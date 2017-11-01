Las Vegas Sands - A Must-Own Stock

Given the strong consumer trend in China and the current environment, I believe that this is a must-own stock.

In this article, I am going to review the key numbers from the third quarter and explain why Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is full of potential and should be a holding in every offensive portfolio.

Source: Wikipedia

Third Quarter Highlights

Las Vegas Sands has perfectly used the economic trends (I will elaborate on this going further into the article). Sales increased 7.7% in the third quarter while net income soared 13%.

Macau EBITDA increased 11.1% to $642 million while the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore saw 11.4% higher EBITDA.

EPS soared 10.8% while the company returned $653 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This translates to 20% CAGR dividends growth since 2012. The current dividend yield is 4.7%.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

Key Macro Trends

A strong historical performance is one thing. However, a good outlook is the key to success on the stock market. That's why I am highly interested in Macau gambling revenues and the effect on Las Vegas Sands.

That being said, it is a good sign that monthly gaming revenues are growing further. They seem to drag the stock lower after overheated rallies while providing interesting entries during weaknesses.

A year-on-year scale is even more interesting, as well as much more useful, as you can see below. What we see is that gaming revenues are currently up 16% while Las Vegas Sands is up roughly 10%. Not only is Sands higher compared to one year ago, we also see that the gaming revenue growth trend is being followed closely. This also means that this stock could soar to at least $70 per share over the next few months. That would just be a healthy reaction and nothing close to unnecessary trend buying (fear of missing out or just buying because something goes up).

Before I continue to talk about the bigger picture in China, let's look how Las Vegas Sands has used this environment to grow.

Strong Company Performance

One of the best signals that the company is doing better is the steadily rising gaming revenue. Gaming revenues increased roughly 11% to $4.2 billion in the third quarter of 2017. This is the highest level since the economic slow down of 2014 and a very good signal that the economy is accelerating indeed. Sales numbers of well-run gaming companies usually don't lie.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

Strong consumer/gaming trends are usually causing VIP gaming to outperform. Las Vegas Sands saw almost 50% higher rolling volume with a 19.2% higher win per table in the third quarter. In particular, the win per day is outperforming Macau averages according to the Macau Gaming Inspection.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

Another important factor is retail mall revenue. Even though malls are under fire (especially in the US and Europe) thanks to e-commerce, it is great to see that gaming companies are seeing double digit growth in Asia. Overall retail sales increased 10.5% on a year-on-year basis with tremendous growth in the Parisian Macau which accounted for almost the entire $61 million of higher sales in the third quarter.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

And speaking of strong consumer trends in China...

... The Major Trend Supporting Las Vegas Sands

In order to stay ahead of the curve, we see that Sands is continuing to maintain its properties while also expanding and building new projects.

The capital expenditures graph below perfectly shows how money is being invested throughout the company.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

The growth drivers Sands is hoping to capture can be seen below. Especially the fourth point is key since it describes the most important trend: consumer strength. The other three points are more or less measures to capture this growth.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

To give you a few numbers: 200 million Chinese are expected to travel outside of China by 2020. This number was 125 million in 2015. The difference is 75 million in just 7 years(!). This means that tourism expenditures could reach more than $670 billion by 2025 according to Las Vegas Sands.

This means that outbound travel tourism spending is growing at an 11.1% CAGR while outbound travel in terms of number of trips is growing at 7.6% CAGR.

This will cause Macau to open 4,000 new hotel rooms in 2018 and the Chinese government to increasingly emphasize high-speed traveling from and to tourism/commercial hotspots as you can see below.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q3/2017 Investor Presentation

Takeaway

In this article, I have combined the macro/meso environment and the company's performance. Normally, I do not use this many corporate PowerPoint slides because they tend to be biased. However, in this case, I believe that we see a clear picture mainly because of the objective trend regarding China's tourism trend and sales numbers.

This picture shows that Macau is performing extremely well with gaming revenue growth in the high teens while Las Vegas Sands is perfectly able to capture this growth in top- and bottom line terms.

Add to this the major tourism trend that will hit Macau over the next few years, and you get one of the most interesting trades that are currently on the market.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis in the comment section below. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.