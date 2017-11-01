10 Reasons I'm 'Glued'

I purchased millions of shares of Glu Mobile (GLUU) before the publication of my first Glu-related article on May 2, 2017: Glu vs Zynga: Glu Built for Twice the Speed. I’m a private investor and have not bought or sold any Glu shares since the May 2 article was published. Glu is currently the largest equity investment in my portfolio and is the only gaming company I have an investment position in. I have never purchased or sold any Glu option

I hope this article serves two purposes: 1. This article is a foundation for readers of my other Glu articles that have more sophisticated charts and analysis, 2. this article is an example of some basic issues to consider when analyzing a software company going through times of trouble. All 10 reasons discussed are relevant to me, but some reasons were more relevant when I purchased Glu and some reasons are more relevant today.

I'm a trained engineer and attorney, and have helped start and sell two successful enterprise software companies (one as CEO). But most of my net worth has arisen from investing in publicly held technology companies that I have no affiliation with other than as a passive investor. Over the past 25 years I have analyzed and invested in many software and technology companies that had either short-term or multi-year periods of stock underperformance and problems before I invested in them.

The companies I invest in are often incorrectly analyzed by analysts and investors who have limited experience in analyzing risk, haven’t conducted deep research and are missing critical information, lack technical (e.g. wireless technology, software platforms), financial (e.g. appropriate sector valuation template), operational (e.g. distribution issues) or legal (e.g. bankruptcy) knowledge, don’t possess the judgment and vision to know when a significant company transformation or change is occurring or will occur (timing).

When software companies experiencing a period of trouble are not analyzed correctly, the share price can temporarily be significantly below my estimated buyout value. Accurately estimating the amount and the timing of a future buyout is critical. The majority of my software company investments have been purchased by a larger company for cash while I owned them.

The same characteristics that make an investment attractive to me also can significantly increase its volatility relative to the overall market. Many investors will not have the patience or stomach to cope with a large investment in a volatile stock over a period of one or two years and will avoid it or day trade/swing trade it. I anticipate that many of the types of stocks I invest in will experience even greater volatility in the future due to more complex and aggressive algo-trading at large hedge funds. This volatility will be beneficial to me in the sense that I should continue to find opportunities.

1. EV/Rev Ratio, Use Right Metrics and Time Period

I have been successful at investing in troubled software companies that have an EV/Rev ratio near 1. I'm interested in buying Glu near an EV/Rev ratio of 1 because I estimate that the EV/Rev ratio in a future buyout will be two or more.

Using Glu’s closing share price of $3.93 on the day before this article was published, Glu’s current EV is approximately $471M (($3.93 x 135.1M shares) - $60M cash). Using management’s current 2017 revenue guidance of $309M, Glu’s EV/Rev ratio is approximately 1.5. I believe Glu’s Q3 ‘17 quarterly run rate will be approximately $344M which gives Glu a Q3 run-rate EV/Rev ratio of approximately 1.4. I estimate Glu will generate approximately $440M in revenue in 2018 (see table below) which gives Glu an EV/Rev ratio of approximately 1.1 based on my 2018 revenue estimates.

The EV/Rev ratio accounts for the profitability expectations of a company. Glu, Rovio and Zynga (ZNGA) have significantly lower EV/Rev ratios than Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). This is because Glu/Rovio/Zynga have significantly smaller profit margins, revenues and EVs. I believe Glu will become profitable and move toward a profit margin and EV/ratio that is an industry standard for its size. In the estimated revenue and share price table below, I use estimated EV/Rev ratios for Glu between 1.50 (Scenario 1) and 2.1 (Scenario 5). I would not invest in Glu or Zynga with the expectation of a corporate buyer purchasing them above an EV/Rev ratio of 2.5.

