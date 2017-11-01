Nyrstar NV's (NYRSF) CEO Hilmar Rode on Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement (Transcript)

Nyrstar NV (OTC:NYRSF) Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement Call October 31, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Anthony Simms

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Nyrstar's Q3 2017 Results presentation. On this morning call; I am joined by Hilmar Rode; our CEO, and also Chris Eger, our CFO. As usual, we will do a presentation; we will run through results in the last nine months, we will follow that with a Q&A session.

With that, I’d now like to hand over to Hilmar Rode.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning all. It’s great to be on the call again with you today to discuss our quarter three results. As you will see Nyrstar continues to make strong progress with the implementation of its strategic priorities. We are on track to be cash positive in 2018 underpinned by our three profit streams; Port Pirie redevelopment, zinc smelters, and the zinc mining and in the meantime, we will continue to maintain a strong balance sheet.

On Slide 2, I just would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer before moving to the overview on Slide 4. So, as you can see, we increased our EBITDA for the nine months 35% year-on-year to €162 million that is driven primarily by the increase in zinc prices offset partially by a number of other terms which you can see in the presentation.

We have continued to do work on our balance sheet and key work for the quarter was to upside by €100 million, the 2024 high-yield bond that we initially put in place in March 2017 and we used those proceeds to make it tender offer for the 2018 convertible bonds in September 2018 that’s substantially enhancing yet again near start average bond maturity. We are pleased that despite the increase in the metal prices, we have maintained liquidity at 600 million at the end of quarter three and we have got net debt of €1.138 billion driven significantly by working capital due to the zinc price increase and also CapEx on Port Pirie.

We are very pleased with progress at the Port Pirie redevelopment project. I am really pleased to be able to report today that we reached a number of major milestones. As has been already reported, we started the hot commissioning at the end of September and we made good progress in October with that ultimately culminating in the gradual start of the heat up to the TSL furnace on the 25th of October and reaching yesterday on the 30th of October first feed to the TSL. You can feel free to go to our website, we confirmed nice pictures there where you can see the whole thing glowing.

In terms of our zinc smelting business, we did mention at the previous call in early August that we were doing the full potential review of the zinc smelting network as we had already completed for the zinc mines. We now completed that study and we are quite pleased with the outcome of that. We had alluded before to the potential to get 1.2 million tons of our zinc smelting network and that is what we can now confirm having completed this large volume of work. We will be gradually implementing those initiatives in the zinc smelting network leading up to that 1.2-million-ton production levels and associated with that also significant unit cost reductions.

I do want to stress these are really no and low CapEx initiatives and very smart debottlenecking, there is no major CapEx initiatives planned for the moment.

The next and the final point in terms of this summary I want to touch on the mining operations. We have now successfully completed the sale of the Latin American mining operations with the sale of Ontonagon that makes it five mines for sale, five mine sold and we’ve now concluded the divestment process. What that means is, we will keep the North American mines as a core component of the near business and continue to ramp them up and optimize them full exercise.

Now, I’d just like to move to the slide five, to comment briefly on the zinc markets fundamentals which remain strong. We believe the zinc market is in good shape, the more growth space robust, mine supply has been relatively slow although which is starting to respond to the price signals. So, we have today a zinc market with very strong price, zinc price has clearly stabilized well about $300,000 per ton. And tight concentrate markets, and I should also say that maple stocks are interim being drawn down rapidly and we see in 2017 concentrate starts continuing to reduce somewhat but the maple stocks are in factoring a much more rapid reduction in levels and actually catching up to the concentrate digest stock position which is encouraging.

And again, highlight the higher prices and relatively low treatment charges are certainly triggering a supply response from a whole range of miners including ourselves with our North American restarted at [Nrystar] in Langlois and we see 2018 as similar to 2017 and then gradually loosing up as the mine supply picks up.

In terms of our ForEx, year-on-year for the nine months very similar to 2016, but certainly with the quarter closing at €117 to the dollar, there is a significantly stronger euro which is of course a headwind from Nrystar both in terms of having a substantial euro cost base and of course in the translation of effective dollar earnings to euro which is our reporting currency.

Like to move on quickly to safety and production on slide six. Nothing particular to report on size environment everything on track there which is very pleasing because safety is always our first priority.

