William Lyon Homes' (WLH) CEO Matthew Zaist on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017 12:00 ET

Executives

Larry Clark - SVP

William Lyon - Executive Chairman & Founder

Matthew Zaist - President, CEO & Director

Colin Severn - CFO & SVP

Analysts

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Michael Rehaut - JP Morgan

Will Randow - Citigroup

James McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2017 William Lyon Homes Earnings Conference Call. My name is Vince, and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded and will be available for replay through November 7, 2017, starting this afternoon, approximately one hour after the completion of this call. [Operator Instructions].

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Larry Clark, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Clark.

Larry Clark

Thank you, Vince. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss William Lyon Homes' financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. By now, you should've received a copy of today's press release. If not, it's available on the company's website at www.lyonhomes.com. The press release also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used therein. In addition, we are including an accompanying slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can access these slides in the Investors Relations section of the website.

Before we continue, please take a moment to read the company's notice regarding forward-looking statements, which is shown on Slide 1 in the presentation and included in the press release. As explained in the notice, this conference call contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and company does not undertake any obligation to update them. For additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see the company's SEC filings.

With us today from management are Bill H. Lyon, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Matt Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colin Severn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Bill Lyon.

William Lyon

Thank you, Larry. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. At the beginning of the year we've laid out that our full year results will be driven by outsized improvement in the back half of this year, both from a revenue growth and margin enhancement perspective. This is playing out exactly as we have anticipated and our team delivers significantly improved results during the third quarter across all key operational and financial metrics.

We delivered 851 homes during the third quarter, which is up 26% year-over-year, generating $490 million of home sales revenue which is up 43% from the third quarter of 2016. We achieved a homebuilding gross margin percentage of 18.1% in the third quarter, a 150 basis point improvement over the year ago quarter and 160 basis points improvement from the second quarter of this year. We also improved our SG&A ratio in the third quarter which is 9.2%, with an improvement of 50 basis points from the second quarter and 120 basis points from the third quarter of 2016. The combination of these two key metrics lead to an overall operating margin of approximately 8.8% which is a 260 basis point improvement over the year ago period.

Our pretax net income for the third quarter was $44 million, up 77% in at its highest quarterly level in 11 years. After-tax net income was $27.4 million or $0.71 per diluted share, both announced more than doubled over the third quarter of 2016. Overall, the fundamentals of the business and the supply demand dynamics in our core markets remained compelling with exceptional strength in our California, Washington and Oregon markets which continue to be some of the hottest markets in the country.

Our spec start strategy, investment in new CRM and construction management systems and our expanded operating platform are allowing us to capture more efficiencies, improve our financial planning processes and give us an enhanced visibility into our deliveries universe. There is still a lot of work to do in order to deliver on our year-end growth objectives, but we're pleased to be on-track to meet our goals. I couldn't be more proud of our operating teams as they remain focused on execution in capitalizing on this meaningful opportunity in front of us.

With that, I will turn the call over to Matt Zaist to discuss our quarterly results. Matt?

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Bill. I'd like to echo Bill's sentiments and I'm very pleased with the efforts of our team's and with the early results from our disciplined and focused operating strategy over the past couple of years which is paying off.

Our year-to-date performance positions us well to achieve our growth goals for the full year while also laying a solid foundation for continued growth in 2018. We experienced a solid third quarter relative to demand on the order side of the business. Our new home orders for the quarter were 774 units, up 19% in third quarter of 2016 marking the 26th consecutive quarter of year-over-year increases in net new home orders. Our monthly absorption pace average three sales per community, up 7% from last year's third quarter pace and was relatively consistent during each month of the quarter with September showing the most meaningful year-over-year increases.

Our Washington division continues to exhibit strength and achieved a large year-over-year increase in orders driven in no small part by Seattle's booming economy and incredibly short supply of both new and retail homes with resale inventories standing at only 1.1 months of supply. The demand as market has been phenomenal and our successful new community openings earlier this year gives us more stores to sell out or recapitalize on these favorable market dynamics.

Q3 orders were up 76% year-over-year and deliveries were up 57% year-over-year. The Washington team has done a great job continuing to push price increases to balance out this pace. The dynamics in California are also particularly strong were orders for the region were up 25% year-over-year in the third quarter. Northern California continues to be steady across all of our communities in the Bay Area, operating as the second highest divisional pace for the company at 4.1 sales per community per month in Q3. We've also seen strength across Southern California at number of price points. In particularly, the Inland Empire continues to outperform their projects at/or below the FHA loan limits. We also saw year-over-year absorption increases in some pricing power at price points above 500,000 speaking to the growing strength in that market.

