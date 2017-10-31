Cielo's (CIOXY) CEO Eduardo Gouveia on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cielo SA ADR (OTCQX:CIOXY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Eduardo Gouveia – Chief Executive Officer

Clovis Poggetti – Chief Financial Officer

Victor Schabbel – Investor Relations

Analysts

Jorge Kuri – Morgan Stanley.

Carlos Macedo – Goldman Sachs.

Alexandre Spada – Itaú BBA

Mario Pierry – Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Craig Maurer – Autonomous Research

Gerardus Vos – Barclays

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to Cielo's Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the company's presentation. After Cielo's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time, further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions]

This event is also being broadcast live by webcast and maybe accessed through Cielo's website at www.cielo.com.br/ir, where the presentation is also available. Participants may view the slides in any order they wish. The replay will be available shortly after the event is concluded. Those following the presentation by the webcast may pose their questions on our website.

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Cielo's management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors and analysts should understand that macroeconomic conditions, industry conditions and other factors could also cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now I’ll turn the conference over to Mr. Eduardo Gouveia. Mr. Gouveia, you may begin your presentation.

Eduardo Gouveia

Good morning. I would like to thank you all for joining us on this conference call to discuss Cielo’s third quarter 2017 results. Joining me today is our CFO, Clovis Poggetti, our IR Victor Schabbel. It’s our pleasure to begin this call by noting the gradual recovery of the retail sector and Brazil economy.

The Cielo Broad Retail Index recorded a consecutive increase in retail sales during September and August both in nominal and real terms. After two years of the retail sector decline, recent figures point to a continuous improvement, with September results even more positive than those recorded in the previous month. This dynamic contributed to Cielo's net income result, which was again over BRL1 billion with a high cash generation.

Despite economy and competitive challenges, revenue trends are gradually improving, with our revenue yield contracting at a much slower pace by now. In addition, an ongoing commitment to greater efficiency and focus on profitability enable us to record a substantial drop in total expenses, which will probably enable us to beat our guidance for this year. The upturn of our revenues and efficiency gains were followed by a strong result of our subsidiary Cateno. With its net income growing nearly 27% year-over-year and the contribution exceeding BRL100 million in cash brought, Cateno read accounts for 10% of Cielo's results.

For us, this is only the beginning of a very promising venture. Importantly, I would like to confirm our commitment to shareholders. We continue working hard with dedication to improve future results based on our four strategic pillars: these are, a focus on our clients and a commitment to serving their needs, while developing the very best working environment and maintain our reputation as one of the best companies to work for. We also have an ongoing commitment to efficiency and control expenses so we can deliver solid and sustainable long-term results.

Additionally, we continue to invest in our digital evolution process, sustaining our proactive role in the industry transformation. In summary, we are confident that we are in the right path. With that, I now would like to hand the call to Poggetti, who will discuss in more detail the trend seen in the third quarter. Poggetti, please.

Clovis Poggetti

Thank you, Gouveia. Good morning, everyone. On Slide 3, you can see our operational highlights. In the third quarter this year, the volume captured in our acquiring activities grew 11.3% excluding the Agro product versus 8.4% growth recorded in the previous quarter, a relevant acceleration, chiefly due to debit volume which stepped up 18.3% year-over-the-year versus 17.5% growth presented in the second quarter.

Worth it to mention the performance of credit volumes that also improved, reaching 6.3% year-over-year compared to 4.5% quarter-over-quarter. Our POS base including LIO terminals decreased at a slower pace. We recorded a loss of 57,000 terminals this quarter compared to 75,000 terminals in the second quarter, down 3.2% year-over-year and 4.1% quarter-over-quarter.

The client mortality and competition were still the main drivers to the decrease in the number of POS, followed by greater deletion of billing numbers in a stronger process of baseline cleanup of inactive terminals that no longer generate revenues. This deletion process represented around 30% of the terminal base reduction in the third quarter.

Competition was also a relevant factor, but it is still – but it's important to mention that with the impact of the market opening now as Multivan losing its strength as suggested by higher volumes captured by this model by other competitors, we believe that the pressure on our POS base should diminish, initiating a stabilization process.

