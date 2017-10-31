WellCare Health Plans' (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

October 31, 2017 09:30 AM ET

Ken Burdick - CEO

Drew Asher - EVP and CFO

Angie McCabe - IR

Chris Rigg - Deutsche Bank

Ana Gupte - Leerink Partners

Matt Bosch - BMO Capital Markets

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Christine Arnold - Cowen

Sarah James - Piper Jaffray

Ziv Israel - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Peter Costa - Wells Fargo

David Windley - Jefferies

Gary Taylor - JPMorgan

Good morning and welcome to WellCare Health Plans' Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Angie McCabe, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Angie McCabe

Thank you, Anita, and thank you all for joining us this morning for a discussion of WellCare's third quarter 2017 results. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our financial guidance and outlook. Various risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, may materially impact those statements. While these risks and uncertainties may cause our future results to differ from today's statements, we are not undertaking any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Certain financial information that we will discuss today, includes adjustments to expenses that we believe are not indicative of long-term business operations. Please refer to our news release published this morning for our basis of presentation and supplemental schedules that reconcile financial measures determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, to our adjusted measures. The news release is available on our web site at wellcare.com. We will identify measures that have been adjusted.

Our discussion today will be led by Ken Burdick, WellCare's Chief Executive Officer; and Drew Asher, the company's Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the discussion over to Ken.

Ken Burdick

Thank you, Angie. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. We are very pleased to deliver an excellent quarter that reflects our focus on execution and growth in all areas of our business. We are increasing our 2017 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $8.25 to a $8.40.

This morning, we reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.08 for the third quarter of 2017, a substantial increase over last year's third quarter. Total adjusted premium revenue grew 25% year-over-year. These results reflect very good fundamental performance, in addition, to a few specific favorable items that Drew will cover in detail.

As strong as our financial results are thus far in 2017, I am also pleased to discuss our plan year 2018 Medicare star ratings with you. Taking a step back for a moment; if you look back to early 2015, there were three major areas, where we needed to meaningfully improve our performance and validate your investment in WellCare. Number one, margin expansion; two, sustained growth; and three, quality scores. Since then, we have significantly improved our operational execution, and as a result, our profit margins; and beginning in 2016, we began to show tangible signs of growth, both organic and to acquisition.

And as announced by CMS a couple of weeks ago, our commitment to have dedicated resources and an enterprise-wide focus, resulted in progress in our plan year 2018 Medicare Star results. We saw improvements in many areas. First, our Florida contract received a four star rating, improving by one full star. This improvement, combined with our acquisition of Universal American brings our percentage of current members in four star plans to nearly 40%.

Second, our California and New Jersey plans improved to 3.5 stars; and across the board, we markedly improved our administrative, operational and member experience measures.

We are pleased that our efforts are beginning to yield positive results, but we still have work to do, to improve our quality scores. While this is a positive step forward, we are by no means satisfied. We still have three contracts with a 2.5 star rating, including our PDP contract, where it's imperative that we show improvement in the next year. And while 39% of our business at a four star rating is a good start, we are focused on further improving our star ratings, across our entire Medicare business.

We continue to bring the same commitment to improving our quality results in our Medicaid business, and are pleased that our NCQA rankings continue to improve.

Now I will review some key items from the quarter and recent developments that highlight the progress we are making, toward achieving our multiyear commitments. Our Medicaid Health Plans segment [indiscernible] very strong results in the quarter. Medicaid membership grew by 290,000 members or 12% compared with September 30, 2016 and adjusted premium revenue grew 15% year-over-year. This year-over-year growth was driven by our state-wide expansion in Missouri under our new Medicaid contract effective May 1st. The launch of our Nebraska Medicaid business on January 1, and our acquisitions of Care1st Arizona and Phoenix Health Plan assets.

As we discussed last quarter, we implemented our renewed Medicaid contract in Georgia on July 1, 2017. Recall, that under the new program, a fourth managed care plan was added to serve Medicaid beneficiaries to the state. We are pleased to report, that during the 90 day choice period that ended on September 30, of the beneficiaries who actually chose one of the four managed care plans, nearly 40% selected WellCare, resulting in a net sequential decline of 79,000 members in the quarter, instead of the 100,000 member decline we had anticipated. And since September 30, we have seen additional membership growth, this reflects the value of our relationships and the strength of our brand in Georgia, where we have served Medicaid beneficiaries for more than 12 years.

We are pleased that our Illinois Health Plan was selected to continue serving Medicaid beneficiaries in the state. Under the new program, the state is combining three existing programs into a state-wide integrated care delivery system. The new program expands our current 14 county service area to all 102 counties in the state, and will include more complex populations, such as age, blind and disabled beneficiaries, and those in need of long term care, in addition to the TANF and ACA expansion numbers that we currently serve.

Services under the new contract are expected to begin on January 1, 2018, with an initial four year term and the option to renew the contract for an additional four years. Our Illinois team is making good progress, building our state-wide provider network and hiring and training additional associates, as we ramp up our statewide presence. Our selection to continue serving Medicaid beneficiaries in the state, builds on our more than 10 years of experience in Illinois. We view our Medicaid business as a long term relationship with our state partners. On occasion, new contracts may include an upfront investment through a transition period, until rates reflect the underlying cost of the program.