In Colorado, we feel that we're on the right track relative to our growth objectives for the division that we had previously set out. This is due in large part to the early success of our Avion master plan community which is a well located transit oriented high density project targeting the entry level buyer. The four products lines between approximately 250,000 and 400,000 which is significantly below the medium new home prices in Denver. While we saw net improvement orders at 52% year-over-year our gross orders activity was significantly higher as the net figure was impacted by cancellation rate which was abnormally high due to the manufactured product issue we mentioned during the last quarters call. Sequentially, gross sales were up 16.5% over gross sales for Q2 of this year.

Arizona remains the strongest performing market for us from an absorption perspective with the third quarter pace of 5.9 sales per community per month. Our affordable offerings and our spec strategy of the division has enabled us to sell more homes to the needs based entry level buyers in that market versus a year ago period.

Oregon continues to be a consistent production machine for the company. Total net orders for the division were down slightly year-over-year but absorption pace was up year-over-year at 3.1 sales per community per month in the third quarter as compared to 2.9 sales per community in Q3 of 2016. As we closed out several communities in Oregon, the team is very focused on transitioning as the new communities that will be over by the beginning of next spring selling season in order to continue to capitalize on this high demand supply constraint market in the Pacific Northwest.

Nevada is the one division that's been performing slightly below our expectations thus far for the year. We're experiencing strength at the entry level particularly with our affinity master plan in Summerlin, our [indiscernible] communities and with our luxury products at the Sterling Ridge and Silver Ridge projects. The first time and second time move up product in this division has been absorbing at slower pace than we expected. Overall, the margins in our Nevada division remains strong and higher than the company average and we're focused on improving sales performance at the middle price point throughout the balance of this year.

In general, across all of our markets we see ongoing healthy demand from the entry level buyer which made up approximately 42% of our homes closed during the third quarter and 41% of our Q3 backlog. We are realizing the benefits from our decision over the last two years to focus on this attractive buyer segment by offering higher density new homes in core geographic locations at price points that are very competitive in the marketplace. Our entry level product continues to represent the fastest absorbing product segments for us year-to-date, as well as demonstrating the most priced elasticity across all of our product offerings.

The dollar value of orders during the third quarter was $425.5 million, up 22% over the prior year. On a trailing 12 month basis, the dollar value of orders is $1.72 billion, up 27% over the trailing 12 month period in the prior year and 48% over a two-year period. Our sales activity drove a backlog dollar amount of approximately $700 million as of September 30, up 18% over the prior year and representing a highest quarter end backlog figure for the company in over 10 years. From a delivery standpoint for the quarter, our production flow is solid and tracked in-line with expectations. During the third quarter we achieved a backlog conversion rate of approximately 66% which reflected in over 400 basis point improvement over the backlog conversion rate we achieved during the third quarter of 2016.

Our average sales price for homes closed during the quarter was approximately $576,000, up 13% year-over-year with the increase in ASP primarily reflecting changes in geographic and product mix. That said, same-store ASPs were up 7% year-over-year which is contributing to our higher overall gross margins. ASP of homes and backlog as of the end of the third quarter was approximately $579,000, up 5% from one year ago and slightly higher than the ASP of homes closed during the recent quarter. We had an average community count of 86 communities for the quarter, up 10% year-over-year.

I'll now turn the call over to Colin for a discussion of our financial results before wrapping up with some brief closing comments and opening it up for Q&A.

Colin Severn

Thank you, Matt. Homebuilding revenue was $490.3 million as compared to $342.6 million in the year ago period, an increase of 43%. The increase in home sales revenue was primarily due to a 26% increase in the number of homes delivered combined with a 13% increase in ASP as discussed earlier. Our homebuilding gross margin percentage on a GAAP basis for the third quarter was 18.1% compared to 16.5% in the second quarter and 16.6% in the year ago period. The 160 basis point sequential improvement in gross margin was consistent with our expectations as we are experiencing more deliveries from communities in many of the key projects that we have recently brought to market, all of which carrying meaningfully higher gross margins than our recent historical company averages. We are pleased that we have reached an inflection point in our gross margin trajectory and are seeing the benefit in the back half of the year.

Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 23.6% during the third quarter as compared to 22.2% in the year ago period and 22.1% in the second quarter. Our sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 4.5% of homebuilding revenue compared to 5.3% in the year ago quarter. Outside broker co-op which is entirely market driven, continues to be a much higher percentage of our overall cost structure than it was in prior cycles. We have been able to offset some of this increased cost by further leveraging technology through mobile applications and social media to reach prospective buyers. This allows us to more directly access the marketplace both driving a reduction in advertising spend. Advertising spends for the third quarter was just 0.7% of revenue contributing to the overall 80 basis point improvement in sales and marketing expense year-over-year.

Overall, we improved our G&A percentage by approximately 40 basis points to 4.7%, down from 5.1% in last year's third quarter as we continue to benefit from positive operating leverage resulting from our higher revenues and larger operating platform. These combined for a total SG&A expense of 9.2% for the quarter compared to 10.4% in the third quarter of 2016, an improvement of 120 basis points. Year-to-date we've achieved SG&A improvement of 100 basis points year-over-year with 10.1% for the first nine months of 2017 as compared to 11.1% in the first nine months of 2016.

