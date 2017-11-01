XPO Logistics: Firing On All Cylinders

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) is the fastest-growing transportation and logistics company in the Fortune 500. An outstanding management team led by Bradley Jacobs has delivered impressive results through an aggressive acquisition and investment strategy. Now XPO stands in position as the leading logistics company in North America and Europe, ready to serve the growing demand from eCommerce retailers looking for a global partner to deliver their products.

The company is in a position to increase market share in a $1 trillion addressable market with plenty of room to run. A conservative revenue model and DCF analysis indicate that its shares are trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value. As management looks to further its acquisition strategy, XPO will benefit from economies of scale, added value to customers, and demand for eCommerce sales propelled by a growing global middle class.

Few Highlights

5+ years of over 50% YOY revenue growth

5-year revenue CAGR 133.19%

$1 trillion addressable market with only 1.5% of market share currently addressed

#1 manager of expedited shipments in North America

Fortune 500’s fastest-growing transportation company

Industry Analysis

XPO Logistics’ business operations span two closely related industries, Transportation and Logistics. These are mature industries that are cyclical, seasonal, and have a significant share of GDP (8% of US GDP). They provide considerable value to society and are critical components of a well-functioning economy. Both Transportation and Logistics are becoming increasingly important as a growing global middle class (see figure 2 below) looks for on-demand delivery service. These industries are also on the verge of major efficiency improvements that will add value to the current service, strengthen margins, improve quality, and provide opportunities for further value-added services.

IoT, automation of equipment, and self-driving trucks are projected to deliver significant cost-cutting opportunities for the industry. McKinsey notes that driverless trucks can reduce transportation costs by 25-40% and delivery time by 30%. PWC notes that IoT will provide improved supply chain transparency, safety, and efficiency within the next 5 years. Two charts from PWC below note expectations of customers, the changes in technology and collaboration, and new entrant value in the space (see figure 3 below).

Competition within the space will increase with the consolidation of incumbents. There is an incentive for companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to utilize their robust internal logistics systems and provide third-party offerings, which will further increase competition. Overall, the industry is experiencing complex changes amidst growing demand. This provides an opportunity for strategic management teams to deliver results to shareholders. The transportation and logistics industry provides a backdrop for a strong company to expand revenue and achieve substantial growth.

Figure 1. Important changes in the Transportation and Logistics industry (This image represents information from various sources, including PwC, KPMG, and McKinsey)

(Source: The future of the logistics industry, PwC)

Figure 2. Global middle class growth

(Source: The unprecedented expansion of the global middle class, Brookings)

Figure 3. PWC - Transportation & Logistics industry analysis

(Source: The future of the logistics industry, PwC)

XPO's Business Segments

The company’s operations span six industry sub-sectors with opportunities for growth. Contract Logistics, Less-than-Truckload transportation (LTL), and European Transport make up 78% of the revenue (see figure below). Due to the cyclical nature of this business, the growth rate is pegged to GDP growth, as noted in the figure to the right. Management is focused on driving growth in the contract logistics and transport segments focused on eCommerce delivery.

McKinsey and KPMG noted that technology improvements are the key driver for value growth within the Transportation industry serving eCommerce. As such, XPO has focused on building an integrated IT network and technology base. The company has patented technology enabling real-time delivery performance management and online order creation in the Last Mile segment, as well as a proprietary system for e-fulfillment in the Contract Logistics segment.

(Source: XPO Investor Presentation, August 2017)

Unlike many of its competitors, XPO has a diversified mix of asset-heavy (68%) and asset-light revenue streams (32%). Asset-heavy segments have more leverage, enabling excess performance for higher unit sales but more downside if unit sales drop. Conversely, asset-light segments have higher variable costs that help negate the downside risk of low sales. XPO’s customer base is highly diversified, with retail/eCommerce vertical having the most customers at 26% (see figure below).

(Source: XPO Investor Presentation, August 2017)

The company’s integrated sector platform allows customers to benefit from all-in-one solution. More than 44% of its top 100 customers utilize 5 out the 6 solutions provided by XPO. This gives the company a substantial advantage in renewing contracts. Currently, the freight and logistics contracts have a 95% renewal rate. Although the Transportation and Logistics Industry is mature, XPO is ahead of the game in implementing technological changes that will enable margin growth through cost reduction and revenue growth through a uniformed global service offering.

Performance

XPO's financial performance is impressive. The company has utilized an acquisition and organic growth model to drive extensive revenue growth (see figure below).

(Source: XPO Annual Report)

It spent over $6.5 billion in acquiring multiple American and European based Trucking and Logistics companies (see figure below). Initially, the market was wary of the capability of XPO’s management team to execute on integration, thus the stock took a plunge in mid-2015. However, the company has delivered beyond expectations in 2016 and 2017 so far, growing the revenue base of these integrated acquisitions. As noted in the figure below, the stock price reflects this impact.

