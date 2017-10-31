Libbey's (LBY) CEO William Foley on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

James Burmeister - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Huhn - Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Investor Relations

William Foley - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities, Inc

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti & Company

Niall Sheehan - Brigade Capital

Emily Cetlin - Eaton Vance Corp

Joseph Huhn

Thank you, Julie. Good morning, everyone. Before we get started, we will be referencing slides on the call today that are available on our Libbey website. However they are not visible on our webcast today, I apologize for that, and now we’ll get started.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Libbey's press release and supplemental financials were distributed this morning and are available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section. The replay of today’s live call will be provided on our website later today and will be available for the next seven days. We've also provided a set of slides, which will enhance our talking points today and those may be found on our website at libbey.com.

On the call with me today are Bill Foley, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Burmeister, our Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will turn the call over to the operator and take your questions.

Before we get underway I’d like to say that today's call includes financial information for which are independent auditors have not yet completed their review. Although we believe that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based on are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be accurate. Also, today's conference call will contain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted selling general, and administrative expense, adjusted selling general and administrative margin, trade working capital, debt net of cash to adjusted EBITDA ratio and constant currency.

Reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures or definitions are available in our press release and supplemental financials.

Also the call will contain forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which the company operates, in addition to management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual operating results may be affected by a wide variety of factors.

For a list of these factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice included within our SEC filings. I would now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Foley, for his opening remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Joe, good morning, everyone. And, thank you for joining us today. I’ll begin with an overview of our third quarter highlights and then Jim will provide more details on our financial results for the quarter.

At the end of our prepared remarks, I'll cover our outlook for the fourth quarter. And then we'll be happy to answer your questions. As noted in our press release, our third quarter and year-to-date results were impacted by a non cash $797 million goodwill impairment charge associated with our Latin America segment due to continued weakness in operating performance relative to our expectations and intense competitive environment and the long-term weakness of the pace relative to the U.S. dollar.

While we are disappointed with the impact of the write-off on our earnings, this non cash item does not affect adjusted EBITDA our future operating performance. Jim will speak in more detail on this charge later on in the call.

During the quarter competitive pressures and challenging market environments continued and weather related events and natural disasters hindered our performance. Despite these challenges, the improvements we expect in the second half started to materialize in third quarter, and we expect them to continue to contribute to improve fourth quarter performance, these include manufacturing improvements, we discussed last quarter produced better operating results in the third quarter, and we have seen that performance continue in October.

In EMEA we saw the improvements and profitability we expected driven by the repositioning of our commercial approach to the market and the increase leverage in our manufacturing capacity in the region. Our furnace project in Holland is essentially behind us and we expect to see EMEA continue to contribute to the company’s performance in a greater way in the fourth quarter and on into next year.

Last, new products and e-commerce contributions are beginning to help offset declines in the U.S. and Canada caused by softness in food service traffic and lower brick and mortar retail sales. This gives us confidence we’re making the right strategic decisions to drive needed improvements and turn around the performance of our business. We believe the benefits from these initiatives will return the organization a profitable growth as we enter the critical fourth quarter holiday season and begin fiscal year 2018.

As a reminder, our second quarter earnings call, we revised our full year outlet to the low end of our previously provided range, because we had not seen indications that conditions in the external environment would improve during the second half of the year. Those observations were confirmed in the third quarter as challenges and the competitive environment in the retail as well as declining restaurant traffic trends persisted throughout the period.

With the first two months of the quarter, our U.S. and Canada food service business was up relative to our forecast. However in September, the impacts on demand, the Hurricane Harvey and Irma were felt immediately.

In addition, the U.S. and Canada segment continue to experience pressure from aggressive pricing practices, like now we characterize as irrational, coupled with continued shift of demand to online commerce.

We believe the launch of our new e-commerce platform which became operational in mid July will help us offset the impact overtime. We expect the platform to become a major driver of retail sales growth going forward. I’ll discuss some of the feedback and insights we’ve been hearing from our retail customers, and how we are supporting their needs more closely with our e-commerce efforts in a few moments. But before I do, I’d like to provide a brief update of what we are seeing in the competitive environment.

In our core food service channel, the restaurant traffic declined by 3.6% during the third quarter as reported by Black Box which resulted in lower demand in the U.S. and Canada markets as compared to third quarter of last year. Despite this pressure we believe we are gaining market share in the channel as we continue to improve the placement of our dinnerware and flatware offerings to complement our leadership position in glass.