Income from our unconsolidated mortgage joint ventures was $1.2 million, consistent with the second quarter of 2017 and down from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. The decrease in profitability in the third quarter is due to a shift in funded loan mix to a larger percentage of conventional loans which generate less profit from government loans in previous periods. In 2017, our mortgage operations have underperformed our expectations and we have not seen the operating efficiency as a venture that we had been anticipating, particularly with our meaningful increase in deliveries and top line revenue. We view the financial services side of the business as a profit center and with our continued growth in size and scale driving improvements out of this side of the business is something we are focused on heading into next year.

Pretax income for the quarter was $44 million, up 77% over the prior year period. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $72 million, up 68% from the year ago period. Excluding the benefit of non-cash purchase accounting, our adjusted EBITDA improvement for the quarter was up 82% year-over-year. Our provision for income taxes was approximately $13.9 million during the quarter for effective tax rate of approximately 31.6%. As compared to prior year expense of $8.3 million or an effective tax rate of 33.4% for the third quarter of 2016. We expect our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter to be approximately 34% which is a bit higher than we mentioned on last quarters call, primarily driven by a shift in geographic mix of profitability based on our fourth quarter estimates.

Income from non-controlling interest was $2.6 million during the quarter, down from $3.4 million in the year ago period and generated less impact in our prior guidance driven primarily by fewer deliveries from our consolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Net income available to common stockholders during the quarter was $27.4 million or $0.71 per diluted share based on 38.6 million fully diluted shares.

For the third quarter, our land acquisition spend was $124.6 million, and horizontal spend was $19.1 million for a total land spend of $143.7 million and year-to-date total land spend was approximately $330 million. For the full year, we expect total land spend inclusive of land acquisition and horizontal spend to range between approximately $460 million and $470 million which is an increase of $80 million from previous guidance. In the fourth quarter, we expect to add to our project pipeline in a lot constraint markets of Seattle and Northern and Southern California where we are seeing the strongest growth, the best results in the company, as well as the best opportunities brought forth by our operating teams.

Now turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with a $1.9 billion in real estate inventories, $2.1 billion in total assets, total equity of $826 million and cash of $43.6 million. As of the end of the third quarter, our outstanding borrowings under our revolver were $50 million and total liquidity was approximately $140 million reflecting an additional $60 million of liquidity over the same period last year. As of September 30, 2017, our total debt-to-book capitalization was 57.1%, down by 450 basis points from September 30 of last year. Our net debt to net book capitalization was 56.1% at quarter end, down by 470 basis points from the end of the third quarter last year.

Our improvement in leverage, as well as enhanced geographic diversity and scale of operations were recently acknowledged by Standard & Poor's which increased it's rating on our senior unsecured debt by two notches. We remained focused on reducing our leverage and improving our balance sheet in the fourth quarter through increased earnings, as well as debt reduction, enabling us to make progress towards our longer term leverage goals while preserving our overall growth objectives.

Now I'll turn it back to Matt.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Colin. As we've mentioned since the beginning of the year, we believe that 2017 was going to be a year of two halves with the second half delivering the bulk of our growth and closing some profitability. Many of the key strategic assets that we have brought to market the last couple of years are now coming to fruition generating gross margin significantly higher than our recent corporate averages.

While the first nine months have been strong and set us upto achieve our goals, we recognized that the key is going to be the fourth quarter which should represent the highest level of deliveries for the quarter in recent history. There are always challenges in this business such as labor, municipalities, weather and outside lender performance. During the third quarter we do not experience any major hurdles or surprises. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter, one thing we are keeping an eye on is the potential concern as utility companies delivering gas and electric meters on-time in Northern California as it relates to the recent fire activity in that area which would have an impact on fourth quarter. We are cognizant of these challenges and overall, we feel confident in our ability to capitalize on this meaningful opportunity in front of us.

Markets conditions in our western geographies remain extremely favorable, we started a lot more homes earlier in the year, have better systems in place than ever before and have built a backlog and have inventory to sell that gives us confidence and visibility towards deliveries of universal for the balance of the year. In short, I feel great about the core business and our results so far have been right where we thought they would be. We expect backlog conversion for the fourth quarter to be between 85% and 92% and ASP of homes closed during the fourth quarter to be approximately $575,000. We expect to see fourth quarter gross margin improvement of 50 and 70 basis points over Q3 which has a midpoint that represent over 300 basis points of improvement from the first quarter of this year.