Moving on to next slide, you can see our financial highlights. As Gouveia mentioned, we have an ongoing commitment to operating efficiency reflected in the drop in our total expenses. This quarter, total expenses of Cielo Brazil and its subsidiary Cateno fell 0.3% year-over-year due to various cost control and the implementation of several relevant projects at Cielo Brazil.

Process optimizations at Cateno especially related to customer services and card embossing were also contributors. The challenging economic backdrop impacted profits and EBITDA this quarter. EBITDA decreased 6.1% year-over-year and margin contraction of 0.8 percentage points in the same period, but increased 1.4% sequentially.

Net income increased 0.8% year-over-year and net margin expanded 1.8 percentage points, chiefly due to the company's financial deleverage process. Quarter-on-quarter comparison, net income grew 2.3%.

On the next slide, we will detail the operation and financial highlight of our subsidiary Cateno. Total financial volume captured excluding a specific segment was up 7.8% year-over-year, reaching BRL58 billion.

Profit grew 27%, boosted by improved volumes, but also by the expense reduction, as we just spoke in previous slides, attesting for the great potential still to be explored. On the graph where we can see Cateno's results contribution to case base profit, the company is already accounting for 10% of Ceilo's results, a substantial growth when compared to last year.

Moving on to next slide, we will discuss our guidance for the year. Our total volume grew 6.7% year-over-year or 7.7% excluding the Agro product, slightly above our expectations. While we reiterate our initial guidance, it's worth noting that as of the fourth quarter we expect to lose volume with a stronger migration to the full acquiring model.

Regarding total expenses, we're pleased to report that they already fell 3.2% year-over-year considering the first nine months. Despite expenditures hike mainly at Cielo Brazil in this quarter and the expectation of higher expenses in the last quarter of the year, we understand our numbers will be below the suggested guidance with our expenses showing a nominal contraction in 2017.

We ended the first nine months of the year with a CapEx of BRL120 million. We still estimate a mild pick-up in the fourth quarter due to the roll-out of LIO Version 2.

We are now available to start the Q&A session. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jorge Kuri with Morgan Stanley.

Jorge Kuri

Hi, good morning, everyone, and congrats on the numbers. Can you maybe give us some details about the Receba Rápido product that you're using to provide early settlement of credit cards? What level of fees are involved there? And if we compare that with the traditional factoring of receivables, is there a way that you can tell us which is more profitable, they are equally profitable? And just so that we understand how as Receba Rápido picks up, what does that mean for the underlying profitability of the business?

And then the second question is on – and you alluded to this during your introduction, but just wanted to see if you could provide us more details on the cyclical recovery that you're seeing in your business? I mean clearly there was a big change in the trend with these numbers and want to understand to what extent this is now the beginning of what you think is a longer recovery and what is underpinning it? So any details that you can provide will be great.

Eduardo Gouveia

Hi, Jorge, how are you? Thank you for your question. About Receba Rápido, we are seeing the product – we launched the product by the mid of the first quarter – the first semester of this year and the product is a little bit more profitable because we've joined the MDR and the terms, the discounts. And we are putting a lot of focus to sell this product in our – in the – our base in the medium merchant, the micro merchant. We believe that it's a little bit more easy to sell when combining MDR plus prepayment business in one product. And we are not seeing some cannibalization of our prepayment business.

We believe that it's a good product that we can have a penetration in the middle of pyramid of our base. About the trends, we believe that when we see some data from our ICVA, we are seeing some good data about the good signs about the recovery of the macro scenario in Brazil, combined the decrease of inflation, decrease of SELIC and decrease of unemployment. And we are seeing some good signs. The last two months we had good results in our ICVA in retail – Brazilian retail sector and we are very confident that we are in the beginning of this recovering process. When this process have and we have this process, we believe that we can recover part of the nostalgic POS base and recover part of MDR because we have more credit and credit installments. This is our perception short-term, that we had in the last two months.

Jorge Kuri

If I just may follow-up on that last part. Is it fair to say that given the sequential improvement and the better trends that you're seeing that it is possible that volumes return to maybe either very high single-digits or like 8% or 9% or low double-digit 10% to 11% in 2018?

Eduardo Gouveia

We believe that we can recover to high single and low double. But remember, Jorge, we began this month, October, the full acquiring business that we can lose a part of our ELO brand volume; that in revenue, as we mentioned before, we will have the compensation because we began to acquire AMEX and the impact that is leading in credit part of the business. Then we believe that the recovery we will have in a good shape in the next few quarters, but we are beginning the process of – for acquiring in Brazil.

