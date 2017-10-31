WestJet Airlines' (WJAFF) CEO Gregg Saretsky on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTC:WJAFF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Gregg Saretsky - President and CEO

Harry Taylor - EVP, Finance and CFO

Ed Sims - EVP, Commercial

Hugh Harley - Director, IR

Analysts

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Turan Quettawala - Scotiabank

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Konark Gupta - Macquarie

Walter Spracklin - RBC

Hunter Keay - Wolfe Research

Chris Murray - AltaCorp Capital

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

Tim James - TD Securities

David Tyerman - Cormark Securities

Helane Becker - Cowen

Your conference speakers today are Mr. Gregg Saretsky, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Harry Taylor, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Ed Sims, Executive Vice President, Commercial.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Hugh Harley, Director, Investor Relations.

Hugh Harley

Thank you, Massine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to WestJet’s 2017 third quarter results conference call. I would like to provide you with an outline of today’s call. Gregg and Harry will provide some opening remarks, which will be approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Following this, we will take questions from analysts, and then we will conclude the call with questions from the media. When we are at the question-and-answer portion of the call, I would like to request that you limit yourselves to one question and one follow-up question. That should allow us to get to as many questioners as possible in the hour we’ve allotted for this call.

Before turning the call over to Gregg, I would like to read the customary cautionary language. We caution you that today’s conference call will contain forward-looking statements about WestJet’s future financial and operational performance, including statements with respect to our outlook for the 2017 fourth quarter and 2017 and 2018 full years. This information is based on certain assumptions and reflect WestJet’s expectations as of October 31, 2017, and accordingly are subject to change after such date.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in documents WestJet files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP measures and additional GAAP measures may be discussed or referred to on today’s conference call. Please refer to the section entitled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and Additional GAAP Measures in WestJet’s Management Discussion & Analysis of financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, for further information.

Now, I’ll pass the call over to Gregg.

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you, Hugh, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today.

Today, we reported our 50th consecutive profitable quarter with record third quarter net earnings of $138.4 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.18, which were up 19% and 22% respectively compared to the third quarter of last year. In the third quarter, we not only grew earnings significantly, for the second consecutive quarter, we expanded margins, and for the third consecutive quarter, reported positive year-over-year RASM growth. As a result of these strong financial results, our return on invested capital increased to 10.2%, up compared to 9.8% reported in our previous quarter. This is still below our targeted long-term return on invested capital of 13% and 16% over the cycle. However, the trend is very encouraging and we believe we are on a path to reaching this target range.

Work on several initiatives to drive revenues and reduce costs, continues. Specifically, earlier this year, we began a seat reconfiguration program for our Boeing 737-700s and Boeing 737-800 fleets, which will add four seats and six seats, respectively, to each of these aircraft types, and reduce CASM by 3% and 3.6%, respectively. We expect to complete the complete all the seat reconfigurations in 2018 with the reconfiguration of our Boeing 737-800 fleet starting in the first quarter of 2018.

We’ve received our first 3 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft which are planned to efficiently enter into service in early November. The MAX introduces the latest fuel-efficient technology, making it approximately 14% more fuel-efficient than our current Boeing 737 NGs.

Further enhancing WestJet guest experience, the aircraft comes with Boeing’s new Sky Interior which features such things as customizable LED lighting and comes equipped with ovens, which will allow us to serve hot food in Plus and hot buy on board menu items for the first time.

We recently signed an agreement to our Boeing MAX aircraft purchase agreement to take advantage of the MAX 10 aircraft type which wasn’t offerable by Boeing at the time of our purchase. The MAX 10s will replace the MAX 9s, which form part of the original agreement. Specifically, we have substituted our 7 MAX 9s that were originally scheduled for delivery in 2018 and 2019 for 4 MAX 8s and 3 MAX 7s, and are substituting in 7 MAX 10s for 7 MAX 8s, originally scheduled in the 2022 to 2025 period. Finally, we’re adding an incremental 5 MAX 10 aircraft for delivery in 2022.

As a result, our total Boeing MAX firm purchase commitments increased by 5 from 50 to 55. The MAX 10 aircraft offers us greater capacity for dens markets and a CASM advantage in relation with the MAX 9 aircraft that they will now replace.

Before touching on some of our revenue drivers and near-term RASM outlook, I would like to provide an update on Swoop. Since the announcement back in April, we have undertaken numerous steps on our action plan to prepare for the launch of Swoop, which will be headquartered in Calgary. Earlier this month, Swoop announced, it has selected not Navitaire for its reservation and retailing system. Navitaire offers Swoop a lower cost and easy to use reservation system, allowing the complete unbundling of products and services as well as enabling digital self-service.

We remain on track to announce Swoop’s initial flight schedule and begin selling tickets in early 2018 with service expected to commence in summer 2018 on an initial fleet of six high-density Boeing 737-800s in operation by September 2018 and growing to 10 aircraft within the first year of operation.

Turning to some of our key revenue drivers. I’d like to highlight the very positive momentum we continue to see with the number of guests who hold our WestJet RBC MasterCard, the growth of our rewards program, and the success in managed corporate business revenue. Specifically in terms of third quarter year-over-year growth, our WestJet RBC credit card holders grew 35%, our rewards members are up 17%, and our managed corporate business revenues are up over 9%.

In addition, in the third quarter, our premium economy or Plus revenue was up 19% year-over-year, and we’re tracking head of the revenue target we set for the full year 2017. Clearly, our initiatives to win new business travelers as evidenced by these metrics, have great traction and are driving the positive trends and yields we’re experiencing this quarter and in our forward bookings.

Turning to the RASM outlook for the fourth quarter of 2017. We expect continued strong traffic and revenue growth, and anticipate a year-over-year increase in RASM of up 2% to up 4%. This would represent our fourth consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year unit revenue performance.

