AT&T: Blood In The Streets

In the following piece I will highlight and address the negatives and come to a conclusion for concerned current and prospective shareholders.

Some Seeking Alpha members with a bearish bent have made some adroit observations, while others, not so much.

A throng of negative voices have crawled out of the woodwork to make their message known, AT&T is trash, and assorted other negative connotations.

What happened?

My latest piece on AT&T (NYSE: T) seemed to really bring the bears out of hibernation. What’s more, a plethora of new Seeking Alpha member felt the need to chime in and pile on to the bandwagon of the long time bears.

At first glance in may seem like a bad thing, but in reality it’s a good thing. It means that AT&T is drawing the attention of many market participants. The telecom sector is basically where the next corporate gold rush lies, and AT&T is sitting in the catbird seat. Nevertheless, many are buying it. In the following sections I do my best to determine of AT&T is actually trash or treasure.

The Dividend Guy’s take

Seeking Alpha’s “The Dividend Guy” made the following statement regarding AT&T’s performance for the past ten years after I stated AT&T is an investment, not a trade. The Dividend Guy states:

“An investment that gave you back a total return of 40% over the past decade (without dividend, shares are down -18.5%). T shows an annualized return of 3.42% during this period, during a very strong l bullish market. Any "classic" dividend holding such as PG, KO, JNJ, MMM, etc beat that without even trying. Even Chevron beat that and it is evolving through a bearish industry. What will happen to T if we hit a bear market? I don't see how T will be able to focus on its 5G network, deal with heavy competition coming from T-Mobile and Verizon along with integrating Time Warner and figure out what to do with DirecTV at the same time. It seems a lot for a company that doesn't seem to have a clear vision.”

Well that is a mouthful I may say! I will need to unpack that and respond point by point.The fact of the matter is AT&T held up much better than most during both times the bubble burst, consequently, may not have as much capital to gain so to speak. Although the stock is up 50% from the 2009 lows.

Source: scottrade.com

AT&T and total return

The Dividend Guy makes the point that other “classic” dividend stocks such as Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have outperformed AT&T over the past ten years. That is true, although a majority of the gains have occurred in just the last two years.

Source: scottrade.com.

That is true, yet I say The Dividend Guy is attempting to fit a square peg into a round hole with this comparison; it’s basically apples and oranges. Let me explain.

It’s about capital preservation, not creation

The stocks The Dividend Guy spoke of are what I categorize as capital boosting total return plays. The growth opportunities in those sectors vastly outpaced the past growth opportunities in the telecom sector, traditionally.

AT&T has traditionally been looked upon a "widows and orphans" stock, which means a stock you never sell and a stock that you can could on to pay a substantial and predictable cash payout to your family in case you happen to pass away. Many current shareholders are “legacy” shareholder, like Dostoevsky228, inherit the stock from a progenitor. The basis is stepped up so there are no capital gains to be taxed.

AT&T is an income generator

If you go back ten years and add up all the cash payouts from dividends each of those companies paid over the last ten years, my money says AT&T would win that contest hands down. AT&T is a high yield income production play, not a total return play, historically, but that is changing.

Own the best of both worlds

There is a place for all types of dividend and income stocks in a portfolio. Being diversified is important. You don't have to sell that to buy this. I suggest investing in a variety of different types of dividend plays. Have some high yield reasonable risk income plays as well as some high dividend growth plays. Of course each personal individual circumstance and goals will affect the makeup of your unique portfolio.

AT&T is a safe haven play

The Dividend Guy ask what I thought would happen if we entered a bear market? Fortunately, or maybe unfortunately, I have been around for a few of those and know the answer.

What will happen? History has shown that AT&T does twice as well as the market on the whole during times of turmoil. That is why the Beta is 0.49. T is a solid safe haven play. The fact of the matter is AT&T held up much better than most during both times the bubble burst. What’s more, the company never cut the dividend even with the tremendous pressure placed upon them when the 2008 and 2000 bubbles burst.

AT&T has a clear vision

The Dividend Guy stated he can’t figure out how AT&T is going to get all these objectives accomplished. He believes they do not have a clear vision at present. All I can say is - au contraire mon frère!

Let me enlighten you Dividend Guy! AT&T has a very precise vision, albeit an extremely bold one. AT&T is transforming itself from a boring, commoditized telecom company to the world’s premiere Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) provider. AT&T’s objective is to capture revenues streams from top to bottom regarding the explosive growth in the TMT sector.

The Bottom Line

I believe many people are vastly underestimating AT&T’s prospects for growth. I was a consultant/auditor for Bell South in the 1990s. What’s more AT&T is a home town stock for me. I grew up in San Antonio Texas, the birthplace of the modern day AT&T.

I can tell you from my experience with AT&T, I believe they can and will achieve there goals. The fact of the matter is AT&T is and has always been at the forefront of most new communications systems and they still own the last mile in most markets places. I also was a consultant/auditor for Time Warner in Atlanta in the late 90s while working for Ernst and Young. I believe the two combined will be highly synergistic and provide an immediate boost to the bottom line.

Nonetheless, don’t expect any big upward moves in the stock price until AT&T puts the Time Warner acquisition behind it and proves they can make money.

The fact is AT&T's growth prospects are shooting through the roof right now. The company is going from being primarily a windows and orphans stock you could count on for solid dividend payout, to a fantastic dividend growth total return play. It is always darkest before the dawn. The time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and that is now.

Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and consult an investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.