To accurately estimate Glu’s value it is important to use the right metrics over the right time period for the industry situation. To select the metrics and time period for the situation I rely on my years of experience in analyzing what buyers use to determine value. I use different metrics to value these three types of companies: a profitable enterprise software company, an unprofitable telecom company with spectrum assets, an unprofitable gaming software company. When I invest in a gaming software company that is unprofitable or has profit margins significantly below the margins of industry peers (e.g. Glu), I estimate the revenue growth and EV/Rev ratio metrics between today and some future point in time. The table below demonstrates how I used estimated future revenue and estimated EV/Rev ratios to predict Glu’s future share price.

Metrics can be combined with time periods to confuse or mislead (unintentionally and intentionally) investors trying to determine the true value of a software company. True value to me, as I discussed above, is the price a buyer would pay in cash for a company, now or in the future. Here are some combinations of metrics and time periods (with links to some SA articles) that I believe are confused or of lesser importance when determining the value of Glu: the stock price for the past five years (discussed below in fear section), past or current losses (many companies I invest in have not been profitable for short or long periods of time), past margins and profitability, discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis (have never relied on DCF when analyzing a software company investment); past royalty rates and IP payments.

2. Adequate Net Cash, Share Ownership

If Glu experiences a significant increase in revenue, or an increase in its EV/Rev ratio (e.g. improved profitability, mobile gaming sentiment improves), this increase in revenue or EV/Rev ratio should translate into a significant increase in Glu’s share price because of the amount of cash Glu has. I want a software company I buy to have adequate cash for its future needs, not significant excess cash. As an example, Zynga (ZNGA) has much more cash (and real estate) than Glu as a percentage of EV, and its share price will rise at a significantly slower rate than Glu’s share price for the same percentage increase in revenue. Excess cash reduces the share price upside in a buyout, and often encourages misguided asset purchases.

Glu’s management has estimated a minimum cash balance of $60M at the end of 2017, and I believe this amount of cash is adequate considering Glu will reach profitability (on an adjusted EBITDA basis) in Q4 ’17 or Q1 ’18. A cash balance that is not excessive focuses management attention on controlling costs, improving productivity and increasing revenue. As I discuss below, I believe Glu can generate significant revenue growth without using cash to buy additional studios.

I don’t want to see excessive annual employee share-based awards and the Glu board seems to be reasonably controlling them. Glu had 131.8M basic and diluted shares outstanding at the end of 2016, and will end 2017 with approximately 136M basic and diluted shares outstanding. I estimate approximately 140M shares outstanding at the end of 2018. The CEO is the beneficial owner of a minimum of 254K common shares, 281K RSUs, and 1.5M options at ~$2 exercise price. The CEO has significant financial incentive to minimize stock dilution.

No individual or corporate shareholder has a controlling interest. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) owns approximately 21% of outstanding voting common and can acquire up to 25% of voting power through open market purchases. I believe any negative Tencent buyout influence is outweighed by the benefits of a Tencent partnership (some benefits discussed below).

3. Growing Sector; Desirable EV Size, Multiple Buyers

Glu is a 100% mobile gaming company, and mobile gaming is the fastest growing gaming sector. Global smartphone gaming revenues are projected to grow between 2016 ($38.6B) and 2020 ($64.9B) at a 13.9% CAGR while the total global gaming market (PC, console, tablet and smartphone) is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR. Mobile gaming is becoming a bigger share of total gaming revenue each year, with estimates that it will comprise 35% of total gaming revenue in 2018 and 40% of total gaming revenue in 2010.

I want several potential buyers of my turnaround software investments. I like purchasing software companies with an EV between $150 and $750M. Glu’s current EV of $471M could triple in size to $1,413M (due to revenue growth and EV/Rev ratio expansion) and it would still be a manageable purchase for these five large gaming companies: Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), and Netmarble. There are no antitrust or regulatory barriers to a Glu buyout.

4. New Corporate Management, Stronger Studios

The new CEO Nick Earl is a very significant positive change for Glu. He previously worked at Electronic Arts Mobile and Kabam, and has 15 years of experience in creating games and managing gaming studios.

I like his three growth pillars: vibrant creative culture, rapid prototyping of new games, and rigorous cost controls and operating leverage. He is reducing the number and increasing the quality of new titles released in 2018. He has shut down weaker studios and stated he is there to serve and support the studio heads.