In terms of production, it’s a mixed performance, the zinc metal production is at 2% over the first nine months of 2016 and positive there is the four of the five smelters are showing an increase over the previous year, but we have seen some production outages, notably from Hobart where the plant turnaround took a little bit longer than expected at the start of the quarter and also at Budel.

In terms of Budel, I would also like to mention that we have had a further outage in quarter four which was a 15-day outage which is equivalent to about 11,500 tons of lost zinc in quarter four. And there was an explosion, there was no material damage to the site or the leaching section where that took place. But we actually took the time to upgrade significantly some process control risks that we are identified with the hazard study, the hazard operability study that came after that incident and we believe that was the right thing to do to make sure that we can be confident about person and process safety going forward.

In terms of lead production, we did bring forward a shut that was planned for the first quarter into quarter three. And in terms of the zinc mines, both Langlois, and East Tennessee are up year-on-year, and of course, Middle Tennessee is also giving zinc units that were not there in 2016, due to the restart. Overall, I just want to mention that we are comfortable with the production guidance for 2017 both on the zinc mines and the zinc smelters and this relatively lifestyles we got towards the middle of the range for both zinc mines and the zinc smelters.

Just now moving on to Slide 7 to talk more specifically about the Port Pirie Redevelopment. As I said before, we are very pleased with the progress at Port Pirie. We’ve now reached some major milestones in terms of the construction, the hot commissioning, the first feed and we’re now starting to move into the two-year ramp up. The ramp up is a two year ramp up, it’s very much a story of a tortoise versus hare, and we want to be very methodical, very gradual, very systematic and the team is well-positioned to implement that.

I’ll just draw your attention to some of the pictures you can see, the pictures have changed, it’s not longer, starting with TSL, closing, and emerging that much more what’s going on inside it.

So, bottom left, you see some of the commissioning experts in the control room. The photo on the top right, you see a picture of the start of the heat-up, where interestingly not it’s start with actually a timber fire, and then it moves up from that ultimately terminating in 1,100, 12,00 degrees to integrate, but that’s how it starts up. And then the photo on the bottom right is also interesting and actually very important and that is a photo showing really the enhanced slug tapping arrangements where we significantly be changed and shortened the whole slug tapping setup. So – and that from Port Pirie.

I just want to move over to Slide 8 on the zinc smelting. We’re very pleased with the results of the zinc smelting full potential review, and we will be implementing now step-by-step and gradually over next few years that this significant body of work. Its key to stress that this is all zero to low CapEx work and we’ve just given a flavor in the text there of the kind of operational excellence initiatives that we’re talking about, very low CapEx, debottlenecking to drive the bottleneck to the sell houses and get to 1.2 million tonnes per annum by 2020 and that’s on a consistent basis.

And then of course, driving the extra volume that gives us better unit cost because of the fixed cost base, but there is also clear intention to reduce the fixed cost base. And so, what you do see the graph on the bottom left is not only the increase in production, indicative of full potential initiative of about 200,000 tonnes versus 2016, but also and almost €100 per tonne production in the direct operating cost. Now we never give EBITDA guidance, but you will run your macros and if and when you put that into your models, you’ll see, it’s a very interesting story.

And then just terms of the graph on the bottom right, we’ve given just a standard Wood Mackenzie cost curve data from 2016, it’s straight data from Wood Mackenzie, we’ve made no adjustments and what you see is we have one smelter positioned right in the best part of the curve, right there in the lower quartile which is Budel and then we’ve got one more or less in the middle and three in the upper half.

And that’s just an indication of the potential is there, so as we drive those smelters harder on volume, as we drive the operational excellence we get the unit cost down, because ultimately, we want to produce zinc to make money, producing zinc is only a means to a name. So, to conclude on this slide we’re very pleased with where we came out on the zinc smelters and we will be driving those initiatives.

Second to slide nine. Just to update on the mining side, as I said in my overview we’ve not sold the Latin American mining operations and with that we conclude the divestment process. Given the substantial uplift in earnings expected in the North American mines in the rest of 2017 and into 2018, we have decided to keep the North American mines as core part of our Nyrstar portfolio. These mines are integrated they have sufficient scale, but there are strategically important to Nyrstar and most importantly we have the skills to manage them well and feel very comfortable that that’s the right decision for our company.

