Black Box's (BBOX) CEO E.C. Sykes on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 31, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Ron Basso - EVP and General Counsel

E.C. Sykes - President and CEO

Dave Russo - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Ron Basso

Thank you very much. Good evening and welcome to Black Box Corporation's second quarter of fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are E.C. Sykes, our President and CEO; and Dave Russo, our Senior Vice President and CFO.

Earlier today, we announced our second quarter fiscal 2018 results by issuing a press release and furnishing it to the SEC on Form 8-K. We posted this press release in the Investor Relations section of our website at blackbox.com.

In addition to commentary from E.C. and Dave, we have a brief slide presentation supplementing the call. Those slides are also available in the Investor Relations section of our website. For those of you who are accessing the webcast, the slides will present on your screen.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to E.C.

E.C. Sykes

Thanks, Ron. Good evening and thank you for joining us. Since our last call we launched the next phase of our transformation journey, our strategy for growth and Intelligent Digital Edge echo system. We're positioning the company to take advantage of this market shift and the transformation we begun six quarters ago is enabling this move we're very excited about the strategy for many reasons. Including that our existing market position and skill sets align very well with this emerging growing market.

We have begun to discuss the support of development with some of our contingencies and has been received well. I believe this is due to the fact that the clients see the connection between our legacy capabilities and our ability to assist in their digital strategy. I will share more on our Digital Edge story following Dave’s review of our results.

Before I turn the call over to Dave, I’d like to make a few remarks regarding our second quarter results. You might recall that on our last earnings call I noted that our first quarter results were impacted by three separate events. First our European products group had order management and fulfillment challenges resulting from the cost reduction actions to centralize the European supply chain and back office.

Second, we recognize additional OpEx on our ERP consolidation project that was planned to be deferred. This was another cost overrun it was recognizing cost in the current period rather than future periods.

The third event and while the timing of bookings and resulting revenue in our commercial services business, we are starting to see very early signs of progress of shifting orders to longer duration agreements, which is consistent with our strategy. By the shift impacts near-term revenues, longer duration agreements provide better revenue predictability. We're very pleased to see these early signs even with the short-term impacts.

Consistent with this our equipment shipments and shorter term project revenue for the first quarter were below expectations. I noted on that call that the first two events were not systemic and therefore would not be a permanent downward trend. With that knowledge I was comfortable stating that we expected revenue in the second quarter to be flat to slightly up sequentially.

We also stated that we expected EBITDA to improve sequentially and when excluding our ERP implementation expenses that EBITDA was expected to be positive.

I'm pleased to report that Q2 results met and exceeded those expectations. Contributions from all of our business units were key to these results. As expected we resolved the order management and fulfillment issues in our European products group. We’re on track to realize some of the benefits that European consolidation activity in Q3 with full impact expected to flow through in Q4.

We also experienced margin improvements in certain areas, particularly commercial services. That along with our continued focus on our SG&A efficiency and cost control initiatives increased our EBITDA performance. While we have made progress on our efficiency initiatives, we have room for further improvement, which would be enabled by our standard processes and technology tools.

Our ERP project from a cost standpoint remains on track and we’re looking forward to those efficiencies starting in calendar 2018. As when measure progress, we were able to pay down $20 million of debt since the new bank covenant was put in place and we continued our investments in our ERP project and other transformational initiatives.

Looking out to Q3, I expect revenues to be flat to slightly up, this makes the third consecutive quarter in that direction, working the downward trajectory of our revenues over the past few years. EBITDA is again expected to be positive excluding ERP related expenses that are excluded from our bank covenant, although our margins may not match the over achievement we experience this quarter.

Cash flow from operations should improve over Q2 and a working capital response is anticipated, we should be able to maintain current levels of net debt. Overall I am pleased with what -- that we are expected to hold the gains that we have recently made. Dave will now discuss our financial results in more detail, after which I will discuss why I am excited about our future, led by Digital Edge strategy.

Dave Russo

Thank you, E.C. good afternoon. Our revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was $194.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 1.3% from the prior quarter, due to an increase in product revenues, partially offset by a decline in service revenues. The year-over-year revenue decline was $24.6 million or 11.2%.

