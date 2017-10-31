Noble Energy (NBL) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 31, 2017 9:00 am ET

Brad Whitmarsh - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Rebecca, and thank you all for joining us today. I hope you've had a chance to review the earnings release and supplement that we published yesterday afternoon, including our third quarter results and our updated outlook for the fourth quarter. They are both available on our website. Later today, we plan to file our 10-Q with the SEC.

Following our prepared comments, we'll hold a question-and-answer session. I would ask that analysts limit themselves to one primary question and one follow-up. Dave Stover, Chairman and CEO; and Gary Willingham, EVP of Operations, will provide some prepared comments. Joining us for the Q&A session is Ken Fisher, EVP and CFO.

I want to remind everyone that this event may contain projections and forward-looking statements as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should read our full disclosures in our latest news releases and SEC filings for a discussion of those items.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Brad, and good morning everyone. I will begin with brief remarks on our strong third quarter, which reflected our high quality asset performance and continued differentiated execution. Clearly the benefits of our repositioned onshore portfolio are really starting to show up in our financial results. Third quarter volumes came in well above our original expectations with capital and cost towards the lower end. Of particular note, U.S. onshore oil volumes achieved a quarterly record of 93,000 barrels per day, pushing us towards the high end of our increased guidance on total oil for the quarter. Well performance in the DJ Basin was a big part of the U.S. onshore oil beat, with continued stellar results from the Wells Ranch and East Pony areas.

Our portfolio repositioning to focus on high return, higher-margin opportunity is driving substantial increases in our onshore operating cash margins. As compared to the third quarter of last year, U.S. onshore operating cash flow per BOE has increased by approximately 50%. In addition to our record U.S. onshore oil performance, other major contributors to our higher cash margins include higher oil pricing and the divestiture of our natural gas assets in the Marcellus.

In the third quarter of last year, the Marcellus made up more than 20% of our total company volumes but only about 5% of our cash flow. While these volumes were low margin, they were also low LOE costs that we have shifted to an oilier mix. We've been successful in keeping our unit operating cost structure relatively flat, quite an accomplishment by our teams. I'm very happy with the trend of our cash flow and volume performance onshore.

Offshore, our Israel assets established an all-time quarterly volume record in the third quarter, averaging nearly 1 billion cubic feet per day growth. And our other offshore assets also performed well with West Africa and Gulf of Mexico continuing to generate substantial cash flow.

While we still have most of the fourth quarter ahead of us, it's an appropriate time to pause and reflect on all that we have accomplished this year.

As we laid out our plans for 2017, we highlighted the following as our primary targets for the year: One, continue to enhance the capital efficiency in our onshore business; two, grow the value of midstream within Noble; three, commence the Leviathan development; and four, continue to focus the long-term portfolio on high-margin, high-return assets with a divestment target of over $1 billion. Clearly, we have already checked the box on all of these items and in fact, delivered significantly more on every front.

The substantial ramp in cash flows and volumes from our high-margin positions in the DJ Basin, Eagle Ford and the Delaware, highlight the exceptional performance from our well results and Noble's ability to execute. With our legacy of over 2,000 horizontal wells drilled and completed across the U.S., basin scale in each of our plays, and leading technology and data science, we've been on the forefront of evolving completion designs across the industry. And the performance results show clear differentiation for Noble Energy.

Gary will spend some time on the drilling efficiencies onshore but I continue to be impressed with the cost per foot reductions being delivered in both the Delaware and DJ Basins. The DJ is really remarkable as this is a continuous multi-year trend. More footage drilled with less rig days is certainly a part of the formula for success and we are delivering.

Noble is, without question, a top tier onshore company with a top tier portfolio. Cash flow and volumes will continue the growth trend in the fourth quarter, with a more than 10% onshore oil volume increase coming primarily from the ramp in our Permian activity.

Pro forma for transactions executed this year, fourth quarter oil volumes onshore are slightly ahead of our previously guided 40% increase versus the first quarter this year.

Key to our execution and efficiency onshore is the midstream build-out and integration of facilities and gathering systems. The team at Noble Midstream has executed extremely well in the DJ and Delaware Basins and they continue to gather record volumes, primarily as a result of Noble's outstanding well performance in both basins.

Earlier this year, we completed the first midstream drop to NBLX and I would anticipate another drop next year as we grow the EBITDA of our retained Delaware and DJ interests.

NBLX celebrated the one-year anniversary of its IPO last month and it has been an outstanding performer in 2017 for both the NBLX unit holders and Noble Energy.

Another outcome for the year was to commence the Leviathan development, which was sanctioned in the first quarter. The project is making great progress, nearly 25% complete, on schedule and on budget for a late 2019 start-up. My excitement continues to build with start-up now only eight quarters away. Leviathan is one of the world's most attractive offshore projects, with margins competitive to the best U.S. onshore plays and an impactful steady cash flow stream for decades ahead. In support of the funding requirements for Leviathan, we're on track to sell down an incremental 7.5% interest in Tamar over the next year.

Regarding portfolio transformation, we've completed the integration of the Clayton Williams Energy assets. This positions us with one of the largest and most contiguous acreage positions in the Southern Delaware Basin. I'm excited that this quarter we're starting to bring on production wells that Noble Energy has both drilled and completed on the acreage.

With a 2017 target of $1 billion in portfolio proceeds, we've announced more than twice that amount to-date. These proceeds have been well deployed to fund the cash costs of the Clayton Williams acquisition and we'd retire all the debt assumed, bringing these assets into Noble debt free. So in summary, Noble is clearly delivering on our major objectives for 2017.

Looking forward, while we are still scenario planning and finalizing our budget for 2018, I want to provide some insight as to how we are approaching next year. Consistent with what we told you last November when we rolled out a multi-year plan, 95% or more of our capital will be allocated to the high-return, high-margin U.S. onshore business and the Eastern Med. 2018 will be the peak investment year for Leviathan Phase 1. And as I mentioned earlier, this will be primarily funded with our sell-down of additional interest at Tamar.