5. Significant Future Revenue Growth

I estimate that 2018 revenue will grow to approximately $440M, which is 42% higher than current 2017 revenue estimates of $309M, and is three times faster growth than the estimated worldwide mobile gaming CAGR of 13.9% (see Scenario 3 in table below). Glu has the existing franchises and talented studio managers to profitably and significantly grow revenue in 2018 without buying any studios. This article will use revenue and bookings interchangeably to simplify the discussion. Glu’s revenue will catch up to its increasing bookings.

Combine Glu’s potential revenue growth with the low EV/Rev ratio and the result is that Glu investors could realize significant stock appreciation in 2018. Revenue growth and expense management will lead to profitability which will result in EV/Rev ratio expansion, further boosting the stock price. The table estimates show limited stock price downside and significant upside from the current price of $3.93.

Design Home is currently on an annualized revenue run rate of over $100M, and I estimate $110M in 2018 revenue. Design Home revenue could significantly grow with the addition of: more types of rooms (e.g. kitchen, bathroom); more furniture and decor items added to the existing 6,000-plus+ items, possible augmented reality features, possible merchandising and licensing campaigns with furniture/decor manufacturers and retailers (e.g. Herman Miller/DWR, Wayfair). I estimate that Design Home and Covet Fashion will generate $146M in 2018 revenue. The revenue from the Crowdstar purchase alone justifies the approximately $153M in total consideration ($93M in cash and 12.9M shares) Glu spent on purchases of all studios and IP since 2012 (Crowdstar, Dairy Free, Plain Vanilla, CIE, Playfirst, Tap Sports, and Deer Hunter). The $153M paid for the seven studio/IP purchases is 1.05x the estimated revenue of $146M from the Crowdstar studio alone. Glu has made some serious mistakes in managing studios and titles, but overall, they have purchased right.

I estimate $60M in The Swift Life (TSL) 2018 revenue (15M downloads x $4). TSL is a social celebrity platform with mobile gaming features. It is built by the Kim Kardashian Hollywood (KKH) celebrity team and is very different than the failed Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, K&K Jenner and Britney Spears games which repeatedly used the KKH engine. Taylor Swift and Glu can create significant exclusive content that could be pushed to her TSL users/followers including: daily/weekly news and events; emojis, video, music, concert and merchandise promotions. I can understand why musicians would want to explore mechanisms to improve the control of their content and improve the very low monetization/royalty rates of Spotify (Private:MUSIC), YouTube, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). If TSL works, there will be other celebrity opportunities. The Glu celebrity studio has experience updating celebrity content - they have done a good job updating KKH with monthly content. Hopefully we will see a significant KKH expansion in 2018 (e.g. stories or addition of TSL platform). I estimate 2018 KKH revenue at $22M.

The new WWE title was entering full production mode at the beginning of Q3 and will be released in 2018. I estimate $35M in 2018 revenue for this title. The WWE brand reaches over 650M homes worldwide, and the number of potential players in the US and Europe is twice that of MLB Tap Sports Baseball (TSB). I estimate TSB will generate $46M and WWE $35M in 2018 revenue. Glu expects that much of the knowledge and systems used to create the successful TSB title will be transferable to their WWE title. The WWE mobile game by Scopely has had an App Annie US iOS iPhone gaming ranking of approximately No. 80 for the past nine months, with a likely annualized global run rate of over $50M. As I discussed previously, a new title with approximately $35M in revenue can have a significant impact on Glu’s share price.

In addition to the new WWE title, Glu will be releasing two or three other new games in 2018. I’ve estimated that the three additional new titles that have not been announced will be: a title by Mike Olsen’s team which was about to be green-lighted in the beginning of Q3, a new Dash title, and a new Celebrity title based on the TSL platform. I estimate the three additional new titles will generate a combined $38M in 2018 revenue.

The top seven titles by revenue are estimated to generate approximately 75% of total revenue and rank by % of total revenue as follows: 25%, 14%, 11%, 8%, 8%, 5%, 4%. The top three genres/studios are estimated to generate 72% of total revenue and rank by % of revenue as follows: 33%, 21%, 18%.