Products revenue was $37.2 million an increase of $4.4 million or 13.3% compared to the prior quarter. This increase was due to higher demand in the North American products legacy run rate business and also due to an improvement in the international products business, as the prior quarter international products revenue was disrupted by the centralization of supply chain and back office operations.

Services revenue was $156.9 million, down $1.8 million or 1.2% from $158.8 million last quarter, principally due to a decline in commercial service revenues that was driven by lower project activity or unified communications. Maintenance revenue, which is derived primarily from long-term unified communication customer service agreement was flat at $38.2 million or 19.6% of revenue.

Six months order backlog, which consist of confirmed orders that we expect to convert to revenue in the next 180 days increased by $18.8 million to $170.4 million from last quarter that declined by $13.2 million from the same period last year. The sequential improvement in backlog was due to increases in both our federal and North American commercial services businesses.

The year-over-year decline was attributable to a reduction in North American commercial services backlog, as a result of timing for new contract awards declining UCC maintenance contract backlog, as well as certain amount of new customer agreements that are not adequately definitive to be counted as backlog.

Total backlog increased by $69.7 million or 24.6% to $353.1 million compared to the prior quarter. And it also increased by $10.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. Both increases were largely due to our North American commercial services business.

Gross margin increased to 29.1% from 27.4% last quarter, due to increases in both products and services gross margin. Products gross margin was 43.2%, up from 42.1% last quarter primarily due to an increase in higher margin run rate sales in Europe that were negatively impacted in the prior quarter by the European consolidation project discussed earlier.

Services gross margin was 25.8%, up from 24.4% last quarter, primarily due to favorable cost adjustments on a number of projects as well as more efficient project management overall. Most of these favorable cost adjustments were contained in the second quarter and are not expected to continue into future periods.

SG&A for the quarter was $60.3 million a decline of $2.9 million or 4.6% from $63.3 million last quarter due to the following items illustrated on the waterfall chart. Restructuring expense decreased by $4.2 million, compensation and benefits decreased by $1 million and insurance cost increased by $1.5 million and there were also other miscellaneous costs increases of approximately $0.8 million.

One other cost item that I'd like to cover is the impairment charge that was taken in the second quarter. We did record a $1.4 million impairment charge related to our trade name, which is our only and definite live intangible asset. This non-cash charge was the result of an interim assessment performed due to reductions we made in our internal forecast during the second quarter, as well as the reduction in our stock price in the second quarter, which drove a higher weighted average cost of capital. Once again that it should be noted and stressed that this was a non-cash charge, which now is behind us.

Moving along, operating loss for the quarter was $7.4 million or 3.8% of revenues compared to an operating loss of $12.9 million or 6.7% of revenues in the prior quarter. Adjusted operating loss for the quarter was $3.7 million or 1.9% of revenues as compared to the adjusted operating loss of $6.3 million, 3.3% of revenues last quarter.

The effective income tax rate was a negative 27.1% compared to 20% for the second quarter of the prior year. The current year provision includes valuation allowance of $5.2 million against foreign tax credits and state operating losses. In the valuation allowances the current quarter effective tax rate would have been 30.8%. The operational income tax rate was 35% consistent with the prior year.

The diluted loss per share was $0.75 per share compared to a $0.65 loss in the prior quarter. And the operating loss per share was $0.23 million compared to an operating loss of $0.33 in the last quarter. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $0.6 million compared to cash used by operating activities of $16.3 million in the prior quarter. The improvement in operating cash flow as compared to the prior quarter was largely due to improved working capital management as well as the timing of salary and benefit payments and pension and incentive payments.

Capital expenditures were $1.6 million in the current quarter compared to $1.1 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the second quarter of last year. The majority of this quarter's spend was for service vehicles, computer hardware and tools and equipment.

As mentioned in our earnings release, our first earnings report following the amendment to the credit agreement includes results that are comfortably above our minimum EBITDA as defined in that amendment. The minimum adjusted trailing 12 month EBITDA was $17 million and we reported adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million, which was more than 40% over the minimum. This was likely the easiest hurdle to achieve compared to the next several quarters, but we have improvement initiatives lined up to tackle and strategies to implement and it was a good first step.