Once you add in our net Tamar annual cash flows of nearly $400 million per year, this business is continuing to generate cash flows above the level of our Leviathan investments.

The remainder of our capital program for next year will be focused on the DJ Basin and Delaware areas, with a smaller Eagle Ford program anticipated as compared to this year. Our U.S. onshore investments should again benefit from the support of NBLX proceeds.

As we have shown over the last two years and as we laid out last November, our sources of cash will more than cover our use of cash. In addition, we will continue to look for opportunities to accelerate value of assets that are not attracting capital.

Use of proceeds will be prioritized to further debt reduction, while also considering shareholder return opportunities. In the context of the current commodity environment, we would not anticipate using additional proceeds to incrementally increase activity. As you look further into the future, the impact of Leviathan start-up will provide more opportunities for returning value to shareholders.

The portfolio repositioning of the last 24 months is driving substantial value growth for Noble. Combined with our industry-leading execution abilities and differential performance, we are delivering meaningful U.S. onshore margin expansion, enhancing overall corporate returns.

A year ago, when we laid out our multi-year outlook, our first slide highlighted our plan to fully fund our capital program with improving balance sheet and corporate returns. This focus on corporate returns has been a key part of our DNA for many years.

As we establish next year's detailed plan, we remain focused and committed to delivering double digit corporate returns within the next few years in a $50 oil price world. This will be driven by a significant increase of cash flow per share over that period.

Now, I'll hand the call over to Gary to walk through key operational highlights.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, and good morning. As Dave mentioned, our operations teams are delivering to plan across all business units. Importantly, this execution is occurring while maintaining a relentless focus on safety, on our culture of no harm, a culture that exists across all of our operations, and this focus is showing in our performance.

During the third quarter, we set a new record for consecutive days without a recordable incident across the entirety of our global upstream operations, and several operating areas have recently set individual records for days without recordable injuries or lost time incidents.

This performance comes while we've integrated the Clayton Williams Energy assets and we've increased activity levels. And it only comes because of the constant focus and attention that our teams bring to the job every day. I'm appreciative of their efforts to ensure the safety of our operations and everybody that comes on site.

Before moving into the basin highlights, I want to take a few minutes to cover the substantial drilling advancements across our U.S. onshore business. Our teams continued to set new records on short, medium, and long laterals in the third quarter in the Delaware and DJ Basins.

A number of items have contributed to this. We're applying advanced analytics on real time well data, with roughly 30 data points collected every second on every rig. That's roughly 1 terabyte of data per rig per day. With constant monitoring and analysis of the data streaming in from each rig, our drilling teams and geoscientists now have the ability to quickly identify what is happening downhole and rapidly execute any needed modifications to the program.

In addition, we've retrained our drilling teams both in the office and the field to use a physics-based approach to drilling rather than simply relying on empirical knowledge in the field. This new approach lets us take full advantage of the massive amount of data we are collecting, such as revolutions per minute, weight on bit, pump pressures, et cetera.

We're utilizing and continually improving algorithms that allow us to analyze performance relative to expectations and relative to prior wells. Our goal is to maximize the amount of energy generated by the rig that is actually being used to make new hole.

The combination of these items along with our experience of drilling more than 2,000 horizontal wells in the U.S. continues to drive significant drilling efficiencies.

With our teams' persistent focus on continuous improvement, we anticipate even further progress, particularly in the Delaware Basin, where we are still in the early days of development.

In the third quarter, we increased the average footage drilled per rig, per day by more than 30% over the average of the first half of the year. Our reduced drill-time has also led to a 38% cost reduction per lateral foot compared to 2016.

The continued drilling efficiencies that we are seeing allow us to maintain two rigs in the DJ Basin and five rigs in the Delaware Basin rather than increasing rig counts in both basins by year-end as previously planned.

On the completion side, our teams in each area continue to optimize designs to deliver maximum value. In addition to the higher proppant concentrations that we've been utilizing, we're also testing alternative stage and cluster spacing designs.

And with our post job data analytics on completions, we continue to refine our understanding of predicted versus actual performance of our simulation designs. We continuously plow those learnings back into the next set of designs, always focused on creating the highest value completions for each area.

Ultimately, our drilling and completion execution has contributed to exceptional well productivity. Our wells continue to lead the pack for both oil and total production per foot in our focus areas in the Delaware and DJ Basins according to analysis by a third party.

Beginning in the DJ Basin, we continue to see strong well performance within our focus areas of Wells Ranch and East Pony. New well production from these low GOR areas led to record horizontal volumes in the third quarter of 103,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, along with a record oil mix of 54% across the basin.

Within three of our development plan areas in the Wells Ranch, we've achieved rates over 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on 31 of 34 wells, with productions in the remaining three wells still increasing. These consistent results across Wells Ranch from our standard well design provide further confidence that our type curves will be increasing in the future.

Importantly, the strong well performance is contributing to greater capital efficiency. Year-to-date, the incremental production delivered from 2017 wells is significantly above that of our 2016 program and we've actually achieved that with 25 fewer wells brought online.

In the Eagle Ford, volumes and cash flow are increasing substantially as we continue to bring online the highly prolific South Gates Ranch wells. Late in September and early in October, flash flooding from localized storms caused the curtailment of a large portion of our Eagle Ford production, which impacted third quarter volumes on average by approximately 5,000 barrels a day equivalent. The teams were able to safely and efficiently bring production back to the pre-flood levels in mid-October. And we're currently on track to average north of 90,000 barrels a day equivalent in the fourth quarter.

Within the third quarter, we brought online four wells in North Gates Ranch, testing co-development of the Upper and Lower Eagle Ford using enhanced completions. While still early, the Upper Eagle Ford wells are performing in line with our expectations for the new completion designs and they are significantly outperforming the historical completions. Continued success in the Upper Eagle Ford, generating competitive returns, would derisk inventory for future development.

Moving to the Delaware Basin. In the third quarter we made significant progress on our transition to a full-field integrated style development. The majority of the wells brought online within the third quarter were long laterals on multi-well pads. 10 of these wells are currently flowing through the new Billy Miner central gathering facility, which started up in late July. The oil from this facility then flows on into the Advantage Pipeline system, which is owned and operated by Noble Midstream.

