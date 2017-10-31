2 Protons Annihilate: What Makes AT&T's Merger So Crazy

For those who don’t remember, in high school science we learn all about how two protons repel each other. We also read sometimes about those massive science facilities that use magnetic fields or other forces to basically force them to collide with each other. When they do they both explode. I’m starting to think that might, unfortunately, be an apt metaphor for AT&T (NYSE:T) and the two formerly independent companies they are about to force together: Time Warner (TWX) and DirecTV.

I don’t usually use such drastic language, and I don’t do so lightly here. And with some strategic changes there is still a chance it never happens. But as currently constructed, the approach of AT&T is becoming increasingly perplexing to me. I simply do not understand one of the fundamental pillars of their strategy.

Stock Declines Might Not Be Over

AT&T is certainly undergoing drastic changes, at any rate. At the close of trading today, with the reports of merger negotiations between its two smaller competitors falling apart and a rather disappointing earnings report last week, AT&T finished trading at $33.54, down almost $6 per share in the last thirty days since I published my last article. It has fallen over $7.50 since I predicted an accelerating decline in the stock in February. I have been bearish on AT&T for some time, and despite this drop I remain so. I do not recommend buying this dip.

My previous articles already have explained why. I'm skeptical about DirecTV and the legacy wireless business, I won’t rehash everything here. The articles linked above lay out my views fully. But I do want to respond to one particular point that has been made repeatedly by those who are bullish on AT&T: this upcoming merger will not rescue the last one. Time Warner is not the balm to salve the DirecTV wound. The two formerly independent companies are rather like the two protons being forced toward one another by the magnets of AT&T’s financial power. And when they hit, I’m afraid shareholders are going to get caught up in the bang.

The reason why, as I will show, is a rather peculiar situation: AT&T is currently in a position where it has structured its approach to the TV market in such a way that, while Time Warner benefits will flow into the company, almost none of them will stay in the company’s own coffers. Rather, they will flow right back out again, to a different company: The Walt Disney Company (DIS). And the reason is, in a bit of Shakespearean tragedy, AT&T’s own prior DirecTV merger.

I’ll explain.

The Merger Benefits, As Postulated

To take just one example of the bullish position, Contributor Quad 7 Capital still sees AT&T as a good buy, and points to the merger as one of the most bullish factors. Time Warner’s own earnings were indeed much more positive than AT&T’s, and adding them to AT&T’s books will help. At least, on paper. But the argument goes beyond that.

Many bulls have suggested that investors look at the merger in terms of streaming TV. The argument goes that Time Warner’s content will help AT&T fashion new streaming packages that will entice customers as the old pay-TV system falls away. One example that gets pointed to a lot is AT&T’s offer of free HBO to subscribers of its Unlimited wireless plans. Another is the new DirecTV Now streaming plan, which offers discounted access to HBO and Cinemax.

The more I think about it, however, the more this approach to analyzing the merger and its impact seems to be only half-finished. By looking at how Time Warner will bring more revenue into AT&T through DirecTV Now subscriptions, but not examining how the money flows out of DirecTV Now, bulls seem to have simply assumed that the biggest beneficiary of Now subscriptions is AT&T. That’s perhaps understandable, since its an AT&T product, but is it accurate?

In fact, it's not. And once the merger officially goes through, it's only going to get worse. As currently structured, almost no benefit reaches AT&T’s bottom line from Now.

Building A Streaming Service

Let me begin with a point of agreement between Quad 7 and myself: customers are responding to Now and other streaming TV products because they offer premium content at a lower cost. That’s what Quad 7 said in the article, and they’re absolutely correct. But the question is, how have streaming TV providers done this?

Most of them, such as Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube TV and DISH Network’s (DISH) Sling TV, have done it by reducing the number of networks they offer. CBS (CBS) is missing from some of them, as is sometimes Discovery (DISCK) (DISCB) (DISCA) or Viacom (VIA) (VIAB) or even Time Warner’s own Turner Networks. Sling TV remains the only package that excludes Disney and its uber-expensive ESPN.

