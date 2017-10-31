Image credit

Let me just come straight out with it; I was wrong about McDonald’s (MCD). I was a steady detractor of the stock, throwing shade on each earnings report and saying I thought the top was coming. But I was wrong. I said the stock wouldn’t get above $130. I was wrong about that too. The company’s Q3 report has the stock flying again and it is within a whisper of its highs once more. As much as it pains me to say it, MCD has absolutely trounced its fast food competition and the bulls are reaping the gains. After Q3, MCD certainly isn’t without its blemishes, but the investing public doesn’t care and that is what matters.

The stock has flown higher for the better part of a year at this point and it is showing no signs of stopping. Each earnings report is another reason for the bulls to double down and MCD has been an astounding performer for the past couple of years. The only point of caution is that it is still well in excess of the 200DMA and is nearing overbought conditions once again. Those things may slow the rally a bit but will not break its back; just something to think about because I don’t think you have to run out and buy tomorrow to avoid missing out on gains. Other than that, this chart is flawless.

Total revenue continues to tank because of the refranchising effort, so it isn’t strictly relevant to the discussion. What is relevant is comp sales and they were absolutely tremendous yet again, this time coming in at 6% globally. Keep in mind that the fast casual food sector stinks and has been that way for a couple of years at this point; what MCD has done so far this year is amazing. Showing up with a 6% comp puts MCD in a league of its own to be sure and I have to admit I didn’t think comps would be able to keep up this pace. Given MCD's scale, the numbers are even more impressive.

The party started several quarters ago with the all-day breakfast initiative and I was skeptical MCD would be able to replace that growth. But it has and the rocket fuels du jour are the McPick 2 and beverage promotions as well as continued success of the Signature Crafted line. MCD continues to come up with ways to drive traffic and this was a big reason why I was bearish a while ago; I didn’t think it would happen. I’ll eat some crow on this one because MCD has delivered again and again. The menu innovation I’ve seen in the past couple of years has dwarfed what seems like a decade of effort prior to that and it is working so very well. MCD has gone from an also-ran to a powerhouse in a matter of a couple of years.

Operating margin wasn’t exactly gangbusters despite the massive comp gains, however, as adjusted operating income was up just 5% against the 6% comp gain. That implies that MCD hasn’t yet figured out how to increase margins while revenue is falling so rapidly and while I’m not sure when that may happen - MCD still has lots of back-office support costs whether it has stores or not – investors don’t seem to care. If there’s a blemish on the Q3 report, it is operating margin, but investors are so enamored with comp sales that I don’t think anyone noticed. It will matter at some point and MCD needs to figure it out, but for now it is okay. I’m still not sure how the equation will work out favorably after MCD continues to see years of massive revenue declines but as long as the comp sales gains keep coming, I don’t think it is bad enough to derail the rally. After all, we’re talking about small declines in margin against a backdrop of eye-popping comp gains.

The stock is rather expensive at this point (24 times next year’s earnings) and keep in mind this is a company that is growing earnings in the high single digit range. That puts its PEG at 3 and while MCD has been expensive for a while, it just continues to go up. The interesting thing is that after the blowout Q3, analysts didn’t budge on next year’s estimates. Are they collectively seeing the same thing I was seeing before? Is MCD at risk of plateauing? Perhaps, but for now, the good times are rolling and it seems the fashionable thing to do these days with consumer stocks is to ignore valuation anyway. If MCD is to grow into its valuation it needs some margin expansion. The buyback is picking up the slack of margin declines and while that is fine, that necessarily puts a lid on MCD's maximum EPS growth rate going forward.

I fully recognize that I have been very wrong about MCD for a while now and if it pleases the audience, you can tar and feather me in the comments; go ahead, I can take it. However, that doesn’t mean that I’m about to run out and chase this thing higher, either. I have concerns about not only the valuation but the fact that revenue is going to continue to fall by leaps and bounds for the foreseeable future, a product of MCD’s refranchising efforts. That will almost certainly exacerbate the margin situation and that, in turn, will make EPS growth more difficult. We’re talking about a company with high single digit EPS growth prospects that is trading for 24 times forward earnings; that’s very steep. And yes, I’ve said this before, but my gosh is this stock expensive. Given the revenue and margin situation, I have no idea how MCD will grow into its valuation but I also don’t necessarily think people care right now. The story is comp sales numbers and they are fantastic so if you like MCD, buy it, because it has figured out how to get people in the door and that’s more than I gave it credit for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.