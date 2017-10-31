Alexa, Tell Me About Amazon: 'Resistance Is Futile'

I now see AMZN as having the opportunity to create a strong ecosystem that could allow it to sustainably increase profit margins while expanding globally.

More information about Amazon Robotics and positive governmental and economic portents about drone delivery have created some new opportunities.

Meanwhile, both it and its tech peers and competitors have sprung to life, again, following a prolonged period of lack of optimism about tech on the futures markets.

What competitors think of Jeff Bezos now

Introduction

Except for the wild and woolly R&D-based biotech (IBB) stock sector, I rarely swing from bearish to bullish and back again, though I often go to neutral. Amazon (AMZN) is a rare exception. Having been long going into this year and having sold way too soon, in the $855 range, new information and changing technicals have led me to go with the flow of the mighty river.

AMZN has had quite the duality of ways to think of the stock. Is it an overpriced trading sardine just waiting for strong companies to begin unending price wars with it, bringing the stock price back to earth? Or is it an ascendant (but non-evil) Borg, as Jeff Bezos might want Alexa to hint at?

Part of the reason I turned neutral, then bullish on AMZN relates to tech's evolving technicals. This was catalyzed by last Friday's breakouts in AMZN, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

That AMZN was the strongest of the group Friday, despite a very low short selling ratio, told me to take a fresh look at this name. In the setting of rising consumer confidence, going with economically-sensitive players such as tech stocks and retailers, as AMZN is, tends to work. The next section discusses one aspect of tech's technicals that I liked. Follow-up sections discuss fresh news on AMZN that all are positive. Thus, the technicals and fundamentals are improving together. So, once again, Mr. Market is saying to be patient: profits will follow after AMZN's goal of world domination is closer at hand.

Tech's technicals strengthen, and AMZN is in the thick of it

No guarantees, but a prolonged lack of bullish sentiment amongst futures traders may have set the stage for a FAANG move up and possible melt-up (plus other techs).

In this FINVIZ chart, the bulls on the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) are represented largely by the blue line. Focus only on the "mini" contract shown on the very bottom panel, and note how the blue line, representing net positioning of the large speculators who drive the market, has moved toward the zero line several times, generally part of a bottoming process for the QQQ:

Note, the net positioning of all speculators, including the small specs (blue line, recently bullish as seen by the daily chart), is best seen in aggregate by the net positioning of commercial hedgers, as shown by the green line. Better seen on the daily chart (click on the tabs on the top right on the FINVIZ chart), the small specs have recently turned bullish, with the net hedger position getting more negative in classic bull market fashion.

Mixing fundamentals with technicals, we in most cases are not even close to 1999-level P/Es. Apple (AAPL) is trading well below a market multiple, even excluding an adjustment for its net cash position. Alphabet may be trading only marginally above the market (SPY) based on projected 2018 EPS when adjusting for its massive cash hoard, and Oracle (ORCL) is also trading below the market. MSFT is only slightly above a market multiple, and so on. So, despite the valuations of the AMZN and Netflix (NFLX) duo and some other high flyers, there are enough important tech equities that can meet the needs of growth stock investors who have a value orientation, i.e. GARP investors.

In summary, that which did not kill the QQQ may well have made it stronger.

Next, information learned in the Q3 earnings press release from Thursday after the market closed has changed my view of AMZN.

Alexa - is it becoming a game-changer for AMZN?

We have more numbers about AMZN's sales of devices than we had before. These show impressive acceleration for Alexa-enabled devices, per the press release:

Because Alexa's brain is in the AWS cloud, her new abilities are available to all Echo customers, not just those who buy a new device," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "And it's working - customers have purchased tens of millions of Alexa-enabled devices, given Echo devices over 100,000 5-star reviews, and active customers are up more than 5x since the same time last year.

Not millions, but "tens of millions." How many tens of millions? Well, more information is better than less... or none.

Better news: hyper-growth in sales.

What can one say but "wow?"

The diversity of these devices is best-in-class at this point. Business Insider reviewed GOOGL's offerings versus Alexa-powered offerings a few weeks ago and concluded that while GOOGL's small product line had its virtues, overall there was no contest. It ended the article this way:

Oh, and don't forget about Amazon Echo Show, Echo Look, Echo Spot, and Echo Tap. Amazon makes a lot of different Echo devices now, all with Alexa. Amazon has a ridiculously thorough product line when it comes to Echo devices. - The Echo Show, which enables video calling. - The Echo Look, which is intended for fashionistas. - The Echo Spot, which is like a really fancy alarm clock. - The Amazon Tap, powered by Alexa, which is essentially a portable Echo. All of which is to say one thing: Amazon is way ahead of the game when it comes to voice-powered home devices. Google's playing catch-up this week in releasing the Google Home Mini and Google Home Max, and Apple hasn't even entered the ring yet...