In addition we continue to make inroads moving to adjacent food service markets, like travel and tourism. Two significant weather events and the two earthquakes in Mexico immediately impacted our third quarter sales, and also contributed the interruptions on our supply chain.

We estimate the third quarter sales impact in these events to be approximately $4 million; prior to this our sales results in U.S. and Canada were consistent with our forecast. We do not know yet if there will be any lingering impact on future demand. However many of our customers are back in operation and we are no longer experiencing disruptions on our supply chain.

I do think it’s important to know that we’re beginning to see some potential signs of improvements in competitive conditions. There are indications that weak competitors are getting weaker and are starting to walk away from some key product categories. I can’t say with real assurance yet that this will continue, but there are some encouraging signs in the market.

Overall third quarter net sales and adjusted EBITDA were below our expectations because of the issues we discussed, but we did see clear improvements in operating performance during the third quarter in-line with the initiatives we have implemented throughout that year.

Specifically EMEA’s capacity realignment and commercial attributes on track, and we saw return to sales growth and profitability improvement in the region during the third quarter. We expect sales growth and profitability improvement in its region to continue into the fourth quarter and next year.

Additionally our plan in Portugal set production records throughout the third quarter. We are pleased to see that the actions we took in EMEA to reduce capacity and operating expenses as well as to shift the focus of business in the margin to higher margin, more value add products are generating the desired effects. We are implementing similar strategies globally to improve our operating margins.

Leveraging our experience in EMEA, we are currently preparing to implement broader actions to rationalize our North American manufacturing assets. Well, now I can tell you that other manufacturing operations outside of the EMEA improved sequentially during the quarter excluding impacts of natural disasters, and we expect that trend to remain positive for foreseeable future.

In Latin America we are seeing mixed results, the team is making good strides to reposition our sales and pricing towards level that are more sustainable, price gains came at some expense of volumes primarily in retail and business-to-business channels in the region. When I joined the company I was very concerned about the absence of new products and I committed to change the direction of new product efforts.

Earlier in the year we reported that we launched 225 new products at the Houseware Show and over 350 new products at the National Restaurant Show, a lot of development and launching a new product is always a challenge to get right.

I’m pleased to report that we are starting to see our new products been selected by major retailers for both brick and mortar and e-commerce. Our food service customers are starting to place our new offerings as well. The energy we placed in travel and tourism is paying dividends and we are seeing tremendous growth in sales from our [ClearFire Stemerline] investment, as unit volumes are up significantly this year.

As we’ve discussed before, the change in movement of sales from brick and mortar to e-commerce has hurt our retail business. As a company, we were late to implement on e-commerce solution, and there is no question it hurt our results.

Several weeks ago we attended the New York Tabletop Show, and I found our customers to be more excited about doing business with Libbey than any times since I’ve been with the company. Let me explain why? First, our customer’s value to consumer research we implemented to support the new products we introduced. The products we launched were chosen because they were targeted to the purchase tent of specific demographic segments more specific retailers. This research helps buyers to make database purchase decisions about product chosen by the customer that typically shops in their store.

Secondly we launched an additional 72 new products, they’re targeted to define customer segments, the launch included 10 new stakes in drinkware and entertainment sets aimed at lifestyle trends we are seeing among today as consumers. We also launched an extensive new line of products targeted at the growing market for tea consumption, most people don’t realize that 87% of millennials drink tea that extensive new line was designed in Denmark, built in China, and were marketed by us in the United States.

Third, we placed a great deal emphasis on educating our customers about the capabilities we’ve operationalized to support our e-commerce strategy. We shared our syndication technology, our 3L capabilities for order fulfillment and the catalogue of enhanced content we’ve developed.

As we learn more about the unique requirements of each customer, we are developing, our new channel strategies needed to drive our business beyond the typical in store assortment to include differentiator products to take advantage of the extended aisle.

We are also supporting our effort with digital marking programs and are seeing 3% to 500% increases in sales through - as our targeted campaigns are implemented. A crucial part of our economic strategy is providing unique common channel that demonstrates the features and benefits of each product. This is coupled with an order fulfillment capability that can ship any product to any corner of the U.S. in 48 hours.