While we are still 60 days away from the new contract effective date, Drew will discuss our current view on the investment required to ramp up this expanded Medicaid program and the effect on our 2017 guidance.

Turning now to our Medicare Health Plan segment; premium revenue grew 53% year-over-year, driven by a full quarter of our Universal American acquisition, and organic membership growth of more than 10%. As we mentioned on last quarter's earnings call, our 2018 bids focused on benefit consistency for our members. Our integration of Universal American is currently on track with our expectations. We brought the Universal American team into our organizational structure immediately after the close, and are proud to have them as part of the WellCare team. An upcoming milestone is the transition of our Universal American business to the WellCare pharmacy structure effective January 1, 2018, which is a year ahead of our original schedule.

Our Medicare PDP segment continues to produce strong results, while delivering double digit membership growth. Premium revenue grew 15% year-over-year and membership grew by 128,000 or nearly 13% year-over-year. We believe we are competitively positioned and that our 2018 bids reflect the desired balance between margin and membership.

We have made significant progress in achieving our target margin goal and positioning our company for long term profitable growth. With a strong foundation in place, we are focused on seizing the sizable growth opportunities in government sponsored health programs. So far this year, we produced organic growth of more than 10% in Medicare Advantage and PDP, while layering on acquisitions and organic Medicaid RFP wins. We will continue to look for growth opportunities, both organic and through M&A in the months and years ahead.

I'd now like to make a few comments regarding our refreshed Corporate Brand position that we launched in September. One of our key differentiators, is our integrated team based approach to effectively address the medical, behavioral, pharmacy and socioeconomic needs of our members through our care model.

Many of our members have challenges in life beyond just healthcare. They may need additional support and services such as housing, food or transportation. Our community impact program helps identify our member's social needs, that are incorporated into their comprehensive care plan, to differentiate our company and communicate our commitment to serving our members, we launched our new tagline, Beyond Healthcare, a Better You, reflecting who we are, who we serve and what we do. Our refreshed corporate brand supports our growth strategy.

In summary, we have strong momentum, as we wrap up 2017 and enter 2018. Our results so far this year demonstrate the tangible progress we have made, toward achieving our multiyear strategic plan. While we still have much to achieve, we believe we are well positioned to continue to execute and grow in the coming years. We remain focused on further improving quality, successfully integrating our acquisitions, building strong provider partnerships, enhancing our integrated care model and seizing the exciting growth opportunities in Medicaid and Medicare.

I will now turn the call over to Drew.

Drew Asher

Thanks Ken. I am going to walk you through the outperformance in the quarter, so that you can understand the drivers and importantly, what portion of 2017 performance is ongoing strength of the business, and what portion is unique to 2017. While we are still working on our 2018 plan, I will also provide you with our early view of 2018 headwinds and tailwinds.

Before we begin the discussion on the numbers, I want to echo Ken's enthusiasm on the Medicare Advantage Star Score results we received earlier this month. I am thrilled, that 39% of our Medicare Advantage Membership is in the four star plan, and then our largest Medicare Advantage Contract, Florida, jumped an entire star from three to four. This Florida four star was accomplished through execution on multiple fronts, not from acquisition or crosswalking contracts, good old fashioned execution with a corresponding star bonus to be reflected in the 2019 Medicare revenue and bids.

I will write back to the 2017 numbers; for the third quarter of 2017, our adjusted EPS was $4.08, this compares with $1.63 of adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2016. While our fundamental performance was strong, there were a few items that meaningfully added to our performance in the quarter. Let me review each of these discrete items, before we cover the fundamental performance of each of our businesses.

First, as discussed on our third quarter 2014 earnings call and supplemented by our public filings since, we setup an allowance in our financial statements for an uncertain tax position related to the tax deductibility of compensation above the set threshold, as promulgated by the Affordable Care Act under tax code section 160-2M6. This allowance grew over the past few years. The IRS recently accepted our tax position, which enabled us to recognize this $23.7 million previously unrecognized tax benefit in the third quarter. This tax benefit resulted in $0.53 of adjusted earnings in the quarter. While this will slightly improve our tax rate going forward, it's largely a onetime tick-up and is reflected in our full year 2017 tax rate guidance of 32.5% to 33%.

Second, recall last year, we received $26.5 million of retro revenue from the state of Florida, relating to overage 55 SSI Medicaid members, previously paid to us and other payors at TANF rates. We highlighted this in Q2 and Q3 of 2016. The state followed through with an additional and final payment of $28.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. This final payment, related to the 2014 and 2015 fiscal years and represented $0.40 of adjusted EPS in the quarter.

In the third quarter, we also received the ACO shared savings calculation from CMS relating to the 2016 program year for the Medicare Shared Savings Program or MSSP. This drove $23.2 million of pre-tax earnings in the third quarter, excluding overhead and certain other ACO costs that are embedded in SG&A. You can see this classified as equity and earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries on the income statement, in isolation, generating about $0.32 of adjusted EPS in the quarter.

