Twitter's Brilliant Solution

We think the solution embarked upon by Twitter is likely to go a long way to defuse much of the regulatory threat.

After denying the problems existed for quite some time, the prospect of potentially costly regulation has spurred companies into action.

Social media companies have come under increasing criticism for some of the problems that their platforms enable.

The FANG stocks did it again last week, producing big earnings, leading to significant rallies in the shares of Microsoft (MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Who will want to bet against Facebook (FB) joining them on November 1 when it will report quarterly earnings. By the looks of the sympathy rally the shares already experienced on Friday, not all that many.

What gives FANG stocks these characteristics is the perceived unassailable position these companies have, that really is the fundament on which all of this is built. Take for instance how Facebook and Google dominate the online ad market, from Business Insider (our emphasis):

The 10 leading ad-selling companies accounted for 73% of total revenues in Q4 2016, according to the report. So who are these 10 companies that grab the largest share of these revenues? The report didn't say. But analysts for the Pivotal Research Group, cited by Reuters, reported the only two names that really matter: Facebook and Google. In terms of the industry growth, so in terms of the 22% or $12.9 billion year-over-year increase in total internet advertising revenue, Facebook and Google together grabbed 99% of the growth! They're sitting at the sweet spot. Everyone else is fighting for crumbs.

This isn't even all that surprising, as their businesses produce strong network effects. They have amassed such a wealth of data on their users (or, better put, users have voluntarily turned this over) that they not only have by far the biggest reach but can also target more precise compared to other competitors. Here is for instance how Facebook does it, as mapped by Share Lab, from the BBC (our emphasis):

"We mapped likes, shares, search, update status, adding photos, friends, names, everything our devices are saying about us, all the permissions we are giving to Facebook via apps, such as phone status, wifi connection and the ability to record audio." All of this research provided only a fraction of the full picture. So the team looked into Facebook's acquisitions, and scoured its myriad patent filings. The results were astonishing. One map shows how everything - from the links we post on Facebook, to the pages we like, to our online behaviour in many other corners of cyber-space that are owned or interact with the company (Instagram, WhatsApp or sites that merely use your Facebook log-in) - could all be entering a giant algorithmic process. And that process allows Facebook to target users with terrifying accuracy, with the ability to determine whether they like Korean food, the length of their commute to work, or their baby's age. Another map details the permissions many of us willingly give Facebook via its many smartphone apps, including the ability to read all text messages, download files without permission, and access our precise location.

Most of this data is provided by users, voluntarily. And, it's no wonder Facebook and Google are cleaning up the growth in the ad market between them. One can have millions of followers on Facebook as a company, but they are hard to reach without ads, as these are prioritized, even over the instant articles. It's a money machine.

Big tech worries

But the increasing stranglehold of big tech on parts of the economy has started to worry a lot of people. For instance, the same tech that is used for the precise targeting of advertisement can (and is) also be used for precise targeting of other stuff.

By now, most people are familiar with how foreign powers used this targeting technology on platforms like Facebook and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to mess with US elections and saw discord in the public discourse. And, this doesn't limit itself to the US, from Business Insider (our emphasis):

Consider: As of Monday, a prospective advertiser could type the keywords "Azad Kashmir" or "Free Kashmir" in the "Detailed Targeting" section of Facebook's ad targeting system and deliver ads to a potential audience of over 3.2 million people between the ages of 18 and 65-plus, respectively, across India and Pakistan, according to a test by Business Insider. Kashmir the hotly disputed territory between the two countries. Similarly, ads targeting the words "Free Palestine" revealed the potential to reach over 1.8 million users in 21 different Arab countries, barring Syria, and Assemblea Nacional Catalana (of the Catalan National Assembly, which is leading the movement for Catalonia to secede from Spain) could reach 220,000 people. A structural, fundamentally global problem

Here is MIT Technology Review, describing Tristan Harris (our emphasis)

he joined Google in 2011 when it bought the startup he cofounded, a search-within-the-Web-page company called Apture - he is saying they are the most powerful social persuasion machines ever built, and he’s concerned about how we’re using them. Or, more to the point, how they’re using us.

And, Harris is hardly alone. Franklin Foer, author of World Without Mind, goes much further and argues that big tech threatens our humanity, from The Verge (our emphasis):

Right now, four or five big companies control the machines we’re using. It doesn’t mean their tools aren’t useful, but the danger is that the companies influence us in really subtle ways. If you think of data as kind of an x-ray of our soul, it’s this window into our minds that the company has possessed. It’s a very, very powerful x-ray for them to hold because the more that you understand about somebody, the easier it is to manipulate them.

There have been monopolies before, but not as encompassing as these.

These aren’t transportation technologies, these aren’t industrial technologies, these are technologies that provide us with a filter for the world. There’s no care for authorship or intellectual property.

They are by our sides all the time. And, this filter for the world is not only affecting politics, it's also affecting journalism. Here is James Gilleard in the Atlantic (our emphasis):

Data have turned journalism into a commodity, something to be marketed, tested, calibrated.... Joshua Topolsky, a founder of The Verge, has bemoaned this creeping homogenization: “Everything looks the same, reads the same, and seems to be competing for the same eyeballs.” Donald Trump is the culmination of the era. He understood how, more than at any other moment in recent history, the media need to give the public the circus that it desires. Even if the media disdained Trump’s outrages, they built him up as a plausible candidate, at which point they had no choice but to cover him. Stories about Trump yielded the sort of traffic that pleased the data gods and benefited the bottom line. Trump began as Cecil the lion and ended up president of the United States.

