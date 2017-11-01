SCANA: Like A Wounded Duck

For speculative investors, SCANA may offer a value play, if they are patient.

For risk-averse investors, other utilities, such as Duke Energy and NextEra Energy, are better choices.

With time, the uncertainties about the company’s future continue to grow rather than diminish.

Three months after SCANA (SCG) and its partner Santee Cooper announced plans to abandon construction of two Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear plants, the company's future is no clearer.

Investors, who may have hoped that the past 90 days would have brought greater clarity to their investment, are facing more uncertainties rather than fewer.

The latest is the sudden announcement of the retirement of SCANA Chairman and CEO Kevin Marsh, which came following reports that state lawmakers were calling for his resignation and/or firing as part of the negotiations between the state and the utility.

Last weekend, State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia, told The Post and Courier (Charleston, South Carolina) that he'd heard "SCANA floated the possibility of Marsh's ouster as part of those negotiations. SCANA declined to comment on whether it had made such an offer."

After Marsh's announcement, SCANA's share price lost another 6%, bringing its price down to around $43 a share, a level it had not seen since 2011.

SCANA 1-year stock price, as of Oct. 31, 2017. Source: finance.yahoo.com

With a stock price around $43, a current forward dividend of 5.34%, and a forward P/E below 13, is it time for investors to take a speculative position in the stock?

SCANA by the numbers

By most measurements, SCANA continues to be a growing company that continues to pay a very good dividend.

For the 12 months ending in September 2017, SCANA reported good growth in all three of its major segments, South Carolina Electric & Gas, SCANA Energy, and PSNC Energy.

In fact, its Georgia (SCANA Energy) and North Carolina (PSNC Energy) companies are growing faster than in its home territory.

Source: SCANA 3rd Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Slides

SCANA's third-quarter earnings were not surprising. According to the company's press release, earnings in the third quarter of 2017 were $34 million or earnings per share of 24 cents, compared to $189 million or earnings per share of $1.32 for the third quarter of 2016.

For the first nine months of 2017, SCANA reported earnings of $326 million or earnings per share of $2.28, compared to $471 million or earnings per share of $3.29 for the same period in 2016. These decreases are primarily attributable to an impairment loss of $210 million ($132 million, net of taxes) or earnings per share of 92 cents, associated with the abandoned new nuclear project, according to the company.

With the decline in the share price, SCANA's stock price is nearing its book value of approximately $40.85. This makes it the ultimate value play for some investors.

The unknowns

Of course, the reason the company's current stock price is falling is the uncertainty surrounding its failed nuclear plant project in Jenkinsville, South Carolina.

Uncertainty #1. The fate of the V.C. Summer nuclear project

This past week, WCBD-TV quoted South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster as stating that he would like to find a way to bring nuclear power to South Carolina.

We must have plenty of nuclear power in our state and in the country for the future. It's part of our national security, but also our prosperity. Either get the reactors, or get the power, or get their [ratepayers] money back."

At the same time, SCANA has announced that it does not wish to maintain the abandoned construction site, arguing that the site is worth more as a tax write-off.

Uncertainty #2. Will South Carolina disallow recovery of some or all of its investment in V.C. Summer?

SCANA originally believed that it would be allowed to recover its investment through charges to ratepayers, but so far, that hope remains only a hope.

This week, the South Carolina House is discussing whether to block SCANA's South Carolina Electric & Gas from charging its customers any more for the utility's failed V.C. Summer nuclear project, although speculation is that the legislature will not force the utility to repay its customers the $1.7 billion they already have been charged for the project, according to a news article in The State (Columbia, South Carolina).

Meanwhile, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released a statement after Marsh's retirement announcement, saying "While this decision indicates that SCANA is beginning to fully understand the devastating consequences of abandoning the VC Summer project, any effort to regain the public's trust starts with no longer charging ratepayers for this failed project, and refunding them the money they've already paid for it."