As always, I want to thank our more than 13,000 WestJetters for their continued dedication and energy in delivering our award-winning brand of friendly caring. This caring culture was even more evident at the end of the third quarter of 2017 as multiple severe hurricanes impacted several destinations in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean. WestJetters actively responded to these threats by coordinating and volunteering to operate dozens of extra section flights ahead of the storms arrivals as well as multiple rescue flights post-storm to retrieve stranded WestJetters guests and fellow Canadians looking for another way home. Terrific work, WestJetters.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Gregg. Good morning, everyone, and thanks again for joining us today.

As Gregg noted, this morning, we reported net earnings growth of 19% and EPS growth of almost 22% in the third quarter. Our 50th consecutive profitable quarter saw our second consecutive quarter of margin expansion at both the operating and EBT levels. We welcomed an all-time quarterly record of 6.5 million guests on-board our aircraft in the third quarter. Our traffic in the third quarter increased by 7.9%, as we increased system capacity by 5.8% compared to the same period in 2016. This resulted in the highest-ever quarterly load factor of 85.7%, up 1.7 percentage points. This increase in load factor combined with a 0.2% increase in our yield, resulted in an overall increase in RASM of 2.2% year-over-year and an 8.1% increase in total revenue to $1.2 billion.

We continue to be very pleased with the growth in our ancillary revenues. In the third quarter, ancillary revenue increased by 12.3% year-over-year to a $117.1 million, amounting to $18.64 per guest, our highest for a third quarter ever. These increases were primarily attributable to an increase in change and cancel fees as well as an increased load factor during the period.

Turning to expenses. Our total CASM for the third quarter was 0.4% higher year-over-year while our CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share decreased by 1.3%. This CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share performance was better than our previously disclosed guidance of up 0.5% to up 1%, primarily due to indirect tax recoveries of $6.6 million for claims, dating back to 2016 that have been recognized in the current quarter, as a result of improved certainty over receipt of the amounts.

Fuel remains a significant expense at about 23.5% of our operating costs in the third quarter. In the quarter, fuel costs per liter increased by 8.8% year-over-year to $0.62. Average jet fuel prices were US$68 per barrel versus US$56 per barrel in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of approximately 21.4%.

Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the third quarter of 2017 with a cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.5 billion, representing 33% of our trailing 12 months revenue. As at September 30, 2017, our adjusted debt-to-equity ratio was 1.50, down from 1.63 at the end of 2016; and our adjusted net debt was $1.85 billion, slightly down from $1.86 billion at December 31, 2016. Our trailing 12-month EBITDAR was $1 billion, resulting in an adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 1.84, down from 1.93 at December 31, 2016.

During the quarter, we took delivery of two Q400 aircraft and our first two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. We also executed a lease extension for one leased Boeing 737-700 aircraft scheduled to expire in 2018, for additional six years. Subsequent to the quarter end, we received an additional Q400 aircraft, a third Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and extended four Boeing 737-800 leases, originally scheduled to expire in 2018, for an additional five years each. We continued to build our fleet of unencumbered aircraft ending the third quarter with 51 up from 42 at September 30, 2016.

We are pleased to announce that our 2017 fourth quarter dividend will be $0.14 per common voting and variable voting share, to be paid out on December 29, 2017. Our current dividend puts our payout ratio at approximately 23% of trailing 12 months net earnings per fully diluted share of $2.46.

In the quarter, we were active in our NCIB as we repurchased and cancelled 2.1 million shares for consideration of $53.5 million. Since November 2010, if you add dividends to the share repurchases, we have now returned over $1 billion to our shareholders.

Before wrapping up, I would like to cover the remaining outlook items, then hand the call back to Gregg.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect system-wide capacity to be up between of 5.5% and 6% year-over-year, and domestic capacity to be up between 7.5% and 8% year-over-year. For the full year 2017, we anticipate system-wide capacity growth of approximately 6% year-over-year, and domestic capacity growth of approximately 8.5% year-over-year. A majority of the domestic capacity growth in 2017 is attributable to the continuing expansion of WestJet Encore and our growing charter business.

We expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share for the fourth quarter of 2017, to be up 3% to 3.5% year-over-year. This acceleration in CASM ex growth is a one quarter bump, primarily driven by a catch-up in statutory holiday pay for flight crew, start-up costs related to improved food and beverage offerings, and Swoop start-up expenses. For the full year 2017, we expect CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share to be up approximately 1.5% year-over-year.

Today, we also provided some full year 2018 guidance. Specifically, we expect system-wide capacity growth between 6.5% and 8.5% year-over-year. Aircraft densification, resulting from our seek reconfiguration program, a shift in fleet mix to aircraft containing higher seat count and the launch of Swoop are expected to contribute approximately 200 basis points of the system-wide capacity growth in 2018.

We expect CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share to be up 1% to 2% year-over-year. We continue to undertake a number of cost reduction initiatives including optimizing our fleet maintenance plan, based on global fleet best practices, continuing our seat reconfiguration program, renegotiating contracts with various vendors, and reducing non-essential costs. We expect 2018 to be a year of margin expansion and the continuation of our consecutive quarterly profit streak. We forecast capital expenditures of approximately $770 million to $790 million with spending related primarily to aircraft deliveries, deposits on future aircraft, and overhauls on owned engines.

As I like to summarize each quarter, we continue to be very proud of the following: The competitive advantage provided by our cost structure; our consistently profitability investment grade business model; our strong balance sheet with $1.5 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities; our young fleet with an average age of 7.5 years and growing number of unencumbered aircraft; the continued successful expansion of WestJet Encore; the coming launch of Swoop; our ultra-low cost carrier that will provide Canadians with no-frills, lower cost travel options while broadening our growth opportunities and opening new market segments; our wide body growth initiative; and finally, our award winning culture and unique brand of friendly caring service.

In closing, I also want to thank all WestJetters for their dedication, hard work and terrific service they provide our guests.