6. Profitability, Growing Revenue Per Employee

Glu management has stated that they want to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis starting in Q4 ’17 or Q1 ’18, and continue this profitability in 2018 based on the existing portfolio of titles. New titles will drive profitability/leverage. From the table, I estimate revenue from new titles (see New Label) driving profitability will be $73M in 2018 and constitute about 16% of revenue.

Glu’s biggest expense is employee compensation. At the end of 2016, Glu had 754 employees. The new CEO shut down the Bellevue and Long Beach studios and eliminated 140 positions. They are adding headcount to support successful evergreen titles and develop additional titles though. Glu has stated that they expect headcount and R&D expenses will be at approximately the same level at the end of 2017 as it was before implementing their restructuring plan.

I’m estimating Glu can increase revenue per employee (Rev/Empl) by about $100K from Q3 ‘17 levels in 2018. Glu will generate $410K Rev/Empl in 2017 using 754 employees and management’s 2017 current revenue guidance of $309M. Glu will generate $456 Rev/Empl in Q3 using 754 employees and estimated Q3 revenue run-rate of $344K. Glu will generate $550M Rev/Empl in 2018 using an estimated 800 employees and estimated 2018 revenue of $440M.

There are multiple fronts that Glu can work on to increase profitability including: explore ways to reduce the 30% Apple App Store and Google Play store fees (e.g. 15% for subscriptions when the customer has been subscribed for more than a year), and reduce advance/ongoing royalty/IP fees and minimum guarantees.

7. Fear and Loathing, Painful Multi-Year Chart

I look for companies that generate significant levels of fear and apprehension. Some troubled technology companies I successfully invested in had temporary or relatively straight-forward problems: OpenText distributor lawsuit; OPNET product transition and enhancement; Blue Coat Software general cleanup issues. Some troubled companies I successfully invested in had more serious problems and required a significantly greater level of analysis and focus: New Dimension Software legal issues and risk of bankruptcy, Peregrine/Remedy Software entered bankruptcy due to fraud, Clearwire had significant debt, significant cash burn, a hostile partner, and regulated assets.

Glu is much closer to the first type of troubled company than the second, its problems are now relatively straight-forward to fix with proper management. Much of the hard work in turning around Glu has been done in late 2016 and the first three quarters of 2017. My Peregrine Software and Clearwire investments required significantly more financial/technical/legal analysis, and had a much lower margin for error than Glu. What makes many current and potential investors wary of investing in Glu is the repeated past disappointments and the price chart since its IPO over 10 years ago.

I have found that approximately five years of chart/investment pain can deeply crush investor sentiment and the stock price. The pain and disgust from existing and former investors is high. Articles, tweets and comments concerning Glu are filled with fearful and negative comments. Glu traders and algos are conditioned and programmed to day/swing trade the stock. Many Glu investors will sell in stages on the way up, causing volatility, and possibly selling their shares for half of what they are worth in a buyout.

8. Research and Due Diligence, The Art of Timing

I listed 10 reasons for owning Glu, but I have many more reasons to own Glu. Only with significant reading, listening and thinking can one acquire the knowledge to know when the time is ripe to buy into a company that has experienced problems over many years. Taking information and using it to make future valuation and timing predictions is an art. Massive reading gives you a shot at being a good investment artist.

I have invested many thousands of hours the past five years reading, listening and thinking about gaming-related things including companies, industry issues, buyouts, startups, failures, regulatory filings, conference calls, gaming sectors, valuations, software tools, hardware platforms, margins, distribution, platforms, competition, trends. I have played many of Glu’s games. Glu is a mobile gaming company and it helps that I also have invested many thousands of hours the past five years on the wireless/mobile industry. I have held various roles (technical and engineering, marketing, sales, management) at small and large enterprise software companies and this also helps me analyze Glu.

I have owned other gaming companies but currently Glu is my only gaming investment. I’m not interested in the other gaming companies for a multitude of reasons. I believe Glu is becoming a significantly different company than it has been in the past five years.