Our integrated approach with Noble Midstream Partners is providing tremendous operating efficiencies. With the additional midstream facilities expected to come online in the next few quarters, we're expanding oil throughput capacity from 15,000 barrels a day currently to 90,000 barrels a day by midyear 2018. And all of these central facilities will be interconnected to ensure reliable operations. With 60% of the EBITDA for the Delaware system still retained at the sponsor level, the financial advantages are certainly apparent with significant future drop-down potential in the years to come.

We're continuing to unlock value across multiple horizons in the Delaware. Our initial 3rd Bone Spring well on Monroe pad is performing exceptionally well, averaging more than 2,100 barrels a day equivalent for 60 days. Our third Wolfcamp B well, which commenced production late in the third quarter is outstanding and it's significantly outperforming prior Wolfcamp B wells in the early days.

The results we've seen from 3rd Bone Spring, Wolfcamp B and even the Wolfcamp C provide further confidence in our ability to realize value well beyond what we originally anticipated.

As we're progressing our development, we're realizing improvements in well performance from applying lessons learned. The Monroe pad was a great example. After modifying the flowback procedures from our initial 10,000-foot lateral brought online last quarter, we saw a significant uplift in performance in the Monroe Wolfcamp A long lateral wells.

Tracer analysis on both the Upper and Lower Wolfcamp A wells shows consistent contribution across the wellbore from the toe to the heel, and we're seeing shallower declines over the initial 60 days on productions.

In the fourth quarter, I'm looking forward to our initial produced water recycling test. We'll also be incorporating locally sourced 100 mesh sand and varying the mix within our completions. Both of these items have the potential to materially reduce our costs in the future.

Cash flow and volumes from the Delaware are expected to jump significantly in the fourth quarter, driven by a number of wells that came online late in the third quarter and an additional 20-plus wells commencing production in the fourth quarter.

Late in the year, we'll be bringing online a seven-well Calamity Jane pad, which will test vertical and lateral spacing across the Upper and Lower Wolfcamp A and 3rd Bone Spring horizons. This pad will tie into our second central gathering facility, which will double our throughput capacity within the basin when it comes online in December.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, once again we've set a record for gross sales volumes this quarter. Israel in-country demand led to 79 days of gross sale volumes above 1 Bcf a day. Late in September, approximately 4.5 years after start-up, we performed our first major planned maintenance at the Tamar platform. The maintenance required a full field shut-in, which was executed safely and efficiently, and the field was back online after a few days.

The brief maintenance coupled with a strong growing demand in Israel highlight the criticality of the Leviathan project in providing an additional source of natural gas for Israel's future.

Looking to the fourth quarter, we've maintained our total company sales volume expectation of 380,000 barrels a day equivalent to 390,000 barrels a day equivalent, which reflects the resilience of our business despite some weather and other non-recurring impacts.

Our Gulf of Mexico assets continue to perform exceptionally well. However, fourth quarter volumes will be impacted by two events: the temporary impacts of shutting in all (21:31) production due to Hurricane Nate earlier this month as well as fewer royalty relief barrels, which is due to higher LLS price realizations than originally expected.

In West Africa, 4Q production is forecast to be in line with previous expectations. However, a change in lifting schedules between the partners has shifted some of our oil sales volumes from 4Q into 2018. None of these changes alter our view of the performance of these assets.

From a cash flow perspective, the changes in the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa are nearly offset by an increased outlook for our high-margin natural gas volumes in the Eastern Mediterranean due to quicker than anticipated completion of maintenance in October and continuing robust demand. Of the changes in the offshore, the only one that is structural is the increased demand in Israel, which is certainly a good thing.

Moving to the U.S. onshore, which I know everybody is watching closely, total volumes and oil expectations are unchanged in the fourth quarter. In fact, every hydrocarbon in the U.S. onshore business is expected to be higher by double digits from the third quarter, driven by our Texas assets.

We have seen some shift between gas and NGLs as we true up our recovery models for performance to-date as well as increased contributions from South Gates Ranch.

As I mentioned, onshore oil remains unchanged. We've been talking all year about delivering a 40% increase in oil volumes from 1Q to 4Q. That was a target that was frankly met with skepticism from some, yet we've delivered almost 25% already from 1Q to 3Q and our projected growth from 3Q to 4Q gets us the rest of the way there.

It's interesting to now see some of the early notes yesterday and today that now call this guidance conservative. To me, that shift in external perception says a lot about the execution credibility that our teams have built over time. And our performance in 4Q will drive a material increase in operating cash flow in the U.S. onshore.

So to wrap up, we're delivering what we said we would in 2017. Our teams remain focused on our highest margin assets. We're driving capital efficiencies in the U.S. onshore while delivering a substantial volume and cash flow ramp throughout the year.

The Leviathan project is progressing on track and we continue to generate substantial cash flows from Tamar. The remainder of the year will be no exception. Our operational momentum will continue and the fourth quarter will provide a strong finish to 2017.

With that, Rebecca, let's open the call to questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question comes from Evan Calio with Morgan Stanley.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning, guys.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Evan.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Morning.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hey, my first question is on the DJ. Do you have any color on how their capital efficiency changes when you move into Mustang in 2018? I mean, have you closed the returns gap that you disclosed last year at the Analyst Meeting between Wells Ranch, East Pony and Mustang? It sounded like you hinted at that at your comments and if you could provide any color, that would be helpful.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, that's a great question. I think if you look back at November, we did show slightly lower returns, I think, in the Mustang versus Wells Ranch and East Pony. Those returns that we showed in November are actually, I would say, the average of returns across that entire 75,000 net acres in Mustang, I think, it was over 900 locations we were showing. So that's the average over that entire section. Our initial focus in Mustang is going to be on the eastern edge of the IDP, which is an oilier part of the area. And we think the returns in those areas will be very similar to what we're seeing in Wells Ranch.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