With that, I’ll hand it back to Gregg.

Gregg Saretsky

Thanks, Harry. Massine, we’re now ready for the Q&A portion of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Fantastic. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we’ll now begin the analyst question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Kevin Chiang with CIBC.

Kevin Chiang

Maybe just on your last point there, Harry, about 2018 being a year of margin expansion, just want to confirm that you’re looking at that from I guess an operating margin perspective, or operating profit perspective. And may be just backing into that, how we should be thinking about impact of Swoop on your unit revenue, given I presume it will be a negative mix impact in the back half of the year? If there is any way to quantify that that would be helpful.

Harry Taylor

Kevin, good morning. It’s Harry. In terms of 2018 overall, while we’re not providing RASM guidance at this point, it is our expectation and intent that RASM growth will exceed CASM growth. So that’s a margin expansion, which should fall to operating margin unless fuel does some crazy thing to us. In terms of Swoop, while it will be a lower RASM business than average, it will also be a much lower CASM business than average. And so, it will be operating margin accretive.

Kevin Chiang

And just maybe just a follow-up, more of a housekeeping question. Just trying to figure out how we should be thinking about capitalized interest here in terms of the add back to your interest expense line, given some of the fleet changes you’ve made here. Presumably that’s going to have some impact on that capitalized interest line.

Harry Taylor

It’s minimal interest. Our future CapEx is all being funded by internally generated cash flows. So, it should be de minimis impact.

Kevin Chiang

Should we think about the -- I guess the run rate we saw in the quarter being kind of a good run rate, I guess for the next quarter and into 2018 as well?

Harry Taylor

Definitely.

The next question comes from Turan Quettawala with Scotiabank.

Turan Quettawala

I guess, I wanted just to a little bit on the capacity guidance that you provided on 2018. I was hoping you can talk a little bit about some of the actions that would maybe define that range, 6.5% to 8.5% and cause it to be either at the low end or the high end.

Ed Sims

Turan, good morning. It’s Ed Sims. There’s a number of factors sitting behind that range. As Harry has already indicated, Swoop capacity is something that we’re looking to model during the year, dependent on competitive activity, depending on fares in the marketplace. The advantage we have clearly through Swoop’s low fares is that that will be the weapon that we will use for competitive discount and limit the impact that that has on WestJet. WestJet will continue during the year to manage well over 1 million fares on any given day under $100. We’ll continue to be low cost. But Swoop will be the competitive weapon with relatively limited inventory. We’ll obviously be closely managing charter activity. You’re aware of our very successful charter activity that we initiated last year. We’re seeing significant demand from a number of large corporates for potentially further charter activity. So, there is a degree of capacity, elasticity that we want to allow. We’re also increasing the presence of Encore’s Q400s, replacing capacity in many instances for frequency and increasing the density of a number of our key routes within the domestic Canadian market. So, there’s a number of moving parts to the capacity story and we’re making sure that we maintain competitive flexibility through the year.

Gregg Saretsky

So, that’s fair to say the capacity would be driven by underlying market conditions and if the market weakens, will get low end, if the market stays strong, we’ll be at the high end.

Ed Sims

Absolutely.

Turan Quettawala

And I guess just one more for me on the FTEs. You’re continuing to go ahead of capacity. I know you referenced the Calgary Airport. But, I’m assuming that there’s also some related to your overall longer term growth plans. Just wondering if you can give us a sense of whether that will trend will continue into 2018 or how long will that continue for?

Harry Taylor

Turan, it’s Harry. FTEs will continue to grow to support the growth that we have built into our plans for 2018. We have significant increases, both in airports and in flight ops. In airports, as we’re moving our schedule and creating some powerful hubs and building capacity, we need to support that growth. We also have a lot of -- or we have increases in both salaries and benefits in FTEs in flight ops, as that fatigue risk management rules are implemented fully in 2018 et cetera. So, supporting that 8% significant growth that we’ve got in overall revenues, 8% was the Q3 growth rate, we need to support with the people all in the operating capacity. So, we are managing our indirect and G&A for lack of better term, heads as closely as we can but we need to support the operating functions to deliver the service and the capacity growth that we have planned.

Gregg Saretsky

And we have a lot of people in the school house next year, particularly on the flight op side with massive hiring at WestJet Encore because those that are currently there will flow over into the expanding WestJet and Swoop operations and then we will be hiring or starting to think about hiring middle of next year for the 787 operation, which starts in January 2019. So, less productive FTEs because of all the training that’s underway but largely a function of the growth.

Turan Quettawala

So, I guess, then, it’s going to grow ahead of capacity next year as well?

Harry Taylor

It’s tough from the FTEs piece to forecast. It’s there to support the capacity.

Gregg Saretsky

It’s all baked into the guidance, so that we are putting it with respect to...

Turan Quettawala

Fair. Okay, thank you very much.

The next question comes from Doug Taylor with Canaccord Genuity.

Doug Taylor

I would just like to understand some of the puts and takes in the CASM forecast for next year better. The densification ULCC programs are expected to lower CASM. Is there any other -- I mean, other than the hiring ahead of the expansions, is there any other items on the other side of the equation increasing CASM that we should be aware of? And do your CASM forecasts include any provision for cost inflation related to the pilots or any other employee groups? That will be helpful.

Harry Taylor

Doug, it’s Harry. In terms of CASM guidance, there are some drivers, salaries and benefits will be a significant portion of the increase for the reasons we just talked about. We also have some sales and marketing increases related to credit card fees, the commissions, as we are seeing strong growth in the travel agent channel in particular. Obviously, we want as many of our guests to go to our own website. But, as the business guest continues to outperform, they attract and work through travel agents, so we are seeing commissions to travel agents rise, and that’s built into our guidance. In addition, we have software licenses and software support fees that on a CASM basis are increasing a little as we have expanded the number of people in the business, overall. And we actually have some deicing, as we look at year-over-year, some BIC increases. So, there is a number of things all built into the guidance that is there. We are building in the benefit of the seat reconfiguration and Swoop, Swoop being a lower CASM business for us. But it is -- we don’t have a full year benefit of the entire fleet of Swoop in 2018.