Our SG&A percentage for the fourth quarter is also expected to show sequential improvement. We currently expect SG&A percentage for the fourth quarter to demonstrate 20 to 30 basis points of sequential improvement. We expect pretax income before minority interest for the fourth quarter to be between $60 million $65 million, placing us within our previously announced guidance range by lowering the top end of that range due to anticipated underperformance of our financial services joint ventures that Colin mentioned previously.

Regarding minority interest from our homebuilding joint ventures; as Colin has previously mentioned, this metric is extremely difficult to predict translating year end project level cash flows and IRR based hurdles into accounting impact. Our current budget for Q4 is approximately $8 million to $8.5 million due to the timing that affected Q3 as well as initial expected closings from certain new joint venture projects which generally allocate more of the initial project level profit to our partners. We look forward to finishing the year strong and providing a catalyst as we head into next year.

As we think about 2018, we are expecting another year of growth for William Lyon Homes with the most meaningful impact coming from the improvement and our operating metrics that we have recently delivered to drive improved profitability generating better returns for our shareholders. We expect to provide more detailed guidance on our financial and operating metrics for 2018 following our year-end earnings announcement.

With that, I'd like to conclude the prepared remarks portion of our call and open it up for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Alan Ratner from Zelman Associates. Your line is open.

Alan Ratner

Matt, congrats on a really strong quarter. Just two quick questions for you. The first one, 7% same-store pricing, very strong certainly; I was curious if you can give a little bit more color on maybe on a market-by-market basis, are there any markets given your entry level exposure in north of 40%. Are there any markets where you're starting to get a little bit concerned about buyers ability to continue taking these price increases and maybe just talk if you're seeing any issues on the mortgage qualification side of these higher levels as well? And then I have a follow-up. Thanks.

Matthew Zaist

You bet. I think a good question overall, I think relative to price increases but most of our markets have been very strong; in fact year-to-date we've raised prices that are – I think the statistic is 76% of our communities that we're actively selling. So the pricing power aspect has been quite good. If I look at company averages, debt to income for us varies market by market but for funded loans year-to-date, we're looking at debt income ratios of south of 38% which is in my opinion allowing for continued home ownership spend. The front end ratio which is really -- the mortgage payment as well as associated taxes is always fitting in at about 26%.

Markets like Arizona where we would say 100% of our product is entry level is tracking relatively consistently with those percentages, maybe a bit higher. I think the key is obviously keeping an eye on FHA load limits at that entry level buyer but as I mentioned or excuse me, Colin mentioned in his prepared remarks, you know, we're seeing a bigger shift towards conventional mortgage product. We're seeing FHA and DA as the percentage of loans continue to decline. FHA and DA represented about 30% of our loans year-to-date. Looking in the fourth quarter, that number is closer to 25%, so I still think that people have got buying power, certainly we have to be careful and cognizant of it if it affects our absorption rates but thus far year-to-date, we feel pretty good about and also staying closer to the core, a lot of these municipalities were dealing with higher FHA loan limits and would be in more tertiary submarkets.

Alan Ratner

That's really helpful, Matt. Thanks for all the detail. Second question, you guys still have some pretty large land assets, a couple in Arizona and I believe one or two in Nevada as well that are legacy assets. Carried at really low cost basis but I know, at least when you guys went public, those were kind of tertiary submarkets, maybe the demand didn't support putting new money into ground there and I know there were the tax reasons for kind of putting them on the shelf as well. So I was curious if you can give us an update on your current thinking on those assets? Do you feel like the markets come back to where those are located and is there an opportunity to maybe pull forward some of that at cash through and sales or developing a project? Thanks and good luck.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks Alan, I'll take them market-by-market. So in Nevada, the large master plan that we did, it helped for in fact reasons; we are anticipating opening four new communities in that master plan by the end of this year or early Q1. And that would represent innovation project for us which would be active adult, it's a brand as well as a segment that we will continue to see it become a bigger piece of our business. We've opened innovation community in Washington earlier this year and are very encouraged by the initial success of that community and we think our ovation project in Nevada do very well. So that will be our monetization strategy, at least initially relative to that community.

In Arizona, our [indiscernible] master plan which represents about 2,000 lots in the northwest section of Phoenix; that market we feel really good and I think are really excited about bringing [indiscernible] to the marketplace. We had our groundbreaking on that earlier this year our rent for horizontal development mode. Next year will be a year we'll make a decision on -- we think there is plenty of lots there to increase our community count in Arizona but we'll also look at select land sales in that market as well. I think the key on the land sale slide there is, how we go about monetizing that land, whether we do that through finished lot sales to builders or whether we look at super pads or bulk sales of certain planning areas.

So as I mentioned, we'll give one more detail relative to our strategy in 2018 after year end results that certainly we'll update you on both of those asset. I hope that helps Alan.