That's great. So that'll keep up the trend that you've – where you've had success in getting that oil ratio up. Maybe on a second question, moving to the Med, great results in Tamar. Investors remain focused on Leviathan contracting pace. And I guess my question is what are your expectations for the pace of Leviathan gas contracting? Should it largely be back-end loaded? Any thoughts or just kind of confidence in that contracting program prior to start-up? Thanks.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Evan, great question. I think extreme confidence on our ability to fill up the first phase of Leviathan by the time it comes online. I think we'll have a great deal of clarity on that by this time next year but when you think about it on the three fronts there, that just the increasing demand in Israel itself, the continued push and movement to coal, from coal to gas. The – what we're seeing as far as movements and interest in the neighboring countries, the increase and solidify gas exports, I think we're in a great position. If you go back to one of the slides we laid out, I think, it was last call, we're engaged in discussions on volume and demand with customers that would probably be about twice as much as we need to fill up the remaining portion of this initial phase. So I'm extremely confident that by this time next year, we'll be able to sit here and have a great discussion with a lot of clarity on where the gas is going to be moving to and when.

Evan Calio - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Appreciate it, guys. Thank you.

From RBC Capital, we'll hear from Scott Hanold.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah, hi. Thanks. Good morning.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Morning, Scott.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Morning, Scott.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, Dave, you had mentioned looking at opportunities for returning, I guess, cash to shareholders, if I interpreted that right, you're looking at various aspects of shareholder return. I guess from my seat (27:44), I guess, what we've seen in industry that infers stock buybacks, dividends with some of the capital that you might be able to bring in with some asset monetization or free cash flow with from Leviathan in the future. Can you give us some frameworks or context, how you all think of that?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I think that's something and making sure we're delivering the return to the shareholders has always been critical and important to us. Some of those considerations will, obviously, be on the table as we're starting to generate more cash and start to create more room as we move forward here.

I'll go back to what I laid out in my discussion, kind of our priorities are to continue to make sure we keep that strong balance sheet, focus on the return to shareholders, and look at that on a per share basis. So I think everything will be on the table there as we continue to create more visibility on the cash flow growth.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. So if I am interpreting again what you're saying, it's probably once Leviathan comes online is when some of those options will likely come onto the table?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think you obviously start to create a lot more room when Leviathan comes online. I mean, if you look at just the cash flow impact of Leviathan from going from a spending level in 2019 to a – if you fill up full capacity in 2020, that's about $1 billion change switch just over that year. So that creates a lot of capacity.

What I'd like to do is create more capacity in the near term also with some of the proceed acceleration that – that's not really even so much about how much proceeds are you generating but keeping the business focused on what we need to focus on to build our value going forward. So Leviathan, when it comes on, obviously, we can create some more room in the near term, that's even better.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. And then as my follow-up, you talked about looking at learnings from Tamar-8 and potentially applying that going forward. Can you give a little color on – a little bit on that? And what you might do different with some of these Leviathan wells?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Scott. I mean, I think the Tamar-8 reference is really to the increased reserve booking at Tamar. So, obviously, every time we go out and drill a well in a field, we gather a bunch more data and we go back and incorporate that in our models of the understanding of the field, and in this case it allowed us to increase the resources and reserves of Tamar by about 10%. So that's just kind of part of the normal process of evolution as you go out and learn more about a field.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. So there's nothing specific in terms what you did with that well that you'll apply differently to Leviathan?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

No. No. I don't think so.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Understood. Thanks.

We'll go to Arun Jayaram with JPMorgan.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah. Good morning, gentlemen. Gary, I was wondering if you could comment – in the Delaware, you highlighted a lot of drilling efficiencies that you're seeing ahead of your plan. I was wondering if you could just talk about kind of the inflationary environment you're seeing in the Delaware and the DJ? And how this is a – what you're seeing in terms of impacts to potential completion timing?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Arun. I mean, we really haven't seen much recently. In the first half of the year, we saw some increases on pumping services and steel, and we've talked about that in the past. But recently we haven't seen much. I mean, there's still folks out there asking for the occasional increase, but I wouldn't term it as anything significant.

I think as far as actually being able to get the services that's as important or more important in my mind, and we really haven't had any issues there either.

I think that's driven by a couple of things. One, our long-term relationships with many of our key partners out there when we're completing the wells, and then just the level of activity that we've been able to maintain and the number of crews that we've been able to keep busy on a consistent basis. And once you get them, you don't let them go.

And so we haven't really had any issues from the – on the supply side, if you will, either. I think the Delaware certainly remains a hotter basin than the DJ, so it is a bit more challenging there, but again, nothing we haven't been able to overcome.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

How many crews are you running, Gary, between the DJ and Delaware right now?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Frac crews? About two...

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

...each on average.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Great. And just my follow-up, you guys have highlighted some successful tests of both the Wolfcamp A and the 3rd Bone. Could you highlight how this is shaping your thoughts on future development of those stack pay?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Sure. I mean, the Monroe pad that we brought on in late July was designed to test on one pad, completions in the Wolfcamp A Upper and Lower and the 3rd Bone Spring and work to confirm the spacing that we've got in mind as well as the lateral spacing between the zones to make sure we don't have any interference between the zones.

Nothing we've seen to-date suggests that are spacing assumptions are wrong. We've pumped chemical tracers in some zones. We haven't seen them in the others. We haven't seen any interference once on production, so I think that test is going quite well.

We're obviously bringing on a seven-well test on the Calamity Jane pad late this year in December. That'll be a similar test but with more wells, it'll be two Wolfcamp A Uppers – I'm sorry – two Bone Spring, three Wolfcamp A Uppers, and two Wolfcamp A Lowers. So that will be a good test not only of the vertical spacing again but also the lateral spacing.

We also brought on a pad this quarter that had two Wolfcamp A lateral spacing tests, and we haven't seen really any interference there. So all this work is designed to really help us layout what the optimum spacing is going to be, what the optimum development plan is going to be. We're always going to remain focused on what development plan creates the most value and so that goes to which zones we go out and drill and complete day one versus others that you may come back and get later. As far as those go, we've tested Wolfcamp B and C, as well, too. We brought on our third Wolfcamp B well this quarter and it's performing exceptionally well. We'll continue to watch that and see where that leads.