Ed Sims

I think it’s fair to say -- sorry, Doug, just to add to Harry’s answer. A lot of the CASM is driven really by guest orientation in the schedule for the following year. Increasing density obviously has a headcount implication but it’s very orientated around ensuing that the domestic schedule rarely leaves gaps between more than 60 to 90 minutes, which has an FTE implication. The other aspect is of course as Harry mentioned in his intro, the increased cost in in-flight product offering and our programs enhancing our food and beverage service, the delivery of our service, particularly in the Plus cabin which is still running at double-digit growth in 2017, we fully anticipate that to continue, comes with an element of cost but clearly the reason for introducing -- is the revenue multiple that comes with it.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Obviously, the RASM forecast trends are encouraging. I’m just curious, now that we’ve had a full quarter year-over-year clean comp of the initial wide body expansion in the gateway, [ph] can you comment on what the RASM or unit revenue trends are on that route specifically, versus perhaps quarter last year that was -- had some more simulative promotional pricing?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. Doug, it’s Gregg. Like others have reported, the North Atlantic has been very strong this summer, strong in revenue performance. A shout out to our revenue management because they have aggressively managed inventory in a way that has allowed us to see very nice unit revenue performance improvement.

The next question is from Cameron Doerksen with National Bank Financial.

Cameron Doerksen

I guess, I just have a question on the, I guess the yields and the yield environment. We do have some cost that seems to be going up here with fuel prices creeping higher and the Canadian dollar has weakened in recent months. So, we’ve seen as tough some of your total costs are going to be trending little higher here. And given the record load factor you had in Q3 and actually there is a whole lot of room to increase the load factor. So, I would guess that you would manage RASM more with higher prices and then higher yield. So, I’m just wondering what do you think the demand environment is out there to absorb some higher pricing in the next quarter or two.

Gregg Saretsky

Maybe I’ll jump in, Cameron, it’s Gregg and ask Ed to add some additional color. We’re seeing a very strong demand environment, but on top of that you can see that our Plus cabin revenues are up 19%, which is running five times ahead, five times GDP, which is indicative, of the great success we’re seeing in attracting business travelers; we are wining large corporate accounts. The sales team is signing those up on a regular basis and so, we’re seeing improved mix, business travelers that pay a higher average ticket price, because they are booking at last minute. And with very strong cabin load factors we’re able to revenue manage the inventory mix up. So, yes, we expect continued, strong load factors. There is still room notwithstanding the fact that we are 86% in the third quarter, there is still room for more and that gives us plenty of opportunity to increase on the yield side. So, Ed…

Ed Sims

Cameron, happy to jump in. It’s Ed here. I think there is multiple pricing initiatives underway, pricing and revenue management initiatives. One of the really significant elements that we were seeing during Q3 and we fully expect to continue during Q4, is the amount of connecting passengers through our key hubs. So, If I look at Calgary, we’re seeing increasing connecting passengers around 47%; through Vancouver, around 44%; through Toronto, around 19%. So, really, we’re revenue managing, whether we choose to take connecting guests higher values over whether we sell point to point guests higher values. And we’re balancing the potential to protect the flights for too long versus selling those out to soon. So, there is a whole number of initiatives around the revenue management of those flights. So, it’s really putting us in control of the yield relative to capacity. And I would have to point out, we are the only Northern American carrier this year to have three consecutive quarters of both capacity growth and PRASM growth overall three quarters.

Cameron Doerksen

Very true. Just maybe second question on, just very quickly for Harry, just on need the financing of aircraft deliveries in 2018. What’s your expectation of how you’re going to finance those aircraft, or is it maybe just going to be purchased with your cash?

Harry Taylor

With cash and the cash flow from operations.

The next question comes from Konark Gupta with Macquarie.

Konark Gupta

Hi. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. So, first question is on CASM, Harry. Which cost items benefitted from tax recovery in Q3? And were there any costs that got pushed out into Q4 because tax recovery looks like contributed about two thirds of the CASM decline in Q3?

Harry Taylor

It’s less than two-thirds, Konark. There were two lines. These were value added taxes. So, they were not in the income tax line, 4.5 million in other and 2 million in rates and fees. So that was related to the GST [ph] in particular. Those are pre-tax, pre-profit share numbers.

Konark Gupta

And then, on the capacity front, where you guys are looking to add incremental capacity next year? Because looks like capacity growth will accelerate here. So, I know you have Swoop, which will add some capacity domestically but if you ex out Swoop and densification, where do you organically see capacity growth, especially with the 737s that you’re adding right now?

Harry Taylor

So, you also didn’t miss out charter, I mentioned that earlier that we see additional growth. We’re seeing very strong growth through the additional the Q400 Encore aircraft that we will be adding. I think Konark, it’s fair to say the growth next year will be characterized by feeder traffic. So, we’re really looking at the core hubs that I mentioned earlier and the connectivity between those hubs across domestic Canada. And all of that is being built with a schedule that very much has the 787-9 Dreamliner in mind to ensure that we will continue to build that hub approach for the introduction of our wide bodied aircraft in 2019.

We continue to see strong growth, both in the trans-border market, and as you know we’ll be rolling out destinations like Calgary, Denver direct in early March next year. We see very strong growth in a lot of a our international front destinations which are very profitable for us. And again, you’ll be seeing us rolling out direct services to Mexico City next year. So, it will really be very well spread across core domestic but also trans-border and international routes.

Gregg Saretsky

And I would add Konark to that that we’re seeing the Alberta economy, which has been suffering, is bouncing back nicely. And so, a lot of the capacity adds are around our Calgary hub.

