Square's Cash Flow Ratios Indicate Upside

Intro

Square (SQ) is a company that is seen as a business of the future with high prospects. As people are starting to move away from cash, Square came in and offered a quick and simple way to pay from your mobile device. The business has grown immensely over the past few years. However, it is still not profitable. This may worry investors as they see a company that possibly does not run its business effectively and will use their money elsewhere. My goal with this article is to show, through the analysis of cash flow ratios, that Square is improving and headed towards profitability.

By no means does this analysis completely explain why the stock has gone up, as there are surely many other factors that drove the stock's price up over 100% this year. Cash flow or profitability must be present to experience such growth (take Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for example). Despite Square still not being profitable, my analysis concludes that Square has effectively increased its cash flow in a manner that will cause it to transform into a profitable business model. Here are my findings:

Operating Cash Flow Ratio

SQ data by YCharts

The Operating Cash Flow Ratio compares operating cash flow to sales revenue. Basically, the final number shows how much cash a company is getting for each dollar of revenue. In this case, the higher number the better, as having more cash relative to your revenue shows how well the company is able to turn that revenue into cash that it can invest back into the business.

With Square, I'm not that focused on how high the number is, I'm more focused on its growth. Over the past year, it has increased from .017 to .077, representing quite a large increase. In other words, they went from getting a little under 2 cents of cash per dollar of revenue up to nearly 8 cents most recently. This should be appealing to investors because even as Square's revenue has gone up, its cash flow has gone up even more relative to its sales revenue. This is a sign that the company is gaining a greater ability to convert sales into cash, which can be put towards improving their margins, acquiring customers, and so on. If Square is able to continue this trend, positive profit margins will be able to be attained through the offering of new products, obtaining higher end customers, or cutting costs.

Asset Efficiency Ratio

Q2 '16 Q3 '16 Q4 '16 Q1 '17 Q2 '17 Asset Efficiency Ratio -.035 .04 .019 .036 .052

Source: E-Trade

The Asset Efficiency Ratio measures how much operating cash flow a company has relative to its total assets. In summary, the higher the ratio, the more efficient a business is at using its assets to obtain cash from customers and sales revenue.

As can be seen in the table, Square had a negative Asset Efficiency Ratio a little over a year ago. This is understandable for a business that is relatively new, but still, as an investor, it would be ideal to see your money being put into a company that can generate some sort of positive cash flow from its assets. Soon after, Square transitioned into having a positive Asset Efficiency Ratio and has worked its way up to .052. This also can be interpreted as every dollar of assets that Square has is able to generate about 5 cents of cash.

A thing to look for when analyzing this ratio is if the company's total assets has increased or decreased over the time period. This is because if a company has decreasing total assets, the Asset Efficiency Ratio will seem to be improving even if the operating cash flow is remaining stagnant or even decreasing. This is not the case for Square, however. It's managing to increase its ratio along with vastly increasing its assets as well, both great signs for a potential investment.

Current Liability Coverage Ratio

As Square establishes its foothold in the mobile payments industry and beyond, I expect the Asset Efficiency Ratio to continue to rise. The Current Liability Coverage Ratio also relates to the Asset Efficiency Ratio, as Square is also becoming much more efficient in paying back its short-term creditors. The ratio compares how much operating cash flow a company has relative to the total amount of current liabilities on its balance sheet.

Paying back creditors can put a dent in income, so Square having the ability to pay back quicker means that its cash and income situations are improving. Therefore, with the more and more leftover cash Square is left with due to its increased efficiency in paying back creditors, it can invest more heavily in its assets. This, combined with using its assets much more effectively, will lead to greater cash flow in the future. The final result will be that Square will have significantly more cash available relative to what it has now. Since cash is king in business, there are many ways that this cash can be put into use. Along with investing in their own business, management could take on a more aggressive acquisition strategy, buying more companies that will help contribute more revenue to Square in the future.

SQ data by YCharts

Cash Generating Power Ratio

Q2 '16 Q2 '17 Cash Generating Power Ratio -.23 .29

Source: E-Trade

The Cash Generating Power Ratio divides the operating cash flow by the sum of the operating cash flow, cash inflow from investing, and cash inflow from financing. The final number represents the company's operating cash flow as a fraction of its total cash inflows. Typically, the higher number is better because that means that more of a company's cash flow is coming from its core business, rather than things such as issuing debt or more stock.

The original figure of -.23 from Q2 2016 means that Square could not generate enough cash from just its operations, so it had to keep issuing more stock to increase its cash balance. However, looking at the same ratio a year later, that ratio increased to .29. Not only does this mean that Square finally obtained a positive operating cash flow but also means that it no longer needed to rely on financing or offering of more company stock to fund the business's operations. This doesn't mean that Square will never offer marketable securities again, as most large companies issue debt offerings to finance certain ventures. The whole point, though, is that Square doesn't have to issue this debt in order to maintain its operations anymore. Since it has enough cash flow from operations to run its daily business, it can now use the proceeds it receives from issuing debt towards advancing its business through a variety options: such as acquiring companies that will set them up to own the future industry of mobile payments.

Free Cash Flow/Operating Cash Flow

Q2 '16 Q3 '16 Q4 '16 Q1 '17 Q2 '17 FCF/CFO -1.5 .525 -.117 .852 .85

Source: E-Trade

The FCF/CFO Ratio determines what percentage of a company's operating cash flow is made up of free cash flow. Free cash flow is found by deducting capital expenditures from operating cash flow, resulting in remaining cash that the company can use for expansion, acquisitions, or just backup cash for when the market or industry faces headwinds. If a company has a higher number, it means that the costs of running the everyday business are not reducing the company's cash flow by a large amount.

In Q2 of 2016, Square had a ratio of -1.5. This is because, at that time, the business was still experiencing negative cash flows. However, over the next quarter, Square managed to increase this ratio to .525. That means that for every dollar of cash that the business received from operations, it received approximately 53 cents of free cash flow. In other words, once Square paid its capital expenditures, it still had over half of its initial cash to spend on whatever management felt necessary.

Investors may be skeptical as to why Squares FCF/CFO ratio dipped back below 0 in Q4 of 2016, and so was I. Looking at the cash flow statement, I saw that Square spent over $25 million on fixed assets - significantly higher than any past or future quarter. A purchase of this magnitude makes sense for a young business, as it needs to fill its business with assets that will help the growth of the business in the future.

After the major purchases of fixed assets, Square experienced a sharp decrease in capital expenditures over the next two quarters. Its FCF/CFO ratio increased all the way up to about .850. With Square now being able to use 85% of its operating cash flow towards its business's growth, the stage is now set for the company to make the transition from a non-profitable business to profitable.

Bottom Line

It is difficult to argue with the notion that Square has a huge amount of growth potential due to the fact that the world is experiencing such a transformative shift into virtual currency. A more reasonable argument, in my opinion, is to point out that it has not yet announced a positive EPS figure. Despite this, Square's cash flow situation has been improving from all aspects, as it grows into becoming a more efficient company. As the company grows the amount of cash it has, it is able to seek out more opportunities to expand its business. This will allow it to acquire more customers and raise its margins, causing it to finally turn into a profitable company. By analyzing these cash flow ratios, I wanted to signal to the investors that it is only a matter of time before Square makes the step into running a profitable business based on its cash flow over the past year. The recent run in its stock price is only just the beginning as Square continues to expand its footprint and develop new products for consumers. By exposing this perspective, investors will have a greater understanding as to how Square's cash flow has grown and how it can translate into a profitable company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.