Boeing Continues To Amaze

Image credit

Boeing (BA) is a stock that I’ve found attractive for a long time. The company’s capital returns initially drew me, in but in the interim, it has turned into a rocket ship that seems to have no upper bound in terms of price. The company’s constant improvement in margins and a steady buyback have allowed shares to more than double from last fall’s levels, and given how the 3rd quarter went down, it looks like there is more upside ahead.

The chart is pretty simple; Boeing continues to fly higher. The stock has barely taken a breather this year and is up by roughly two-thirds in 2017 alone. Given the size and scale of this stock, that’s an astonishing accomplishment, but at the same time, Boeing has earned it. The stock is consolidating here, which I think is a good thing after such an enormous run, and it should be supported by the rising 50DMA, which is currently a few dollars below the stock. The 200DMA hasn’t been a factor for about a year given the steep slope of the rally but it is rising rapidly and should provide support if needed in 2018. In other words, the chart is tremendously bullish, and I really don’t have anything the least bit cautious to say.

So why are investors so bullish? Boeing produced more of the same in Q3 as it delivered a record 202 commercial aircraft during the quarter on its way to a 2% revenue gain overall. Boeing’s story hasn’t necessarily been about torrid revenue growth in the past couple of years, and current estimates for this year have it producing a 2% to 3% drop in the top line. The backlog also remains huge and contains a few years’ worth of revenue as Boeing continues to generate orders for the long term. To be honest, +2% is good enough for Boeing because the real story is margins and FCF, which we shall look at now.

The largest segment – commercial airplanes – posted margin gains of 140bps on a base of 8.5% from last year’s Q3. Gains were due to higher 787 margins as well as productivity gains, offset partially by the KC-46 program, and given that this is Boeing’s largest segment by far, margins are critical; Boeing came through in a big way. Defense, Space and Security also posted a margin gain of 40bps on a base of 9.8% in Q3 due to mix and also partially offset by the KC-46 program. Global Services was the lone weak spot with respect to margins as its rate fell 70bps to 14.2% in Q3 due to mix. To be honest, GS is small enough that its performance isn’t all that important and it certainly wasn’t enough to derail the margin growth party for the consolidated company. I really couldn’t be happier with the progress Boeing continues to make with its product mix and productivity gains, and as it continues to ramp deliveries, we should see more of its costs leveraged down, as we did in Q3. To make a long story short, it looks like the margin growth story still has some legs.

FCF is a critical component of the Boeing bull case, and it always has been given that it pays a nice dividend and buys back a ton of stock. FCF was $3B in Q3 against $2.6B in last year’s Q3 and has risen to $9.1B in the first three quarters of this year against $5.7B in last year’s first three quarters. Margins are a big piece of the FCF puzzle and it allows Boeing to buy back stock and reduce the float, boosting EPS growth, while maintaining and growing its dividend. As I mentioned earlier, capital returns are what initially drew me to Boeing and they’re still attractive; they should only continue to get better as FCF improves down the road as well.

Boeing is still only going for 23 times next year’s earnings, and given the momentum it has going into next year, it would seem that analysts probably aren’t done raising their estimates. Even if estimates don’t budge, Boeing is still pretty cheap given that its longer term EPS growth rate is in the mid-teens, the product of higher margins and the buyback providing a tailwind for EPS as well. The outlook for Boeing’s margins and thus its FCF is still very positive, and as 787 margins continue to improve, we should see more of that. Hopefully the KC-46 program stops being a drag to the extent that it is right now and that will help too, but it isn’t derailing Boeing’s efforts now anyway. In other words, I continue to see a lot of potential in this stock despite its meteoric rise over the past year or so and it is very cheap once you consider it has doubled in the past 13 months or so. But the party isn’t over yet and I still think Boeing is going higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.