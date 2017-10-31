Will Alamos Gold Surprise Investors In 4Q2017?

Thesis Section

Alamos Gold’s (NYSE: AGI) acquisition of Richmont mines (NYSE: RIC) is in the pipeline, and shareholder approval is expected to be obtained in November. The proposed transaction is expected to have a significant presence on its operations, by helping to diversify its portfolio of mining assets. This becomes particularly significant in the wake of disturbing factors like exhausting mines and bearish trend in international gold prices. Then the question is whether the acquisition transaction will yield fruit for AGI and whether it will increase AGI’s share price.

This article covers AGI’s performance from a yield position, for its existing and future mining projects. Likewise, it also talks about the fluctuating international gold price in USD and the impact on AGI’s future share price.

Source: Alamos Gold

Q3 operations overview

The key takeaways from Q32017 operations are:

The production stood at 107,000 ounces with sales of 100,551 ounces, exceeding Q2 production by 100,000 ounces.

Moreover, AGI has substantially completed construction of phase I in La Yaqui mine in the Mulatos district of Mexico. The initial production yielded 410 ounces. On completion, phase I is expected to produce about 25,000 ounces of gold each year.

Further, the completion of the MCM waste pass at the Young Davidson mine has helped increase the daily mining rate to 6,900 tonnes. The development status of the mine is charted below:

Source: Alamos presentation

So far the company’s production has been on-target, which is good news. The accumulated production for the first three quarters of 2017reached 309,100 ounces against full year production guidance of 400,000-430,000 ounces.

For the three operating mines in AGI’s portfolio, I have compared changes in YoY production for the third quarter and the YTD ended September 30, 2017 revealing that except for the El Chanate mine, which has slightly decreased production, the other mines have increased production levels:

Mine 3 months end 30th Sept 2017 09 months end 30th Sept 2017 % change 2017 2016 % change 2017 2016 Young Davidson 28% 55,800 43,629 14% 143,500 125,338 Mulatos (6%) 36,300 38,500 8% 117,300 109,100 El Chanate (13%) 14,900 17,099 (7%) 48,300 51,886

To mitigate the risk of declining gold production from El Chanate mine, combined with falling gold prices, AGI has hedged the mine’s 2H2017 expected production at $1,242/ounce and up to $1,409/ounce.

Source: Alamos

Alamos’ mining assets

I have tabulated the key facts about AGI’s mining assets to evaluate AGI’s current projects, and later compared them with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), a competitor:

Mining Method: Open pit

For open pit mining, I have compared AGI’s Mulatos mine and El Chanate mine with AEM’s Canadian Malartic, La India, Meadowbank and Creston Mascota. The results of my comparison are tabulated below:

Comment

Grading: In general, AGI’s open pit gold grades are lower than AEM, resulting in significantly higher total cash costs per ounce of gold. It is worth noting that higher gold grades are one of the many factors that could cut down the mining costs.

In general, AGI’s open pit gold grades are lower than AEM, resulting in significantly higher per ounce of gold. It is worth noting that higher gold grades are one of the many factors that could cut down the mining costs. Mine lives: AGI’s open pit mine lives are mostly shorter than AEM’s, which indicates that comparatively AGI will deplete its existing resources earlier and will need to scavenge additional projects to support its production.

AGI’s open pit mine lives are mostly shorter than AEM’s, which indicates that comparatively AGI will deplete its existing resources earlier and will need to scavenge additional projects to support its production. More often than not, based on above comparison metrics; AGI’s position is less favorable compared with AGI.

Mining Method: Underground mining

For underground mining, I have compared AGI’s Young Davidson mine against AEM’s Goldex, Kittila, Lapa, LaRonde and Pinos Altos mines. The results of my comparison are tabulated below:

Company Alamos Gold Agnico Eagle Mine Young Davidson Goldex Kittila Lapa LaRonde Pinos Altos Ore grade

(Au g/t) 2.65 1.64 4.64 4.58 5.4 2.55 Total cash costs-2016 ($/Oz) $657 $532 $699 $732 $501 $356 Mine life 15 9 18 1 8-10 7

Comment:

Grading: AGI’s underground mining ore grades are generally lower than AEM’s.

AGI’s underground mining ore grades are generally lower than AEM’s. Costs: AGI’s underground mining costs are also higher on average compared with AEM.