The middle Tennessee ramp up is going well, ahead of schedule and we expect to be ramped up to full production capacity by the end of 2017.

And then early stage report back on the Myra Falls restart that was approved in August 2017 is proceeding as planned. All I can add at this stage is that we have agreed terms for a prepay of US $30 million to partially fund that restart CapEx that prepay is obviously link to some off take. And then key message and I’ve repeated that message and I want to really repeat it again today that the mines do continue to increase a core clear run-rate of EBITDA quarter-on-quarter.

And we do expect robust free cash flow in 2018. And let me speak to that a bit more, the graph at the bottom left you see the quarter-on-quarter increases in EBITDA $5 million in the first quarter of the bank came into second now $18 million in the third quarter. If we adjust that $18 million just excluding the $3 million on the Myer maintenance cost which will not be there for the future. We also eliminate the impact of the strategic cage, we see that despite the fact that no profit contribution from Myer and Mid Tennessee is still in ramp up.

Quarter three normalize a €32 million, if we annualize that we see that the quarter's three normalize and annualized run-rate was already €128 million. And that obviously then takes forward as we look to the graph at the bottom right in terms of the C1 cash cost reductions and the further volume increases we see for 2018.

So, now that we’re not selling the zinc mines in North America, it may be an interesting time for analysts and observers to just reflect what is that production and cost profile mean in terms of contribution to Nyrstar on a core basis going forward.

Chris over to for the financials.

Christopher Eger

Thank you, Hilmar. So, on the next page, so starting with the group underlying EBITDA of €162 million for the first nine months which was an increase of approximately 35% over 2016. As previously stated by the Hilmar, the increase in EBITDA was primarily due to higher commodity prices, a marginally strong US dollar partially offset by lower benchmark TCs and lower production before four periods of Budel. I’ve more detail explanation of EBITDA will be presented on the next slide.

Moving to CapEx, for the nine months we were at €267 million up 49% on 2016 with the Port Pirie redevelopment CapEx of 103 million increased in 21% over the same period. Staging CapEx on metal processing segment was increased by 56% and in the mine segment by 31 million due to the restart in ramp up of Mid Tennessee and Myra Falls.

The metals processing exchange CapEx increases were largely a result of a scheduled made in shots mainly in bowing which was an increase of €10 million, Budel increase of €18 million and Hobart an increase of €3 million.

On the mine side, 31 million was more than three times the spend in 2016 as steps were taken to restart operations at Middle Tennessee, an increase of €11 million improving the mine plan and ground stability issues of [indiscernible] and the Myra Falls operations restart. The total CapEx is tracking in line with the top end of the guidance between €225 million and €340 million.

Moving to net debt. At the end of Q3, net debt was at €1.138 billion up 15% at the end of 2017. However, like the EBITDA bridge will go through the net debt evolution in the coming slides.

Moving to the next page. Again, this graph provides a waterfall and our EBITDA for the first nine months of the year relative to 2016. The starting with the macro factors which positively impacted EBITDA by €80 million. Period-on-period, the $828 increase in the zinc price stood EBITDA by €156 million.

Increases in other commodity prices are principally lead increased EBITDA by further $18 million. The stronger commodity prices overall impacted EBITDA by €175 million, however offsetting the strong commodity prices was the strategic price hedging which the company has put in place. The impact from the strategic hedges which are designed to protect the company’s earnings, unfavorable movement and the zinc price during the current transformation period was unfortunately negative 32 million of EBITDA.

FX has some slight positive and slight negatives, however the larger impact moving to TCs was the 2017 benchmark TC was settled at $172 baked at 2000 with zero escalators and de-escalators, representing an approximate decrease of 50% over 2016 terms.

Further in the first nine months of 2017, the average discount the realized treatment charge achieved by Nyrstar’s metals processing segment was approximately $40 to $50 per ton and is expected to maintain at such levels of recent settlement of the 2018 benchmark TC. This is roughly the same magnitude of the discount experienced during Q2 to Q4 2016. So therefore, the over one packed of TC was roughly 63 million period-on-period.

Moving to the right and looking at metals processing, first starting with volumes. Metals processing experienced lower volumes as a result of lower production at Port Pirie at the start of the year and bringing forward the plant outages to the roaster plant shut scheduled for Q4 2017 into September 2017.