We've had good results from the Wolfcamp C, as well. We've got another Wolfcamp C well coming on late this year, so that'll be more data there. So it's all part of that process of really getting to the development plan, the spacing assumptions, the completion designs that generate the most value that we can for the shareholders.

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities LLC

That's very helpful. Thanks a lot.

Next we'll go to Paul Sankey with Wolfe Research.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Hi, good morning, everyone.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Paul.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey, you somewhat addressed this already, but you did mention now, I think, a target, I guess, of – you said corporate returns in double digits at $50 over the next several years.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Right.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Can you talk a little bit more about that in terms of are we talking returns on capital employed? What's the sort of dynamic of getting to that number? I think as I mentioned, you've obviously talked about the start-up of the Leviathan but if you could just put some more meat on the bones there, that would be great. Thanks.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Paul, yeah. We're talking about return on capital employed. I mean, if you go back through our history of presentations, Analyst Days, even last year, it was something that was always front and center in our discussion. And I think the path to that double-digit over the next few years is going to be twofold. It's going to be this onshore growth that we're seeing and the high-return focus of the DJ, Delaware and even the Eagle Ford that's contributing to that and that cash flow growth that we talked about on some of this and the increasing margins. And then Leviathan, also, is going to be a big kicker when it kicks in 2020. So it's the combination of both of those things that are going to drive that increase in EBITDA over time.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Yeah. And the idea was to basically, you mentioned, would be sort of $50 flat WTI I guess, would it?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Right. I mean, what we're saying is even we're setting up our program so that we can deliver that over time here even in a $50 world. And we've got increasing confidence on that when you look at just what's happening in both the onshore program and what's happened with solidifying the project in Israel.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Yeah. Great.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think we're getting much greater line of sight.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Sure. And just a follow-up. Where does exploration sits in all this now that you've got that kind of line of sight and the scale of the assets you've got? And I'll leave it there. Thank you.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. No, I think on exploration, what we talked about going into this year, even late last year, is we've really focused that program, a much smaller budget but also pushing that so that best of the best comes to the top. We've had the ability to bring in some things, especially in the current environment, having our capabilities to bring in some things that are pretty interesting longer-term. But we've got some time to mature those and develop those and fit them into that long-range plan with a pretty strong discipline on how much we're going to spend on that but (37:28) continuing to make the best of the best rise to the top there. And it's a great environment to do that in. So it's a (37:37) facility.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

So should we roll the budget for this year forward as the kind of spending level that you anticipate?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I mean, we're still working through that process but the exploration spend's not going to be much higher next year if that's what you're asking.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Yeah. And then can I just finally say what – is the CapEx going to be similar as well, overall?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think, probably it's a little early to get ahead of that. I think a couple of things we've talked about and will continue to work through is in the onshore program, obviously, the Permian as it's developed through this year, will be a little higher next year than this year, just where we're ending on and the Eagle Ford will probably be a little lower. And then in Leviathan, next year as we've said, it's the largest year of the three for Leviathan spend, so.

Paul Sankey - Wolfe Research LLC

Very clear. Thank you.

From Bank of America, Doug Leggate.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Dave, one onshore and one offshore please. I guess, the offshore question first. So Leviathan, obviously, you've got line of sight for this thing generating potentially substantial free cash flow as you pointed out. What happens after that? I realize it's a long-term question, but if offshore spending is kind of slowing down, do you have a repatriation issue? Do we go to phase 2 Leviathan? What's the thinking in terms of what happens longer-term?

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

Doug, this is Ken Fisher. How are you? Repatriation, not really a concern. If you look over the last – since 2013, I think we've bought $4.5 billion back with no incremental tax cost from overseas. We still have some capacity to do that. I think we repatriated about $155 million in third quarter.

And then as you bring Leviathan on, you're also at the period where you have the oil profits tax on Tamar in Israel. So that, I think, allows you to have an efficient repatriation program continue.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. I (39:49). Ken, well, you have the line, I'm wondering if you could just tell us where you want your balance sheet to be as you move forward.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think, as we've always looked at it, we like to maintain strong liquidity. So we finished the quarter at about 20% liquidity to assets, so very strong. We managed the maturity profile, so we actually took out some – a $1 billion 8.25% bond this quarter and replaced that with two tranches, a 10 and a 30, both at record low coupons.

If you look, similar to our corporate returns, all our credit metrics continue to improve. I think the thing that will be of particular note is with the Tamar reserves add and then bringing Leviathan to sanction, our leverage full cycle ratio looks really strong going forward over the next couple of years.

So we continue to be mindful of all the credit metrics. And then, I think, as I said that the glide path to lower overall leverage is clear. So we like the BBB space because it's – we've been historically the efficient frontier of E&P financing, and it's also means you have market access regardless of conditions.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

And, Doug, I think, just to add to what Ken's saying, what it does is it gets you in the place between the things we're doing with the portfolio near-term and Leviathan coming on longer-term that you've got the glide path to get yourself back to your debt metrics and so forth that you were entering this downturn.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I appreciate that. Dave, my follow-up is just a quick one on cadence. You, obviously, had some completion timing issues back-end loaded in Q3. I just wondered if you could give us, to use your word, a glide path towards an exit rate this year? Where do you think we exit 2017 on oil? And I'll leave it there. Thanks.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think we've laid out a pretty clear path, as you say, with the number of completions coming on in the Permian. Some of those will be in December so forth, so I think as you exit December, we'll be in great shape relative to what we've laid out for our average for the quarter.

So you've got that whole Calamity Jane pad that Gary talked about coming on in December, beginning of December, so I think and you tie that in with what NBLX has been talking about on their growth towards the end of the year, I think our onshore oil volumes are in great shape, as you highlighted, exiting the year.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I was hoping for a number, but I'll leave it at that. Thanks, guys.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I figured you were.

