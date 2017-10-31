36 Dividend Increases: October 23-27, 2017 (Part 3: Other Sectors)

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. Last week, 36 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases.

Part 3 presents stocks from the remaining sectors that announced dividend increases.

The table below presents these increases. It is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• AbbVie (ABBV)

ABBV is a worldwide, research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets products to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease; hepatitis C; human immunodeficiency virus; endometriosis; thyroid disease; Parkinson's disease; complications associated with chronic kidney disease and cystic fibrosis, and other health conditions. ABBV was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.



On October 27, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 71¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.94%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on January 11, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on February 15.

• Stepan (SCL)

Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, SCL produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to manufacturers for use in a broad range of industries. The company is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The company was founded in 1932.



On October 25, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 20.5¢ per share to 22.5¢ per share, an increase of 9.76%. The new dividend is payable on December 15 to shareholders of record on November 30, with an ex-dividend date of November 29.

• VF (VFC)

VFC is a global leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company owns powerful brands including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, and Nautica. VFC was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Recently, VFC increased its quarterly dividend from 42¢ per share to 46¢ per share, an increase of 9.52%. The dividend is payable December 18, with an ex-dividend date of December 7.

• Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)

GRC designs, manufactures and sells pumps and pump systems. The company sells its products for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military and other liquid-handling applications. GRC was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.



The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.70%, from 11.5¢ per share to 12.5¢ per share. All shareholders of record on November 15 will receive the new dividend on December 8.

• WestRock (WRK)

Based in Richmond, Virginia, WRK manufactures and sells paper and packaging products for the consumer and corrugated markets. The company operates virgin and recycled fiber paperboard mills and consumer packaging converting operations. WRK manufactures container board, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging and preprinted liner board for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers and corrugated box manufacturers.



The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 7.50% to 43¢ per share. The dividend is payable on November 20 to shareholders of record on November 10.

• MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Melville, New York, MSM is direct marketers and distributors of a range of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services throughout the United States. MSM serves customers primarily through its distribution network of branch offices and customer fulfillment centers.



The board of directors of MSM has declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share. The new dividend is 6.67% above the prior dividend of 45¢ per share. The first payment will be on November 28 to shareholders of record on November 14. The ex-dividend date is November 13.

• Middlesex Water (MSEX)

MSEX is a water utility company operating in New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. Its regulated business collects, treats and distributes water to residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection customers. Its non-regulated services target the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems. MSEX was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.



The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 5.92% to 22.375¢ per share. The dividend is payable December 1, with an ex-dividend date of November 8.

• Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

COLM designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under brands like Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and Sorel. The company's products are used during various outdoor activities, including skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, and adventure travel. COLM was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.



Recently, the board of directors of COLM declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.56%. The first payment will be on November 30 to shareholders of record on November 16. The ex-dividend date is November 15.

• American Electric Power (AEP)

AEP is a public utility holding company that engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric and other energy sources. AEP was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.



On October 24, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.08%. The new dividend is payable on December 8 to shareholders of record on November 10. The ex-dividend date will be November 9.

• Cass Information Systems (CASS)

CASS is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. The company enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control, and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. CASS was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.



The company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.35%, from 23¢ per share to 24¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 15 to shareholders of record on December 5. CASS will trade ex-dividend on December 4.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, ABBV, VFC, and COLM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

ABBV's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ABBV in January 2013 would have returned 25.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

VFC's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in VFC in January 2007 would have returned 13.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

COLM's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in COLM in January 2007 would have returned 8.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.