As mentioned by Hilmar, zinc metal production was up 2% on this period as this was offset the volume impacted lower lead. However, metals processing cost period-on-period were higher by approximately €17 million predominantly due to higher energy prices across the world.

Now looking at mine, positive volume and negative cost variances were primarily driven by the restart of Middle Tennessee mines, development work at [indiscernible] which was impacted by production volumes and commencement of the restart activity of the Myra Falls mines in August 2017.

And then lastly on other illuminations, costs were roughly 8 million higher period-on-period primarily due to the optimization work streams, define the full potential of the mining in Metals Processing operations which were concluded at the end of Q3 2017.

Moving to the next slide, again this waterfall illustrates move into net debt from the end of June 2017 to Q3 2017. We ended the first half with a net debt of €986 million, group underlying EBITDA for the quarter contributed €51 million, this is then offset by sustained CapEx of €47 million and interest and tax payments of €54 million.

Growth CapEx, net of receipt of cash and a drawdown of Port Pirie perpetual notes, resulted in cash outflows of €40 million.

Moving across working capital outflow of €54 million, was mainly due to increased commodity prices over the quarter, with zinc price closing at the end of the quarter almost $500 higher than what it was at the end of the first half.

Additionally, in the third quarter there were no new prepays during the quarter and as such the amortization of the four-existing silver prepays results an outflow of €26 million. Proceeds from the divestments of the Latin America mines during the quarter provided an inflow of roughly €80 million. This took a total net debt, exclusive of the zinc prepays and perpetual notes than expected €1,138 million at the end of the quarter.

With regards to financings, during the quarter the balance sheet was further strengthened to the upsizing of our 2024 notes by €100 million, and as Hilmar stated, the proceeds from this increase was also used to tender for the 2018 convertible bonds in order to extend our maturity profile. As such approximately €60 million of the 2018 bonds will regain and therefore leaving additional €31 million outstanding in September 2018.

So, we concluded the quarter with a healthy amount of a pretty €600 million, as always, we continue to possess opportunistic financings to their increased liquidity or extend maturity profile of our existing debt, therefore we continue to monitor, review a comprehensive list of both short and long-term financing alternatives.

And with that, I’ll now hand the presentation back to Hilmar for some closing remarks.

Hilmar Rode

Thank you, Chris. Slide 15 for some concluding remarks. We continue to make strong progress on implementing our strategic priorities, of course, they’ve not changed from the previous quarter, we are just diligently implementing those, so no need for me read the five points.

And so, I’ll just directly summarize. And the year start is on track to be cash flow positive in 2018, driven by three profit streams. We’re making progress on all three profit streams, in Port Pirie, the zinc smelters and the zinc mines, and in the meantime, we’ll continue to maintain a robust balance sheet.

And with that, we conclude the presentation.

Anthony Simms

Thank you, Hilmar. Operator, we’d like to now open the call for the questions-and-answers, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we can now take our first question from Reinout Goosens from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Reinout Goosens

Yes, good morning. Two questions from my side. So first of all, the issues in the metal processing side, with the outage at Budel, and maintenance shut at Hobart. Are these issues a sign of underspending on maintenance or just bad luck?

And then secondly on the expected mine production, so the slide that you show with the new guidance, or the guidance on the mine production, the reserve slide at East and Mid Tennessee is relatively short. Does that guidance or the production profile include any spending on exploration? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Reinout. Thank you for your questions. Taking the metal processing questions, I’ll start with Hobart. Hobart had a long-planned turnaround, okay and that turnaround took about three or four days longer than expected to complete. That was all at the end of July and into early August and since then it’s been running like clockwork. So, we’ve been very impressed with Hobart since its done all that big work on the turnaround. Certainly, we did pick up on some important asset integrity issues during that turnaround, in particular on the roaster.

In terms of Budel, we have seen one or two challenges after the planned turnaround startup which we believe has now solve, certainly in terms of the quarter four, the hydrogen explosion we did pick up with the hazard probability study with did after the explosion, clearly there were obsolescence in the process control system and we did quite a thorough rework of that feed. The 15-day shut which was quite long is not because of damage there was in fact no material damage it was just to really work through that, replay some of those control issues PLCs and so on and do all the reprogramming.