Turning to the balance sheet, working capital net of cash increased by $2.8 million for the quarter, accounts receivable increased by $11 million, DSO was 51 days up from 48 days in the prior quarter and down from 56 days in the prior year second quarter, inventory increased by $1.6 million and accounts payable increased by $9.6 million. Cost in excess of billing, net of billings in excess of costs declined by $3.7 million. Net debt was $98.7 million, up $5.5 million from the prior quarter and up $23.2 million from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

In closing, we are focused on profit and EBITDA maximization, as well as working capital management improvement as we navigate through our continued transformation process including our Intelligent Edge solution growth strategies.

I will now turn the call back to E.C.

E.C. Sykes

Thanks, Dave. As you may know we've a lot of trading volume in our stock recently and expect we have a number of investors who are new to Black Box and are very interested in transformation that we're undergoing. I want to bring our new friends at the speed and actually indulgence of our long-term investors who may know some of the history.

On the screen, you'll see a transformation roadmap to enable our growth strategy that we introduced in May 2017. Our progression over the past 18 months has been closely aligned to this path. During FY17 we made significant progress in the stabilized and optimized phases with the focus on creating cash to allow investments into our growth. That progress included a 22% debt reduction, an improvement in working capital efficiency, a 28% increase in free cash flow and a 41% reduction in net inventory. This set the stage to allow us to continue our transformation path.

The digital strategy we just launched, what we called Intelligent Digital Edge is entirely consistent with the next phase of our roadmap what we call expand. Since this is an adjacent market for us. I’d like to discuss the development, which is key ingredient to our future growth in some detail.

Digital transformation is underway in companies of every size and across every industry. Whether retail or finance, small or enterprise companies are coping with an explosion in connection in devices, fueled by mobility and Internet of Things 20 billion devices will be added over the next five years, that's nearly 500,000 devices per hour. IoT offer significant opportunities to improve products, change workflow and create new markets. It’s from these connections that enormous business benefits can be found, but only if companies can figure out how to lead in a constantly changing digital world.

In fact, 6 out of 10 executives believe that failure to adapt their hyper connectivity is our company's biggest risk. Technology adoption and business innovation is also moving at lightning speed forcing companies to proactively evolve before their competitors do. Progressive companies are disrupting entire industries with digital strategies and many established brands are upping their digital gain.

Not surprisingly, executives see digital offering from well-known brands as their biggest source of competitive pressure. So where do we fit in? We began more than 40 years ago as a catalog company offering critical IT components. We specialized in components that connected desperate devices so that these devices and machines could talk to each other. Today, we're a $800 million global IT products and service company.

We design, deploy and manage award winning, intelligent digital edge project and services so businesses can mobilize more people and devices, leverage IoT and other digital technologies to expand and defend the information flowing in and out of their enterprise. We have 3,500 employees across the globe in 26 countries with staging points in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia. The majority of our revenue comes from the designing, deploying and managing technology. We are not a hardware value added reseller, we’re an intelligent digital edge product and services company.

So 20 years ago we decided to expand into IT services. We acquired more than 100 technology businesses that now serve over 20,000 customers worldwide. Those acquisitions cost more than $700 million and is one of our defendable value propositions.

The services business is about 80% of our total revenue. Unlike our competitors a majority of our revenue in this business unit comes from actual services, rather than hardware or being value added reseller. Our services revenue comes from our ability to design, deploy and manage IT solutions for multiple industries and sizes.

We design communication, network infrastructure, wireless, cellular and physical security environments. We deploy, manage and monitor millions of devices for our clients every day leveraging our technician and network operating centers. We implemented over 12,000 projects last fiscal year in North America alone.

I talked about our national tech team and our service business as a differentiator that was created by the 100 plus acquisitions. And U.S. alone we have over 1,100 technicians positioned near our clients, we are unique in our ability to deliver client outcomes quicker, more efficiently and more consistently than our competitors.

Our organic resources allow us to better manage the client experience. Now in contrast, many of our competitors exclusively use third parties. This distinction has earned us the trust of our customers and a net promoter score that is considerably higher than the industry average.