The next question comes from Walter Spracklin with RBC.

Walter Spracklin

Thanks very much. Good morning, everyone. So I wanted to come back to the yield and costs expectations or guidance you provided for next year. Yield implied guidance with the merger expansion and the RASM being above CASM. I just want to make sure how optimistic we’re being in terms of our assumptions here. Because clearly there is going to be a negative mix effect from your initiatives next year, both from the longer average range of your aircraft, introducing the 787s. And then, the lower pricing that the Swoop is going to be bringing just on a mix effect, those two should be a negative. And I’m trying to understand how much of that you expect to be a negative mix and then how much of that is going to be offset through your implied positive guidance from the items you mentioned, higher ticket pricing, premium cabin and ancillary revenue.

Harry Taylor

Walter, it’s Harry. First of all, there is no 787 capacity next year. First one is on the property early 2019, so that we’re neutral, if you will, on the wide body other than scheduled tweaks. We also have the overlap of nine Q400, the animalization of nine Q400 into next year as well, which is not profitable flying but high RASM flying. And Swoop is actually small, it’s out less -- we won’t be start flying June of 2018 and it’s a build if you will. So, it isn’t overly dilutive from a RASM point of view. Stage length will be adjusted as the schedules adjusted and as you are optimizing fleet with demand. So, there is a lot of moving parts. We continue to believe and will give some more details about our expectations at Investor Day on December the 6th, in terms of outlook, not just for next year but for the next three years as well. But, we don’t see -- we didn’t easily see any dilutive factors from the things you mentioned other 787 being overcome by the other initiatives and the deployment and schedule that we have.

Walter Spracklin

My mistake on the 2019. Moving on to the costs, so, I see a bunch of start-up costs with regards to the rollout of Swoop, some initial preparation I guess costs that you’ll be implementing in 2018 for your 2019 sort of expansion with the new fleet. But, you are guiding at a cost based that’s roughly the same growth as you had this year, despite the new services you’ll be, either implementing or about to implement. Is it really just the offset of the higher densification on a per seat basis that gets us back down to that range or is there something else that we should take into consideration?

Harry Taylor

The densification helps but we’ve also been working hard in the -- on the maintenance front to reduce our maintenance costs, certainly on a per ASM basis, leasing even with those that we’ve renewed there with the much lower rate than the previous lease as well. So, there is some other things other than densification that are helping to offset some of the -- either start-up or inflationary factors.

The next question is from Hunter Keay with Wolfe Research.

Hunter Keay

I really appreciate you guys providing some longer term revenue guidance or implied guidance, I think that’s great. And you obviously, about a year ago to the day you did it last year, you said RASM better than CASM and that’s going to happen. So, you’re saying it again. I guess, just a little bit of follow-up on Walter’s question, but maybe I’ll stack out from different angel. How do you do that? I mean, what goes in to providing a longer term revenue forecast in an industry with such little visibility on bookings, more than 2 months out? I mean, even an assumption that the booking curves are going to sort of maintain their normal shape, is it an assumption that you are going to sell 80% to 90% of your tickets real effectively, algorithms are not going to move that much, how do you do that with confidence?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. It’s a great question, Hunter. This is Gregg, and I’ll invite Ed to chime in as well. I would say, first and foremost, we have been criticized by analysts and others for having too many initiatives in the hopper, and concerned that our ability to execute might be compromised by all of those initiatives. But, it is these very initiatives that give us confidence that we are going to drive different outcomes. We’re reconfiguring the airplane, we’re spending money on product, we’re going after business travelers and having great success. So, our forecast contemplates. We look at the run rate that we have in 2017 and we adjust that up or down based on our confidence and the ability to attract more or in fact for competition to take some of that away around business traveler, the mix, average yields, load factored, we look at GDP, the Canadian dollar, foreign exchange rates, the point of sale mix. We get a richer point of sale out of UK. And so, we’re constantly trying to push point of origin into the UK on the transatlantic and out of Canada. So, these are all levers that are actively managed.

Now, visibility, it’s a good question. We don’t know what’s going to happen and what the impact of that is going to be on the Canadian economy, on the Canadian dollar. So, there is clearly some risk there. But that said, for the things that we manage, we’re highly confident in our ability to actually take cost out and to drive revenue improvement. And then, we’re going to have to wait and see what happens with some of the factors that we don’t control.

Ed Sims

If I can just build on Gregg’s answer, one of the things I think Gregg and I’ve learnt from many, many years in the aviation industry, is how to turn uncontrollables into controllables. So, if we see volatility in the fuel price, for example, it’s a fantastic benefit to be increasing Q400 capacity with shorter stage length, and building density and frequency to build resilience against volatility on the fuel price. If we see continued competitive activity, which we obviously anticipate for next summer, that’s why we’re building the finer brands in Swoop that can deeply discount if it needs to without impact on the much, much boarder jet inventory across the WestJet group. So, I think it’s about sense of anticipation. It’s not sense of having multiple initiatives on the go with a common goal of a five-year plan that is building both guest advantage and maintaining a price advantage and density and frequency for our premium guests and running those initiatives in parallel with different management teams that have very specific experience, whether it’s in the LCC market, like our CIO joining us from Southwest or whether it’s in hub connectivity, like the President of Encore joining us form United. I think it’s about recruiting horses for courses and having that experience to withstand the volatility of the industry.

Hunter Keay

That’s great. Thanks for the thorough answer and I really applaud you for doing that. It takes a lot of guts to do it. So, I hope it works out. Another question for you on the cross-border stuff. Obviously United and Air Canada are trying to reboot their JV. A, do you have a view on that? And then, B, are you watching it as someone that might be interested in doing something similar? And then, I guess, C, if you answer to that as yes, what type of a natural partner would you guys be looking for here in the U.S.? Thanks a lot.