And we'll go to Bob Morris from Citi.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you. Gary, you highlighted the significant improvement in the Wolfcamp B well this quarter, which was your third Wolfcamp B well, but on a per lateral foot, that IP-30 was significantly above the second Wolfcamp B you announced last quarter. Can you give us a little bit of description on why that was? Was there, what, any completion technique there boosted that so much? And how repeatable is that on a go-forward basis on a per lateral foot, given that rate you saw?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, no, you're right. I mean, it's on a per foot basis, it's quite a bit higher than anything we've done before. I would caution you a little bit, it's a shorter lateral. It's about 3,800 foot, so just like we've talked in the past that on the long laterals, we ramp them up a bit slower and so you see maybe a little bit suppressed initial rates on a per foot basis on the short laterals as kind of the opposite of that. So I wouldn't use that calculated rate per foot and assume long laterals are going to be at that rate certainly going forward.

As far as what we did, I think it's just a continuing evolution of learning about the zone, learning about the completions that we're pumping into them. It's only the third well, and so we expect to continue to learn more as we go just like we have in the other zones and look forward to our next test in the Wolfcamp C, which will be later this year as well and see what improvement we can continue to make in those zones that – frankly, we really didn't pay anything for when we bought Rosetta or Clayton Williams, either one. So it's nice to see this amount of performance from those zones.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Sure. And then, Dave, my second question is, you could bring in significant capital in monetizing some of the assets if you were to do so that you're not allocating capital to this year and get the balance sheet back to where it was entering the downturn and still have some cash left. I know the Eastern Med is sort of ring-fenced and being self-funding, and right now you're targeting to spend within operating cash flow and what you do in U.S. onshore. But what would be the appetite with – if you did have significant funds for monetizations beyond repairing the balance sheet to actually accelerate U.S. onshore activity just given the results and the returns you have there beyond just spending within the cash flow that (45:15) those assets generate?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well, I think, obviously, we've got the flexibility to do that. I think what we'd be looking at pretty hard is just how has the equity and market performed relative to considerations on returning value to shareholders.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. So is it you would look at that option or possibility, it just depends relative to where the shares are versus the share buybacks? So those would be some of your primary options once you repair the balance sheet?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, those are your two other considerations at that point, and we're going to look at what creates the most value for our shareholders.

Robert Scott Morris - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thanks.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

...Bob.

Next we'll hear from Leo Mariani with NatAlliance Securities (45:56).

Unknown Speaker

Hey, guys. I was hoping you could maybe touch a little bit on the CONE divestiture, whether or not that's something you can kind of give us a little bit more clarity on the timing of the proceeds? And I know that you guys are obviously continuing to work on Tamar sell-downs, but, I guess, apart from Tamar, are there any other kind of asset sales in process?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, we're always looking at how can we accelerate value on things that we can pull value forward on, so we'll continue to work on some of those things that we don't see fitting in our investment profile over the next few years. But as far as CONE and Tamar, Ken can give you an update on those.

Kenneth M. Fisher - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. Leo (46:44), I think on the CONE thing, you may be aware we are involved in a lawsuit. So I think we want to be careful to respect that. I would expect resolution of that over the next few months, and so we'll continue to keep that in view.

And then on Tamar, as we've communicated before, we continue to expect to monetize the 7.5% remaining sell-down some time over the next 12-month type of window. And so that's being worked as well.

Unknown Speaker

Okay.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

But I think that the whole point of that is we're continuing to be able to look forward to both of those things.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. That's helpful. Maybe just jumping over to the Delaware real quick, obviously you guys talked about some significant efficiency improvements on the drilling side. Obviously, there's been some service cost inflation earlier this year. You guys are just kind of starting to get more towards Noble wells, where you guys have done all the drilling and all the completions work.

Do you guys think you're going to be able to continue to maybe reduce some of those Delaware costs as you work our way into next year, even if there is some modest service creep on the cost side? Is this something where we think that we're still pretty early days in the efficiency? Maybe you can just kind of talk to that a little bit.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Leo (48:08), and I think we will. I mean, if you go back to what we showed in November, we were showing a cost for the Wolfcamp A drilling complete of $8.5 million for a 7,500-foot lateral. If you'll recall, that was based on a 2,000 pound per foot completion design.

Obviously, since then, as you note, there's been some inflation in the industry, especially in the Delaware. We've also increased that base design from 2,000 pounds to 3,000 pounds. Obviously, both of those are pressure on cost, but we've also delivered quite a bit of efficiencies as you've heard us talk about pretty much every quarter through new drilling records that we've set, new efficient completion designs that we've come up with.

I'd say, given where we are right now, we're probably still in that same window for a 7,500-foot well but with 50% more sand in the completions and with eating the inflation. So – and that really is now just getting started on multi-well pad drilling. And some of the drilling efficiencies that I alluded to are really very recent, here in the third quarter.

And we've still got other things we're testing, too, right? We've talked about local sand. That has the potential to drive completion costs down several hundred thousand dollars per well. We're testing some other things that we'll be talking about probably in the future too. But I think there's still a lot of potential to drive costs down in this play to increase efficiencies and to just get more capitally efficient overall.

It's not that different than what we've delivered in the DJ time and time again, right? I mean we continue to set records in the DJ on the drilling side. We continue to look for ways to make our completions more efficient, more cost-effective. We've done a number of things, testing a number of things still in the DJ today that have the potential to drive costs down. Kind of in that same window, couple of hundred thousand dollars per well if they work out.

So it's a constant focus for us. It's something the team's never let up on, and we look at things like inflation as a challenge, how do we offset that, how do we basically eat that and still return the same value or more to shareholders.

Unknown Speaker

Okay, great color. Thanks.