We were very pleased to see that the efforts of our ACO team and our physician partners, resulted in meaningful savings for CMS. The MSSP results were about $10 million to $12 million better than we had previously forecasted in guidance. While this does bode well for the value proposition of our ACO business, certain measurements could reset every year, and because of the timing of the closing of the Universal American transaction, we only pick up eight months of ACO expenses in calendar year 2017. Beyond those three items, our businesses performed very well in Q3.

Starting with our Medicaid segment, our adjusted Medicaid MBR was 86.9% in the third quarter, meaningfully better than the 90.9% in Q3 2016. The $28.7 million Florida retro premium in the third quarter, represented about 94 basis points of MBR favorability in the quarter. So even ignoring the effect of that item, the quarter was well ahead of our previous full year adjusted Medicaid MBR guidance of 89.5% to 90.2%.

Based upon the Medicaid performance to-date and our reforecast for the remainder of the year, we are improving our full year 2017 adjusted Medicaid MBR to a range of 89.0% to 89.6% and adding $100 million of Medicaid revenue at the midpoint.

This net 55 basis point improvement in our adjusted Medicaid MBR guidance, includes the effect from a number of things. First, and most importantly, strong fundamental performance. Second, 2017 is aided by the $28.7 million of Florida retro revenue worth about 24 basis points on the full year adjusted MBR. Third, we received a slight rate decrease in Florida, effective 10/1/2017, and finally as Ken discussed, we are thrilled to have been selected to expand our Medicaid presence in Illinois, we have set aside in our 2017 full year guidance, approximately $40 million to $46 million or 38 to 43 basis points of adjusted Medicaid MBR, for a premium deficiency reserve for the Illinois contract, representing our estimate of our investment for the new contract, that will include more complex populations and expand services statewide.

We haven't yet recorded a premium deficiency reserve, given that implementation is underway, but assuming the program with implementation stays on-track, we expect to do so in the fourth quarter of 2017, and our guidance at $8.25 to $8.40 now reflects that.

Moving to our Medicare Health Plan segment, while the headline for this business was the longer term star rating improvement we discussed earlier, our Medicare advantage business continued to grow during the quarter, adding 8,000 members since June 30, and the MBR of 85.7% in the third quarter was toward the lower end of our full year Medicare MBR guidance.

While we expect to step up our quality spend on a sequential basis in the fourth quarter, we nonetheless are improving our full year 2017 Medicare MBR guidance, by dropping the previous upper end by 75 basis points to a range of 85.5% to 86%.

Our PDP business performance was right on track in the quarter from an MBR progression standpoint and our PDP membership continued to grow during the quarter, adding 25,000 members. We are maintaining our 2017 PDP MBR guidance range at the midpoint of 81.5%, while increasing PDP revenue guidance by $25 million at the midpoint. As we covered last quarter and as Ken stated, we are pleased with our positioning, relative to the benchmarks for 2018, striking what we believe to be the right balance between margin and membership, as we look ahead.

Rounding out our third quarter results, our adjusted SG&A ratio was 8.4% in the quarter and 8.0% year-to-date. As we adjust for the fourth quarter investment spending and incentive compensation to track the full year estimates, we are increasing the full year projected range to 8.3% to 8.4%. Remember that the fourth quarter includes the transitory increase in spending with the open enrollment period and other late year spending. And as an example, last year Q4 adjusted SG&A was 9.2%, and that was before this year's 45% growth in Medicare membership.

Continuing with Q3, favorable prior year development was $26 million in the quarter, bringing year-to-date to $205 million. DCP at 51 days is up from 47.2 days at Q2 and up from up from 49.2 days from the prior year quarter. Our parent cash balance grew to $580 million as of quarter end, this is driven by strong performance in our businesses in the past year, and resulting subsidiary dividends. The intended use of this capital will continue to be focused on acquisitions and supporting organic growth.

Based on our strong Q3 performance, including the items we just covered, as well as our outlook for the remainder of this year, we are raising our full year 2017 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $8.25 to $8.40, up from previous guidance of $6.75 to $6.95. While we still have one quarter left to 2017, we have been focused from the last year on taking actions that will drive performance in 2018 and beyond. We are still finalizing our 2018 plan, in an intent to issue 2018 guidance in mid-December. But for now, let's go through how we view the jump-off point for 2017 and how we currently see certain 2018 headwinds and tailwinds.

On the 2017 jump-off point, you should take the midpoint of our most recent adjusted EPS guidance of $8.25 to $8.40, deduct the $0.40 retro Florida premium and $0.53 tax item, and add back the approximate $0.60 projected Illinois PDR. This creates a 2017 jump-off of approximately $8 per share.

From that jump-off point, let's start with the headwinds. The two [indiscernible] Medicare Advantage business, the return of the ACA fee and plan year 2017 star scores impacting 2018 revenue. In other words, the star scores we received a year ago in October of 2016.

The good news is that both of these were known before the 2018 bids were constructed. Nonetheless, they are headwinds in the construction of those bids. The ACA fee is not only coming back in 2018, it's coming back 26% higher industry-wide. When we gross up the ACA fee for its lack of tax deductibility, it was equivalent to an approximate 3% premium headwind in the construction of our Medicare advantage bids.