9. Leveraging Partnerships and Technology

There are multiple types of partnerships and technologies that Glu is leveraging.

Tencent, the largest gaming company in the world, is not just an investor in Glu. Tencent has vast gaming technology and operations expertise. Tencent has shared with Glu expertise on improving product updates and long-tail revenue from its evergreen games. Glu’s CEO and COO on multiple occasions have praised the expertise and assistance they have received from Tencent. With Tencent’s assistance Glu speeds up the learning curve and minimizes mistakes. Tencent could potentially help Glu with distribution of a few of its titles (e.g. WWE, Design Home) in Asia. If Tencent doesn’t buy Glu, they have significant investments in other large gaming companies such as Activision and Netmarble, and could facilitate a transaction.

Glu has negotiated licensing/IP deals with many partners including sports and entertainment (MLB, WWE), celebrities (Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Gordon Ramsey), furniture, décor, clothing and auto manufacturers. Glu has hopefully learned from its celebrity licensing mistakes and will minimize future royalty advances and minimum guarantees and strike very competitive deals.

Glu is leveraging third-party software development tools such as Unity and not building resource intensive proprietary gaming engines. Glu is large enough to have developed significant porting systems and capabilities. A Glu investor generally doesn’t have to be concerned about whether Glu’s titles will run on a smartphone in its primary markets.

Glu is leveraging Amazon AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN). As time passes Glu can collect and analyze more user data for the same or lower price. Dynamic scaling of compute resources and cloud expertise will become more critical as Glu goes live with TSL. Leveraging AWS and development tools allows a smaller team to build gaming titles that can support 10/25/50 million DAUs.

Glu benefits from a broad range of technological advances in mobile wireless software and hardware. Although the smartphone penetration has significantly slowed in developed markets, Glu will benefit from continual improvements in mobile hardware including: screens, GPU/CPU capabilities, memory and storage, battery life, antennas. These improvements will come with pricing that is trending down. Glu will benefit from the continual increase in mobile network speeds and less throttling because of the demand for mobile video.

10. EV < Total R&D, Reduced Risk of Revenue Fraud

When I invest in enterprise software companies, I like the EV to be less than the total R&D invested. Glu is not an enterprise company and this metric is less important, but I'm interested in total R&D and studio purchases. Glu has significant IP value and valuable internal software systems that are enterprise-oriented (marketing, UA, porting, QA).

Glu has spent approximately $540M in R&D expenses from the beginning of 2007 through Q3 2017. Glu’s current EV of $471M is approximately 87% of total R&D. Since 2012 Glu has paid approximately $153M in total consideration ($93M in cash and 12.9M shares) for the following studios and IP: $45.5M cash for Crowdstar/Design Home & Covet Fashion, $2M cash for Dairy Free/Titan World, $7.5M cash for Plain Vanilla/Quizup, $80.3M ($29.5M cash plus 10M shares @ $5.09) for CIE/Racing Rivals, $15M ($3.5M cash/liab. + 2.95M shares @ $3.91) for Playfirst/Dash, $225K cash for Tap Sports acqui-hire, and $5M cash for Deer Hunter IP. Glu has paid approximately $693M, or 1.4x EV, in total R&D expenses ($540M) and purchasing studios/IP ($153M).

When I take significant positions in turnaround software companies I'm particularly tuned to possible fraudulent or irregular activities. I have successfully invested in a software company that declared bankruptcy due to fraud, but with Glu I have invested at a price that does not reflect any revenue irregularities or fraud. Enterprise software company fraud is usually conducted on the revenue reporting/recognition side (e.g. sales reps/managers forge signatures, skirt quarterly revenue recognition rules, etc..). Third-party companies compile and report revenue for mobile gaming software that is distributed through the Apple and Android stores. This third-party revenue reporting reduces the risk of revenue fraud.

Not all the investment related articles I write will be posted on Seeking Alpha. I intend to post all articles I write discussing stocks here. I have not received any compensation for writing this article, including receiving no compensation from Seeking Alpha.