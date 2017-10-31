Exxon Mobil Does It Again

Photo credit

The oil and gas sector has been a tough place to be in the past few years. However, one name has stood above the rest in terms of stability and cash flow, and that is Exxon Mobile (XOM). I’ve been bullish on XOM for some time now after not liking the O&G names for years as I think XOM is the best in class. The combination of its juicy yield that is much safer than many of its competitors’ payouts and the fact that it is just cheap well makes me bullish. The Q3 report was well-received and to my eye, XOM has further cemented its place as the best O&G major out there right now; I’m still pounding the table to buy here.

XOM has performed extremely well in the past couple of months, rallying hard from $76 to $84, where the stock sits as I write this. The rally has seen the stock reach an overbought condition for the first time since late last year, showing conviction from the bulls, and the 50DMA is about to cross over the 200DMA in a bullish manner. That’s a great thing to see as it could be signaling a huge shift in terms of the medium term direction of the stock. In addition, if the stock can remain above the 200DMA for a couple of months, that will turn higher as well. In other words, while XOM still has some repairing to do, sizable progress is being made and the earnings report is helping the stock along.

XOM’s Q3 was no blowout by any means, but I think it has done enough to prove that the recovery is still in play and that is all it has to do to keep the stock moving higher. Earnings improved by 50% YoY, although some of that was due to asset sales. Regardless, on an operating basis we saw the upstream and downstream business both improve their results over last year on higher prices and despite the impact of hurricane Harvey. The chemicals business suffered because of lower margins and from the impact of the hurricanes that occurred in Q3, but volume growth helped offset some of that impact. In other words, XOM is carrying on and just getting a little better each quarter, and that’s exactly what shareholders want and need.

The thing is that FCF is more important to XOM than earnings right now in my view because the sector has been mercilessly cutting capex in the past few years to save what precious cash is left. The reason I like XOM so much, however, is that its FCF never fell enough to be of real concern whereas the rest of the sector was – and in some cases still is – in a pretty dire situation. The dividend – which was recently raised - is everything to XOM and the reason I’m still so bullish is because as FCF continues to improve, its attractiveness as an income stock will as well. That, in turn, should lead to higher prices for the stock.

Operating cash flow was up by a third over last year, including asset sale proceeds. That continues the outstanding progress the company has been making thus far this year, as operating cash flow in the first three quarters has come to $22.7B excluding asset sale proceeds. I prefer to exclude asset sales because those are necessarily one-time events; the sustainable cash production is going to come from true operating performance, not asset sales.

Using the $22.7B as our base, we subtract $14.1B in capex, leaving us with $8.6B in FCF for the first three quarters of the year. XOM has thus far spent $9.7B on dividends and while that is obviously in excess of the amount of FCF that has been produced, it is only $1.1B. I don’t normally use the word “only” in front of any amount of money denominated in billions, but for XOM, that truly is pocket change. In addition, asset sales have been $1.7B so far this year, so XOM has produced enough cash if you include those. Either way, this company is in infinitely better shape than any other oil major when it comes to covering the dividend and it sports a very strong yield as well. XOM is simply in much better shape than its competitors when it comes to FCF and the dividend; there is just no other way to see it. XOM can cover a $1B or $2B deficit for the dividend for years and years; I’m not concerned.

XOM is still going for 21 times next year’s earnings so it isn’t cheap in the traditional sense. But remember it is in the middle of a years’ long recovery and as a result, it probably isn’t going to look cheap for a while. The important thing to me is that it is still cheaper than alternatives like Chevron and that it is better able to cover its dividend quarter after quarter. XOM is making huge progress on the things that matter and I’m still very bullish. The stock seems to have broken out and is very near a 2017 high; combined with the continued progress on FCF, I’m excited about the future.