As we have covered before, WellCare was cautious in the benefit designs for 2017, so that we were pleased to be able to largely maintain member benefits going into 2018. We will also sunset some of the discretionary spending from 2017. So even though there are mitigating actions, the return of a larger ACA fee will be a headwind, as we enter 2018.

Sticking with Medicare Advantage, the star scores we received a year ago, included two of our health plans going from a 3.5 star to a 3 star; Florida and California. Now the great news as of earlier this month, is that Florida moved up to a four star plan and California back to 3.5 stars, creating a meaningful tailwind for the 2019 plan year. So there will be a transitory year, 2018, whereby we receive less rebate sharing in the bid calculation. This headwind was reflected in the bids we submitted in June.

The slight rate decrease we just received in Florida Medicaid, where we have a $2.4 billion in annual revenue contract, will be a headwind compared to a positive trend environment. The spread between rate changes and trend is typically a macro headwind in the Medicaid business, and it's up to us to find ways to bend trend and provide value, both in terms of quality and affordability to our state customers.

Moving on to tailwinds, which we expect to exceed the headwinds as compared to an $8 jump-off point, we not only get the annualization of Universal American transaction in revenue and earnings, we also expect an acceleration of synergies. For instance, as Ken mentioned, we were able to obtain a contract modification prior to submitting the 2018 Medicare Advantage bids, to move Universal America to WellCare's pharmacy cost structure effective January 1, 2018.

We expect that the maturity at some of our new Medicaid businesses and wins from 2017 will be tailwinds in year two of their operations; Arizona, Nebraska and in expanded Missouri. Our two year PVM contract extension for 2019 and 2020 that we referenced on the Q2 earnings call, included improvements for 2018 in Medicaid and Medicare unit costs. We also expect a little SG&A leverage in 2018. And as we continue to execute on clinical initiatives and operating improvements that create value for our products and state and federal customers, while this has been a multiyear process, it continues into 2018, including the annualization of initiatives launched in 2017. This helps us bridge the gap between rate increases and fundamental trend.

In summary, while 2017 is looking to be an excellent year on many fronts, we are more excited about the road ahead. While we are pleased with the meaningful progress in star ratings, which will provide a 2019 revenue list, we still have a few 2.5 star contracts to improve. We have shown positive signs of organic and acquisition growth in the past year, and there is a long runway for growth in government programs, our sole focus. And while we have a fierce [ph] 2% margins in 2017, there are many opportunities to improve clinical and operational effectiveness, as we look ahead. The team here is hungry to seize those opportunities.

Operator, we will now open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Chris Rigg with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Chris Rigg

Good morning and thanks for the questions. Just wanted to come back to the tailwinds related to UAM and acceleration of some of the synergies. Are you guys still targeting about $0.80 all in fully realized, or is that number gone up on an absolute basis? And just can you -- is it possible to size up the year-to-year delta? Thanks.

Drew Asher

Yeah. We will be glad to do that in December, when we incorporate that into sort of the full 2018 picture. And so we are picking up the full year of ownership of UAM compared to eight months in 2017. But as you mentioned and as I said in my script, the synergies, including a pretty big PBM synergy, which gets factored into the bids that we submitted in June, we were really happy that we were able to pull that off contractually, a year ahead of what we had previously anticipated.

Chris Rigg

Got you. And then, just on the PDR in Illinois; is that largely the first year impact, or is that spread out over the three years? And then just at a higher level, you also had the Iowa PDR a couple of years ago in a new contract. Between Illinois and Iowa, does this sort of point to your overall strategy when you are trying to get new business? Thanks.

Ken Burdick

Yeah Chris, this is Ken, let me take that one. In Illinois, we won't discuss Iowa, but on Illinois, that is not an indication of our pricing posture going forward. In fact, I would describe it as an outlier. There were a couple of unique elements in this bid, and every single Medicaid bid is actually quite separate and distinct from the next. But first, for some context, we have been in Illinois for more than a decade, and it has been a profitable contract for us, so we start there.

But the unique components in this [indiscernible] were number one, we found ourselves as the only incumbent that was not already participating in the long term care program. And as I have mentioned, what this bid reflected was, an integration of all of the various components into one single program. So we didn't have the experience that some of our competitors had.

The second thing is just a matter of some unfortunate timing. We had local leadership changes right smack dab in the middle of a bid process, which certainly doesn't give us the position of strength that we'd like to have, as we enter into a bid. I am very happy to report, we have already hired a Chief Operating Officer for that plan, and our search for a state President is well underway. But those were a couple of the unique features that led us to be more aggressive than we typically would be, and more aggressive than we would intend to be, on a go forward basis.

Chris Rigg

Great. Thanks a lot.

The next question comes from Ana Gupte with Leerink Partners. Please go ahead.

Ana Gupte

Yeah hi thanks for the questions. Good morning. I am just trying to clarify again what was said about the hit [ph] bid strategy and the Star headwind. Are you saying Drew that you kept your benefits constant, and so you are focusing on top line growth and margins could see some pressure or is it the other way? I didn't quite get it?