So, certainly when I step into the company now 10 months ago, we did make comments that the asset integrity was not as strong as we would like to see it and that’s a two-year journey. We are making very good progress in that regard and certainly you see four of the five zinc smelters well ahead of last year. And it’s always two steps forward once step backwards, but we’re actually pretty confident as we look forward. Certainly, we see ongoing increases in the zinc metal production and we’ve seen in the slide today what we are talking about for the next four years or five years.

In terms of the mine production, East and Mid Tennessee, we are planning to run these mines in a serious way as part of our core business that means doing all the necessary maintenance, doing all the development, doing all the infield drilling and all of those activities are planned in our cash cost full potential indication. And obviously what’s operating cost is in operating cost and what it in is CapEx, is CapEx and of course that cost curve there is an operating cost curve, CapEx is not in. We are planning to do all that work in a correct way. Hope that answers your question.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Philip Ngotho from ABN Amro. Please go ahead.

Philip Ngotho

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe starting with the smelters initiatives and perhaps I missed it during the presentation, but can you indicate when you expect to be at €1.2 million from a run rate for the smelters.

And then my second question is also related to smelters and the process and division. I was wondering if you could share your view on how you see, how you look at TCs at the moment. And maybe I know it’s early days, but also in negotiations for next year we’ve seen over week in China TC starting down again and are at record low sales. So, I was wondering if you could share your view on how you think that will evolve going into 2018.

Another question on Port Pirie development I was wondering if you could give a bit of indication what the contribution will be in the first half of the year. Also remember you earlier guided for 30 million FDA in 2018 so I wondering if you could give some color on what it will be in the first half of the year? Those are my questions for now.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Philip. Thank you for your questions. Starting with the zinc smelt, if you go to Slide 8, you can actually see the full indicative potential on the reduction and so you see the 1.2 million tonnes indicative for 2020.

In terms of TCs, you know of course I can’t say too much at this early stage. The negotiation season is really just kicking off this weekend, the early stage of the weekend. Let me remind you that for 2017 ultimately the benchmark TC was only concluded sort of mid to late March. And so, between end of October and late March is five months. So, there is going to be a lot of water to flow under the bridge and I think it’s just too early to comment in detail on that.

Certainly, metal prices are high, market is good, zinc concentrates are low, stocks are low and getting slightly tighter and the zinc metal stocks are coming down rapidly this year and catching up. So overall the dynamics are positive for all the players I think in the zinc industry and I want to just leave it at that if you don’t mind.

In terms of Port Pirie, we see no reason at this stage to deviate from that guidance we put out earlier in the year, which is the €40 million for the whole year. I do want to stress that obviously you can imagine with the ramp up that guidance well more than half is expected to come in the second half of the year. It will be due to the second half where you see the other early ramp up in terms of profitability is in the zinc mines where we will benefit particularly from the role of the hedge now in December.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. Are the milestones that we should keep track of before or in the coming months, the significant milestones in terms of the redevelopment process and ramp up?

Hilmar Rode

Look, we will be certainly updating you on a quarterly basis so we’ll give you a comprehensive update at the next set of results. We have really instructed our team to take the two year ramp up in very much, the tortoise wins the game not the hare approach and the reason we can do so is we have spent significant effort and money to really repair the center plant and the old asset plant and they are now robust to run well into 2018.

We have also set up the feed system such that we can run the center plant or the TSL or both at the same time. So, we will be producing lead and we will be ramping up in a structured systematic way.

So, I don’t see any particular milestone other than we will talk to you again about the Port Pirie redevelopment with the full year results. And I guess the big point for you to bear in mind is we have really reached a big milestone with the hot commissioning and that’s leading now rapidly to the first feed and so on. So, we are very pleased with that and now we go to a much more slow and gradual [indiscernible] which no major excitement expected.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Wim Hoste from KBC Securities. Please go ahead.

Wim Hoste

Yes, good morning gentleman. I have two questions maybe one on your hedging strategy going forward. I saw there was some additional hedges concluded in the course of the third quarter. So maybe can you overall remind us on your policy and your strategy on both zinc and FX hedges going forward?

Then second question is a bit on the CapEx. So, you’re still guiding for relatively broad range for 2017. Any possibility to narrow that down a little bit and any first thoughts on your 2018 CapEx requirements in light of, yeah, the restart of Myra Falls, et cetera which is ongoing? Thank you.