We never forget that is about the client’s experience that is foremost in our thinking, speaking and actions. As a result of our current record performance we are our client’s trusted digital partner, we enable digital transformation for many of our biggest names in the industry across the globe. No one else in the U.S. can offer similar solutions and we offer it globally with a consistently higher quality.

We're trusted by leading companies in nine markets to deliver reliable service, award winning products and consistent delivery whether servicing one location or hundreds. We service 6 of the 10 largest banks. We service four of the six largest hospitals. We serve three of the six largest retailers. We serve all the agencies of the Department of Defense and Black Box supports more than 1 million of the 5 million government employees worldwide.

The products business is about 20% of our total revenue and has award winning products build specifically for command and control centers. In North America we're tracking our products business through our channel partners, which will support increased customer access to our product portfolio and remove any channel conflict.

As noted earlier, we have transformed our European product operations, reducing complexity and cost. We consolidated 13 entities and ERPs to one and centralized our supply chain and support organization.

In addition to our foundational work we've been investing in two areas for growth. First is how we do business? Black Box is improving the way we do business by transforming internally. We're putting into place systems that reduce complexity and cost, while also providing better visibility for management.

To simplify our processes, right size our footprint and reduced redundancy, we integrated the U.S. sales and operations in our commercial services business and through our cohesive national platform. After operating a geo branch model for nearly 20 years you can imagine amount of time required to do it right, while maintaining a high level of service.

Our second investment is in our growth strategy. We are reducing our investment in the declining UCC premise market and are rapidly moving to growing the Intelligent Digital Edge market. The Digital Edge is driven by mobility and IoT is where people and devices meet, where users are located, where data is created and consumed and where applications are shared.

This is where Black Box has significant opportunity, offerings are unique and difficult to match, acquisitions built a strong technical team that has well positioned your clients in growing markets.

The bench strength coupled with our global footprint gives us unparalleled ability to build easily scale and solutions for hundreds of locations at a time or provide dependable high availability service.

Transitioning from a project based company to an Intelligent Digital Edge solutions company capitalizes on our unique capabilities and it takes advantages of our market trends in IoT, digital transformation and mobility for growth.

These opportunities leverage our ability to design, deploy and manage future ready technology that enables our clients to digitally transform. We engineer intelligent edge solutions so customers can mobilize more people and devices, leverage more data and defend the information flowing in and out of their enterprise. Our goal is to be the single trusted partner to our customers.

Now, I would like to share with you where we are in the transformation, just look at three business units’ products, federal services and commercial services. As noted, our traditional products business is 20% of total revenue and this is now stable and expected to grow in the low single-digits.

After three years of decline in revenue we reposition our federal business in FY2017 we grew nearly 10% and is poised to continue that growth trend. For FY18 is expected to grow in double-digits and that grow is sustainable.

Our commercial service business is made out of five major revenue streams. As a result of our efforts, four of those revenue streams are now predictable. I’d like to share some insights in those revenue streams including how the fifth stream is being addressed.

One revenue stream is for our largest commercial service client, a Global Fortunate 50 financial company. We recently signed a new three year agreement in addition to the stability this agreement brings we also expect revenue from the stream to increase.

The maintenance space for our unified communication business has been on the 20% decline for multiple years. Our new retention strategy is working and is significantly reducing that rate of decline. Our resale business is steady and stable. Our on demand client services and support business has strengthened with new tools and leadership. The business has stabilized and is starting to grow in large part because of the strong customer satisfaction we have built with our customers.

Now the fifth stream is our project based business it has been less predictable than our other revenue streams. This business is going through a migration from a single project for a single location to a multiyear agreement for hundreds of locations. We are already seeing the first evidence of success with this initiative as measured by our increased pipeline.

The second phase of our work in this revenue stream will increase our reoccurring revenue contracts. I shared with you the status of the three business units. Two business units are stable and growing, in the third four of our five revenue streams are performing well, we’re down to one revenue stream that’s not performing acceptably and we are confident we have the actions in place to improve its results.

The transformation is hard and we are pleased with the progress we have made to-date, in our transformation we come through the toughest part and are pleased with what the team has accomplished. We developed a strategy that positions us in front of a new, large and quickly growing technology market. That strategy leverages our unique capabilities, including our footprint and technology talent and our history of connecting devices to the network in a way that is hard to replicate.