Business Insider's advice was unequivocal:

At this point, if you're thinking about buying a smart speaker, Amazon's making a far more compelling argument in terms of sheer flexibility and pricing.

This is important, perhaps even key, to the whole AMZN success story because a popular website is great, but so did AOL back in the day. It's just a website; all the others are just a click away. But, already having Alexa in at least 20 million homes, with sales exploding, and with the widest range of products, perhaps this is what AMZN needs to move beyond being a website with some physical stores. Price and service can be met by the old-line retail incumbents, but Wal-Mart (WMT) is not primarily a tech company as AMZN is. The more homes that have Alexa - and I think we have to begin thinking of 100 million or more - then the more people can just buy from AMZN as a reflex without comparison shopping. The convenience of it all may count for a lot.

In other words, Alexa may allow AMZN to grow sales even further and enjoy higher profit margins. Plus, what if you are looking for a plumber? Alexa can refer you to one - for a cut of the action to AMZN. The possibilities are endless.

The press release has numerous updates on Alexa that are worth thinking about. The one I noticed that may have had the greatest implications for AMZN's global push was this bullet point:

Amazon announced that Alexa and Echo are coming to India and Japan, with an all-new Alexa experience designed from the ground up for Indian and Japanese customers. Developers in India, Japan, and around the world will be able to create new experiences for Alexa users with the Alexa Skills Kit and Alexa Voice Service.

Despite persistent, substantial losses in international retail, AMZN is implementing a game plan to persist and win over people wherever it can. It's risky, but this is a risk-on tech market again in my estimation.

One more thing. The old Peter Lynch theme of invest in what you know and like came into focus just a week ago. Mrs. DoctoRx visited her cousins one evening and returned gushing about Alexa. She even repeated two (juvenile) jokes that Alexa told the group. That's a nice endorsement from a longtime iPhone user.

Moving on, AMZN may have an important lead in the seemingly prosaic field of warehousing. Though unglamourous, trans-shipping "stuff" more efficiently can allow a company to generate profits in field after field, whether or not it even faces the consumer directly as AMZN does.

AMZN opens the veil a little more on Amazon Robotics

From the New York Times, a Sept. 10 article provided insights from AMZN, leading to a sympathetic title, As Amazon Pushes Forward With Robots, Workers Find New Roles.

This is one view of an AMZN fulfillment center.

The article and embedded video and GIFs are more comprehensive and telling than this picture.

For the article, AMZN took care to mention that it is adding workers despite its push toward efficiency and automation, and that its warehouse workers are better-paid than many workers in stores. But the goal is to overwhelm the competition with less efficient, more accurate order-taking, sorting and packing.

I did some searching on the Web for the competition to Amazon Robotics, which began with AMZN's Kiva acquisition. Someone please correct me if I am wrong, but except for the also-secretive WMT (possibly), I doubt that AMZN can be caught for some time to come in this field. Further, given the scale of AMZN and WMT, I would expect that next-generation technologies and systems would be shown to them first rather than to smaller players. So: once on top, perhaps top dog status can be kept for many years in the future.

Increasingly efficient warehousing could help keep Whole Foods solidly profitable with lower prices. It could also allow AMZN to have enough of a competitive advantage to enter such fields as pharmacy. Even though in and of itself, distributing pharmaceuticals is not a giant profit center relative to AMZN's market cap, the point is how a persistent price/quality advantage in a chokepoint of the distribution chain can allow AMZN entry into one field, then another.

Speaking of distribution, something important began to break AMZN's way recently.

Drones: the next deflationary benefit to the economy?

The basic point of improving living standards in a capitalist economy is chronic deflation: people learn to create the same goods and services using fewer resources, freeing more labor for higher-order pursuits (such as R&D). This might soon become a reality in solving the "last mile" problem of e-commerce. From an October 25 Bloomberg News article, Amazon's Dream of Drone Deliveries Get Closer With Trump's Executive Order:

Drone deliveries got a step closer to reality as the White House issued an order giving local governments more authority to conduct tests of the burgeoning new technology. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order designed to speed the approval of drone flights over crowds and for longer distances. The administration says it wants to open new commercial uses for the aircraft and create jobs.