AGI’s underground mining costs are also higher on average compared with AEM. Generally, based on above comparison metrics; AGI’s underground mining asset-base is not very remarkable compared with AEM.

Although AGI lags behind AEM when evaluated in terms of mining assets, there are certain favorable indicators that suggest that AGI’s share price is likely to build up:

As indicated in the green box above, Kirazali, Ağı Dağı and Çamyurt , the Turkey-based projects that are in the development stage, could generate a total positive NPV of approximately $571 million (discounted @8%), and that implies a net growth in shareholder wealth; upon start of the projects.

the Turkey-based projects that are in the development stage, could generate a total positive NPV of approximately $571 million (discounted @8%), and that implies a net growth in shareholder wealth; upon start of the projects. Lynn lake mine outlined in the green box above; is an upcoming project based in Canada and has one of the highest gold grades in AGI’s portfolio, with a measured and indicated resource capacity of 40,303 tonnes of ore at 2.03 Au g/t.

The chart below depicts some of AGI’s major upcoming projects in North America:

Source: Alamos presentation

Moreover, there is growth potential in AGI’s shares owing to the impending acquisition of Richmont mines. I have highlighted the major components of this transaction in a separate section below:

Acquisition of Richmont mines

Alamos has historically achieved growth through mergers and acquisitions. In 2015, Alamos Gold merged with AuRico Gold. Due to the merger, AGI succeeded in adding the Mulatos mine to its portfolio. Going forward, in September 2017 Alamos announced its plan to acquire Canada-based Richmont Mines. The dynamics of the transaction for AGI revealed that AGI will add the Canadian ‘Island Gold’ mine to its portfolio, pushing the annual gold production from its mining assets towards the 500,000 mark, while RIC will sell its non-core assets, more commonly known as the ‘Quebec assets’, to Monarques Gold and the RIC shareholder will get 1.385 Alamos common shares in exchange for each RIC share.

Source: Richmont mines

The latest update to the transaction is that AGI and RIC have received an interim order from the court granting permission to complete procedural matters ancilliary to the transaction; prior to the shareholder’s meeting that is scheduled on November 16, 2017. I anticipate a ‘take-profit’ opportunity for the AGI investor, once the acquisition transaction is approved by the shareholders. Another advantage of the acquisition is that Island Gold mine has superior gold-grades to any mine currently in the portfolio of both AGI and AEM.

Source: Richmont mines

In my judgment, the issues discussed above will reflect positively on the share price.

Gold prices discussion and future prospect:

The global gold prices are presently in the range of $1270/ounce and Goldman Sachs’ analysts indicate a drop in current prices to close the year in the $1250 range, thanks to a strengthened U.S. dollar.

Source: GoldPrice.org

On the other hand, following table indicates that the gold prices have increased YoY globally regardless of strengthened or weakened USD; the gold price will bag some increment YoY. This indication appears rational because the yellow metal is significantly dissimilar from other commodities when it comes to price behavior. In times of inflation, hyperinflation, stagflation or declining performance of central banks and tighter credit-lending, the demand for gold increases, and I consider it to be one of the main reasons why gold prices have been increasing over time, in virtually all major currencies, and nearly every year except 2013.

It is debatable that the recent decline in gold prices is attributable to a strengthened USD, in the wake of European Central Bank's policy announcement declaring reduction in European bond purchases. In the current situation, analysts call support levels at $1260 in October, $1255 in November and $1250 by the end of the year. Contrarily, a good resistance point could roll somewhere in the $1283-84 part.

To close, I would suppose that gold prices are highly volatile, and in the present situation they may take a deeper dive.

Final Word

AGI’s gold production has been on track and in line with the full year guidance. The company is currently in the growth phase with many developmental projects in the North American region, a plus point to deal with exhausting mines in the coming years. Although its existing mining assets are lower as compared with a competitor AEM, the proposed acquisition of RIC will add a high grade, high life and low cost mine to its portfolio, and that will help to bridge the gap. As such, the approval of the proposed transaction is one thing that the investors shall look forward to, because it will be likely to push the share price upwards. Nevertheless, the potential upside of share price may be limited by a decline in international gold prices that are tantamount to determine AGI sales, particularly unhedged sales. That said, the current AGI share price provides a good ‘buy’ opportunity for a short-term gain.