Drew Asher

Good questions. We are still focused on the bottom line. Clearly, we still want to grow the business and intend to. But the reality is, we have got two pretty sizable headwinds, when you're constructing a bid and trying to achieve margin goals. We all knew the ACA fee was coming back. I think the team here did a really good job, wisely spending a significant portion of that on quality initiatives, and we expect further progress over the next couple of years, and our quality scores accordingly. Some of which we can sunset, and we make conscious decisions, as we file the bids in June of 2016 for 2017 about how much we were willing to enhance benefits, even though the whole industry had the absence of that fee, to figure out what to do with. And we were able to maintain those benefits on average for 2018, which we thought was important.

So with those two headwinds coming at us, yes, that translates into a headwind for 2018.

Ana Gupte

A margin headwind then, basically, it sounds like?

Drew Asher

Yes. Off of where we expect to end the year, based on current guidance.

Ana Gupte

Okay. And offset both by UAM and the CVM synergy though that you have built on a net basis?

Drew Asher

Yes.

Ana Gupte

Okay, got it.

Drew Asher

Yes exactly. To be clear, let me add one more thing. To be clear to make sure everyone caught it in the prepared remarks, we do expect the tailwinds to outweigh the headwinds when you add them all up, relative to that $8 jump-off point for 2017.

Ana Gupte

And with this tailwind outweighing headwind, and I know you don't give annual growth rates or anything. But should we assume it's like at least in the double digits or can you give us any kind of directional color? Because there is a lot of moving pieces here, off of that $8.

Drew Asher

Yeah. We are giving you as much color as we can, since we are still finalizing the 2018 plans. In fact, for the next 2.5 days, I get the pleasure of engaging with all of our businesses, to review the 2018 plans. So we will be glad to give you a lot more color, when we finalize the plan, get it approved by the board in December, and then, just like we did last year in mid-December, put out guidance for 2018, including bridges and cross-walks and details.

Ana Gupte

Got it. I have one more follow-up on DMA and then one question on PDP. On MA for 2019, just phenomenal job on star ratings. As we kind of look at the bonuses for 2019, can you give us a sense for how much you typically have to pass on to providers in those contracts or is that mostly going to the bottom line or to your own benefit strategy?

Drew Asher

Well it gives you a pretty meaningful lever to factor into the 2019 bids. And so, there is a number of things that are working in tandem, such as how the back half of 2017 and the first half of 2018 are performing on a run-rate basis, your anticipated forward trends, any benefit enhancement you think the trade-off will be worth it, in terms of membership. And then at the revenue stream, which is pretty significant when you go from a 3.5 to 4 star. But it's also -- it's not insignificant the amount of going from a 3 to 3.5 in the rebate share. So all of that needs to be factored in, can't just isolate one item and declare how much of that will make it to the bottom line. And yes, we have, especially in Florida, California and Texas, really strong relationships with our providers, such that they will also receive the benefit of 3.5 or 4 stars.

Ana Gupte

Got it. Thank you. That's great on MA. On PDP, you used to have like a full Q risk order receivable and your [indiscernible] past the doughnut hole and you kind of recovered margin later. Is that still your strategy? Have you kind of moved away from it, ex the PBM synergy and the new contract for next year?

Drew Asher

Well the sloping of the MBR from quarter-to-quarter is still in that pretty steep downward trajectory. So if you were to run the math on our expectations for Q4 in PDP, it would be an MBR in the 60s, but that's where the natural progression of, starting in the 90s in Q1 and working our way down. So that hasn't changed fundamentally from prior years.

Ana Gupte

Got it. Thanks for the questions. Appreciate it.

The next question comes from Matt Bosch with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matt Bosch

Yes. Could I just ask how you guys are feeling about the backlog that you can see Medicaid contracts? And I have been trying to put that in the context of, you know, you have obviously had some really-really good results in the last 18 months in particular. Do you see a deficiency of opportunities out there to potentially continue this kind of momentum?

Drew Asher

Matt, not only would I say there is a deficiency, we actually have a great amount of volume, probably more than I can remember in recent years. So I believe that the discussions that have taken place on a federal level, if anything, are actually creating space to look more closely at innovation and some program adjustments that are leading to a higher level of activity. So we are currently really busy, both with new opportunities as well as renewal of our existing contracts, Florida being an example of both.

Matt Bosch

That's great. Thank you. And if I could just ask a follow-up question on a different topic, back to the star scores; two things, one do you think the system adjustments have been made sufficient to recognize the sort of structural drag that you would normally get from the dual eligible population? I think the answer is, maybe not quite yet, but not to put words in your mouth. And then, the other thing is, I appreciate the organic improvement that you have shown in Stars is very impressive, but to the extent there are opportunities to engage in this sort of cross-walking process, is that something that you would consider doing?

