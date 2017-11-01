Why You Should Own Johnson Controls International

What are the trends and forecasts that point to this growth?

A Brief and Relevant History

Johnson Controls International is one of those businesses that has stood the test of time. The company, founded in 1885, is still moving forward, simply because the business lines it operates help create a wide moat around the company. The company operates in three primary business segments: Buildings, Automotive Experience and Power Solutions.



It’s not really a surprise, considering the age of Johnson Controls, that the company has constantly adjusted its product portfolio according to the changing needs of the market. The company entered the automotive battery business through the acquisition of Globe-Union in 1978, then it added automotive seating by buying Hoover Universal. In 2005, the company bought York International, which brought in heating, ventilating, air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment and services to the company. And in 2014, the company entered the air distribution and ventilation market through the acquisition of Air Distribution Technologies.



In 2015, Johnson Controls entered into a joint venture agreement with Hitachi, acquiring 60% ownership stake in the new entity that had approximately $2.8 billion in annual sales.



Johnson Controls went through a huge transformation process as it divested its Global Workplace solutions business, created a joint venture with Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems for its Automotive Experience business and did a tax inversion by merging with Ireland-based Tyco International.



The reason I brought up the whole list is because this is what helped Johnson Controls stay relevant in a world that is constantly evolving due to advancement in technologies.



Building Efficiency: The Segment to Watch

More to the point, all this happened even as Building Efficiency remained the bread and butter segment for Johnson Controls for a very long time.



In 2006, the Building Efficiency segment accounted for 32% of net sales, which improved to 35% in fiscal 2016. As of the quarter ended June 30, 2017, segment net sales were reported at $1,128 million compared to $1,113 million during the prior period, representing a growth rate of 1.3%.

Johnson Controls remains a global leader in providing integrated control systems, with operations across 53 countries. The company does have powerful competitors like Honeywell International (HON) and Siemens Building Technologies (OTCPK:SIEGY) in the HVAC equipment market, but this segment being completely under the control of large vendors, the odds of new entrants coming into the market and succeeding are extremely slim.



The demand for installation of HVAC, security products and fire detection and suppression solutions is driven by commercial and residential constructions, and industrial facility expansion and maintenance projects. These projects will always be happening around the world. Though recessions would slow things down, construction and maintenance projects will start up again once economic recovery starts.



How Global Trends will Benefit Johnson Controls



According to Johnson Controls VP and GM, Middle East and Africa, Ashraf Abdalla,



Our products and solutions increase efficiency and productivity, helping our customers achieve their financial and sustainability goals and our growth strategies are shaped by global trends. Young, growing populations, rising urbanization, growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability, coupled with increasing digitalization in buildings, positions Johnson Controls to add unique value for customers through its total building solutions offering.”



A new surge in urbanization is already underway in most parts of the world, especially in emerging economies like India, China and parts of Africa. According to data from UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, in 2014, nearly 54% of the global population lived in urban areas, and that figure is expected to hit 60% by 2050. In comparison, only 30% of the population lived in urban areas in 1950. Nearly 2.5 billion people are expected to move into urban locations by 2050, and the trend seems irreversible.



The global market for smart building is expected to reach about 139,671 Million USD by 2022 from 57,650 Million USD in 2017, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate of 19.36% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.“



Though the forecast numbers vary depending on the market research firm’s report you are reading (Zion, Markets and Markets, Research and Markets), most forecasts expect strong double-digit growth for the smart building market over the next five years.



Johnson Controls says that this massive urbanization will lead to $90 trillion worth of investments in urban infrastructure. Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) and Siemens are clearly going to play a major role in this infrastructure development, and walk away with most of that growth surge over the next ten years.

Business Insider expects the industrial automation market to grow at a fast clip as well, nearly doubling its size over the next five years. The global industrial automation services market was $35.22 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach $ 64.46 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% for the forecast period.



The report cites the “Need for operational efficiency, Rapidly growing SMEs, growing inclination towards Internet of Things(IoT) and cloud-based automation, growing demand for smart factories, mass customization, supply chain synchronization, integration of systems, increasing R&D and innovation in Artificial intelligence and advancement in the M2M communication technology are some of the key growth factors of this industry.”



The combination of these forecasts represents a very strong upside for Johnson Controls’ Building Efficiency segment, which looks set for a period of sustained growth.



Though there is a lot of noise and confusion around the massive changes that Johnson Controls is going through, for which the company has no one else but itself to blame, the Building Efficiency segment, which now represents more than a third of total revenue, is only going to keep increasing its contribution to overall revenues over the next several years as these trends and predictions play out.



Excluding Tyco's revenues, overall revenues for JCI grew by 2.8% year-over-year for the quarter ended June 30, and EBITA excluding Tyco grew 11.1% for the quarter. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was 59 cents, compared to 53 cents for the prior period.

There's a certain amount of risk associated with future growth in the Building Efficiency segment, but even excluding potential revenues from the trends I've outlined above, the company is once again tracking growth.

JCI data by YCharts

From a valuation perspective, Johnson Controls is trading at a forward P/E of 12.2, which is much lower than the 18.5 times its chief competitor Honeywell International is trading at.



The company has guided for 2017 adjusted EPS from continuing operations in the $2.60 to $2.62 range.

If we use Ben Graham’s Intrinsic Value calculation, using the trailing twelve months EPS of $2.60, Corporate AAA bond yield of 3.63% and a projected growth rate of 3%, which I think is a reasonable assumption for Johnson Controls, it derives an intrinsic value of $45.70, slightly above the current trading price.



The stock has barely moved year-to-date, but considering the upside from global urbanization and technology trends, as well as the dividend yield of 2.3%, Johnson Controls looks like an attractive bet.

