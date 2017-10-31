Tesla: More Bad News On 11/1?

Production

This quarter will be all about the much-hyped Model 3 mid-size sedan finally rolling out to employee buyers in Q3, unfortunately at a pace much slower than predicted. What Tesla (TSLA) will need to explain is why this information was not revealed in a more timely manner. It is obvious Tesla knew they were having issues at the time of the last conference call on August 2nd. Yet no mention was made of the production problems that were occurring. Of the predicted production of 1,630 units for the quarter, only 260 were actually finished.

Despite Tesla's website indicating the Model 3 would begin delivering to non-employees by the end of this month, there is no indication Tesla has even opened the configurator to the public at this time. Yet another missed self-imposed deadline.

Tesla also will have to explain why they have been telling investors they expect to produce 500,000 total units in 2018, while telling the State of California's office of the Treasurer that their plans are to build an average 226,000 Model 3 cars over the next five years. More details on that here. In addition, Elon Musk has said they expect to build no more than 100-110,000 annual units of Model S and X with their existing tooling. 110,000 plus 226,000 is a long way from 500,000. More curious details on this subject can be found here.

Financials

The following chart is really the crux of Tesla's problems. Gross profit (revenues minus costs of goods sold) has only exceeded the combined total of SG&A and R&D expenses once (Q3 2016) in the last five years. This results in no profits left to cover all of Tesla's additional expenses like bond interest payments, resulting in ever-growing net losses.

The graph makes it pretty clear that increasing revenues is having no effect on increasing gross profit in an equal ratio. We already know from earlier reporting that Tesla had record deliveries in Q3. However, most of those sales came in the month of September where once again Tesla began heavily discounting inventory units, just as in Q3 2016. If it worked once, why not try again, right?

It is not inconceivable that we could see a decline in gross revenue and gross profit from Q2 as a result of the heavy discounting. Over 2,200 Model S and X units were delivered that were built prior to Q2. Units sold were both "zero miler's" and others that had been in use as demonstrators and service loaners. Details on this are in the chart below.

While the inventory reduction is certainly a good thing, the question becomes how much did the reduction cost in discounts, and why was the inventory allowed to continue to grow unchecked in the first place?

Used CPO sales

Tesla really has one huge asset: Buyer's willingness to be very patient in receiving their cars. This is especially true when we are talking about used cars.

In the normal used car buying process, you visit a dealer, select a car, enjoy a test drive, sign the paperwork, and drive home the same day. Not so with Tesla. Selecting a car from the website is just the beginning. First, you must pony up a $2,500 non-refundable deposit. That starts Tesla's journey toward preparing your CPO unit for the next buyer. The entire process can take anywhere from 4-11 weeks to finally receive your car. It is the craziest system I have ever heard of. I thought people were kidding until I read the articles for myself in the Tesla forums. Here is the latest thread dedicated to the process with detailed timelines from TeslaMotorsClub.com.

From my direct observations, used CPO candidate cars can sit for weeks before even making it onto the Tesla online inventory list. It seems the cars just sit until someone is willing to pay up for the non-refundable deposit. These cars represent a huge amount of cash just sitting motionless. The process would be much more enjoyable for buyers if all they had to do was wait for their already refurbished car to arrive at a local service center. It appears, in an effort to conserve cash, Tesla waits to even start the refurbishment process until a buyer selects a car. Big delays have occurred while waiting for parts or body shop work. It is the craziest used car buying process I have ever encountered. As Tesla moves into the mainstream pool of buyers, fewer and fewer people are going to tolerate this process. Cars will need to be "front-line-ready" at the time they go on the website.

In email conversations with buyers, I'm learning it is not uncommon for Tesla to require full payment and then register the car before the actual car has even been delivered to the buyer. One gentleman in San Diego went through a nightmare getting a new car relocated from Atlanta. It took weeks to arrive, only to find it did not have all the options he wanted. Tesla allowed him to drive the car until an alternate unit arrived. He switched to another car at the same time his first monthly payment came due on the original car. At last contact, he is still trying to get a sales tax refund from California on the first car. Tesla is getting away with doing things a California dealer would be fined for doing" 1) Selling and registering a car not yet in the state, 2) demanding advance payments for cars not yet delivered to a buyer.

Tesla has consistently told analysts cars are only reported "delivered" once in the hands of buyers. But once the paperwork is submitted, Tesla's HQ has no way to verify the car has actually been delivered if it is reported sold in advance. How often is this happening? Is the process being abused to skew quarterly numbers?

Conclusion

No matter how we slice it the numbers are not going to be good for investors in the long run. The cash burn will continue. Cutting a few hundred employees is not going to stop the expense growth, while cars are allowed to sit gathering dust.

Thousands of cars are unaccounted for and the Tesla website is virtually useless to help buyers find cars. This forces buyers to contact Tesla personnel directly which allows Tesla to hide the true inventory levels from the public eye. Earlier today the Tesla website showed no new vehicles in inventory. Thirty minutes later there were 30 Model S units all with 100 kW battery packs.

One car sitting in Florida for the last two weeks still wrapped in protective plastic shows up in the Tesla system as "sold" according to an online Tesla rep. Sold to who? Tesla itself as a loaner? This particular car was built in May. It arrived here in mid October and was first observed on 10/15/17. Two weeks later it is still sitting. Things sure work awfully slow in "Teslaland."