Ken Burdick

Sure, I will take both of those. In terms of the adjustment for socioeconomic disparities, our government relations team continues to work with the folks in Washington. We appreciate the acknowledgment of that reality of the 2017 call letter, but the adjustment barely moved the needle. So it's far from what you would need to reflect the impact of socioeconomic disparities, much as you were sort of suspecting. There was a very-very slight adjustment, but related to the kind of year-over-year progress that we made, it was barely a contributor.

As it relates to the cross-walk, which is sort what it's known as in the industry, we are certainly looking at that, as we think about possible moves for 2019. But as Drew said, we are really proud of the fact that, this was just good old-fashioned, roll-up your sleeves, get everybody focused on it, make sure that there was accountability for every single star measure, and we simply executed better, with more room for improvement. I want to be sure, that that part was clear. This was a nice first step forward, but we are certainly not going to settle at 39%. We have got to make sure that across every one of our local markets, people are executing on the playbook that we develop.

Matt Bosch

Great job swimming upstream. Thank you.

Operator

Justin Lake

Thanks. Good morning. First question, just want to make sure I am first of all clear on Illinois here. So do you feel like the PDR you are taking is surely a function of the big strategy and not a -- or does it also have something to do with the core rates that you think is more broadly applicable for the state right now, in terms of the way that's structured for 2018?

Drew Asher

Justin, time will tell on the core rates. And as I think as you have put out in your note, we have got -- we will have about a 1% after-tax disadvantage to the winners of that bid. So I'd bet on us for 1%. So there is ways for us to make that a profitable contract. But I think, time will tell on the core rates we will have to see, just to make sure it was clear, the $8.25 to $8.40 for guidance of this year, includes the $0.60 PDR headwind in Q4 that we anticipate taking. And we -- as you know, that's a function of our forward forecasts.

We do expect the contract to be profitable during -- turn profitable during year three, and be profitable in year four. We will have to see how the cost develop on the new construct of the program and work with the state and their actuaries, to the extent that there are any shortfalls in funding.

Justin Lake

Okay, great. And then on the Florida side, just a couple of things here. First, you had that $40 million retro adjustment, can you give us more color there, and was this unique to you, or is this something that was paid out across the state or across all the regions?

Drew Asher

Yeah, it's $0.40, which was $28.7 million on a pre-tax basis, on a rate basis. And this is a follow-on from last year, the discovery by the state with payors such as us are asking the right questions on the classification of membership. And we are very pleased that the state sort of made us hold. But it wasn't unique to us, it was -- to my understanding, it was all payors that had the classification of those members that needed to move to the over 55 SSI.

Justin Lake

Okay. Just lastly in Florida, two things, can you tell us what you think, the impact of the hurricanes were to cost both in the third quarter and then as they might come back in the fourth? And then lastly, you mentioned the rate decline, my understanding of the rate cut in Florida was that, most of it was due to hospital rate pressures, so they are cutting hospital rates and they are basically passing that over to you, and is that true, and if so, do you think you are going to be able to pass 100% of that along to the hospitals, or do you think there is margin pressure in Florida next year? Thanks.

Drew Asher

Yeah. On the pass-throughs, we intend to pass that along, because the fee schedules get reset. And when we talk about rate changes, I sort of look through that as a pass-through. And so, it was a slight rate decrease, sort of ignoring that pass-through item. But you are right, there was an additional pass-through for that provider rate change.

On the hurricanes, first of all, the hurricane had nothing to do with the outperformance in the quarter. We do follow, like everyone hopefully follows, state and federal guidelines, which require us to relax authorization requirements, including in-patient, including pharmacy. And then if you think about Irma which hit Florida on a Sunday, pretty low utilization day anyhow. So we will have to see how things like physician and outpatient develop over the next few months, but we did see a little step-up in admits per thousand, authorized admits per thousand, which makes sense relative to the relaxing -- the very temporary relaxing of those guidelines.

Ken Burdick

And Justin, let me just add a couple of things since you brought the hurricanes. First, it really tested our mettle. We had Houston, followed by what hit Florida, Georgia and elsewhere. So I was very pleased with the resilience of our team, and their countless examples where we focused on our members, even though many of our associates were personally affected by the hurricane. We have got examples where people literally made sure that the oxygen tank went from one shelter to another, as people were disrupted and moved.

Our business continuity plans were executed well, but we did learn a few areas for improvement, hopefully, we won't have to utilize them any time soon. But it gives me an opportunity to give a call out to our associates, who really did put our members first, and that's much appreciated.

Justin Lake

Thanks.

The next question comes from Christine Arnold with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Christine Arnold

Sorry, I was muted. Margins look really good across Medicare, Medicaid. How do we think about your 2% plus target? Is there potential upside to that over time? And could you speak to capital deployment? UAM looks like it was a home run for you guys. Are you seeing a lot of other similar types of opportunities out there, with companies maybe that aren't on our radar screens? Thanks.

Drew Asher

Yeah. I will take the first part of the question, and then Ken will follow-up on your second part. When you look at the margin, you can't just look at Q3, you have to look across the full year. And if you think about the jump-off point that I have laid out for all of you guys, to think about 2017, it does get to like a 2.1% after-tax margin. And so, we are going to keep on pushing, to make sure we strike the right balance between margin and growth, as we look ahead and we will look forward to sharing that with you, when we provide guidance in mid-December for 2018, and then pushing ahead, we said 2% plus is our goal. We are in the plus part now, and we will have to see where some of this growth down the road takes us.