Gregg Saretsky

So, on the issue of JVs, I think we have been on record as having been largely supportive with one caveat around market concentration where, for example Air Canada and United have a 100% share of the Washington D.C. market in Canada and similar 100% share from Eastern Canada to Huston. And we have been successful in getting the CTA to carve those markets out of the JV, because market concentration can sometimes be a bad thing for consumers. So, generally, supportive. Would we do it ourselves? Yes, I think we have to look at that. We have two great partners in the U.S., American Airlines and Delta. We’re in regular conversations with both of them but with what -- on a go forward, what more could we do, how could we add value to each other, is there point in time where favoring one partner over the other becomes something that we want to pursue, those are all things that are in the office for discussion.

Ed Sims

If I can just add again to Gregg’s answer, we’re resolutely pro competition and not in market dominance. So that was the nature of our previous commentary with regards to potential competitive activity. What we are monitoring very carefully is where there’s incrementalism in the U.S.-based partner that we can build on and leverage and where that partnership potentially has implications, both on what might happen transatlantically and region across the pacific. So, we’re actively exploring those opportunities ahead of the introduction of the Dreamliner to make sure again that we have really good connectivity and field traffic from our choice of partners. And I think we’ve gone on record of saying we’re not exploring conventional alliance membership, we’re exploring supported bilaterals in line with our long-term expansion plan.

The next question comes from Chris Murray, AltaCorp Capital.

Chris Murray

Just a quick question on the fleet, just looking at the plan right now, and more thinking about kind of 2019 over 2018. First of all, the MAX 7 versus the MAX 8, how confident are you in the delivery of the MAX 7 and do you have any worries of slippage with that? And if so, what sort of a contingency plan, would it be leasing additional aircraft or just keeping some other aircraft in the fleet and not returning them?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. We have a ton of fleet flexibility with respect to lease returns and deliveries. The MAX 7 -- the MAX 8 is out and flying and it’ll go into revenue services with us on November the 9th. It’s flying around the world. The MAX 9, which we’ve deferred was to come next year and the MAX 7, the year after that. So, we love the MAX 7. It’s got really got long legs, it can do some really cool things for us in small Canadian markets, into long haul international markets. It has significantly more range than the MAX 8 to MAX 9 or the MAX 10. So, we love that a lot. We believe that there are other carriers that are equally as interested. The MAX 7 will get built, I believe Boeing will build it on time and we’re looking forward to taking it into our fleet in 2019. If for any reason that slips and we have no reason to believe that it will, we have a lot of other fleet flexibility.

Chris Murray

And then just to confirm, a couple of things you may have said, just on the 87. So, operationally, you’re thinking January 2019 actually into service, is that the way I heard you say that?

Gregg Saretsky

Well, the plane arrives January 2019 and like with the MAX 8, there’s a prep for service. We’re going to be -- there’s Transport Canada approval to put those aircraft on our AOC. But, we would expect it to be flying in relatively short time. So, it’s not going to sit for months before it gets pressed into service. But, certainly in Q1 of 2019, it will be flying revenue service.

Ed Sims

And one of the huge advantages -- sorry, Chris, if I can build on that, is the shorter conversion on typewriting [ph] required for pilot migrating from the MAX aircraft to the 78-9. So, we’ll be looking to do that in a timely fashion as part of the entry into service.

Chris Murray

And then, just one quick clarification on the Swoop fleet. So, expectation, you’ll start with -- there is one aircraft June of 2018, ramping to six by September and then I think you said 10 about, I guess would be September 2019 timeframe. Does that sort of dovetail to your plan?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. Two to start, six by September, 10 within the first year and then beyond that…

Chris Murray

And all with 189 seat count?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes.

The next question is from Ben Cherniavsky with Raymond James.

Ben Cherniavsky

There was a good article I read I think in interview with Ed, on the 787 initiative and how you are going to try to position that product with the lie-flat cabin in particular and some of the other enhancements. I was just wondering if you can maybe speak strategically about how you guys are positioning yourselves for that premium travel? I know you have done a good job of setting the Plus uptake. But are there any other enhancements coming to that product to try and sort maintain the momentum and capitalize on effectively the monopoly that your competitor has on that market?

Ed Sims

I’ll pick up on a few things because again the aviation industry teaches us that there is strong independency in the whole series of initiatives. So, you mentioned Plus. Clearly by introducing initiatives such as crockery glassware, different type of food and beverage provisions, different type of wine service on-board, we are repositioning the domestic Plus service more towards premium economy and the upper end of that market, so that would be a natural transition for our guests used to travelling in Plus domestically to move to the lie-flat business class offering that we’ll have on the 78. But equally within initiatives, as Gregg mentioned earlier, the growth of the RBC MasterCard take-up, the glows in the upper tiers within our rewards programs provide significant feed and contribution towards those premium cabins. So, we’ll have something like 50,000 seats in premium in the first year on the Dreamliner.

So, we are going to create natural distribution avenues, whether that’s through enhanced corporate travel agency deals within Canada but also we are looking at the local points of sale. So, what do we need to do from, for example from local language contact centers in the markets that we have got undervaluation for the 78s. So, there is a lot of advanced preparation. We need to be retraining all of our flight attendants during the second half of next year to make sure that they are fully confident and comfortable on serving both, the fully fledged business class and significant premium economy cabin. So, all of those preparations are well in hand and we are very, very confident that the configuration and furnishing of that aircraft will not only be at the premium quality end but also uniquely differentiated to WestJet.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. Ben, we will give more color at this at Investor Day. We’ll actually have some samples too beyond display. But clearly, there is elements that I talked about, this is the hard goods, the seats, we are going to have a very bespoke seats in business class. It will be unique to WestJet. We are going to rely on the network connectivity, the partnerships and we are going to build out through partnerships or through construction and network of lounges as well at our three principal hubs. So, those are all work in progress. You will start to see those come into place in 2018.

Ben Cherniavsky

What about things like dedicated check-in?

