco shares failed to gain ground:

This situation clearly presents a potential for at least a momentum catch-up play in Ensco shares in case oil continues to rise. Should oil stay above $60, I expect that Ensco shares will test the $6 level reasonably soon. From a fundamental point of view, oil producers should first see the $60 level as sustainable before they will commit to more exploration programs. Thus, Ensco will, just like other drillers, remain fundamentally challenged for some quarters to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.