In addition we’ve been working with many existing customers to marry our digital marking capabilities with their online strategies. Over the next several years we intend to build a digital capability to serve the needs of our customers across the globe by offering digital products and services to all of our customers.

We started planning the implementation of our digital effort in February and began shipping in July, we are encouraged by what we’ve seen this far and our consumers - and our customers reactions to our plans. As we look forward it’s our intent to continue to support the global ship, the digital commerce, and we will continue to update you as we progress.

We still have a great deal to learn and there are many tools available to support digital marking that we’re yet to implement, but we believe we are moving up and learning quickly. That concludes my initial remarks and I’ll provide some thoughts along with the fourth quarter outlook shortly. But now I’ll hand the call to Jim for more detail review of our third quarter performance. Jim?

James Burmeister

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Turning to slide 6, I will begin with a review of our third quarter financial results in a consolidated statement of operations. Net sales came in at $187.3 million compared to $196.9 million for the third quarter of last year, a decrease of 4.8% year-over-year. Excluding $2.8 million of positive currency impact, net sales were down 6.2%.

Gross profit during the third quarter was $37.2 million compared to $41.9 million in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 19.9% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 21.3% last year. The primary drivers of the year-over-year difference in gross profit were lower sales volumes and margins, partially offset by unfavorable currency.

Third quarter selling, general and administrative expenses were $29.1 million compared to $28.5 million in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by the investment in our e-commerce platform has partially offset by product and cost reductions. Interest expense for the quarter was $5.1 million compared to $5.2 million last year. Also the company recorded a tax provision for income taxes of $2.7 million in the third quarter compared to a provision of $5.5 million in the same period in 2016.

The company's effective tax rate was a negative 3.6% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the prior period 65.2%. The change in effective tax rate was driven by several items, including the nondeductible goodwill impairment charge, lower pretax income, the timing, and mix of pretax income earned in tax jurisdictions with varying tax rates, and the impact of foreign exchange losses compared to gains in the prior period.

For the quarter, we recorded a net loss of $78.8 million compared to a net income of $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2016. As Bill mentioned this was driven by a goodwill impairment of $79.7 million which represents 63% of the goodwill within Latin America segment.

We have previously included the cautionary disclosures in our 2016 Form-10K and subsequent 2017 Form-10Q. We though the estimated fair value, exceeded current value in those time periods, the modest excess value was declining.

With Q3’s underperformance compared to our expectations. We reassess the fair value of the reporting unit which led to our conclusion that a prima was necessary. Well, we are disappointed in the light [ph]; this is where we continue to lead Latin American operations as the strategic asset that can continue to improve business performance going forward.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA as detailed in table one in today’s press release was $20 million compared to $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 10.7% compared to 12.6% in the third quarter of last year.

We are actively managing our trade working capital, which we defined as inventories and accounts receivable, less accounts payable. And we’re able to reduce it by $11.2 million to $215.6 million at the end of the third quarter; this confirms the $226.8 million at the end of the same period last year. This decrease was a result of lower accounts receivable and higher accounts payable partially offset by higher inventories.

The company continues to have strong liquidity. We have available capacity of $83.5 million under our ABL credit facility, as of September 30 with $8.7 million in loans outstanding. With cash on hand of $21.6 million reflecting our focus on ensuring that we maintain ample liquidity and a stable balance sheet. This remains a critical differentiator in our industry.

During the quarter, we invested $12.1 million in capital expenditures compared to $8 million in the third quarter of 2016. Depreciation and amortization amounted to $11.2 million in the quarter which was flat compared to the third quarter of last year. During the quarter we repaid $6.1 million in our term loan B debt, as we continue to prioritize debt reduction.

Turning to page 7, we will cover in more detailed review of each of our reporting segments, which are the U.S. and Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and other. In the U.S. and Canada segment, third quarter net sales were $112.3 million compared to $117.3 million in the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of 4.3%. Within the segments foodservice channel, third quarter net sales were down by 6.3% as compared to last year, driven by lower volumes in restaurant traffic. Restaurant traffic was down 3.6% in third quarter as reported by Black Box.

However as Bill mentioned in addition to the latest traffic trends, we experienced lower volume in late August and early September as result of hurricane impacts in the southern United States. Through August our food service sales volumes were slightly higher than last year and we’re consistent with our expectations. Our dinnerware and flatware volumes continue to outperform glass relative to traffic declines, which is helping us increase our share of full tabletop.