Ken Burdick

So Christine, I will just add a little bit to that. In terms of capital deployment, we have continued to look at opportunities. Obviously, both for organic and for acquisitions, and would intend to continue to be disciplined. But as you said, we are very pleased early on with the UAM acquisition and integration, with Care1st etcetera. So we feel like we have built the muscles to be able to do that well, not only find the asset, but then to do the transaction, and most importantly, to integrate it well. I think I might want to preface by saying, we are in the early stages of integrating UAM, so far so good.

And then to your broader question, certainly, when we did our investor conference in early 2015, and we talked about 2% plus, we had a lot of heavy lifting to do. As we sit here, I am pleased to be able to say, we see more opportunities each week. So it's not like we feel we have sort of exhausted our playbook, there is more opportunities for improved execution, for innovation. There is plenty of runway ahead of us, and I step back and I'd say, we are still in the early stages of creating the high performing, differentiated growth company that we envision. So it's a sense of some pride with the progress, but boy, there is so much that still lies ahead, that literally pops up each and every week.

Christine Arnold

Thank you.

The next question comes from Sarah James with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Sarah James

Thank you. I just wanted to clarify, the PDR, was it for the life of the contract or just the next year? And then, how are you thinking about rate development in Illinois? So do you anticipate actuarial soundness could come into play and provide some relief, or is that potentially lessened by the state pegging initial bid discounts to the average to what will be paid to a plan for the first three years?

Drew Asher

Sure. The PDR, sort of mechanically, from an accounting standpoint, is the present value of the performance during the contract period. Having said that, largely reflects the first year, into the second year in terms of the investment time period, the implementation and getting to the point where rates do match costs.

We fully expect actuarial soundness to be observed and abided by, and we will, as usual, push hard to ensure that with our state customers.

Sarah James

Got it. And the PDR, correct me if I am wrong, but I think it only can cover the gross margin losses? So if we think about that end scale of contracts over two years, I was getting like 2.5% of revenue and then you add admin mode to that. So are we thinking about this contract for the first couple of years being at a negative, low double digit margin?

Drew Asher

No, the PDR goes down to that pre-tax line, which is inclusive of SG&A.

Sarah James

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Ziv Israel

Hi, thanks. This is Ziv Israel for Kevin Fishbeck. I hate to ask another question about the PDR, but I have to. You mentioned that part of the PDR was because of high investments due to the higher acuity [ph] population. I know that, Illinois kind of made the move towards carving out higher acuity populations more and more aggressive than other states. But we have seen a trend of states carving out the higher acuity population, we have seen it in Arizona, Florida has a part of it. Should we expect those higher costs to repeat in every contract coming up that has more higher acuity population?

Drew Asher

Just so to make sure that you are on the call the whole time, and you can make sure this get backs to Kevin. The $8.25 to $8.40 in adjusted EPS guidance for 2017, includes the $0.60 headwind for the PDR, just want to make sure that was clear. As Ken went through pretty clearly, every state is a unique situation. I wouldn't hire correlations between this situation and other complex populations that are parts of bids, and I think we are pretty clear and sort of at least our thought process, on why we ended up being 1% after-tax lower than the field of winners, which we feel better about that than being 2% above the field of winners and not being a winner.

Ziv Israel

Okay, thanks. Just to reiterate, the question wasn't about guidance, more about the RFP pipeline. So on another subject, when you think about doing additional deals, especially after a year of being quite [indiscernible], should we expect smaller deals coming up, or do you still see opportunity for opportunistic larger deals? Also what are your priorities between MA and Medicaid going forward?

Drew Asher

Sure. So as I said in the past, we are sort of agnostic to sides. We are disciplined about looking for both Medicaid and Medicare assets, where we feel it will give us a meaningful share and a sustainable competitive position. So obviously, tuck-ins are wonderful, they are relatively easy as compared to entering a new market, but we will do both. And we are really looking across the spectrum of size. It's really about the earnings potential and the long term competitive positioning.

Ziv Israel

Okay, thanks.

The next question comes from Peter Costa with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

Peter Costa

Thanks for squeezing me in here. Question on margins, where are you right now relative to your target margins for Medicare Advantage and Part D, and where do you think that will be next year?

Drew Asher

Well that will be part of the construction of our 2018 plan, and so we won't be able to provide more specificity on MBR ranges that will drive where we land with margins, when we discuss that in mid-December. PDP, as we said a couple of times, if you land in the low 80s on an MBR basis, that we think is the right balancing point between a strong margin, and then product positioning. This year, we fortuitously have the absence of the ACA fee, which we spent a lot of on, as we have talked about a number of times on quality investments. But some of that did make it to the bottom line, and so that would be an element of part of the headwind to frame that for you.