Gregg Saretsky

That’s an easy add. But we think that we are going to leap right over that and allow people to do it on their mobile device. There is a lots of money being spent on our digital play in 2018.

Harry Taylor

Yes. I think it’s well-known that we have been in the market looking for VP digital, we want to significantly increase the use of mobile apps, as Gregg just said, not just for booking but also for checking and boarding. And we have plans to enable prioritization for our premium guests through the use of the mobile app.

Ben Cherniavsky

And just if I could on the other end of the spectrum on Swoop, I know you’ve disclosed some more information on that since the last call and strategy is evolving. Is there more you can say about how this brand is going to -- how you will keep this, first of all as an independent operation that won’t overlap with your mainline operations and cannibalize yields? And secondly, just how it might -- to what extent you do that well or maybe you don’t leverage your existing infrastructure? But for example, a Swoop flight that may or may not go out of Calgary, does this person check in at a Swoop counter? I assume that they buy their ticket on a Swoop website, because you’ve got a different -- you’re using Navitaire as the reservation system. But, how are you going to -- like, how independent is this going to be, because there is different degree to that Encore. You did a separate operating certificate but it’s still sort of associated with WestJet, your competitor is down Rouge, which still very closely align with its brands, how independent is this going to be as a standalone operation?

Gregg Saretsky

Very independent, separate AOC, separate system, you check in at the airport at a separate check-in counter, staffed by Swoop employees, not by WestJetters. The URL is flyswoop.com. And really, we’ve been students of the world of ultra-low cost carriers and have been very resolute and wanted to build this at the absolute lowest CASM. So, there will not even be connectivity between Swoop and WestJet. If you’re flying let’s say from Calgary to Toronto on Swoop because there may well be city pair overlaps and then you want to fly from Toronto to Sudbury on WestJet, you’ll actually have to pick up your bag in Toronto and then recheck it with WestJet. So, there is no interline connectivity between Swoop and WestJet.

And we’ve studied the model between Jetstar in Australia and Qantas. It’s a great example if people want to know what we’re thinking. And in that market, there are markets where they overlap in the market like Sydney to Melbourne, they both fly with similar numbers of frequencies, high-density schedules. In another markets it’s Jetstar only or Qantas and market factors dictate that. So, we envision a world where Swoop will fly mostly different markets then WestJet but we have also built the possibility for it to supplement some of that WestJet schedule in major city pairs.

Ben Cherniavsky

Pretty limited of what you, like how much of ground you can cover, right?

Gregg Saretsky

There is, but there will be high utilization aircrafts, because they’ll turn and burn and they will more utilization in WestJet’s fleet.

Ed Sims

And Ben, I would just add on Gregg answer. I’m very familiar with the Jetstar and Qantas given the part of the world that I’ve come from. There is significant elasticity in the Canadian market to stimulate at the lower fare end, and that’s one of the reasons, clearly for introducing a model like Swoop, particularly at lower cost point-to-point points like Abbotsford and Hamilton who’ve worked assiduously to keep their fares and fees as low as possible. The other point I would add though is that there is an advantage as Swoop having a parent company that some of these new start-ups want to have. So, in the event it disrupts, then the only area of overlap may well be that Swoop gets might be reaccommodated on a WestJet flight in the event it disrupts. But some of these new lower funded entrants will find it difficult to be able to match and run the risk of potentially leaving their passengers stranded.

The next question comes from Tim James with TD Securities.

Tim James

Forgive me if you covered this off. I just want to return to the unit cost in the third quarter specially. What factors other than the tax recovery contributed to the significant performance relative to your guidance?

Harry Taylor

Well, the cash recoveries, were the single largest -- it was a number of smaller items, Tim, just good hygiene, good performance across the board.

Tim James

Just by quick math, it looks like the 6.6 million was sort of a relatively small portion of your performance, but it’s just -- it’s a number of smaller items and that accumulates to make up the balance?

Harry Taylor

That’s exactly right.

Tim James

And then, just one very quick question again regarding Swoop. Am I correct in suggesting that Swoop, as it grows in size and contribution, all else equal, bias the average stage length of consolidated company lower?

Gregg Saretsky

No, probably the opposite. Swoop stage length is going to be longer than WestJet’s current average stage length.

Tim James

Sorry, I meant longer -- longer, correct, yes.

Harry Taylor

Yes.

The next question is from Fadi Chamoun with BMO Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, it’s Myron [ph] on for Fadi. Just a quick question on -- can you talk about the leverage you have to get back to that 13% to 16%, given CapEx, fuel and FX headwinds and capacity going out might limit yield, is there like a path to this in next two years? Can you give some color on that?

Harry Taylor

There is a path and I’m going to use this to shamelessly plug Investor Day on December 6th where we’ll talk exactly about that.

Gregg Saretsky

But it’s called margin expansion.

Harry Taylor

Yes, it’s called -- getting the numerator growing faster than denominator, you see that in the CapEx guidance for 2018 as a start, and we’ll talk about the path to get there, we’re not relenting on the aspiration of 13% to 16%.

The next question comes from David Tyerman with Cormark Securities.

David Tyerman

First question is on fuel in Q3. The market price and your tax was up 17.8% but the fuel cost per liter was up 8.8%, so sounds like taxes and other were down quite a bit, could you just explain that and where things are going on that?

Harry Taylor

When you say the market price, you’re talking about the WTI price?

David Tyerman

You’re describing it as market price in the tax. So, I just reading it over the text. Market price for jet in Canadian dollars increased 17.8% from the bottom of page 11 in MD&A. And top of that paragraph says the fuel cost per liter increased 8.8. So, there’s quite a big gap there?

Harry Taylor

In terms of -- there’s a couple of things, there’s crack into plane as well that factored in, there’s some volatility overall. But then, -- I’ll take a look David, and I’ll have to follow-up with you, separately.