In the U.S. and Canada retail sales channel, the channel declines 3.5% during the quarter, while volumes increased reflecting competitive pricing environment. This continues to give us confidence in our estimated position as number one provider in the casual beverageware category in retail. That leadership position should help us improve long term performance as we expand the category offerings with our customers in future and continue to rollout our e-commerce platform.

Business-to-business volumes in the U.S. and Canada were up, while revenues were awfully flat compared to last year. In Latin America third quarter net sales were $35.3 million compared to $41.1 million in the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of 12%, the decline was a result of lower retail business and business-to-business volumes they were partially offset by improved price and mix within the channels, increased volume in foodservice and favorable currency.

In our EMEA segment, net sales were $33.7 million in the quarter compared to $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of 3.9%. There’s a slight favorable currency impact of roughly $200,000 during the quarter. Excluding the currency impact the EMEA net sales increased 3.2% with favorable volumes, price and mix. Volumes increased in B2B, but were partially offset with declines in both retail and foodservice.

In other, which primarily represents our operations in Asia-Pacific, net sales were down roughly $1 million in the quarter or 13.8% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Excluding currency impacts net sales declined by 17.5% as a result that continues to softness in China.

Turning back to consolidated company results on page 8, adjusted EBITDA performance in highest in third quarter and year-to-year. In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $20 million compared to $24.7 million in the same quarter last year. Results in the quarter were down primarily due to lower sales in margins, which include lower total company volumes. Other drivers include the impacts of weather and natural disasters as well as some unfavorable manufacturing activity partially offset by favorable currency impact.

It is worth noting that we’re still slightly below our prior year, we did see good improvements in manufacturing performance compared to the second quarter of this year. And, our production teams have been able to drive continues improvement, increased output and lower costs.

Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $46.4 million compared to $88.1 million last year due to the manufacturing activity has negatively impacted adjusted EBITDA when compared to the same period last year driven by manufacturing performance and downtime associated with the furnace rebuilds earlier this year, as well as downtime taken the maximum inventory period - inventory dream period to software demand. Year-to-date sales margin have been impacted by the intense capacity pressures across all channels, and the shifts in retail which we’ve previous discussed, as well as the impacts of weather and natural disasters that occurred during the third quarter.

Lastly increased SG&A spend related to our e-commerce initiative also contributed to year-over-year decline and has been partially offset by lower incentive compensation and cost reduction actions.

Now I will turn the call back over to Bill to discuss our outlook for the fourth quarter and provide his conclude remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Jim. Our business conditions continue to operate in environment of challenging competitive pressures. The third quarter results began to demonstrate some signs of improvement in the underlying operating performance, most of which is a direct result of the initiatives we put in place early this year. We’re being thoughtful in strategic about capital investments and the operating performance for our manufacturing assets and we are going to market in a much more sophisticated fashion both in terms of the products, we offer and the services and value we are providing our customers.

As you saw on this month’s earning - this morning’s earnings release, we have updated our full year outlook to reflect the impact of our third quarter result as well as our current expectations for the fourth quarter. We expect to see net sales grow over the fourth quarter last year as well as continuing improvements in manufacturing performance. We were building the positive factors I’ve already discussed today which include margin improvements in EMEA and increasing contribution in the U.S. from e-commerce as well as new products.

The fourth quarter sales growth will be supported by strong dinnerware and flatware, sales and foodservice as the benefit from the non-recurring, as well as the benefit from a non-recurrence of a strike in our Toledo facility which reduced volumes in Q4 last year.

For the full year 2017, we continue to expect, with net sales declined of low to mid single digits and we are now upper casting adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 9% to 10%. Additional guidelines include capital expenditures of approximately $50 million, pension expense of approximately $7 million with cash contributions of approximately same amount. Depreciation and amortization for the year; were approximately $45 million, cash interest in the range of $19 million to $20 million. And, finally, we believe it remains prudent in the current environment to continue to prioritize debt reduction with our free cash flow as we focused on strengthening of our balance sheet.

We expect to provide our preliminary fiscal 2018 outlook on the fourth quarter and year end call at which time we’ll also be able to discuss more details and expectations for long term sales of new products and e-commerce contributions.