From Deutsche Bank, we'll hear from Ryan Todd.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Good. Thanks. Good morning, gentlemen. Maybe a quick one, you've – a first one on portfolio management. You've talked around a little bit about the potential to monetize non-core parts of the portfolio. We've seen some other similar offshore type assets monetize recently. As you look at Gulf of Mexico and West Africa, should we consider both of these non-core going forward? And what would be the thought process in terms of monetization? Is it clearly a matter of price? Is it a matter of strategic simplification? And how do you think about the benefits of either bringing in cash early versus the benefits of longer-term cash flow from these assets?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Well. I think as we've talked about, I think we've been pretty consistent on if we can accelerate value and realize the value that we'd get holding onto the asset, on any of our assets that we've looked at, we'll do that. And first part's making sure you understand the value of the asset.

So I think in any of those areas, we'll continue to be open to scenarios, where we can accelerate value on that and protect the value that we see from those assets. I'd say the assets themselves are still contributing nice cash flow. I think Gary talked about some of that. I think we've seen some of that on some of the slides that we've put out there, but they are declining assets that we're not investing as much capital in, so we'll continue to look at those.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thanks. And then maybe a quick follow-up on the U.S. onshore. In the Eagle Ford, I guess, how should we think about – you mentioned that capital would probably be a little bit lower in 2018 versus 2017 in the Eagle Ford. Is there a strategy that we should think about in terms of how you look to manage that asset?

Are completions – should we expect them to be kind of lumpy quarter-to-quarter? Will you try to manage it for – to hold volumes flat? Should we expect it to be slightly declining or slightly growing? Any thoughts you might be able to give on kind of the trajectory of how we should think about that asset would be great. Thanks.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I think overall the trajectory is going to be – the activity level, at least, is going to be somewhat similar to this year, where we had a couple of rigs out there for the first half of the year drilling and then largely brought on the completions kind of 2Q through 4Q. I think plan for next year will probably look somewhat similar to that. As Dave said, it'll be less capital but it'll be a similar plan as far as taking the rigs out early and then bringing the completions on over time.

Obviously, the South Gates Ranch area that we've been active in are the most prolific wells that come on at very high rates. And you're clearly seeing that this year with the ramp in the Eagle Ford. And our expectation will be north of 90,000 barrels a day equivalent in the fourth quarter. You'll see some decline in the first half of the year probably as those wells start to come off until we could start bringing new wells on next year. So I'd kind of think of it that way.

I think as far as longer-term, it's going to be a matter of how well we can repeat early results from the Upper Eagle Ford and how economic we can make that program and how competitive it can be with all the other great options we've got in the portfolio. So if the Upper Eagle Ford turns out to be a competitive program that we want to invest dollars in, that adds at least a couple of years of inventory and runway to the program there.

Ryan Todd - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

And your next question will come from Dave Kistler with Simmons, Piper Jaffray.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Morning, guys.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, Dave.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

A few maybe little housekeeping items. Kind of looking at your comments of wells performing above type curves and Tamar uplift from a reserve standpoint, DD&A guidance is flattish for Q4, but I would expect that that's, obviously, trending down versus what we're seeing as those reserves come in. Is that a fair way to be thinking about how we look at it for maybe 4Q and modeling going forward?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think, in 4Q, I think it's a fair representation what we've laid out as to where we are now as the reserves get finalized at the end of the year then we'll adjust fourth quarter for what the reserve impact is. I'd say you're spot on if you add in the Leviathan reserves that we booked this year, the Tamar that we've talked about, and then what's more important to the DD&A piece, the performance of the onshore activity this year. It should be a pretty good year from a...

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yeah, yeah.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

...reserve standpoint as we exit the year.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yeah, that's helpful clarification. And then one other one. As we look at LOE for 4Q, your guide went up a little bit versus 3Q, or the guide you gave at, I guess, the 3Q time period – excuse me, 2Q time period. Can we talk a little bit what's driving that? Is that activity shift? Is we put in more workover activity into some of the legacy verticals? Anything like that? Just trying to get a handle on that.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Really, the sole driver of that slight increase there, Dave, is some workover activity in the Gulf of Mexico that we originally thought was going to occur in 2018. It's a non-operated asset and looks like that's going to pull forward into the fourth quarter of 2017. So that's really the only thing driving it.

When you look at the underlying kind of day-to-day operating costs, we continue to make great progress on keeping costs in check, driving them down in areas where you would expect as we increase volumes, even the DJ, as we noted, we've subbed $4.00 per barrel unit LOE now. So that's been a tremendous focus for the teams and they're doing a great job of bringing costs down and it's really just this one acceleration of a workover offshore that's driving that slight increase.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Appreciate that. And just kind of thinking about that, coupling it with timing of completions, having workover activity there, having some lifting slip around a little bit. While all of those might have an impact on 4Q, they should be, I would think, a net positive for FY 2018 and kind of how we start heading into the year on a growth perspective. Is that also a fair way to characterize it?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I mean, I think that's fair. Certainly, the storm down time is – it's not loss barrels, it's deferral of production, which will work its way into 2018, change in the lifting schedule in EG with some partner liftings moving around on us, takes sales volumes out of 4Q, that moves into 2018 as well. So both of those, while temporary in nature and impacting 4Q, are actually additive to 2018.

David Kistler - Simmons & Company, Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Well, great. I appreciate the clarifications, guys. Thanks so much.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Dave.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

You bet, Dave.