But DirecTV Now incorporates almost every major channel, without major exclusions. And it does so charging the same $35 as most of its competitors. This includes ESPN, which alone takes over $7 per month in subscriber fees. Not surprisingly, Now has grown very well, hitting almost 800,000 subscribers in the most recent quarter less than a year after launch.

But in fact, the disparity with other services does not stop there. Many streaming subscribers, as Quad 7 already noted, are looking for premium channel content, most notably Time Warner’s own HBO, as well as its Cinemax network. On every other service, without fail, these networks are only available at their full price of $15 and $10 per month, respectively. If you can get them at all. Now offers both of these networks for $5 each, and does so for all subscribers, even those who do not have a wireless account with AT&T. This is a $10 discount on HBO, the most powerful entertainment brand in cable, and another $5 for Cinemax on top.

Carrying Disney's Heavy Load

What, you might well ask, does any of this have to do with Disney?

Disney’s total cable networks take in $12.58 per month, on average. This is including the Disney Channel family and Freeform, as well as the SEC Network, Longhorn Network, and the new ACC Network for those subscribers in their respective footprints. It does not include ABC, which Now also offers.

ABC’s costs are not separately broken out and disclosed, but AT&T’s own U-Verse service charges a $5.99 Broadcast Net fee for increased retransmission fees from the Big Four broadcasters. If we divide that by four we get another $1.50 per month. And that fee was only imposed to cover the “unreasonable” increases in broadcast fees. Fees were not zero before it came along. So perhaps ABC is closer to $2 or even $2.50.

Regardless, it is clear that Disney charges almost as much for its content as Now gives away to consumers in premium channel discounts to entice them to sign up.

Alchemy: AT&T Money To Disney Gold

The significance of this goes beyond just Now paying more for content. Despite the advertising efforts of Google and others, Now’s biggest competitor in streaming TV is hands down Sling TV, the first entrant into the field and accounting by some estimates for as much as two thirds of the whole market in April. Even accounting for Now’s own success expanding the market since then, it may still account for as much as 75% of the non-Now accounts.

Why does this matter? It matters because Sling TV’s Blue package, its most popular one, does not offer ESPN or any other Disney content. Partly as a consequence of this, it's available for $10 less per month at $25, and includes Regional Sports Networks where Now does not (Now charges $15 extra to upgrade to include them.) But, it charges full price for HBO and Cinemax, like everybody else. And ESPN/Disney can still be added for another $15 to include the “Orange” package. That puts it back at parity with Now, though, since the RSN and ESPN upgrades cost the same.

Sorry for all the numbers. The point is this: when consumers try to decide which package to purchase, any customer who wants HBO and Cinemax soon realizes they have no reason to consider anyone other than DirecTV Now. Those channels are $15 cheaper than anywhere else, which means that while Sling Blue’s costs are at a minimum of $50 at that point, Now is still at $45. The math doesn’t change much if you go up a level on both. Now charges $15 to include RSNs and a few other channels, Sling Blue charges $10 for a bundle of four expansion packs to include many channels that are included with Now.

So they’re both charging $60. But Now comes with ESPN included, and Sling still wants another $15 for that. Free is a tempting price to anyone. Once it's clear that you are going to be spending $60 a month either way, why not take the package that includes ESPN? And this is so even for many customers who value Disney content at less than $15 per month, and would gladly sacrifice it for even just a share of those savings. Indeed, customers like this are precisely why Sling Blue is the most popular plan.

Merger Officially Makes This Crazy

Conclusion: Now’s discounts on HBO and Cinemax don’t actually benefit HBO, Cinemax, or real DirecTV Now fans very much.

Instead, they flow overwhelmingly to the benefit of Disney, which is back to the good old pay-TV days of milking far and away the largest fees of any content provider and basically leaving most customers with no choice but to pay it, regardless of how little they value ESPN and other Disney content.