Christopher Eger

Good morning. Wim, its Chris here. Maybe I'll take the first question on the hedging. So, look, hedging still remains a component, a strong component of our strategy moving forward in order to protect the business against the volatility that we've seen in both the zinc and the FX world.

So, with regards to, first zinc, you’ll notice that we are hedged through this year for 70% of our free metal, and we're putting hedges for the first half of next year between collar structure of $2,300 up to 3,094. We’re in the process of looking what we’ll do for in the second half of 2018 on zinc and we have the first slug of hedges of 50% of our free metal between a collar of $2,600 up to $3,554, we’ll be updating our talk book later today with the revised numbers, and we’ll continue to look assess the situation to see at what levels we want to put in for the hedges for the second half of this -- of next year with regards to zinc.

On the FX side, we’ve already put in hedges in place for the Aussie dollar and the Canadian dollar, but where we have not put in hedges for the FX on the Euro dollar for 2018. We do continue to monitor the situation. We think that the move downwards with dollar now sitting at 116 relative to the 117, 118 where it was few weeks ago, is appropriate. But we’ll continue to monitor the situation, but it will be a policy to put in some protection for 2018, but we don’t feel like the level is right there yet, but it’s something that we are monitoring.

Hilmar Rode

Thanks, Chris. Just before I comment on the CapEx for 2018 to say, as we go from cash negative to cash positive and start to de-lever the company, we will be progressively looking to reduce the zinc hedging because we understand that the market is also interested in us as a zinc play, but right now, with our leverage and as we transition from cash negative to cash positive, that's absolutely the right strategy. But expect us over time to start diminishing that and have the upside and the downside more fully.

In terms of the CapEx for 2018, we will give concrete guidance with the full-year 2017 results, but I can’t say that you should expect 2018 CapEx to be dramatically lower than 2017. Because [Multiple Speakers] redevelopment CapEx with another major growth project. We’ll just be spending in terms of growth on the Myra Falls, which is -- will be similar to 2017.

Operator

We’d now take our next question from Ioannis Masvoulas from RBC. Please go ahead.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Hi, good morning, gentlemen. Three questions from my side. First, on slide 8, which I found really interesting. You show the projected growth in metal outflows which will clearly require more concentrate in a market that remains very tight. And does this mean that you will be more reliant overtime on traders to secure that volume or is there potential to secure contracts with mining companies.

And second question on just -- I’d like to get some color from you on the metal market. What you’re seeing right now. On the one hand we’re seeing [indiscernible] emerging in the market in recent weeks which is some tightness, but the same time both primer haven’t increased yet. How do you see these metal market developing over the next few months?

And then lastly, did you provide EBITDA sensitivity table which was very useful and I guess more relevant now if you are enable to look in by euro dollar rates that you feel comfortable with. Is that terms of your planning to provide in the future. Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Yeah. I’ll take the first question, thanks for those questions and I think Chris you can comment on the EBITDA and table question. On the slide eight, in terms of the increase production obviously that’s dramatic as we increase production we will need more feet. I want to stress it to gradual process, because a lot of it is an operational excellence both in performance back ways spending big CapEx.

Secondly, we do feed also lot of oxide and secondary materials, we find those much easier to combine at quite interesting terms, I want to strip that point. And in terms of where we buy it from, you will probably have read that there is a lot of new mines coming onstream. And on our concentrates available for purchase 2019, 2020, 2021. We have started to think zinc business for the long term, and we frankly we buy raw materials from all the players in the industry, we buy from small mines, we buy it from buy mines, we buy from all sorts of trading companies, we will do the business with whomever has the most compelling deal in terms of preference for longer-term business, but certainly also relevant spot business in the shorter-term.

In terms of the metal markets, as you say there is [indiscernible]. You've made the comment that premier hasn’t pick up, I guess premier hasn’t really picked up significantly in Europe. Premier have been a lot stronger in North America and premier have been also stronger in Asia.

So, we do see quite likely that metal premier as the metal stocks become tighter and tighter start to pick up there. They’re up in two of the three regions, they not uplift in Europe. Let's see how that plays out. I don’t really want to try and predict that.

Chris, in terms of the EBITDA table.

