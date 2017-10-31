Baidu: Market Makes A Mistake

Despite returning to growth rates comparable to the FANG stocks highlighted in my previous research, Baidu (BIDU) plunged following Q4 guidance. The market though completely got the quarterly results wrong and for that reason the Cantor $350 price target is actually a legitimate view.

The stock is down nearly $35 from the highs. Baidu is possibly just giving back gains following the 50% surge from $180 to above $270, but plenty of reasons exist for further stock gains after this dip.

For various reasons, the market tends to not understand the quarterly results of the Chinese internet search giant. Whether related to currency translations or a lack of focus on the constantly shifting businesses, Baidu is typically misunderstood.

After a year of struggling due to new internet marketing regulations in China, Badiu returned to exceptional growth in Q3. The company produced revenues of $3.53 billion for 29% growth. Somehow the company missed analyst estimates though the high side guidance following Q2 results was $3.50 billion.

A couple of issues hit the guidance including that Baidu spun off the Baidu Deliveries division that was on a pace for CNY 400 million revenues or roughly $60 million. Without these revenues that were factored into analyst numbers, naturally the company missed consensus estimates. Per the CFO from the earnings call:

Based on our Q3 revenue run rate, Baidu Deliveries will have generated approximately CNY 400 million in revenues. As mentioned above, we disposed of Baidu Deliveries in August and will no longer have such revenue stream going forward. Excluding disposed businesses, such as mobile games and Baidu Deliveries, we expect our revenue to grow between 28% to 34%.

Baidu guided to Q4 revenues of $3.34 billion to $3.52 billion which is actually down sequentially from the Q3 levels, but excluding the disposed divisions of mobile games and Baidu Deliveries, revenues are forecast to grow 28% to 34% over last year levels. The guidance even includes a hit from iQiyi reducing content for hit shows during the 19th Party Congress in China that amounts to roughly a $107 million hit during the quarter, slowing down the growth rate by some 4 percentage points.

Also built into our fourth quarter guidance is the assumption that iQiyi's revenues will drop roughly CNY 700 million sequentially, primarily as a result of limited hot series being featured in China in recent period.

Deliveries was a fast growing division, but the big profit boost in Q3 shows how the transactional businesses disposed off this year were holding back the income growth. Last year, iQiyi and Transaction Services contributed to a 29.1 percentage point operating margin hit. This quarter, iQiyi only reduced operating margins by 11 percentage points.

Even more importantly, the Transaction Services businesses didn't really fit into the software and app development focus of the company. Baidu can now focus more on artificial intelligence to run apps and work on autonomous technology for driverless cars vs. working on transactional businesses. As well, Baidu is working with Rajax Holding on providing technology services to the new home of Baidu Deliveries.

While the market can debate the revenue picture of whether a 31% growth rate at the mid point is missing guidance, the EPS estimates are off the chart now. Remember that Baidu is eliminating some of the businesses that cut into the 50% margins of the search business.

Baidu did report a Q3 EPS of $3.89 that smashed analyst estimates of $2.04, but a big portion of the beat was related to a non-taxable investment gain from selling Baidu Deliveries. Regardless, the company did generate a 73% gain in the operating profit due to reduced costs all around the board outside of content costs for the iQiyi division.

EPS estimates for next fiscal year are soaring. One analyst even forecasts a high target of earning $13 per share. The stock suddenly doesn't look so expensive trading at $240.

Compared to FANG stocks like Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Baidu isn't that expensive. Compared to Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) not shown, Baidu is cheap.

Ultimately, the key investor takeaway is growth expectations aren't even disappointing when striping out the disposed units and taking into account the short-term hit for the video business. Combined with the fact that EPS estimates will likely top $10 next year and ironically Baidu has to be one of the few companies to forecast a substantial boost in profits while maintaining fast revenue growth and see the stock plunge.

The $350 target seems logical considering Baidu is back growing in the 30% range and has over $16 billion in cash on the balance sheet. Continue owning the stock for the internet growth story in China.