While the $15 AT&T is paying to give customers cheaper content is real money when it goes out the door, it doesn’t arrive at the customer’s door in the form of money. It arrives in the form of free EPSN and Disney Channel content, however much or little the customer thinks that is worth. And it basically guarantees ESPN far, far more streaming TV subscribers than they would otherwise attract, if the behavior of Sling subscribers before Now launched is anything to go by.

The only thing that makes this situation of AT&T sending Disney massive amounts of free cash halfway sane, right now, is that in its current form AT&T is a media distributor not a content producer. In other words, Disney is not yet a direct competitor, even though the line between production and distribution isn’t always crystal clear. So if lavishing a provider in this way some how rebounds to the benefit of a distributor, in a way we can’t see from outside the company, maybe it makes sense. Though I’d still be very skeptical.

But once the oncoming “second proton” of Time Warner is added to the corporate mix, the sheer insanity of it is officially complete. AT&T drastically cuts revenue to its own content powerhouse, to send free money to its most powerful content competitor.

By All Means, By Time Warner ....

This analysis should not be read as saying I oppose the merger. I too have cited the Time Warner merger as the single-biggest thing AT&T stock has going for it in this difficult time. But, at least as their strategy is currently constituted, my optimism has little to do with synergies and more to do with simple value buying. At most, it could be considered hedging.

While AT&T is heavily exposed to the collapse of the pay-TV ecosystem, thanks to its ill-advised merger with DIRECTV, Time Warner stands poised to be one of its biggest beneficiaries, since HBO is excellently placed to expand profits even further in a streaming-video world. By purchasing Time Warner, AT&T has reduced its exposure to an oncoming wave of change in the industry, merging an Old Media powerhouse with a New Media powerhouse. With a foot in each camp, AT&T becomes more or less indifferent to whether the old ways or the new ways win out.

But Time Warner’s value as a New Media company in this situation has little to do with AT&T’s legacy businesses. It is simply a good business, in its own right, and AT&T is buying it. And what’s more, buying it on the cheap. In some respects, AT&T picked an outstanding time to see its stock plunge. The terms of the merger agreement provide that only half of the $107.50 per share price is to be paid in cash.

The other half is paid in AT&T stock, and the lower collar is set at $37.41, well above the current price. If the merger closed today with AT&T stock at $33.54, AT&T would buy Time Warner for $101.94 instead. At $5.24 in EPS, that reduces the P/E at which AT&T is buying by a full point, from 20.5 to 19.5.

....But Fix DirecTV

We don’t know, right now, how the costs of the HBO discounts are being split between the two companies. Perhaps Time Warner is picking up a portion of them, which at least limits the damage so far to AT&T shareholders. But once the merger goes through, AT&T is definitely on the hook for the whole amount.

So if I’m so apocalyptic about this, why aren’t I shouting for the merger to be stopped? Simple, because as I explained Time Warner itself isn’t the problem. Time Warner is actually a pretty good deal. And I’m not apocalyptic, yet, just very skeptical and perhaps even alarmed.

The problem is with AT&T’s merger with DirecTV, which is too late to fix now, and the structure of its DirecTV Now streaming platform. Which is not too late to fix. And that is where AT&T should turn its attention as soon as the merger is finished. Or even better, right now.

AT&T should absolutely have a strong streaming platform, but it needs to recalibrate consumer expectations about what $45 can buy in media right now. It can buy Disney’s content or it can buy Time Warner’s premium channels, but after accounting for obligations to other content providers it cannot reasonably be expected to provide both. Not without completely eviscerating AT&T’s own share of Now’s revenue stream. AT&T needs a more Sling-like approach of giving customers one of the two in the base package, and then the option to take the other for an extra $15.

But so far, unfortunately, there is no evidence management is thinking along these lines.

Conclusion

While AT&T shareholders should absolutely take solace in the fact that their stock price decline is allowing them to pick up a valuable asset at a discount, they should not consider the massive cash transfer from Time Warner to Disney that is the current AT&T DirecTV Now strategy to be a positive, and absolutely it is not a “synergy” for the company’s future profit streams.

The merger is still a good idea, though.

But given all the other problems the company has, I remain cautious on AT&T and do not recommend buying it, even at these depressed levels.