Alan Ratner

Yes, it's perfect. Thanks a lot, Matt. Good luck.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Michael Rehaut of JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Michael Rehaut

Hi, thanks, good morning and congrats on the results or should I say good afternoon. Looking at 3Q and 4Q, you delivered very nicely on the promise of the increased improved gross margins, just wanted to dial down a little bit because the 7% like-for-like on pricing, in and of itself, sounds like it's a pretty powerful driver, just trying to get a sense of as we look at 3Q and 4Q, how much of that expansion -- obviously you've had cost inflation as well, I'm assuming system of that is being offset. So I was kind of curious if you were able to kind of parse out or think about the margin improvement in terms of price in excess of cost inflation versus the positive mix of the benefits of several of those master plan communities coming online and working through the income statement?

Matthew Zaist

Well Mike, I think there is obviously a lot of ins and outs of that as well as geographic mix because certainly divisional gross margins vary as well. But -- look, I think cost is certainly a component, if you take a look at the biggest inflation factor that we've seen this year, obviously lumbar has gone from about $766 a board foot and January to $915 as of October, so it's almost 20% increase in lumbar. And I think given the impact of what's happened in the southeast relative to storms, as well as the fire situation in Northern California, we're not anticipating lumbar getting cheaper anytime soon.

Looking at kind of directional horizontal costs, we're kind of seeing something right around 5% for the company and that's lower on active projects and obviously higher on new projects coming to market. So I think continuing to be able to push price to kind of surpass that cost increase is something we've been fortunate to have. I think relative to the mix of those new projects, I think you have to kind of say that both of those things are driving benefit for us, it's not just mix of new projects, it's also market conditions continuing to improve and I think as I look at our geography, I think we benefit from really all of our markets being really well located in having really good drivers relative to job and income growth, as well as -- we saw historical basis and extremely low supply of new and resale home.

So we're hopeful that future cost increases continued to be passed on to our consumers and we're looking forward to 2018 spring selling season where we would anticipate seeing the most pricing power on an annualized basis.

Michael Rehaut

That's helpful, Matt. And I guess just to clarify, I wanted to make sure I heard that right; you're saying overall construction cost, i.e. labor and material is up roughly 5% year-over-year?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, that's what we're seeing right now Mike.

Michael Rehaut

Right. Just more directionally and I appreciate that you're not yet into position to give out '18 guidance but maybe I just take a shot directionally -- kind of a directional question, I think last quarter I might have asked about community count; just on a basic level if you would expect some degree of growth in '18 versus '17, I was curious if that's still the case? And in terms of gross margins working off of the step up function -- stepped up levels of margins that you're seeing in the second half of '17, I'm curious if that's kind of a new level that we should be thinking about or if there could be even marginally further improvement in '18 or just kind of directionally, any comments on how to think about '18 relative to second half of '17?

Matthew Zaist

I appreciate -- you guys wanted to take things up; look, there is a handful of things comfortable given your list of direction along but again, I want to be careful about trying to make too many leaps but -- look, as we think about community count, we've got -- we know which communities we're going to be opening up over the next 7 or 8 months, and we've got kind of -- call it, low to mid 30s in terms of new communities to get open by the midpoint of next year, the real key is we're going to have some close outs and trying to net all those items out. We're going to continue to try to sell houses during the fourth quarter of this year for potentially year end deliveries or first quarter and second quarter deliveries, we'll net that out for you but we're continuing to open communities and a majority of those communities are going to be located in State of California, Oregon and Washington where we think we're going to see good absorption rate. So our expectations going into next year, the key drivers, revenue, delivery, orders are going to be up year-over-year.

Relative to margin, I think you're going to see seasonality in margins -- I don't think you're going to see the severity but any stretch that we saw this year -- but we would expect full year margins in 2018 to be stronger than 2017. I don't want to give you an exact peg right now Mike, there is a lot of factors that go into that as well as finalizing cost for some of the new communities that we're going to be opening up but net-net, we think those are overall positives for the company going into next year.

Michael Rehaut

That's fair, Matt. And just clarification and I will get out of queue here but I assumed the closing backlog guidance they gave for 4Q, you had mentioned some of the challenges in Northern California; I assume that the range takes that into account or perhaps there is a little bit of cushion there to accommodate those challenges or reflect those challenges and I also missed the minority -- the equity income from JVs, what the guidance was for that for the fourth quarter?

Matthew Zaist

While I'll take the first one, I'll let Colin take the second one. But relative to backlog conversion rate we try to take into account all factors that we're looking at in terms of all of our different markets try to put forth the backlog conversion rate that we think is what we expect as we're standing here today. So I think that's the best way I would answer that. Relative to the other, I think there is two component; there is income that's above the line and then the minority interest below the line, which one did you want to clarify there Mike?

Michael Rehaut

I thought -- I think I just missed when you're giving 4Q guidance items, it was the minority interest from JVs or equity income from JVs, that line item?

