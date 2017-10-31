Cisco Likely A Hold?

Cisco’s (CSCO) shares have gained little over the past month, following the announcement of the BroadSoft $2B acquisition. Some analysts prior to this acquisition stated that the true value of the stock is about 30% higher than the current market price:



“(Vijay) Bhagavath projects that Cisco’s $16 billion software revenues will grow in the mid-teens on a compound annual free cash flow basis. Using a bottom-up valuation model, Deutsche Bank estimates an enterprise value of $168 billion for Cisco, implying a price target of $40 for the stock” (Source: Benzinga).

The analyst believes the stock is not viewed correctly, as investors concentrate on the “lagging indicators,” such as historical sales growth and EPS. While each analyst can have his/her own opinion on how the market should work, I would like to take a different approach: I want to see what the stock is worth given the status quo (zero growth in the top line, relatively stable margins). This way, I can establish a floor, which is the minimum price the stock is worth, not considering the company’s balance sheet.

Before 2014, Cisco had positive and quite stable growth ratios. In 2014, we can point out a slump in the Product segment by 4.9% leading to a slide of 3.0% in the total revenues. The next year was significantly better: Cisco showed positive dynamics in both operating segments. In 2016 growth ratios were not very promising: the total revenue increased only by 0.2% pressured by a 1.3% decline in the Product segment on a year-over-year basis:

(Source: Cisco's annual report 2016)

The last three quarters have not shown much improvement, while Q4 2017’s numbers are actually 4% lower than the results of the previous year:

(Source: Cisco's Q3 2017 financial statement)

In fiscal 2016, the Service segment’s revenue has grown by 5.1% in comparison with 2015, while Product revenues decreased by 1.3%. The main drivers of the slide were Brazil and Canada with a 34% and 24% decrease in product sales, respectively. Keep in mind the three key regions of the company’s operations: Americas, EMEA and APJC:

(Source: Cisco's annual report 2016)

In the Americas and EMEA Cisco was slightly negative, according to the results of 2016 (-0.8% and -0.3%, respectively). At the same time, APJC’s numbers edged higher, exceeding growth rates of FY2013. The segment’ s gross margin is lower than the other two regions. For most of Cisco’s competitors, this region is the most attractive and perspective. This is backed by better financials. The Americas segment is badly affected by the South American region.

The Product segment’s revenue, when examined in detail, is pressured by several problematic businesses:

(Source: Cisco's annual report 2016)

Cisco’ s NGN Routing and Service Provider Video businesses are the worst-performing entities on this list. The first is very important for the company’s revenue structure: it makes up about 20% of total revenue. NGN Routing includes high-end, mid-range and low-end routers, while the SPV segment is a video software and solutions business.

The Switching segment, which includes fixed and modular switching and storage, continues to be the most valuable product segment for Cisco in the last several years (about 39% of total sales). In 2016, the segment’s top line stagnation explained most of the company’s overall sluggish growth.

Among the most promising segments with consistent growth rates are Collaboration and Wireless. However, they contribute only about 20% to Cisco’s total revenue. The growth potential of the Collaboration segment depends on the popularity of WebEx and other business conference products. For the Wireless business, the key growth driver has been the success of Meraki products (keep in mind that Cisco has changed reporting in the Product segment a week ago).

The Services segment has been saving the situation for Cisco for the last several years:

(Source: Cisco's annual report 2016)

The Technical Support services have grown by 5% in 2016, while the Advanced Services business has increased sales by 7% in 2016. These numbers are higher than the average for the company’s segments.

Competitors on the market and Cisco’s strategy

Cisco’s key competitors are Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC), Ciena Corp. (NASDAQ: CIEN), Juniper Networks (NASDAQ: JNPR), Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), and EMC Corp. Most of the companies have shown better stock performance than Cisco on a year-to-date basis. Stock performance is correlated with the companies’ financials. Here is some statistics comparing Cisco’s key numbers with its competitors’ numbers:

(Source: Csimarket.com)

Revenue growth ratios in Q1 2017 were worse than its competitors’ on a year-over-year basis. However, Cisco demonstrates significantly better short-term results. Moreover, the company’s net margin is higher than average for the industry: 21.1% vs 16.8%. The net income’s growth rates also are better than the industry’s average ratios: 7.1% vs 4.2% (Source: Csimarket.com).

The new CEO, Chuck Robbins, has been trying to change around the company’s business model since his appointment. The key segments for Cisco in the nearest future are cloud services, security systems, collaboration, data centers, and the development of products and services in the IoT sector. These branches should replace the Switching and NGN Routing segments in terms of importance. While these initiatives are aimed at improving growth, I would like to take a different approach: I would like to see what the company is worth in the zero-growth environment with stable margins. To do that, I built a simple DCF model with a conservative scenario.

DCF Model

The model is based on several key assumptions:

- Revenue growth is flat at 0% over the next five years;

- The EBIT and EBITDA CAGRs for 2017-2022 are 0% and 0.8%, respectively; free cash flow yield (free cash flow for the period divided by the period’s revenue) is around 15%;

- The discount rate is around 6%, based on the cost of equity of around 10% and the after-tax cost of debt of 2%;

- I used the current enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 12.8x to calculate the terminal value of the company.

The DCF model showed that Cisco’s stock is now trading at its fair value in the conservative scenario (the stock traded about $34 per share at the time of writing):

(Source: Author's DCF model)

This value may seem low but a cross-check with the Gordon Growth Model shows that these figures are reasonable:

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Conclusion

My relatively simple financial analysis has shown that the market currently believes in the no-growth scenario for Cisco. The DCF model demonstrates a range of values between $30 and $36 per share, which is significantly below the $40 mark some bullish analysts consider to be the benchmark. The result of my analysis is simple: If you believe the likelihood of the business turnaround is high, the $30 - $34 range is a good entry point to earn an above-market return in the next two years. However, even the conservative scenario, based on the status quo, shows that the stock can earn a ~10% return (the current cost of equity) at the existing price levels over the same timeframe. Hence, I'm bullish on the stock with a one-year target price range of $34 - $38 per share. Investors familiar with stock options can consider buying one-year calls expiring in January 2019.