And we'll go to Charles Meade with Johnson Rice.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, Dave. Thanks for sneaking me in here and happy Halloween there to everyone there at Noble.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Hey, same to you, Charles.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Dave, in your prepared comments, you gave us a lot of your thoughts about how you're looking at CapEx and cash flow in 2018 but I wondered if I could just ask kind of the same question I think was asked earlier but from a slightly different angle. If you look at the Eastern Med, certainly if you assume – or it looks like if you assumed you'd get that 7.5% sale of Tamar, that's going to be, on a net basis, free cash flow before you even look at the Tamar cash flow. So as we look at U.S. onshore, the rest of the portfolio, it looks like you guys could be in a position to substantially outspend your U.S. onshore cash flow. Is that the right way to – is that the right conclusion to draw? Or maybe you could give us any update on your thinking about how you're approaching the issue for 2018.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think I'll go back to what we've said on 2018 when you consider the Tamar sale and the NBLX proceeds contribution, the Tamar sale will help cover the funding of Leviathan or the increased funding of Leviathan for next year. And the NBLX proceeds will help cover the capital on the onshore U.S. So I mean you look at the total picture and that total sources of cash will cover our uses of cash, as we've talked about. And that's consistent going clear back to last November the way we've talked about our program, not only for next year but over that multi-year period.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it. That's helpful, Dave. Thank you. And then if I could ask a question about the Delaware Basin long lateral wells that you guys talked about. You talked about how they're showing this shallower decline in the, I guess, 30 to 60-day window versus the IP-30s. Is there something different you guys have done versus early wells either in terms of the completions of the flowback? Or was there anything in that that surprised you because it looks like a significant positive?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, Charles, I had mentioned in the opening comments that we modified flowback procedures based on the results that we saw from our first 10,000-foot lateral prior to the Monroe pad. So based on that, we did modify flowback procedures. We're quite happy with the results on the long laterals on the Monroe pad. We're – as you point out, we are seeing not a lot of decline between the 30 days and the 60 days. I think it's fair to say that we're going to be looking at the results on these wells and continuing to look for where we can further modify things going forward to make the performance even better on future wells. But it's – certainly it's part of our philosophy to manage the flowback, to provide really the ultimate maximum value for the shareholders and not manage to perhaps a headline-generating IP 24-hour kind of rate. We're managing for the long-term value here.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Right. Thanks for that color, Gary.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

You bet.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Thanks, Charles.

From Stifel, we'll hear from Mike Scialla.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Morning, everybody. Gary, maybe just a follow-up on that last question. With the modified flowback, do you think there's anything differently going on in the reservoir when you are choking back these wells? Or is it mostly just you, I guess, manage the surface facilities and match those up with the flow rates better?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. You cut out a little bit there, Mike, but I think I got the gist of the question. It's really tied more towards managing flowback downhole than trying to match some surface limitation on the surface. And it's really about how do we create the environment for the best recovery across that entire lateral length? So we've talked about how through tracer work and some other work, we feel like we're getting a consistent contribution across that entire lateral length from the toe to the heel. The managed flowback is designed to achieve that.

Again, if you go out and you just kind of rip the choke open and go for a high headline rate, you're probably not going to get that same consistent contribution across the long lateral and possibly do some damage longer-term. So, again, we're managing for the long-term. We're seeing the results that we expect to see based on the philosophy that we're taking and we're quite happy with it.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Good. That's what I was after. And on the Niobrara, you had mentioned in the release that you'd had to use a lower proppant intensity at East Pony maybe than you wanted to. I want to see if – are you going to be able to go to the 1,800-pound level here in the fourth quarter? Or what does that look like going forward? And is 1,800 pounds kind of your optimum for the East Pony and Wells Ranch area?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah. I mean 1,800 pounds is still our base design for DJ. We've tested designs, obviously, larger and smaller than that. We'll continue to test designs that are different than 1,800 pounds. But that is the base design. That's what most of the wells are going to be completed on where we can. The East Pony wells, as you mentioned, were permitted quite some time ago. They're on federal acreage and they were permitted at lower concentration levels. We made the decision that based on the length of time that it would take to go back and re-permit those with the federal government, we decided to go ahead and stick with the designs that we had. That was the best value decision, and those wells are performing nicely.

I think when you look forward at fourth quarter, we've got 20-plus wells coming on in the DJ. Roughly half of those are in Wells Ranch and half of those are in East Pony. Most of those East Pony wells are still going to be those lower concentration wells on federal acreage in the fourth quarter.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. How about for next year? Do you go back to the base design in East Pony?

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think next year, we'll still work through the budget, right, and figure out where activity is going to go. We've talked about taking some rigs to the Mustang and doing some drilling down there. That will be a larger part of the program next year. So we'll see as we start talking through the budget and sharing that with you guys how much activity we end up with in East Pony. But certainly, our intention over time would be to bring the completion designs and the permits back in-line with what we think the best base design is going forward.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Very good. Thank you.

We have time for one more question. And that will come from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning.

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Can you talk a bit more about the production trajectory, the U.S. onshore production trajectory, particularly onshore oil in 2018? I think in your comments, you talked about the Eagle Ford after the sharp ramp-up in the second half and fourth quarter, declining in the first half, and then as new wells are completed, rising in the second half. Is that the way to think about it? Should the ramp-up in the DJ be constant through the year or more back-end loaded? And then should the Permian be a bit more front-end loaded because of late 2017 completions?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, I think, Gary kind of laid out the picture on Eagle Ford, which will be probably some decline in the first half of the year and increase in the second half of the year. I think the biggest driver for the oil story for next year will continue to be the Permian, which will continue to grow through next year when you look at the activity levels and just the wells coming on. So I think that will be a constant ramp through next year.

DJ is probably a little more back-end loaded after that next facility comes online.

Gary W. Willingham - Noble Energy, Inc.

Yeah, that's right. The next DCP plant comes on in fourth quarter timeframe next year, so you'll see a ramp probably more back-end loaded there.

As Dave points out, the Eagle Ford trajectory that I talked to earlier, given the gas content there, that doesn't really affect the oil trajectory that much through the year. It's really the Delaware that's going to drive it. And given the activity levels that we have going now and the pace that we're going to be bringing wells on, I'd expect to see a steady increase through the year there.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. And then my follow-up is on the DJ. Can you talk about any discussions you've had with the state and local governments and regulators on setbacks, non-producing flowlines, updates on that? And then as you look ahead over the next few years, how you view risk of policy or tax changes impacting your capital efficiency?

David L. Stover - Noble Energy, Inc.

I think the conversation has been very positive. I mean, even look at what the governor has been putting out, and what he's even put out recently for legislative and regulatory changes, and it's all kind of – a lot of it's focused on the flowline inspections and so forth that with – the whole industry got heavily engaged in earlier this year. I think particularly when you look at where our acreage is located, we're in a great position there. So I'm not anticipating any real impact to our ability to execute up there, Brian.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference call back over to Brad Whitmarsh for any closing remarks.