We have created a market focused sales organization structure that aligns well with strategy. Our leadership team is in place and we have just completed a conference with our leadership teams to empower our Intelligent Digital Edge initiatives. We have the strategy, capability, structure and team in place to help our clients realize their digital strategies. And I want to thank you for allowing me to share a part of our story.

And before I open up our line for your questions, you may have seen in our filing that Bill Hernandez one of our Directors announces retirement from our Board. Bill has been with us since 2009 and is a true professional in every sense of the word. His talents and experience will be missed. On a personal note, I’d like to thank Bill for always making himself available to me and for his sound guidance and perspective, we wish Bill the very best.

And with that, we will now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Greg Burns with Sidoti and Company. Your line is now open.

Greg Burns

Good afternoon. I missed some of the prepared remarks, so forgive me if this is rehash, but seems like the products business rebounded a little bit this quarter, I know you had some issues last quarter with some integration work you were doing. Is that -- have you passed those issues and you feel comfortable with the trajectory of that business for the balance of the year?

E.C. Sykes

Thanks, Greg. Yes we have I think as we mentioned in our last earnings call, we thought that was an initiative we could resolve in our Q2 period that issue has been resolved, it over performed a little bit for us there in Q2 and we think is a stable ongoing operation for us.

Greg Burns

Okay. The fed I guess continues to be a bright spot I heard you mention the positive outlook for growth there. How big is the federal business maybe on like an annualized basis now?

E.C. Sykes

So, probably around annualized $125 million Greg.

Greg Burns

Okay. Growing double-digits?

E.C. Sykes

It has been, yes, last two years.

Greg Burns

Okay. When we look at -- when we think about some of the intelligent edge kind of solutions, the smart office the retail IoT that you’re going to be targeting in fiscal year ‘18, how are you aligning the business to go after those opportunities, have you put in like a dedicated sales and management teams to kind of spearhead those initiatives or are they just part and parcel of kind of your broader business?

E.C. Sykes

Yes, Greg as we announced I think about this time last year, we organize our sales team by markets. And so we have got particular verticals financial is one of those, medical is another one of those and we have mentioned others in the past. We also have practices and in those particular practices like security or infrastructure or wireless and IoT is a piece of that those cut across all those verticals and so that we can enable each one of those verticals markets to have the expertise of the entire organization.

Greg Burns

Okay. So each like the smart office and retail IoT has its own kind of solutions practice that the broader sales team can leverage to sell those solutions?

E.C. Sykes

That's correct.

Greg Burns

Okay. And then the backlog was down year-over-year, but was up nicely sequentially was there any particular driver to that?

E.C. Sykes

I think we're seeing nice adoption from our client base for our Digital Edge strategy. And we've been having conversations with them now for a couple of quarters giving a nice reception for them not only verbally, but now we're seeing it in orders. And so we think that should continue as we get traction in that marketplace.

Greg Burns

Was there any area like wireless or security anything, or is it just kind of broad based?

E.C. Sykes

From the actual backlog activities, it's a broad based activity. Our pipeline does have certain areas of particular highlights. But I think that what we'll do is discuss this more in the future as we see some traction from the orders.

But we did mention that our projects are moving towards a longer duration type project and that's specifically because our managed services business is getting additional traction. That managed services business is also a type of reoccurring revenue stream. That is part of the challenge that we've have had with the short-term dip we've had in the revenue for the services business. And as we come through that, we think we will have more predictable view going forward.

Greg Burns

Okay. And in terms of the ERP expenses, when do those peak and when do those begin to tail off?

E.C. Sykes

We expect the implementation cost to peak in Q3 Greg. And then they'll start to decline in Q4.

Greg Burns

Okay. So should we expect to see kind of margins from Q3 on higher trajectory from margins going into next year?

Dave Russo

Operating margins you meant?

Greg Burns

Yeah, operating margins.

Dave Russo

Yes.

Greg Burns

Okay, thank you.

E.C. Sykes

Sure.

Operator

Ron Basso

Great, thank you very much. We thank you all for your time today. As a reminder our press release has been filed on Form 8-K it is available on blackbox.com as well as this webcast. We thank you again and this concludes today's conference call.