The company has taken on substantial debt (up to 40% debt in the capital structure now) to acquire and expand its footprint across Europe. However, it continues to service this debt and improve margins, with management expecting to decrease the COGS margin by 200 bp in the coming years. Overall, the acquisitions have been successful in enabling XPO to add value globally and improve margins through economies of scale. Management will look to spend another $8 billion to acquire more strategic targets in Europe, Asia, and North America in the coming years. This time, I expect the Street to back management, as it has proven its ability to integrate acquisitions to unlock synergies and add value to the company's customer base.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Catalyst

The total addressable market for XPO’s services is $1 trillion. The management team expects growth in the North American and European LTL transports and contract logistics space. Currently, the company has ~$15 billion in annual revenues and serves only ~1.5% of this addressable market (see figure below) Specifically, XPO is in a place to serve the growing need for eCommerce outsourced fulfillment and transportation services. It specializes in last mile delivery for home appliance, furniture, large electronics, and larger-than-parcel goods. The company’s logistics services provide supply chain solutions, including e-fulfillment for a variety of customers. XPO is the second-largest global provider of contract logistics and has the largest e-fulfillment platform in Europe.

(Source: XPO Investor Presentation, August 2017)

E-commerce growth provides a significant tailwind. Retail eCommerce sales in North America is noted to see double-digit growth through 2020. In 2016, every online appliance sales category experienced YoY growth in both the U.S. and Europe. In Europe, parcel volume is forecasted to increase by 69% by 2021. Retailers and manufacturers are laser-focused on providing digital purchasing channels for customers, decreasing in-store retail costs, and delivering their products faster to compete with the “Amazon value.”

I believe XPO is in a position to capture incremental market share growth across the U.S and Europe through the advanced eCommerce technology solutions it boasts (20% YOY growth on Logistics till 2022, 5% in LTL and Last Mile till 2022, and then 1% for all segments till 2028). The company provides value to eCommerce customers through solutions such as Reverse Logistics, which simplifies return shipping, a critical component of eCommerce service quality.

Below is a revenue model I forecast for XPO with the Addressable Market (AM) and Total Addressable Market (TAM) noted.

Valuation

The valuation methodology used in the analysis is a Discounted Free Cash Flow model using free cash flow. The cash flows were forecasted for 10 years.

The revenue was modeled on market share growth, as noted in the above revenue model. The annual sales growth rate comes out to <13% YOY till 2022 and <1% after that. The forecasted revenue growth is significantly less than the 5-year average growth rate. I believe XPO can deliver these results through organic growth.

COGS has been modeled to decrease, as management noted in its guidance.

WACC was calculated utilizing the CAPM model for equity. Beta was un-levered, re-levered, and adjusted up by 5% to account for additional country risk.

Cost of Debt was calculated using ST and LT note rates via Bloomberg.

A constant growth and no growth model are used to determine the current value of the firm in highly conservative outcomes.

The multi-state growth model indicates an intrinsic price per share of $104.67, which is 57% higher than the current market price of $66.64. A sensitivity analysis indicates that the company's revenues are more sensitive in terms of premium versus discount to the WACC. In the near four scenarios (increase/decrease WACC and Terminal rate by 1%), the outcome still indicates an intrinsic value above the current price.

The valuation model outputs and assumptions are noted below:



Risks

Economic Downturn

Due to the cyclicality of XPO’s business, major economic downturns can significantly impact the cash flow. Having a mixed asset business (light and heavy) will help mitigate this risk.

Amazon Effect

Amazon has a massive footprint across North America and Europe, with warehouses, an advanced supply chain logistic technology architecture, and substantial assets to provide third-party logistics and transportation services. Although it is unlikely to happen soon, the company's entry into this space could significantly harm XPO’s business.

Conclusion

There are some critical questions yet to be answered about XPO's ability to grow which will help me comfortably recommend this stock as a strong buy. How accretive are the acquisitions? How much organic growth is available in each business segment? How will XPO out-compete in an economic contraction? A more thorough analysis will be required on the return of the recent acquisitions to understand how much synergies are left to attain and how effective management is at growing the customer base in the acquired geographies. Certainly, it will only get harder as the company grows to be nimble in integrating such acquisitions. In a broad overview, however, the company looks to have the "growth through bolt-on acquisitions" strategy nailed down. It continues to expand aggressively, and the organic revenue growth is picking up. It has a persistent tailwind in the eCommerce logistics demand, with an enormous market opportunity to capture.

If XPO continues to execute as it has in the past 2 years, it will certainly be on the way to delivering the growth I forecast. An economic contraction will show the true colors of the company, and until such a downturn comes around, it will be difficult to understand the real strength of the business. Will it be just another global player in a mature industry, riding the ups and downs of the business cycle, or will XPO's strategic aggressiveness allow it to load up as others struggle? I'm leaning towards the latter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XPO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a student intern at Titan Capital Managment. The material provided by Titan Capital Management (TCM) is only the opinion of the firm and firm's employees and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any course of action. The opinions included are only as of the date appearing in the material and are subject to change without notice. All investments entail risk. There is no guarantee our investment strategy or funds will produce desirable returns under any and all market conditions. TCM shall not have any liability for any damages, losses, etc. relating to this material. By accepting this material, you acknowledge and accept the foregoing.