David Tyerman

Yes, that’d be great. I’m just trying to -- I guess, the really the question is -- I need to model that going forward, the gap was a lot smaller than normal in the quarter. And I’m just wondering if something changed that I should consider going forward, or do we go back to the more normal level going forward? So, yes, I’d love to hear what you guys have to say. Second question is on the capacity. So, the growth is pretty high compared to GDP. I’m just wondering if you could break it down like where are you getting it from or where you feel you are getting it from, is it share gain or is it that you are stimulating or how do you get this such a high growth rate compared to kind of slowish growing economy?

Gregg Saretsky

Well, there is some benefit there of new markets which are going to be expanded through improved access. So, new service in western Canada to point in Mexico, both Mexico City and La Tuque [ph] service to believe city -- I mean these are markets that didn’t have great service from the west. So, there will be some pretty dramatic growth there. We are -- we’ve guided that 200 bps of our 6.5%, 8.5% capacity increase next year comes from things like aircraft densification, start-up of the scoop and the larger mix of aircrafts, so MAX 8s, and we will be delivering our last two NGs this month in November. So, there is a combination of just larger aircrafts in markets where you are flying at 86% for a quarter, there is a lot of still traffic. So, it’s just market strength. And I think we demonstrated this year with capacity that has well exceeded GDP growth that we’ve actually done an even better job and our flying at higher load factors. So, we are not particularly concerned about that.

Ed Sims

No, I think and answer, David just picking up from Gregg’s answer; it’s Ed here, I think it’s primarily stimulation. We’re also seeing very strong inbound tourism growth into Canada, thanks to our partnership with agencies like Destination Canada and of course there is some share shift, particularly at the premium end as well. So, I think it’s those three factors that give us the confidence that we have the capacity and remembering that this also does include a Swoop traffic is at a very manageable level for the coming year.

David Tyerman

Okay. It just seems very high. And if you are taking share from Air Canada, I don’t imagine they are going to respond very well. So, it does make me a bit worried about the rising implications going forward and your yield wasn’t that much anyway in the quarter?

Ed Sims

And that’s why market stimulation and inbound tourism growth are the primary sources with share shift at the premium end. They’re really driven by guest choice of density and frequency of schedule, which is where we are really building on the strengths that we have already put to the market in the winter 2017 schedule.

Gregg Saretsky

I think as we’ve spoken, we’re severely under-indexed on business travel in Canada. We’ve got a 37 share, all up but 23, 24 share of business travel. And there is a lot of Canadian corporations that they are knocking on our door, looking for better deal. Flying in Canada at the last minute can be expensive and we are under-indexed in that space. So as much as Air Canada might fight back, we have a massive cost advantage and a product and mousetrap that is specifically that is specifically designed in Plus to do better job of accommodating that type of traveler and we’re seeing it. We’re seeing 19% growth this quarter in Plus travelers. So it’s just that trend continuing.

Ed Sims

And I think we continue to challenge the myth that the business traveler is not price-sensitive. They are extremely price-sensitive. The lessons from the Albertan economy downturn in the last three years, the lesson of the growth of the small to medium enterprise is actually putting the procurement power back into the hands of both the corporate travel management companies and the individual corporate traveler and they are far more conscious than they’ve ever been of WestJet price advantage over our competitor.

David Tyerman

That’s all very helpful. Just one last question. The higher end stuff that you guys are doing in Plus like the wine and the crockery and what have you, is that all coming in with the new aircraft or being is it retrofitted into everything.

Harry Taylor

It will be retrofitted across the fleet, David. It’ll start with the MAX, because that’s the natural environment to start rolling out that new product but it will be retrofitted across the domestic fleet.

Gregg Saretsky

First flight, November 15th with this new service.

The next question comes from Helane Becker from Cowen.

Helane Becker

So, this is my question, two things. One, I noticed the aircraft utilization was down just fractionally that surprised me I think a little bit. Is that just a function of the hurricanes or other weather events or was that something that’s going to continue?

Ed Sims

The hurricane impact is neutral over both quarters, over Q3 and Q4. It’s more to do with shorter stay things.

Gregg Saretsky

And we have aircraft that is serviced for reconfiguration.

Helane Becker

Okay, all right. That makes sense. And so my other question is on ancillary revenue. So, as you go through the densification process and as you, I guess from this own P&L and or will ancillary revenue show us in that line item and for WestJet as the general line, and then how high can -- I ask that question as bad way as could ask it. Where do you see ancillary is going?

Gregg Saretsky

So, the results from that segment, they will all be rolled and reported at a aggregated level. So, it will -- our results next year will benefit from the ancillary revenue that will be driven through the Swoop operation and we expect that Swoop level ancillaries that look very familiar to the U.S. ULCCs. So, we’re about $19 a guest currently on the mainline operation, and I would expect that we should be able to get 2x that on Swoop.

Helane Becker

Okay, great. And then is there an accounting change coming for the way you have to account for that, will that just be rolled up into passenger revenue going forward?

Harry Taylor

There are some accounting changes -- Helane, this is Harry, Helane, under IFRS 15 and we will disclose what those changes are. It’s not blanket; it depend, there is change, cancel fees, there is no shows, there is a credit card related, there is a number of elements under this, as I imagine as you know. So, we will quantify the impact and disclose it., once we’ve completed our work.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I’ll now hand the call back over to Hugh Harley for closing remarks.

Hugh Harley

Thank you. Before officially closing the call, I just want to remind analysts and investors, we will be hosting our Investor Day in Calgary at our campus on Wednesday December 6th. An RSVP form has been sent out, and I will remind those who haven’t RSVP, please do so. Thank you for joining us this morning. This call has been webcast and will be archived in the Media and Investor Relations section of westjet.com. This call is also available for replay, and call-in details were provided in our third quarter earnings release we issued earlier this morning. Thank you, again, for listening and for your interest in WestJet.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating. And have a pleasant day.