The latter is a reference how the story about the US hunter that shot a famous lion (Cecil) was endlessly milked on the internet, from the Atlantic article (our emphasis):

A story about a Minnesota hunter killing a lion named Cecil generated some 3.2 million stories. Virtually every news organization - even The New York Times and The New Yorker—attempted to scrape some traffic from Cecil. This required finding a novel angle, or a just novel enough angle. Vox: “Eating Chicken Is Morally Worse Than Killing Cecil the Lion.” BuzzFeed: “A Psychic Says She Spoke With Cecil the Lion After His Death.” TheAtlantic.com: “From Cecil the Lion to Climate Change: A Perfect Storm of Outrage One-upmanship.”

The threat of regulation

There is an increased clamor for some kind of regulation, here is CNBC (our emphasis):

NYU Stern School of Business professor Scott Galloway told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Friday. "A perfect storm against big tech may be brewing." Members of Congress said this week Facebook, Google and Twitter would be pulled into Senate hearings to testify on suspected Russian intervention in the 2016 election. On Thursday Twitter provided Russia-linked ads to the congressional committee, and Facebook is expected to follow suit in the coming days. "We are barreling towards regulation," Galloway said.

And, this is getting fairly concrete, here is Steve Kovach:

Meanwhile, in perhaps the most serious effort yet to put in place new rules on Big Tech, Democratic senators Mark Warner and Amy Klobuchar recently introduced a bill that would regulate political advertising on Google, Facebook, and other widely used online sites in largely the same way as such ads are regulated when they are run on television or in print.

There is a lot to be said for treating these social media companies just like any other media companies, after all, some 67% of Americans get at least some of their news from these. What would that involve? According to the FCC guidebook, with respect to political ads TV networks have to (from CNBC):

The name of the group sponsoring the ad

The group's principal officers or directors

Whether the request to buy time was accepted or rejected

The class of time purchased

The rate charged

The name of the candidates the ad refers to

The exact time the spots ran

That is pretty onerous and labor intensive:

These can be challenging rules to follow for even a small broadcaster with only a limited number of hours per day to monitor and ad time to sell. Now multiply that by 1.32 billion personalized Facebook feeds and you can just start to fathom the Herculean task Zuckerberg and co. would face if they were subjected to just two or three of these requirements.

And, the threat of regulation is not limited to the US, from Seeking Alpha:

Britain is considering classifying and regulating Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as news publishers, rather than platforms. “We are looking at the role Google and Facebook play in the news environment,” says a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May. “As part of that work we will look carefully at the roles, responsibility and legal status of the major internet platforms.” Consultancy group Enders Analysis says 6.5M British internet users get most of their news from Facebook.

How are companies responding?

The response of big tech has been a mix of fighting new regulation, lobbying, and a series of initiatives that would bolster their goodwill such developing innovative thoughts (a tax on robots, a guaranteed income for all, etc.) or research that benefit humanity, like AI diagnostics for research or self-driving cars.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at first dismissed the idea of Russian meddling via Facebook as crazy, but he has come around. Facebook is also addressing the problem more directly, from Seeking Alpha:

Facebook (FB -0.8%) will hire 1,000 more people to review ad buying in the wake of growing public scrutiny over whether Russia used the network to interfere in elections in the U.S. and elsewhere. The hires will come over the next year, along with more investment in software that can flag and disable ads automatically. “Reviewing ads means assessing not just the content of an ad, but the context in which it was bought and the intended audience - so we’re changing our ads review system to pay more attention to these signals,” it says. The company faces an enforcement challenge, with more than 5M paying advertisers on its roster.

And (after initially cutting references to Russia from a public report) they now finally seem to own up to the extent of the problem, from Seeking Alpha (our emphasis):

In prepared testimony that it will present to Congress, Facebook (FB +1.1%) says that posts from accounts backed by a pro-Kremlin group reached 126M people at some point over a two year period - a number equivalent to about 40% of the U.S. population. Some 29M people directly got served contact from the pro-Russian group the Internet Research Agency. Those posts traveled to the news feeds of 126M total through likes, shares and comments.

The simple solution from Twitter

We think the smartest move is actually from Twitter, from Seeking Alpha (our emphasis):

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) says it will clearly label political ads with some form of visual marker and require political campaigns and organizations to disclose who bought the ad and how much they spent. TWTR also plans to launch a "transparency center," which will include a database of all ads - political or not - and how long the ads have been running, showing users which ads have been targeted toward them and the personal criteria used to target them. The new rules come as Twitter and other social platforms are under scrutiny for allowing Russian interference through online political ads during the 2016 election.

This is a simple, transparent, and elegant solution that we think has a fairly good chance of keeping the regulatory threat at bay although we don't know how labor intensive this is.

We suppose that if Twitter requires ad campaigners to supply this data up-front, it won't be all that onerous and doesn't require the hiring of thousands of people, but we're not entirely sure of the mechanics here.

Does it solve all the problems we described above (and there are many more we didn't describe)? Probably not. It would still be possible to circumvent this by targeting audiences not with ads (let alone political ones), but by exploiting the algorithms.

And, it looks like Facebook is following Twitter's idea, from the LA Times on October 27 (our emphasis):

Executives for the social media company said Friday they will verify political ad buyers in federal elections, requiring them to provide correct names and locations, and to create new graphics where users can click on the ads and find out more about who's behind them. More broadly, Rob Goldman, Facebook's vice president in charge of ad products, said the company was building new transparency tools in which all advertisers — including those that aren't political — are associated with a page, and users can click on a link to see all the ads any advertiser is running.

Conclusion

After having denied the problem's existence or arguing they are not media companies, the social media companies are coming around, spurred on by the threat of regulation.

We feel the latest transparency initiatives by Twitter and Facebook will go a long way to placate lawmakers, and they offer indeed elegant solutions. These solutions are far from watertight, and there are many ways around them.

Nor do they solve wider problems like the giant cognitive bias they create with readers, or the pulling of the rug under traditional media's economic model.