Jorge Kuri

All right. Thank you very much.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Carlos Macedo with Goldman Sachs.

Carlos Macedo

Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the question. The question I have is on the POS rental business. You talked about how the number of POS terminals should level off going forward. A little bit of a view there. Do you feel like – and you talked about how 30% of it was from merchants going out of business. Do you think that's going to change now; with merchants coming back, you should actually see the POS terminals go up?

Second question again on the same topic. We've seen your competitors – I think GetNet was the one launching the sale of POS terminals at a reduced price compared to what you charge for rent. I think in the same report we heard, Gouveia, you talking about a pilot program that you're running to do the same thing. Is that something that you expect will be a core part of Cielo strategy going forward or is it just going to hit a minor part of your target market in merchants?

Eduardo Gouveia

We believe that the POS bases as we shown, we are showing the decrease of the speed of mortality in the number of POS in our – we – last quarter it was four-point-something and this quarter it's three-point-something. And we believe that the speed of decrease of our POS bases is in a right pace and something we will compensate by the recovery of the economy. When we are seeing the economy recovering, we will see more small merchants are created and we will recover part of this base. As I mentioned before, Carlos, we believe that the LIO strategy in this case will be so important for our penetration in the small merchants. We began to score the number of use and when we – our plan is to penetrate in the value chain of the small merchants. We believe that we will have good results in price and in volume.

Clovis Poggetti

Building up on Gouveia's comments, what we believe is that we have been living in a kind of perfect storm. Everything that could hit the business somehow decided to work at the same time in the same direction that is putting a huge complexity on the business. What is my point? For example, the macro situation leading low volumes or single-digit growth, which is very serious, because let's not forget that we are working in a still very low penetrated industry. This macro situation also leading to a huge mortality. And then such a mortality affecting a business that was in the past very stable, very resilient, the POS rental business, a business that in the past helped a lot to offset pressures in terms of MDRs.

Because of the Multivan project, so having the small brands fully open, etcetera, we had an additional level of competition that also put an extra pressure in this rental business. So that's the combination of this macro, the combination of the mortality, competition, etcetera. Then we have what we are seeing with the yield of the company. The point is that, it seems – it's too early to say – it seems that things are getting better. It seems that maybe the worst is behind us. If that's true, we should see with regard to the rental business the churn somehow diminishing because of the mortality. The competition effect was always there, will always be there.

But what is also very important: with a better environment, we do believe that the number of affiliations is going to improve and overall effect would be the POS base somehow stabilizing and, who knows, maybe start going up in a couple of quarters. The LIO process, as Gouveia just mentioned, very important, because we had in the past a huge benefit with the migration from the fixed to the wireless POS, sure. Who knows, let's say, depending on how successful is LIO, and we are betting a lot in this solution, this should help the average rental fee to be kept the same or even start going up. So the point is we are still being hit because of all the macro situations that we mentioned, yes, but again let's be positive in terms of maybe the worst is behind and we start seeing better things from now on.

Carlos Macedo

Thanks, Pogge. Just a follow-up here on LIO. You have 24,000 terminals. Obviously, the roll-out has been slower than expected. I think you expected 50,000 by the end of last year. This year I think…

Clovis Poggetti

Agree.

Carlos Macedo

100,000 I mean. What's holding LIO back at this point do you think? Is it a price point? We heard people say that you lowered price for LIO in certain segments in order to get more penetration. Is it a price point? Is it the product? Is it just the fact that market has been weak? I mean what's holding LIO back?

Eduardo Gouveia

It's we are seeing – we are building the ecosystem of softwares. The value of LIO is the ecosystem. And we are building this ecosystem and integrate a lot of software houses and a lot of systems. And we had some delays in this process to build. As we know, we launched the LIO Version 1 without printer and this is a huge barrier of penetration in Brazil because the customer of our merchants asking about the receipt. And the Version 2 we will launch with printer as we believe that is a little bit more easy to have the good penetration with ecosystem of systems and softwares. The main barrier to penetrating, to be very clear of this issue, is that the Version 1 didn't have the printer.

