Sarepta Therapeutics Looks To Continue Earnings Beats

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) surprises few as it again beats and raises guidance, which was predictable because management has lowballed guidance in the past. As sales of Exondys 51 continue to explode past analyst expectations, does this make the company a greater acquisition target as the company heads towards being one of the most successful ultra-rare disease companies ever. The company's pipeline continues to successfully clear hurdles, as the company begins to explore international options, as it has enough cash after the company's last capital raise to rapidly commercialize Exondys 51 while bringing its pipeline candidates to market as fast as humanly possible.

Sarepta again exceeded consensus sales estimates for Exondys 51 by posting a third quarter revenue number of $46 million while raising full year guidance to $150-$155 million from $125-$130 million. Let's take a look and see if management is being more realistic now about its full year numbers coming up next quarter.

Exondys 51 Sales (Millions) Growth Q1, 2017 16 Q2, 2017 35 119% up Q3, 2017 46 31% up Q4, 2017 (Projected) 53-58 13%-26% up Totals (Millions) Projected 150-155

Keep in mind that according to Sarepta's Q3, 2017 earnings call, the company pulled $2 million forward from Q3 numbers into Q2 from how the July 4th holiday affected ordering patterns. Here is a quick table showing the adjusted sales according to management.

Exondys 51 Sales (Millions) Growth Q1, 2017 16 Q2, 2017 33 106% up Q3, 2017 48 45% up Q4, 2017 53-58 10%-21$ up Totals (Millions) Projected 150-155

Looking at the past numbers, Exondys 51 had huge sales growth out of the gate, which is slowing down as additional patients are DNA tested and put on the drug and other candidates get all the approval process figured out. The main question here is what does the growth rate of the drug look like going forward with management projecting growth of 10-20% from Q3 sales. It looks like management is still conservatively projecting its full year sales guidance, with Sarepta very likely to hit the high range of its estimates, and a very good chance of exceeding expectations even as growth slows to a more realistic number.

With the company showing great sales out of the gate, it is on track for the greatest full year ultra-rare disease launch in history and top 5 rare disease of all time according to management. Does this make the company an attractive takeover target? One of the most recent notable acquisitions in the biotech space was Gilead Sciences's (GILD) acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE) for approximately $11.9 billion. Gilead has been pressured by its investors for a couple of years now to find an attractive acquisition target to pursue as its blockbuster hepatitis C drug Sovaldi continues its sales decline as it cures most of its patients after treatment. Companies like Gilead are always on the lookout for smaller biotech firms with good sales and/or prospects to bolster their portfolio, as new drugs are continually being developed and introduced, while others come off of patents and generic competition enters the market.

At a little over a $3 billion dollar market value, Sarepta is still small enough of a biotech company that one of the larger players could easily swallow it without any major financial engineering. However, with a hefty $618.4 million cash pile at the end of last quarter, along with a couple of pipeline drugs making their way rapidly through clinical trials (Sarepta is planning an early 2018 FDA meeting regarding the pathway for approval for golodirsen along with a potential accelerated review), Sarepta is not an easy target and a takeover bid would have to be very generous indeed to even attract the company's attention at this point. More likely scenarios might be to form additional partnerships and/or collaborations that benefit the company by aiding its early stage drug candidates. It will be very interesting to monitor Sarepta in 2018 to see if a big biotech company elects to take a swing at acquiring the company before it gets another drug or two to market, solidifying its prospects by diversifying its revenue streams.

With its $628.4 million cash horde, the company can aggressively continue to pursue research and development costs of approximately $30-$33 million a quarter, alongside general and administrative expenses moving up to over $23 million a quarter due to aggressive global commercial expansion, while sales of Exondys 51 push past $50 million in sales most likely next quarter. Sales of Exondys 51 are on pace to get the company cash flow positive in 2018, even with the continued heavy spending on clinical trials and pushing international and domestic sales expansion of Exondys 51, and setting the table for any other upcoming pipeline candidates.

The main risk at this time is that the company has a single commercial product that barely passed FDA muster in its approval, and that the disease it treats (Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD) is so incredibly harsh and cruel to its victims. This can be seen by the scare the company had earlier this year on a report of fatalities on the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS). Any deaths like this associated even a little bit with a company's main drug can be enough to send a stock into a tailspin. Fortunately, after initial panic and deeper dives by the market after the news release, the stock later brushed off the news as the deaths were nothing out of the ordinary with a disease as cruel as DMD, and could not be attributed to Exondys 51 use. However, this brings into light the fact that it only takes one issue to bring in the FDA to squash any further sales or clinical trials until additional investigation and data are collected to satisfy the FDA.

However, with great risks come great rewards, and I continue to stay long Sarepta as I see another probable earnings beat coming for its year end commercialization celebration with a potentially great 2018, featuring international expansion and clarification by the FDA on golodirsen's pathway to commercialization, including a potentially very rewarding accelerated approval process based on the drugs clinical studies. Best of luck to all.