Size and scale of our business and the strength of our market position will enable us to continue to grow our market share and position the company to improve performance over the long term. We have a great team that’s working hard to secure company for the future. And, we strong believe we are focused on the right initiatives to improve our performance in the near term as well as to ensure that we emerge with some very challenging period as a strong player in the global market. We look forward to providing our next progress updates on our fourth quarter call. We’d now like to open the call for any questions.

Lee Jagoda

Hi, good morning.

William Foley

Hi Lee…

James Burmeister

Good morning.

Lee Jagoda

So, let’s start with hopefully an easy one, any implications on, as it relates to the debt covenants as we look at the impairment in the quarter end, what if any debt covenants are there that we should be focused on these days?

James Burmeister

As you may know Lee our debt is very covenant light and there is no impact from the due to the light out.

Lee Jagoda

Okay, perfect. And, then just checking as to e-commerce versus your original expectations, where are you guys in the rollout processes. And, Bill has anything changed in terms of where we think we can get to once this thing is fully implemented based on the early results?

William Foley

It’s still early days for us as we learn with operational mid July. I think the things we are seeing is that as the content gets loaded, it’s been harder to get contents indicated because it’s very, very complex process and different retailers are more sophisticated and were able to load up content, one is easier to do than the other, where we are seeing our programs in place, and we focused on the major retailers, Amazon, Wal-Mart, Wayfair; the real big guys.

As we are seeing our content get loaded and we use the marketing tools to drive the demand, we are actually seeing more self through than we anticipated. So, in the concern we have is we plan for fourth quarter is, do we have enough inventory, do we have in the right places, we are now shipping, we started shipping in Pennsylvania, we moved inventory to California to match up the demand, so we could service the country faster. So, we are on a pretty steep learning curve, I talked about and the script about our meeting at the New York Tabletop Show, and what we are seeing is that - for the first time in a long time retailers have to face the marketing challenges of what goes in there in-store assortment with what goes in their extended aisle assortment and the two and not necessarily matched up to every well.

So, this has provided pricing opportunities, margin opportunities and incremental sales opportunities, frankly for products that we’ve had underline that never saw the light of day which has been and we think it’s going to be really significant. We’ve got a lot of content up in a lot of places, we continue to add new stores, new chains every week, so it’s still early days, we’ve got a lot to do, but I think we are going up learning very quickly, the team is working very well, incoming order so far this month had been up significantly, let me just say that they’ve been up a lot, in a couple of instances they’ve been up three or four times what we anticipated.

So, we are still trying to feel out sort of what’s the difference, but we are working on it day by day watching in everyday, lot of planning and communication going on, so far so good. I think it’s going to be everything we thought it’s going to be and then some so far based on what we have done.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And, then looking at Europe, looks like return profitable for the first time in a while, there were some higher B2B sales in there, do you expect the utilization to remain high based on continuing B2B sales or is there a big order in there that may have had margins higher than they would…?

William Foley

Yes. There is higher B2B sales in essence what’s happened is the plant in Holland is sold out, we are experiencing higher volumes with AKEA, their takeaway has been a little bit higher that’s trimmed a little bit of margin of that plant performance or that businesses performance. In Portugal we’re essentially flat out, we still got some capacity to sell, but not a lot, there that’s been B2B demand and that plant is having record performance doing really, really well.

And, so the focus of the sales organization because plant Holland’s been sold and it’s been against Portugal, so we’re starting to see cross ref about and that’s really helped us as a bunch. Having the capacity levels we have being sold out in Holland has allowed us to get our prices up, we are beginning to, our guys have walked away from some business, it wasn’t this profitable as it was as we would have taken historically.

And, that’s really a theme I think it’s important, because we are applying, we are starting to apply the same thought process and rules to our business around the globe is to walk away from some of the marginal business and focus ourselves on higher margin opportunities, that’s still early days, we are starting to see some benefits to that, but it’s something that we are implementing across the globe.

Lee Jagoda

I would guess then if Europe is nicely sold out, I would assume there’s some under observation in Mexico based on the impairment charge and then in the U.S., how do we fix that issue and get gross margins back to where they’ve been historically or even above that?

James Burmeister

Lee I think as you can imagine as we are going through looking market back into our assets and trying to size and then see how we use those assets for better return. We’ll look to move some of our demand around the globe where we can continue within our network to better leverage assets that might be underutilized, those opportunities in that as well as is doing more of what we did in Europe is resize the assets within the region to target the commercial opportunities you want to take on.