Colin Severn

Yes, I hope you know, Mike it's the non-controlling interest is the word we use. It's the line -- it was $8.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Michael Rehaut

Okay. As a drag?

Colin Severn

Yes, correct.

Matthew Zaist

As we likely said, it's -- I think as you think about that number we said, it's a really hard metric just to do -- convert JV hurdles into accounting impact but it's -- I think we've done a pretty good job in the past of setting an expectation. We -- last three quarters I think we've come in underneath that, we had about $1.5 million less than Q3, we've kind of pushed that into Q4 to kind of set a budget for what it might be ultimately at the end of the day that's just a function of -- like I said, cash flows and IRRs and translating that into potential impact.

Michael Rehaut

Great. Thank you.

Matthew Zaist

You bet, Mike.

Operator

Our next question is from Will Randow of Citi. Your line is open.

Will Randow

Good morning and congrats on the results as well as guidance. I guess in terms of -- in light of the recent M&A activities that occurred particularly in recent days so to speak; how you're thinking about M&A today? Has the benefit of skill versus privates -- I think incremental driver of your view supposed to leverage with land and the trades? And I guess, I was hoping you could speak on that specifically on William Lyon as if you're still looking at that type of activity recognizing your leverage? And any tough challenge or in Polygon [ph]?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think -- and obviously there is a big deal that was announced yesterday and we can't wait; we had a chance to take a quick look at it but we're mostly preparing for this call. So I don't have a lot of specifics that I would comment on relative to that. Relative to the way we look at the business, we're trying to operationally drive the most shareholder value that we can possibly drive. I think as you consider growth opportunities and as you continue to put your balance sheet in a better position; look, it's always something that you might take a look at, whether that's a new market entry or continuing to get bigger or strong in one of your existing marketplaces.

Look, I think Polygon was a big acquisition for us relative to size and scale of our operations at that time. I think we've very successfully integrated that into our business and I think we realized when we did it, we needed to continue to put new systems in place to ensure that as we grow in size and scale, we've got our finger on the pulse of each and every one of our operating divisions and that's required us to adapt and change [indiscernible] on-size of our corporate operations to ensure that.

So look, I think it worked out well for us. I think if you take a look at those two operating divisions, we think we'll be the biggest builder in Portland this year and the second biggest builder in Seattle. So having size and scale in those markets is something that we certainly view positively. I think if we were looking at market entry into a new market or potentially a deal to increase size and scale of one of our divisions; sure size and scale can be a good thing, I would also say that our experience is -- at least for us there is kind of an optimal number of deliveries in our markets that don't create a drag on the SG&A side of our business and particularly the G&A side of our business.

So I think bigger for the sake of bigger isn't necessarily our goal, I think trying to be optimal at each of our markets to try to drive the best operating margins where we're going to focus.

Will Randow

Thanks for that. And if I could put Colin, and I know this was asked about the core but you guys had an inflection and gross margin. And when you're thinking about that are you going to see any downward swing in capitalized interest? And also I'm assuming specs becoming a high percentage of closings, did that limit your visibility?

Colin Severn

Not as much I think as Matt mentioned on the systems slide. We feel like we have a pretty good visibility, especially in the near-term. We will see a sequential stay I guess from a percentage of revenue standpoint getting into the fourth quarter and then it will slowly, incrementally tick down into next year.

Will Randow

You're referring the capitalized interest?

Colin Severn

Yes, interest in cost of sales, that's correct.

Will Randow

And then in terms of specs as a percentage of sales, do you have the number in front of you what it was versus last year and our margins can measure it better and we can think about that as a faster trend product?

Colin Severn

Well, I mean -- I think specs for us continue to be a bigger percentage of what we do; at some markets, we're 100% spec. In markets like Phoenix, we're a higher percentage of specs year-over-year, also a higher percentage of specs in markets like Colorado year-over-year and those are traditional ticket or lock tick your house kind of dirt bill program. So relative to margins on specs versus dirt bills, we're not seeing a big differential at this point in time and I think again, part of that is a higher focus on the entry level buyer where options and upgrades don't play a huge role in their ultimate purchase decision. So we actually emprise [ph] big instants that we've had with the conversion to being a big spec holder is cycle time. So we've seen our cycle times, both in markets like Denver and Arizona decrease pretty significantly year-over-year and so that's been a good driver for us, you know, lower cycle times mean less drag like cap interest and those types of things. So I don't have the exact percentage in front of us Will but we can get you that on the follow-up.

Will Randow

All right. Thanks again guys and congrats again.

Colin Severn

Thanks, Will. We appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from James McCanless from Wedbush. Your line is open.

James McCanless

Good morning, everyone. First question, the 22% increase in the land spend versus the guidance that you gave last quarter; I guess number one, do you have the cash-on-hand to do that or you're going to have to go to the markets for it? And then also could you talk about what -- is that going to be first-time buyer and also how fast do you think you can turn that into our community count?