The economics of drone deliveries remain to be proven, but there is some serious thinking to support AMZN's efforts in the field. From a research report by Flexport, this commentary and graphic offers hope to the pro-drone effort:

There haven't been many analyses of drone air freight costs. The ones that do exist suggest that drones have the potential of being both faster and cheaper than delivery costs. In a report by ARK Invest, Tasha Keeney suggests that Prime Air could cost Amazon only 88 cents per delivery. If Amazon charged customers $1 per delivery, Keeney estimates, the company could earn a 50% return on its investment in drone infrastructure while offering same-day delivery that is significantly cheaper than current alternatives.

I certainly claim no expertise here, but do not feel like arguing with the above graphic. As the above article begins:

Two years ago, Jeff Bezos promised that Amazon would soon deliver packages by drone. "I know this looks like science fiction," the Amazon CEO told a 60 Minutes reporter, as he stood with several Amazon drones. "It's not."

In a bull market, and if tech has begun yet another leg upward versus the SPY, Mr. Market tends to believe Mr. Bezos.

Finally, recent action in competing companies and their stocks deserves respect.

AMZN's share of mind and of market may speak volumes

Just two examples help tell the tale. One is the chase for Aetna (AET) that CVS (NYSE:CVS) is engaged in. And before AET, apparently, it was after a couple of other insurers. This is widely believed to be a response to AMZN's expected move into pharmaceutical distribution in one form or another. CVS is exposed. It may be that it is aware that its distribution system cannot match AMZN's.

The other comes from a current Bloomberg News article. While discussing such matters as CVS-AET and the carnage in Under Armour (UAA), a stock whose mega-bull prior valuation I never understood (and I read the 10-K thoroughly to see what I might be missing), the article mentions this:

Piper Jaffray said its [UAA's] fourth quarter appears to be at risk after Amazon gained 89% of total dollar growth in North American softlines business -- i.e., clothing, shoes, etc -- year-to-date.

If this 89% statistic is correct, and I have no reason to doubt that it is basically accurate, it could soon be lights out for the weaker retailers in the field. This might be good for the off-price guys such as Ross (ROST) and perhaps TJX (TJX), who buy distressed merchandise but how can a J. C. Penney (JCP), Macy's (M), etc. hold on in this sort of environment?

So: AMZN is not just a disrupter, it increasingly is acting like it can do so profitably.

Downside risks to the bull case

The single major risk I see is recession or something almost like it, such as a very slow economy. This does not work in the favor of leveraged companies working on thin margins in order to win business years from now. Price war leads to price war in recessions, and meanwhile, growth plans put in place in good times are not easy to halt or cancel. So, the stock becomes very vulnerable during that period.

The other most major risk involves the financial and operational strengths of GOOGL and AAPL. If either or both of these companies begin thinking and acting like AMZN, they can compete with AMZN's Alexa line on price. Of course, AAPL has to create the products first and upgrade Siri to do that, but GOOGL is there. More generally, technology-based leads in fields ranging from home electronics to warehousing can vanish. Who knows whether if 5-7 years, AMZN will be locked into a huge investment in Amazon Robotics while newer technologies and distribution concepts become the latest hot thing? And as far as Alexa goes, history offers all sorts of examples, both friendly and devastating.

Along with all the other risks to Amazon's business efforts, which are much more fully listed in its SEC filings, obviously, there are the valuation issues about which many objective observers have commented.

Now, it's time to wrap up.

Summary and concluding comments

Technicals and fundamentals are lining up for AMZN and for big tech.

Several years ago, I read The Dao of Capital by the hedgie Mark Spitznagel. He was spot on about AMZN. He advised ignoring its dearth of GAAP profits and focusing on the growth of its reach and capabilities. In the same vein, it is well-known that also a few years ago, Jeff Bezos commented that going for GAAP profits was short-sighted; there was just so much opportunity in the Internet and other areas (such as warehouse technology) that it was better to spend as much of AMZN's cash flow on technology, plant and equipment as possible.

Right now, the technicals and fundamentals are pointing in that direction. For myself, I made money in AMZN once, turning from bearish to bullish. Then, the failure (for now) of Amazon Go led me to doubt AMZN's capabilities. However, as Keynes advised, we should change our opinions if facts change, so I have made another investment U-turn. (I've been in the markets almost 40 years, and this may be a first for me.)

I do think GOOGL has better reward-risk capabilities than AMZN, and AAPL as well (though Siri and some aging product lines need greater investment), but since tech may well have begun another leg up, not owning a key market leader tends to be a mistake. Resistance really might be futile: long AMZN for at least the short and intermediate term on Tuesday's little dip. Amazin' AMZN is one of the great business (and beyond) stories of our time, a real page-turner.

Thanks for reading and for any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL, AAPL, MSFT, ORCL, ROST, TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.