Lee Jagoda

Got it, and then one last one I’ll hop in the queue, the SG&A in the quarter, I assume there were no bonus accruals, but were there any reversals of cost in the quarter?

James Burmeister

Nothing sizeable.

Lee Jagoda

Okay, very good, thanks.

William Foley

Yes. Thanks Lee.

Jeremy Hamblin

Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to just follow up here on some of the investments that are being made on the technology side and get a better sense for, two things obviously it sounds like you’re pretty pleased on the e-commerce side with the initial uptake on that. I wanted to get a sense of what the, I think you’ve been using some consultants in doing that work, I want to get a sense of what the quarterly run rate is on that cost today and what we expect for Q4? And, then as we move into 2018, what are we expecting on those costs, I mean, if there is maybe a greater uptake then is there a possibility that the cost could actually increase next year?

William Foley

Good question Jeremy, our run rate for consulting has been around $2.5 million a quarter so far this year. We think that’s been pretty well and it’s spread out for each of the four quarters, we think that number is going to come down a little bit in next year, we are still putting our plans together as we get traction here, there are other segments and other markets we want to go after, EMEA is - e-commerce and EMEA is growing rapidly, we want to be early into that market, we were extremely late into the U.S. market, we want to be early into the EMEA market, so we’ve got some plans for '18 for that. We’re also looking at how the world is impacting foodservice over the long term, so the strategic work we need to do, having said all that, I don’t think we’ll spend as much money anywhere near as much money as we did in 2017 to get operational, we’ve just had a lot of work to do, we’re starting off with the blank sheet of paper.

Jeremy Hamblin

Right, understood, and then related question, I know you are looking at an ERP system implementation or upgrade in 2018. I wanted to get a sense for the timing on that when you expect that work to begin and again associated cost with that and will that - I’m assuming that may flow through SG&A as well, but will that show up there on the income statement?

James Burmeister

Sure Jeremy, this is Jim. So, a couple of things, we are in the planning phases right now and when we come out with next year’s first to set about, looks ahead the fourth quarter call, we’ll be in better position to start talking about the cost and duration. That said, I’m very encouraged by the work we’re doing with our partners and Microsoft in sitting and working with their design architects to take us from what essentially is very old green screen technology and the four processes that we are trying to manage the business with today into the new century.

So, I think you’ll see that in both in SG&A and some CapEx across the board, and like I said we’ll give you more details in that space, but again it’s much needed and if I look at the abilities we have when we’re done then drive the business in a much more efficient way. I’m very excited to get moving on this. As we advertised in the past and I’m pretty adamant about it from my chair, we will select best practices and we will adapt as much as out of the box as possible to try to make this is cost efficient and perhaps it is possible.

Jeremy Hamblin

Just to clarify though, you’re not incurring significant cost on that today correct?

James Burmeister

No.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. But just a sense of when - again just from a modeling perspective, is that something that you anticipate to start in the first half of the year or is that something that could be a second half of the year?

James Burmeister

We’re going to start in the first half in next year.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And, then I wanted to come back to questions on working capital inventories, I know you just discussed a little bit, but obviously with inventories up 4.5% at quarter end, thinking about that in context of free cash flow, when I look at your free cash flow, your CapEx through the first three quarters is up above a little over $15 million, but in terms of thinking about free cash flow overall through the first three quarters, you do have about $40 million negative swing that we’ve seen so far. And, I think when I look at the inventories, how much of that is going to recaptured here in the fourth quarter, normally you have pretty nice significant cash flow generation in that quarters as you recoup, but I sense that there’s just a little more in flocks given the e-commerce impact and so forth. Can you give me a sense of what we should be anticipating in terms of ending inventory levels and what kind of free cash flow we might be able to get here in Q4?

James Burmeister

Sure. Well, I guess, I talked to you a couple of points there. I think we have may even talked in the prior call, we probably got in a little bit of tight position earlier in the year, we got stressed a little bit on some of our source products, and good and bad - most of the things we manufacture with additional products, the resources, we don’t have the invest to capital of plant equipment, we do have a little bit longer supply chain and so we would expect some of that inventory to make sure it’s position to go up a little bit, and we are probably a little bit too low earlier in the year and that impacted some of our service level.