Christopher Eger

So, Ioannis we just update the EBITDA table twice a year at the half year and also at the full year. So, the last update would have come up early August and then the next one will come out in the beginning of the next year. So, the one at the end of August is still the most relevant to our sensitivities to zinc price effect et cetera.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Okay. That’s very helpful. Maybe just a follow up question just on the first topic around the smelter output growth. Should we assume that at least 50% of the incremental fix will come from oxides and secondary material. Or you don’t really have much visibility at this stage on how that plays out.

Hilmar Rode

I’m sorry, it’s too detailed type of question for me to give a concrete guidance on.

Ioannis Masvoulas

That’s fine. Thanks very much.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Maggie O'Neal from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Maggie O'Neal

Hi. I just have quick question on the balance sheet. So, in terms of the plan for the repayment of the perpetual securities, is it still the plan to start repaying that from May of 2018 and also in terms of the working capital facilities are you happy with the ones that you have currently or would you look to extend?

Christopher Eger

Hi, good morning Maggie. It’s Chris here. So, first comment on perpetual securities so in the materials we provided anticipated and amortization schedule for perpetual securities, but I will say that it our discretion but based off our current cash flows we look to the future, we are planning to pay back a portion of those perpetual securities in 2018.

And moving to the working capital facilities, we are happy with those facilities that there are today. It is made up of [indiscernible] facility with a number of banks [indiscernible]. We have a bilateral facility with KBC, as well as another bilateral facility with [indiscernible]. It’s worth noting down that [indiscernible] facility that we are in discussions with them and extending that facility by approximately two years. We are still working through it and we’ll look to have that facility extended in the coming weeks.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Fawzi Hanano from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Fawzi Hanano

Good morning, gentleman. Quick questions on the mining division. Following your decision to retain the North American mines, can you please provide us some additional detail on your exploration development CapEx that’s required to extend the mine life and until what time do you expect most your mines to actually carry on to?

Hilmar Rode

Fauzi, good morning. Thanks for your question. I think we should introduce an offline discussion with Anthony to really take you through that. We will be also publishing in due course an updated reserve and resource statement, but what I can say to you is we are looking at long operating lives at East, at Mid and also at Myra Falls and there is shorter but still interesting and increasing a reserve life at Long Wall. There is certainly enough reserve and resource life there to make a very interesting [test] remodeling, but I think it’s too detailed to take you through that on the call. Anthony can talk you through that and anyone else who has an interest offline post the results presentation.

We think it’s a very interesting long-term business for Nyrstar. It gives an element of vertical integration 20%, 25% which is very useful. It diversifies our currency cost base now we will have less dominance of the euro, still a big piece in the euro, big piece in Aussie dollar, important piece in Canadian dollar, important piece in U.S. dollar. [Temp] asset is also more scale than fixed assets. We have the skills to manage those mines pretty well and as you probably know, the two Tennessee mines are tightly integrated and very synergistic with the plot of smelters, so it’s a compelling business story.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Kevin Kerdoudi from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kevin Kerdoudi

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. It is about North American mines as well. You said three months ago that like you were sale of the asset for value now it looks like you changed your strategy making those mine like a component of your portfolio. Knowing that it would be probably like the best time to sell the mines rather than like recapitalizing them, what is the rationale behind this change in strategy in 12 weeks, please? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Morning, Kevin. I think I might have -- thanks for your question, I might have just answered that question in the previous answer to Fawzi in terms of the 20% to 25% vertical integration. It gives more scale, it’s tightly integrated with the Clarksville smelter, and we feel very capable to manage those mines in North America versus managing in Latin America.

Sale for value, you should decide what’s an EBITDA multiple. But we see some very exciting potential in terms of the profitability and we gave that normalized, annualized run rate of approximately €130 million in Q3. Put a multiple on that, ultimately any asset is for sale for the right price, and that was the basis of really running them out of the core part of the business. Hope that helps you.

Kevin Kerdoudi

Okay. Thank you. So, it means that like -- I mean you're still sell off for value, right?

Hilmar Rode

I beg your pardon?

Kevin Kerdoudi

So, it means that you are still sell off for value. So, it means that like if tomorrow you have an offer that matches like your expectation, you are ready to sell them, or do you want to keep them in the portfolio?