Carlos Macedo

Okay. And you think that with the printer and with the software you're going to be able to accelerate penetration. Do you have a target for next year given that this year is probably – the problems have held it back?

Eduardo Gouveia

We have don't have a target, but we believe that we have a strong penetration with LIO. We begun to deliver – disclosure the number now and we believe something around this year yet something around 52,000 to 70,000 LIOs. And we believe that with the building of ecosystem of software and systems, we believe that we'll have strong value perception in the market.

Carlos Macedo

Okay. Thanks, Gouveia. Thanks, Clovis.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you, Macedo. Bye, bye.

Operator

The next question comes from Alexandre Spada with Itaú BBA.

Alexandre Spada

Hi gentlemen, good afternoon. Thanks for taking this question. I would also would like to discuss the POS rental business. There seem some – there's been some news saying that Cielo has a pilot project to sell terminals as well rather than renting them. So my question is how does the profitability of a terminal sale compare to that of a terminal rental? Also, our understanding is that this initiative has been carried out by Stelo, a company in which Cielo has a 30% stake. That said, how are the economics of these initiatives being split between Cielo and the other shareholders of Stelo?

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you, Spada. This rental terminal is not only a hardware process. It's a hardware plus the services that are included in this rental fee. It's logistics. It's maintenance. It's a lot of – it's a call center. It's a lot of – it's a package that we deliver when we rent a panel of POS. In our case, we believe that you have one business for one kind of customers, merchants, that this is a rental process panel. We are seeing the market, the Brazilian market, for micro, micro, micro merchant. The selling that we – that the selling terminal is – have some penetration in this micro, micro business. This is a cash traditional business like regular – like a small salesman that we are seeing. It's possible in the future to use another company to complement our offer, continue to rent terminal at Cielo and sell terminal in the other company.

Victor Schabbel

Spada, here's it Victor, following up on what we had basically said. Yes, you are right, we have a pilot running with our affiliating banks in few cities on the country side of the state of Sao Paolo. It's a small pilot. The idea is to focus on the bottom of the pyramid, offering a solution that is being demanded by this type of clients that we were not exactly serving because they don't want to pay the rent; they want to have their own terminal. And the idea is to start offering this solution using a different brand, a different structure, so we don't take the risk of cannibalizing the POS rental.

And what we can assure to the investors, in order to avoid any kind of potential conflict, the economics of this business is going to be 100% in the hands of Cielo. And this will become clearer for the market as the pilot evolves, as the operation there evolves. So more details will be provided as time goes by. But the idea is to have it developed. And answering your question about profitability, yes, it is profitable. But you have to bear in mind that this is for a specific segment, this is for a specific niche and the idea is to benefit from the contribution coming from this marginal growth.

Alexandre Spada

Okay. But, Victor, is that more or less profitable than the traditional POS rental if you were to rent for the same type of client?

Victor Schabbel

Well, in general, if you look the all in contribution, it's pretty much the same, right.

Alexandre Spada

Okay, interesting. Thank you.

Victor Schabbel

Thank you, Spada.

Operator

The next question comes from Mario Pierry with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mario Pierry

Hi everybody, good morning. Let me ask you two questions as well. The first one, I would like to go back to the quick receivables product. I wanted to understand here, you said you introduced this at the beginning of this year. I wanted to understand if there was pressure, that you're seeing maybe there's a potential change in regulation and thus you should be offering this product, in how many days are clients getting paid and if this is a product now being offered to all clients or is it just a handful of clients? And how big do you expect this to get? I think you showed that this quick receivables accounted for 0.7% of card transactions.

The second question has to do with the pressure on your revenue yield. Revenue yield was down about 15% year-on-year. If you can just give us some more color where this pressure is coming from? I would imagine some of this is clearly the rental business. But also if you could discuss trends that you're seeing for credits and debits MDR, especially as we're seeing a lot of new entrants in Brazil?

Eduardo Gouveia

We believe that the quick receivables for this new product it's – again, it's easy to sell, it's simple to sell, because we have a package that is easy for the – the merchants understand that well the sales that they are doing and the receivables that is going in the bank account in two days. Again, it's easy, it's profitable and we believe that is an opportunity to improve our profitability here in the company. In the beginning we launched it in the mid of the first semester and we are putting focus and pressure to have some penetration with this process. Again, this is for one specific part of our base pyramid.