Some investors had hoped that the South Carolina Public Service Commission would not disallow recovery because it believes it would affect state-owned Santee Cooper as well, but as Kevin Marsh explained during the third-quarter earnings teleconference, Santee Cooper is not subject to regulation by the Public Service Commission.

The South Carolina PSC can act against SCANA without affecting Santee Cooper. South Carolina media, specifically The Post and Courier, are keeping up pressure to force the PSC to not allow SCANA to pass on its costs to ratepayers.

Uncertainty #3. Legal actions

SCANA is facing legal actions on three fronts: investor and class-action private lawsuits, as well as by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The future of any of these actions is just a guess at present.

Uncertainty #4. Could SCANA or its subsidiaries be sold?

South Carolina's governor has expressed an interest in selling off state-owned Santee Cooper, and it is possible that utilities, such as Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion Energy (D), or Southern Company (SO) might be interested in picking up both utilities.

SCANA Energy and PSNC Energy serve markets outside South Carolina. It is also possible that these two subsidiaries of SCANA could be carved off and sold to alleviate their parent's financial problems. Unfortunately, neither company is large enough to substantially impact the overall corporate parent.

At the same time, while it is possible for SCANA to find a buyer for itself, it is understood that no other utility is ready to make that commitment unless it receives assurances that the problems related to the failed nuclear project have been resolved.

Reports have hinted that some of the utilities looking at SCANA won't touch it unless South Carolina is willing to abandon its nuclear ambitions for the state, which the governor is not yet willing to concede, as the WCBD-TV story indicates.

Here is what SCANA says about its future

In its press release announcing its third-quarter earnings, the company wrote about its earnings outlook:

Due to the significance of weather to SCE&G's earnings and its unpredictability, the Company is not able to provide 2017 GAAP earnings guidance.

For 2017, the Company reaffirms its guidance for 2017 GAAP-Adjusted Weather-Normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35, with an internal target of $4.25 per share. This measure excludes the impact of abnormal weather and the impairment loss associated with the abandoned new nuclear project.

At this time, the Company is unable to provide long-term guidance due to the pending treatment of the abandoned new nuclear project. Long-term guidance will be updated, if needed, and communicated once the abandonment recovery has been addressed.

SCANA as a Wounded Duck

South Carolina is sandwiched between two larger state economies - North Carolina and Georgia - but the state is proud of its independence.

In the end, much as the state's ratepayers would like to see the investor-owned utility suffer, it is doubtful if they want it to go to an "outside" utility like Duke Energy or Southern Company.

State lawmakers have been so vocal in their demands that ratepayers receive some relief from electricity rates, that they are virtually obligated to assure that SCANA provides some relief, even if that means a lower dividend to investors; but I increasingly doubt if the state will penalize the utility to the extent that it entertains bankruptcy to escape its debts.

Pending and future lawsuits may harm its cash flow and dividend but won't drive the company into bankruptcy.

Rather, imagine a SCANA that chooses to reduce its dividend and rebuild its reputation with the state's voters and ratepayers even at the short-term expense of shareholders.

SCANA has announced that Maybank Hagood will become its new chairman. Mr. Hagood also serves as CEO of William M. Bird, a Charleston, South Carolina-based floor covering distributor.

In a 2015 article about William M. Bird, Mr. Hagood laid out the company's principles:

We care about each other

We play to win

We play by the rules

We believe respect is earned

We do what we say

I believe he will bring those principles to SCANA.

Summary

For dividend investors, SCANA is a long-term play but could become the ultimate value trap. Those who cannot afford to speculate would be better to take their losses and buy another utility such as NextEra Energy (NEE) or Duke Energy. Both are less risky ways to pursue a growing dividend yield.

For investors who can afford the speculation, SCANA does offer long-term value, but it won't be a quick win.

There may be more pain ahead, including a reduction in its dividend; but longer-term, the stock will survive because that is in the best interests of the state of South Carolina.

Resolving the company's issues will require more clarity from the South Carolina government and the Feds before the utility's future is known and confidence in its stock price can be restored.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.