Hilmar Rode

We are trained, Kevin, to be not emotionally connected to assets. So, any asset is for sale at right price. In principle, we feel that we’ve decided, we’ll maintain them as a core part of the business, we’ll optimize them and we plan to make a tonne of money there.

Kevin Kerdoudi

Okay. Thank you very much.

Hilmar Rode

And that’s how you should call it.

Kevin Kerdoudi

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Jatinder Goel from Citi. Please go ahead.

Jatinder Goel

Hi, good morning. Three quick ones, please. On the smelting review, is 1.2 million tonnes the middle of your new range, or is that the top end, just trying to put this in perspective versus 1 million and 1.1 million tonnes that we currently have.

Secondly, the cost decline looks very disproportionate to the volume increase, and there’s an external spend optimization sub-bullet as well. Are you able to expand on that a little bit, how the costs are going down by about 20% versus volume [dives] of less than 10%?

And finally, if the Century tailings project is successful, has Nyrstar got any right or a preferential right to off take at maybe renegotiate terms, anything you can comment on that? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Jatinder. Thank you for your questions. In terms of the 1.2 million tonnes, we don't give guidance that far out. That's what we called it the indicative of full potential. But certainly, the way we look at things is that would be the middle of what we are planning to do. Okay.

In terms of the direct operating cost, there is a benefit on unit cost from larger scale, it’s not just 10%, it’s a 20% increase in the volume. Having said that, you see in this slide, it also talks about a reduced fixed cost base. So, it’s more volume and a reduction in the fixed cost base, which comes from a whole number of factors. We’ve done a lot of detailed work on the external spend on procurement, that’s looking very promising, and of course, we’ll look at the rest of our fixed cost base productivity, et cetera.

In terms of the Century tailings, we’re watching that project with quite an ambitious project with interest and we do not have any specific rights to that project. We are just commercially interested in looking at that as we would at any new source of zinc units.

Operator

Next question comes from Daniel Lurch from Exane. Please go ahead.

Daniel Lurch

Hi. Thanks very much for taking my question. Just a quick one on the zinc smelting review. You just mentioned some of the cost saving targets come from procurement. My question was just, is there any other detail you can share? Of course, there is a fixed cost dilution if you have higher volumes, but are there any other savings you could provide some details on and maybe share with us.

And secondly, just quickly on the increase and in production test regular impact from outsource this year and last in your zinc smelting network. What are doing to improve your operation performance and the output here? What are the key initiatives you think are which will help to achieve the 1.2 million tonnes. Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Daniel. Thanks for your question. I don’t want to talk about specific initiatives on this call, but I think we gave you a clue. On the slide eight, we talked about external zinc optimization which is a very well proven thing to be done. We talk about productivity improvements, we talk about asset management which implicit in that is better maintenance strategies, higher hands-on tool prime, much more focus on proactive conditions based maintenance versus reactive. it's all the normal industrial logic which is there, it’s not a magic one, it’s just basic discipline and running the asset in a seriously industrial way.

In terms of interruption in production, I dare to say that so far, this year we’ve already make a significant step forward on avoiding major interruptions and we do see our zinc production at 2% year-on-year and on a nine-month basis, despite the fact that we had very large planned turnarounds at Budel [indiscernible] and Hobart the three big zinc smelters. Now, those large plants annual sort of turnarounds where exactly design to start with risk some asset integrity concerns that we have.

I have said before it’s a journey, it’s probably a two-year journey or so before almost all the asset integrity risks are sorted out. But we do see with time zinc production becoming more and more stable. And frankly for that matter also for the zinc mines

Operator

Next question comes from Richard [indiscernible] from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Actually, just on the theme of asset integrity, can you estimate or just confirm the impact for the 15-day outage at Budel in October in terms of the Q4 results is just limited to the 11,500 tons of estimated production. Is that the extent or is there additional operational issues that would need to be resolved there?

Unidentified Company Representative

Richard, good morning. Look the 11,000 tons is roughly going to be about €5 million or so give or take. So, look at certainly to tell but probably in that range as we have look the plans back up and operating normal so, we expect that onetime hit to hit in our October numbers

Operator

Last question comes from Richard Phelan - okay, I think the last person withdrew their question. So, I’d now like to turn the call back to the host.

Anthony Simms

Thank you very much, operator, and also thank you, everyone for joining today’s call. That concludes our call, we look forward to speaking to you next time.