Second question is more the same, pressure on rental revenue of POS. The MDR continues to be very stable in the last four or five months and the mix is changed from big accounts and small merchants, more penetration, more portion of big merchants and more debit than credit. We believe that we are seeing a recovery of the credit and credit installment, but this volume – the growth of that continues to be very strong. The combination of this kind of mix of product, customer and a decrease in rental revenue is the decrease of yield that you are seeing. Again, we are seeing decreasing in the speed of reduction of the POS having it. This is a good sign for us compared with the last two or three quarters.

Clovis Poggetti

Hi, Mario. I think also just a reminder here is that we saw credit somehow improving in this quarter, growing 6.3% compared to the 4.5% in the last quarter. Of course with a better environment, with a better economy, we expect credit also growing there. Debit is still growing faster, but credit growing more compared to what we have been seeing in the last couple of quarters. What I would like to call your attention is the fact that with regards to Cielo given the full acquiring, the Multivan and these changes – don't forget that we will lose volumes regarding a brand that is mainly debit, but we will start capturing brands that are credit and, one, mainly, let's say, presenting higher average ticket and how this is going to improve the quality, if we may say so, of the yield. Don't forget to take this into consideration.

Mario Pierry

Okay. Let me go back and follow-up on the quick receivables then. Are all of your competitors also offering this type of products? I believe Rede had been offering it before. But if you can give us some color whether or not GetNet is also this? And if you have any new news on potential changes in regulation which would reduce the payment cycle in Brazil and maybe this is the reason why you started to do this now?

Eduardo Gouveia

Mario, not yet. We are seeing opportunities. Rede began before Cielo and we are seeing that is the opportunity to address for some niche this kind of product with a package of receivables. Then it's a strong opportunity that we have tried to fill this gap with this Cielo product.

Mario Pierry

All right. Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you, Mario.

Operator

The next question comes from Craig Maurer with Autonomous Research.

Craig Maurer

I hopped on the call late. I was wondering if you could talk about whether or not the share shift that's happening between network brands in Brazil specifically these are seemingly losing share and ELO and MasterCard gaining share? Has that had any impact on your MDR or the economics of your business?

Victor Schabbel

Hi Craig, here is Victor. Thanks for your question. No, not really. It doesn't really changes the economics for us.

Craig Maurer

Okay. That’s it. everything else I had has been answered. Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you so much.

Operator

The next question comes from Gerardus Vos with Barclays.

Gerardus Vos

Hi, Thanks for taking my question. I have I have four if I may. First of all, would you be able to kind of quantify the kind of volume impact you expect in Q4 as the migration to the full acquiring model completes? Then secondly, in the last quarter you talked about selective price increases you were able to push through. I was wondering if you have been successful in that and roughly what has been the impact there on the yield? Then thirdly, just following up on the kind of yields, I missed that earlier answer on the kind of main impacts on the yield and I calculated on the line it's still down 200 to 300 basis, oh sorry, 2 to 3 basis points sequentially. What would you expect there for Q4? And then finally a short one on the timing of the divestment of Merchant-E Solutions?

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you, Gerardus. We began this process of full acquiring in October and we did it – by the end of this year the process will be complete. And we will lose volume because the participation of Elo in total market is bigger than AMEX and the Hiper. But in terms of revenues, we believe that the impact will be neutral in the next quarter and the next year. We believe that we will compensate the volume that we will lose and mainly in debit because the Elo is mainly in debit volume; that we will recover part of this volume less than the Elo with credit and credit installment that you have put in the business; and the MDR a little bit more high when compare with the debit mix. Then we believe in the next year the impact of full acquiring will be nil for Cielo in terms of revenues.

Gerardus Vos

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to invite Mr. Eduardo Gouveia to proceed with his closing statements. Please go ahead, sir.

Eduardo Gouveia

Once again, I would like to thank you for your participation on this conference call. We are confident that in an improving environment Cielo will continue to be an industry standout, delivering even more positive results over the coming quarters. Cielo wishes you happy holidays. Thank you very much.

Operator

That does concludes Cielo's audio conference for today. Thank you very much for your participation. Have a good day. And thank you for using Corus Call.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.