Suncor Energy Really Is Firing On All Cylinders

The improvement in oil prices and increase in production from an oil sands and an E&P project to around 800,000 barrels per day will drive earnings and cash flow growth.

The dividends appear secure since they are well covered by free cash flows and backed by an under-levered balance sheet.

The good times will likely continue for Suncor Energy (SU). The Calgary, Alberta-based company has improved virtually all key financial metrics this year. The company is now funding investments as well as dividends from operating cash flows. This, coupled with its strong balance sheet, makes Suncor Energy a great dividend stock. The stock currently yields 3%, higher than the peer average of 1.6%, and it is well-positioned to grow its earnings, cash flows and dividends in the future. I believe this oil sands producer can be a promising pick for investors.

Image: Suncor Energy Investor Presentation, October 2017.

Growing earnings and free cash flows

In its latest quarterly results, Suncor Energy has posted a net profit of C$3.08 billion for the first nine months of this year as opposed to a net loss of C$86 million posted a year earlier. In adjusted terms, Suncor Energy reported an operating profit of C$1.88 billion in the first three quarters of 2017 as opposed to the year-ago loss of C$719 million. The turnaround was driven by a strong performance of the company’s core oil sands and exploration and production (E&P) businesses, which swung to a profit of C$854 million from a loss of C$1.47 billion a year earlier. The funds from operations, or adjusted cash flows, also surged 69% from C$3.62 billion last year to C$6.12 billion in 9M-2017.

Suncor Energy also generated C$6.21 billion in operating cash flows which easily covered CapEx of C$4.93 billion and lead to free cash flows of C$1.28 billion. That’s in stark contrast to last year when the company faced a cash flow deficit of C$2.12 billion and had to rely on asset sales and additional borrowings to bridge the funding gap.

But remember, Suncor Energy witnessed significant operational issues in the first half of the year, particularly at the end of the first quarter when a fire tore through the company's 350,000 barrels per day Syncrude project. That had a negative impact on the company’s first and second quarter results. The third quarter, however, went relatively smoothly, and that’s when Suncor Energy showed its cash flow power.

During the three months ended September, Suncor Energy generated C$2.91 billion of cash flow from operations which not only funded CapEx of C$1.70 billion but also dividends of C$531 million. Consequently, the company ended the quarter with excess cash of C$686 million. This performance should please dividend investors in particular since now, the company has shown that the payouts are backed by strong levels of cash flows.

Fortress balance sheet

In addition to this, Suncor Energy also has a rock solid balance sheet. The company carries an investment grade credit rating from Standard and Poor’s (A-) and Moody’s (Baa1), which is a testament to its great financial health. Suncor Energy benefits from having low levels of debt.

Suncor Energy has done a decent job of reducing its debt load from C$17.43 billion at the end of last year to C$15.85 billion at the end of the last quarter. This translated into a net debt of C$13.09 billion, after accounting for C$2.76 billion of cash reserves, and a net debt ratio of just 22.39%. That’s low in an industry where most of the independent oil and gas producers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and EOG Resources (EOG), have a net debt ratio of more than 30%.

Moreover, a closer look at Suncor Energy’s debt profile reveals that, in addition to having an under-levered balance sheet, Suncor Energy also benefits from having no significant near-term maturities. The company has just C$1.7 billion of debt approaching maturity in the current decade.

More growth ahead

Suncor Energy’s future is looking bright. The company is well-positioned to continue growing its earnings and cash flows. Remember, the above-mentioned growth was driven in large part by two factors – an increase in production and improvement in commodity prices. In the third quarter of this year, for instance, Suncor Energy’s total production climbed to a quarterly record of 739,900 boe per day from 728,100 boe per day in the same period last year as oil sands production (ex. Syncrude JV) rose from 433,700 boe per day to 469,300 boe per day. Also, the prices of the international benchmark Brent and the Canadian benchmark for heavy oil WCS crude averaged $52.05 and $38.25 a barrel in Q3-2017, depicting gains of 13.5% and 21.6% respectively from a year earlier. This fueled the turnaround of the company’s oil sands and E&P business. Since then, the price of Brent and WCS crude oils have strengthened further to $60.56 and $41.05 a barrel respectively.

The global oil market is slowly moving into balance. The inventory overhang is beginning to ebb. The crude oil stocks in the OECD nations have fallen by 178 million barrels this year and are moving closer to the five-year average. Meanwhile, the oil demand is coming in stronger than expected. The OPEC and its nine allies that promised to cut supplies by 1.8 million barrels per day through March 2018 will likely extend the production freeze agreement by nine months, particularly since Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of OPEC’s kingpin Saudi Arabia, has recently voiced his support. In this backdrop, the oil prices could remain strong.

Meanwhile, Suncor Energy is also eyeing strong growth in production in the coming years. The company has nearly completed work on two major growth projects – Fort Hills and Hebron. The company has said that it could report first oil from the 190,000 barrels per day Fort Hills facility, which is 50.8% owned by Suncor Energy, by the end of this year. And by this time next year, the oil sands project will be running at roughly 90% of its nameplate capacity. Similarly, Hebron, which is an Exxon Mobil (XOM)-operated offshore project and is 21% owned by Suncor, could report first oil by the end of 2017. Fort Hills and Hebron will allow Suncor Energy to grow its oil sands and E&P volumes in the next two years. I believe they may push the company’s total production to 800,000 boe per day, or higher, by 2019. Subsequently, the company will then start working on a number of small projects that can push its production levels to a million barrels per day in the long term.

The improvement in oil prices, coupled with production growth, will allow Suncor Energy to further grow earnings and operating cash flows in the coming years. This should push Suncor Energy stock higher.

For dividend investors, however, what’s really exciting is that as the major projects come online, Suncor Energy’s capital expenditure requirement will drop significantly. Currently, Suncor Energy expects to spend around C$5.5 billion as capital expenditure in 2017, and the management has hinted that this could drop to the C$4.5 billion to C$5 billion range next year (the company will likely make a formal announcement in November). The increase in operating cash flows and a decrease in cash outflows as CapEx will likely result in even stronger levels of free cash flows. The company could generate cash well in excess of CapEx and dividends in 2018, some of which it will likely return to shareholders by increasing dividends.

Suncor Energy, therefore, looks well-positioned to reward investors in the near future.