That would be about a quarter of the absence of the ACA fee. $64 million was the full Medicare Advantage ACA fee in 2016. About a quarter of that is reflected in our guidance in 2017, in terms of making its way to the bottom line. And as you know, if you look ahead, there is a 26% step-up in the industry for the ACA fee, as you think about bridging the 2018. But we still need to figure out exactly where we are going to land for MBRs and guidance elements for 2018.

Peter Costa

I was looking for bottom line margin, not really MBR guidance. But bottom line, where are you relative -- today, for this year, where do you think you will be? Are you ahead of your target margins in Medicare Advantage, including all the spending on Star scores and everything, or are you behind on your targets? And then, where will you be next year, ahead or behind on your targets? Relative to this year.

Drew Asher

Well if you take the jump-off point that I outlined, about $8 a share for 2017, that's about a 2.1% company-wide net margin.

Peter Costa

Yeah. I guess, I was looking for -- specifically on Medicare Advantage and Part D?

Drew Asher

Yeah. Our guidance elements are MBR based and gross margin based for each of our segments. And so, we don't provide the allocations necessary to derive the margin, the net income margin for every single one of our businesses.

Ken Burdick

As Drew has mentioned, we will be providing our 2018 guidance in about six weeks, mid-December.

Peter Costa

Okay, thanks.

The next question comes from Dave Windley with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

David Windley

Hi, good morning. Thanks for squeezing me in. On Universal American, I think last quarter, you talked about that coming into the business at a higher MLR and influencing last quarter's MLR. And I think moreover, taking a relatively conservative posture, given your limited experience with the business, with the quarter more under your belt now, I wondered if your views on kind of the UAM piece, MLR are same or solidified or more precise, more optimistic at this point?

Drew Asher

Good question. In general, our view is about the same. Obviously, with three more months of experience since when we reported Q2, we have got more confidence, the longer you own an asset. But my view is generally the same on UAM, which is good. It's achieving the metrics we sought out to achieve.

David Windley

Okay. And [indiscernible] question on Medicaid, was there a rate update in Kentucky?

Drew Asher

Yeah. There was a rate update in Kentucky 7-1, sort of in the trend ballpark.

David Windley

Okay. All right. Thank you.

The next question comes from Gary Taylor of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Gary Taylor

Hi, good morning. A few questions; do you have a targeted date for the December guidance or not yet?

Drew Asher

Not yet. First, we have to get through our board meetings, but it's going to be mid-December, and we will make sure we will do it well ahead of everyone disappearing for the holidays, to make it convenient for investors.

Gary Taylor

That will be appreciated. Just three quick questions; on Illinois, I believe it's for 2018, six insurers down from 12. Is it as simple as Illinois enrollment should double, or any particular to make a different assumption right now?

Drew Asher

I think ultimately, that's in the ballpark. But just to sort of frame up the size for us, right now, we have got about $360 million of revenue. So a relatively small player there. It's tough to perfectly predict how the assignments are going to go, but with a larger population, it should be in the ballpark of doubling for next year. And then maybe, pushing $1 billion, as we look out to 2019-2020, in terms of revenue.

Gary Taylor

Got it. PYD, pretty sizable, positive this year, which is great. You didn't mention it in the bridge from 2017 to 2018, so obviously you are assuming that you have reestablished reserves at those levels. Is there any other comment on that?

Drew Asher

In general, that's right. As you can appreciate, you can't perfectly predict what the runout is going to be, based upon reserves that you haven't even established yet for year-end, and how that quarter is going to play out, the fourth quarter, which drives much of the prior year or the following year's development, sort of looking back. But what gives me some degree of comfort in that, is the same people, the same processes, the same tools are being used today, last month, six months ago, that produced the positioning that resulted in this year's PYRD. Tough to predict the future, and four quarters from now, I can tell you what the development would be off of this year-end, but based upon our positioning, I sort of like where we are positioned.

Gary Taylor

Last question, even adjusting for that Florida [indiscernible] period, it's still I think the lowest Medicaid MLR you have had in the third quarter since 2011, if my model is correct, and you have talked about the hurricanes really didn't have any impact on it, you have also talked about in the release, continued operational execution excellence or something like that. Anything else you would point to? Obviously you are not assuming this level of MLR for 4Q, but anything else you would point to in the quarter, driving such a low Medicaid MLR this quarter?

Drew Asher

You are right. You adjust for the 94 basis points or sort of just under 88% in the quarter, but that also has to be looked at in the context of a full year, which -- it looks like it's shaping up to be a pretty strong fundamental year for Medicaid. And I think you hit on it, it's sort of a cumulative effect of us running a better business, both on a medical expense side, but also on the revenue side and making sure that we are engaging often with our state customers and showing a value proposition, but then also, getting reasonable rates as well. That will be sort of the never ending charge for the team running Medicaid.

Ken Burdick

Gary, one of the things that we probably didn't emphasize is, we think of this as a portfolio of states, and it's just not related to any specific quarter. But what we have seen transpire over the last couple of years, is a much more balanced performance across the states, versus few years back, when we were probably both relying on several strong performers, that's not the case anymore. So that certainly helps our enterprise-wide MBR.

Gary Taylor

Great. That's fair. Thank you very much.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. It also concludes our conference. Thank you very much for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