So, I think what you’re seeing right now the Q3 end is a little bit of timing piece, we have inventory preposition for the fourth quarter, I think it will go back to how the company performed in the fourth quarters prior to last years in the strike, we’ll be back to our normal fourth quarter pushing ourselves through as Bill alluded to, October year-to-date, we’ve seen some very good sales outcome as far, it feels like it’s back into “normal” rhythm.

Over the long term, you can expect to see a little bit more as the balance inventory get better returning produced inventory, but as we still balance out increase the other dinnerware and flatware things to be sourced and bring in that may need a little bit more inventory, so we kind of we receive that as we talk about it from next year.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, thanks. And, then I want to come back to clarify another point that was made, I think when you’re talking about your U.S. and Canada segment in foodservice that you had indicated that the first two months, but that was actually up slightly, but it was down 6% for the quarter, does that imply that September was like a down mid-teens and is that purely just related to the storm activity or can you just help clarify that?

William Foley

It kind of walked off a cliff in September. We were - it’s hard just to give you a picture, the part of the marketplace that was hit by both Harvey and Irma represents about 15% of our market, because we have heavy positioning in Texas and in Florida. As the storms occurred, we just watched foodservice business to sort of fall of a cliff, so that was a lot of what happened. We were pretty much on plan in foodservices in the first two months of the year, first two months of the quarter. So, it was a pretty sudden and dramatic shift.

Jeremy Hamblin

And, are you seeing a sudden and dramatic, because what I imagine happened was once some of these - some of your customers saw they immediately thought what we are going to have power outages and not be operating for some days and probably cancelling some orders maybe, are you seeing that snap back now here in October and I know you have seen kind of parallel bounce?

William Foley

Yes. I would say that it’s coming back, one of the things we don’t yet know enough about is that some customers are closing units in Florida, they’ve just chosen not to rebuild, so we’re really not exactly sure how, and in Texas as well, we are not exactly sure how that’s going to play out yet, we are seeing quite a significant increase in the first month of the quarter, it’s just still awful early to tell exactly what’s going to happen, but we are seeing a bounce back.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, understood. It might be a little bit early, I want to see if I could slip one more in, but in terms of CapEx and thinking about the ongoing CapEx investments given that you have not as much operating capacity in Europe anymore and it looks like some of those night changes are having a nice effect. Should we be thinking about CapEx in that $45 million to $50 million range, is there anything that you see at this point that again you might call out as unusual or we should be thinking about nor or should we assume more normalized kind of levels CapEx in the 45 to 50 range?

James Burmeister

I think we’ve given the fact that we are going to still be investing in ERP and some additional pieces costs for e-commerce. We’re probably towards a little bit above that range, like we were this year, but we will give more detail guidance on that as we come and close the fourth quarter.

Jeremy Hamblin

Understood, thanks for taking my questions guys, and good luck.

James Burmeister

That was good.

William Foley

Sure. Thanks Jeremy.

Christopher McGinnis

Good morning, thanks for taking my question.

William Foley

Hi, Chris.

Christopher McGinnis

Hi, I guess a couple of things when we talk about EMEA their capacity realignment, but then you talk about expanding the e-commerce solution, can you just talk a little bit about, I guess, the business of your full utilization now, the expectation next year, and then adding on the e-commerce solution, how do you expect to implement that all, I guess, offer the growth also current capacity?

William Foley

One of the things we are trying really hard to do in that business is to improve its overall margin performance and we still have a chunk of business in EMEA that is lower margins and we like. So, this gives us a chance to change the balance of low margin to higher margin and improve the overall profitability business. We are starting to see the same kind of thing happen in the U.S. as we work on what call the extended aisle in any other transaction that takes place online. If we plan our products assortments and bring differentiator products in the market place we can sell that at higher price. And, consumers aren’t turned off by that price, in fact it’s interesting because retailers are finally figuring that out, so the same strategy that we are employing here, we think we can employee in Europe. The challenge in Europe as you’ve got all the different languages to deal with right weights, and measures and all those things, and so we’ve got that to plan through, but we think we can improve the overall margin structure just by bringing products online to retail and getting out of some categories and some business we’re otherwise.

Christopher McGinnis

Great, thanks for that. When you think about the guidance for Q4, two things, one, on a pro forma basis without the impact of weather strike, would you still be forecasting up revenue you think just with kind of e-commerce?