Matthew Zaist

Jay, it's Matt, both good questions. I think certainly we feel like we've got the balance sheet to do it. I think we anticipate generating pretty significant amount of cash in the fourth quarter inclusive of that land spend. The markets where we're really focused relative to kind of the increase in land spend, are particularly kind of core King County, Seattle, as well as core Alameda [ph] County, East Bay and the Northern California marketplace, as well as down in Southern California, a few opportunities that we're seeing in Orange County and San Diego County that we've got particularly fond of. You know, that's had a majority of that product if I take -- kind of parse it a little bit is, in King County they are entry level opportunities which is hard to come by but Town Home [ph] product priced is from an underwriting standpoint below $500,000 which is really a great price point to be at. That's going to be a product that we've got to develop, finish lots don't exist in Seattle and so we've got to convert that but the Seattle market has got a really good lot supply for our short-term community camp [ph], it's just that we would hope to get open by the end of next year.

In Northern California, we've got an opportunity to get multiple products in that core Alameda [ph] County submarket. It's Town Home product that's in -- who called the $700,000 which -- such crazy enough is basically entry level product in the Bay Area. So again, trying to be mindful of price points and down in Southern California, it's little bit of mix of move up in entry level product. So net-net, we're trying to get a majority of those at least open by the end of next year. From an impact standpoint it's really about adding to kind of '19 overall growth objectives but we've got this land act that we would budgeted and earmarked for guys in the first part of '19, at the end of the day land is not clearly a linear, it's a lumpy part of our business, just trying to find the right opportunities and buy it and get it into the machine.

James McCanless

That's great, thank you for the color on that. And then the other question I had was, community count for fourth quarter and year end, where we should we model that?

Matthew Zaist

I think community count, it's going to move around a little bit Jay. We've got a few clothes out but we do have a handful of openings here in the fourth quarter as well. So I would say it's flat, slightly down over where we ended the quarter but it's -- that's one of the hardest part to predict but not massively moving around.

James McCanless

Okay, that's great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Dan [ph] of UBS. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks very much. I was wondering if you can just talk about the mix of communities as you go forward, I think you're doing a great job in terms of the improvement here in the margins and then the strong absorption this quarter. As you look forward, how are you thinking about the investment; you've talked about Portland and Seattle and potentially Orange County and San Diego? At this point in Tahoe [ph], we don't have that much land as it is; will you try to get more skill there versus thinking about areas like Riverside where some of the trends that are a little bit more challenging in terms of absorption, [indiscernible] are Riverside now?

Matthew Zaist

First, Dan, good to have you back on these calls, so welcome back. Relative to mix, I think -- look, it's opportunistic; I think San Diego as you mentioned is very land constraint type submarket, our focus is really on kind of North County San Diego, we run our Southern California operations which stretched from LA down to San Diego at [indiscernible], Norwich County; so we look for fishing seas [ph] first and foremost. Look, the Inland Empires performed well for us, we're certainly not shying from investment there but again, it's got to be our underwriting, we work really hard over the last couple of years to turn the direction of our margins and certainly don't to allow that underwriting criteria to slip and move round.

So I would say probably the biggest that we're really focusing on with the guys those making sure that you're kind of product offering mix that we have today, meaning, entry level being between 40% and 45% of our active deliveries, it's something that we want to continue to maintain. I think we would -- net of incremental price appreciation like to try to see our average sales price, maybe come down a little bit, just a little bit more exposure from entry level than what we have today. So I think affordability, you do need to keep an eye on but at least how we're going to kind of base underwriting thesis.

Markets like Colorado and Nevada will continue to invest in as well but you look at kind of total deliveries, the coast going from Seattle, all the way down to Southern California is where a bulk of our closings revenue and profitability is coming from, so that's where bulk of our land acquisition and dollars are going to be spend.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then just in terms of that entry level, presumably you're okay with sort of the higher price point entry level in communities like Evelina [ph] where it's tough to keep those lots given that demand in terms of that relatively low price point in Orange County?

Matthew Zaist

Yes. Look, I think as we've said before, I think our way of being competitive relative to the entry level is, I think taking the competency that we have and do very, very well which is building a cash product, whether that's stacked flats or whether that's town homes, and trying to drive density in better locations as it relates to proximity to jobs, going further and further out is harder for us to be as competitive as some others in part because we don't have -- we just don't have as much scale out there, it's not just -- that's not an investment strategy that works for other builders. Our focus to-date has been -- as I mentioned previously is, in Seattle as opposed to going down to [indiscernible] trying to find the cash price points and fours and fives but staying within King County.

In Southern California, we've been really successful at building a cash product in places like E-Sell [ph] as well, in places like Upland; but as I mentioned previously, I think the overall Inland Empire dynamics are continuing to improve, it's been that kind of dynamic that I think we've all been waiting for really the last three or four years to happen. So I think at the end of the day we'll continue to look for it, look for the best investment decisions.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Alex Barron of Housing Research Center. Your line is open.

