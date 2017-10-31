Chicago Bridge & Iron's Exciting Developments

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) had a rather mixed response after earnings were released for the third quarter of the company’s 2017 fiscal year. After seeing shares drop initially in excess of 6%, we saw a rebound and, as of the last time I looked, we’re up 3.2% in after-hours trading. In what follows, I will give my assessment of why this swing took place and highlight some rather exciting changes that took place for the business. Overall, CBI’s future, while not perfect, is looking up and investors should be excited moving forward.

Some great news related to CBI’s Technology segment

Truth be told, while there were other aspects of CBI’s press release that were positive, management’s discussion surrounding their Technology segment was probably the main contributor to the new-found enthusiasm by market participants. You see, besides the fact that management announced a new technology contract earlier the same day as the press release on earnings, management stated during the conference call that a lot is happening regarding the business’s efforts to sell the segment.

Earlier this year, management struck a deal with lenders wherein it would sell off the cash cow of a segment and use the proceeds to pay down debt. In a prior article, I revealed my own thoughts on why this move would impair CBI’s value to some degree, but it should leave an unlevered (or mostly unlevered) business and possibly provide some additional cash that can be reinvested moving forward.

In its second quarter earnings release, management stated that they expect to get in excess of $2 billion for the segment, but I know that the market seemed skeptical of this development. However, if management is correct in its statements this quarter, they are “extremely pleased” with what has transpired since. The Technology segment has drawn in multiple bidders from different (undisclosed) backgrounds and not only is it likely that the firm will be able to leverage this competitive bidding environment to get top dollar (I would be surprised if they didn’t get at least $2 billion), they are upbeat about the ability to strike some sort of long-term partnership with the buyer regarding the technology the segment deals in.

Dollar amounts and partnership opportunities aside, there is another exciting piece of news related to this transaction. Based on management’s statements, the winning bidder will likely be selected by the end of November, meaning that the cash will be paid either this year or early next year. Not only does this grant CBI added liquidity, it pushes their chance of bankruptcy down to nearly 0% absent any case where fraud might be taking place or absent a major economic downturn.

I was right... kind of

In my prior article on CBI, I made some predictions regarding CBI for the quarter. One such prediction I had was that the firm would probably announce some other hit to their Freeport LNG problem project. Interestingly, from what I saw in the company’s press release and from what I heard in its press conference, the company did not have anything (other than weather-related issues that should be covered by their contract) wrong with Freeport or Cameron that was material in nature. As of the time of this writing, there was no transcript available of the conference call, so please correct me if you heard something I did not.

While I was incorrect regarding Freeport, there was a hit associated with their IPL and Calpine power projects. Collectively, these amounted to $38 million, which was not too far off from the roughly $50 million I had forecasted for Freeport. Fortunately, with 99% of the work done for IPL, and with 75% done for Calpine, it’s probable that further hits to the business will not materialize or, if they do, they will be fairly small in nature.

Speaking of its problem projects, I think it’s worth mentioning CBI’s unapproved change orders. During the quarter, this measure rose from $520 million to $580 million. If you recall correctly, the company’s high unapproved change orders were a major concern to investors during the first quarter, and this appears to have worsened. Thankfully, essentially all of the rise, according to management, can be chalked up to inclement weather, to which CBI should be covered under the terms of its contracts. Regarding the rest of this amount, management believes that a favorable resolution on at least some of it is probable by the end of this year.

A temporary dip

The last item I believe I should mention here is a bearish one at first glance. You see, one thing CBI bears might point out is that backlog for the firm suffered quite a bit recently, a move that should, keeping all else the same, negatively affect investors moving forward. Taking out Technology segment figures, backlog fell by $1.77 billion from $12.45 billion in the second quarter to $10.67 billion now. That’s quite a tumble and can be chalked up to the fact that EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) backlog fell off a cliff during the third quarter.

When I first saw that change, my heart skipped a beat (maybe more than one). I had projected that backlog might actually increase during the quarter and a drop of the magnitude we saw would normally be scary. Fortunately, management said this was driven by the fact that some projects have been delayed in terms of their investment decisions. That said, management stated that these are still slated to come through and the picture should look far better in the fourth quarter of this year and the first half of 2018. In fact, backlog already has seen new projects of around $600 million so far in the fourth quarter, and management stated that there’s another $1.5 billion in prospects that they feel confident about for the fourth quarter. If all goes according to plan, CBI should see new awards this year (excluding Technology and Capital Services) of over $6 billion.

When you pair this fact, namely that backlog should be just fine thanks to changes in the fourth quarter already seen, with the fact that management’s cost-cutting plan already has resulted in annualized savings, according to the firm, of over $100 million, you can see that management has been doing a really good job considering how tough the market is and considering how pessimistic market participants have remained.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that, while not everything is perfect with CBI, the picture is shaping up pretty well. I never would have guessed the results provided by management, but even with some curveballs thrown into the mix, the news surrounding its Technology segment sale, its cost overruns, and backlog, on the whole, is just fine. And that’s the thing about CBI right now: we don’t need to see stellar results. Given the company’s low price relative to peers and the market as a whole, all we need to see is for the data to not come in poorly and the market will eventually reward investors accordingly.