William Foley

Yes, we are.

Christopher McGinnis

Okay, and then second just on the SG&A, I guess, back into that 17% for the full year, a good increase in Q4 suggestion, can you just walk through what that increase is about because it seems pretty significant?

William Foley

So, I think as we talk about the full year from the percentage guidance, we are still talking the add we see from e-commerce initiative, we probably are little bit below that level for the full year based on incentive cost standpoint, so it’s part of high end?

Christopher McGinnis

Okay, and then just lastly, it talks little about the competitive landscape may be improving, I guess, how much longer do you think the environment can remain, obviously it’s been an issue for a while now, if you are starting to see a little bit of hope there, maybe things are starting to improve or some of them existing maybe some of the business, can you maybe just talk a little bit as much as you can about how that’s changing and maybe as you start to enter the year, how you feel going in 2018 about the landscape? Thank you.

William Foley

About 10 days ago one of the companies in western Europe that had been bankrupt and then had been sort of pulled off because and it’s going to be bought by another firm, this firm walked away from the transaction and now it looks as though unless somebody else jumps into the fray at the last minute that company is going to get sold off by the end of the year that will help demand in Europe and ultimately that will help demand here, because some of those products get sold in the United States, so that’s one situation. We know that one large producer has walked away from and closed an furnace and walked away from some other products lines where we compete directly we’ve seen that happen, we’ve seen price increases begin to happen in China, and some promotional campaigns being rollback that took place, we are seeing a little bit of that here.

Having said that we’ve also seen some really crazy promotions here, so it’s kind of one off, but the point is, if you look around the globe we are seeing, I think people are finally recognizing that we are selling a lot of capacity and not making a lot of money at it and this noise has got to stop and so we are trying to do the things with our business to get our margins up, to walk away from the business that’s been unprofitable, we’ve got to go through that transition. But we are not looking at our capacity investments or at the company in the way we would have looked at the business a year ago and just said we are not going to keep doing that stuff anymore. So, it appears, so there are signs of people around the globe trying to do the same thing.

Christopher McGinnis

Thank you for taking my questions and good luck in Q4.

William Foley

Thanks.

James Burmeister

Thanks Chris.

Niall Sheehan

Hi guys, I’m just curious this 6.7 headwind year-over-year from sales and margin and 1.1 from manufacturing activity on slide 8. Is it possible to get an estimate of how much of that is storm related versus other?

Joseph Huhn

What you said is from a sales and the top line standpoint, we believe about $4 million of that was impact of natural disasters in U.S. and within Mexico.

William Foley

Of the 6.7?

Joseph Huhn

6.7.

William Foley

Yes.

James Burmeister

Yes, correct. That’s an EBITDA impact.

Niall Sheehan

Okay, thanks.

William Foley

Okay, thank you, Niall.

Emily Cetlin

Hi, just quick question on ABL, it looks like you drew about $8 million or $9 million on it this quarter, I mean, driven and didn’t repay. What are your plans for Q4, do you expect to kind of end the year with some drawn on the ABL or do you anticipate being able to repay it?

James Burmeister

It’s possibly to give a small piece of drawn, but normally we go to a cycle of drawing during early part of the back half of the year and then paying it down during the fourth quarter as we have our larger portion of sales.

Joseph Huhn

It’s primarily driven by the payment of our PDP program in October, so we’ve drawn in October then we pay it back down in the fourth quarter.

James Burmeister

This time around we also took advantage, we drew down on portions of it in Europe where we got cheaper interest rates and pay it down on higher rate on term B from the timing standpoint that made a lot of us and also allowed us to pay us some U.S. dollar and the company sales were seeing unanimous books, so currency manager standpoint and interestingly manager standpoint it was a solid move.

James Burmeister

Okay.

William Foley

Okay, everyone, thank you for your time and attention today. I think you can imagine that we are pretty focused on trying to improve and working to improve with largest business, we are seeing some good signs, we think that this quarter was about as tough as it could get for us. And, we are seeing signs of the fourth quarter is already looking a great deal better, we are excited about the improvements we are seeing in manufacturing and we are excited about what’s coming from new products as well as and e-commerce. So, I think you will see some better results in the fourth quarter, because I assure you that we’re extremely focused on that result. Thanks very much for your time.