Alex Barron

Great job on the quarter. I have a question on the gross margin guidance, just wanted to make sure I understood it correctly. So you said I think 50 to 70 basis points sequentially, now is that margin before interest and purchase accounting in everything or is that after all those adjustments?

Matthew Zaist

After all those adjustments as gap.

Alex Barron

Okay. And in terms of the purchase accounting adjustment, when I guess would we expect that to taper off? Is it still going to last a few more quarters do you think?

Matthew Zaist

I mean it's pretty negligible. It's a handful of basis points kind of rolling through there. I think Colin has kind of highlighted and kind of axe [ph] that from an EBITDA standpoint and [indiscernible] is a bigger piece rolling through last year ago just from a competitive standpoint. There are a couple -- I mean, just to be consistent kind of how we reported, a couple of large long dated assets in Seattle and Portland that when we brought them continue to kind of have a little bit of run-off in them but you know, we don't view that as a material aspect to kind of -- the margin equation at this point.

Alex Barron

Okay. And then as we pertain to your orders, so the only market I guess that was a little weak was Oregon but to me I guess that market is still pretty strong, so I think I heard you say it had to do more with some communities that are starting to close out so I guess you would expect that to turn around in the near-term?

Matthew Zaist

Yes. I think with your view, Portland has been really strong. So on an absorption basis it was up from 2.9 a year ago to 3.1 on a monthly absorption pace which had a couple of close outs just based on how robust that markets been. So we've got -- if you look at our lot supply in Oregon, we've got about 3,600 lots; so we've got -- we think the best lot supply in the Greater Portland marketplace. So it's just a function as things roll offering new communities to market, that's a market where again, I think we'll find more focus on the spring selling season than right now we've got -- our production universe is for the year and our sales base have been temporary [ph]. So I think we're really happy where that market has been, I think the only market from an absorption standpoint that I mentioned that was a little bit below our expectations was Nevada and it was -- we've got kind of two book ends that are performing well, our lowest price points and interestingly our highest price points. It's been kind of the product in between this net first and second time move up range that just hasn't been absorbing where we thought it was, so that's going to be easier if we've got to focus a little bit more on for the balance of this year heading into next year.

Alex Barron

Got it. Okay, well, best of luck.

Matthew Zaist

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from Michael Rehaut of JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Michael Rehaut

Thanks. Just a few balance sheet item or income statement items modeling, and maybe Colin after the call we can pick this offline as well, if you have a moment. With the -- just this thing and trying to think about tax rate for next year and also, if going back to 4Q, if you had a view on equity income from JVs which would be above the line, it's been trending, it was pretty similar the last couple of quarters year-over-year, a touch below in 3Q, just any thoughts on 4Q?

Colin Severn

Yes. I think Mike, those are still too granular I think for us to kind of specifically comment on it at this point in time. I mean, just -- it's hard for us to kind of give perspective on tax rate next year and some of those things. We gave kind of the big bullet guidance items relative to kind of what's going to build up the above the line with kind of our pretax range and I think that's kind of where we're most comfortable guiding at this point.

Michael Rehaut

Okay, understood. Just one last one on the move-up product in Vegas that you said was a little below expectations; I just missed, I think it was part of your prepared remarks on -- if there are things in the pipeline that perhaps are working on to address that or if that's something that's over the near to medium term, you just have to kind of work through the product and then in 2018-2019 perhaps there are certain things you can do to reposition your approach for that segment?

Matthew Zaist

Mike, I mean look -- I think it's just one of those things, I mean it's -- margins in Nevada I think are second highest in the company for us, so I think we've got really good strength relative to profitability of those assets. We just -- we need to kind of tackle those products that are -- projects the just not hitting their absorption targets and we'll work through that, I don't think it's as anything majorly flawed, it's just -- as you look at the results that was kind of where we -- we thought like we were expecting a little bit more path relative to orders. I think the trend in October has been better, so we just wanted to keep an eye on it, I think we were trying to give you guys color on each and every one of our markets and what's going well and where we've got things we're working on. But nothing in there that I would categorize as needing major attention, I wish our land acq [ph] efforts there definitely focused more on the entry level, I think we're seeing in that sub-market, product is priced below $400,000 absorbing really, really well. So that's the market where I think we continue to move through 2018-2019, we'd like to see our ASP in that sub-market has come down, it's been one of the higher ones for us across the company.

Michael Rehaut

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And with that I'll turn the call back to Mr. Zaist for closing remarks.

Matthew Zaist

Everybody, I really appreciate your time today and we look forward to talking with you guys after we turn the calendar and review our full year results and talk a bit more about '18. So thank you guys very much and happy Halloween.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This conclude your program, you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.