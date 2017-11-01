Iconix: Time To Sell Your Crown Jewels

On Monday, Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ: ICON) announced that Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) decided not to renew the contract for Danskin Now, which means it will “unlikely” be in compliance with certain debt covenants in 2018. Based on that news, the stock sank over 62% in a single day. That is on top of the 52.5% YTD decline it has already experienced prior to Monday. The market is clearly assuming a major restructuring or bankruptcy given the pace of the sell-off, but it is wrong.

Brands, not Products

Iconix has often been compared to other retailers, but it is in fact very different. Unlike most retailers, this is a brand manager that owns and licenses its brands to trusted wholesalers and major retail chains. Iconix handles the brand advertising, while the others handle the designs and inventory - with design approval of Iconix. In exchange, the company receives a royalty and advertising fee from the retailers. Typical licensing fees have been 5-6% of sales.

As a result of not handling the design, manufacturing or inventory, Iconix maintains a high profit margin (50-55%). Importantly, the company also does not have to mark down inventories when retail partners end the relationship. Thus, Iconix will only lose the royalty revenue from Wal-Mart; it will not also have to take an impairment charge on unsold goods.

While it is losing one retailer, the structure of the brand manager allows it to be nimble and to replace retail partners rather quickly. Earlier this year, Iconix decided to switch partners for its Starter brand. In no time, the company ended its relationship with Wal-Mart and just announced the availability on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Though Iconix was required to pay a license termination fee, it did not have a warehouse full of inventory that would have made switching cost-prohibitive.

Debt Worries

The bigger cause of concern from Monday’s announcement was the implication that the company may have debt issues next year. Iconix has been addressing its large debt load through selling off brands and working on a refinancing of the 2018 maturity. To generate cash, it sold off the entertainment division (Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake) and the Sharper Image brand, with the proceeds used for paying down debt. The company has also used cash flow to buy back bonds, and finally, it arranged for a $300 million loan from Deutsche Bank to pay the remaining 2018 maturity.

Until Monday, Iconix seemed on track to accomplish its goal. Once the company seemed unlikely to meet debt covenants in 2018, its lenders cut Iconix off of the remaining balance on the new loan facility and amended its terms. The outstanding balance was reduced to $225 million, and any unused amount was structured as a delayed draw to repay the 2018 bond - as long as the company meets certain targets. Most notably, Iconix needs to raise equity, sell brands or achieve debt forgiveness in an aggregate amount of at least $100 million. Until then, it cannot touch the capital.

Selling the Crown Jewels

Based on the new debt requirements, the company is up for sale in whole or in part. While normally it would only want to eliminate non-core brands, the current situation puts all its brands on the potential chopping block. In the past year, Iconix has already dumped Sharper Image, Peanuts, and Strawberry Shortcake. Now it seems the company will need to divest other large brands so it can quickly raise $100 million. It can hit the target through a collective sale of a few brands, which would include Starter, PONY, Joe Boxer and Candie's, or it can dump the crown jewel in its portfolio, Umbro.

While Iconix does not break out individual brands performance, Starter was acquired for $60 million, PONY was acquired for nearly $40 million, and Joe Boxer was acquired for $85 million. Candie's was the original brand that formed Iconix. Even assuming the company overpaid by nearly 100%, it could sell just those names to raise cash necessary to meet the debt requirements. Realistically, however, it would not need to take such an aggressive markdown.

Ideally, Iconix makes a sale of Umbro quickly, which would eliminate any debt issues and allow it time to properly assess whether to sell the remaining company or reposition the remaining brands. Iconix acquired the brand in 2012 for $225 million and has made significant improvements since then, including adding a number of teams where it is the official supplier of professional soccer team uniform kits (jerseys, shorts and socks).

Would people be interested? Most definitely; looking at Google Trends data to get a sense of how much people search for Umbro, Iconix has stabilized and slowly improved people’s view of the brand. The question is price. The data suggests the brand is a strong today as it was when Nike (NYSE:NKE) dumped it after destroying value during its ownership. Theoretically, Iconix could possibly get the same amount it paid back in 2012. Even if the company only gets 80% of what it paid, that would still leave $180 million in cash to deal with the debt issue. If I were the company, I would make a call today to Under Armour (NYSE: UA), which has just announced the need to diversify its brands. Then, I would start to go down the list of other apparel companies.

(Source: Google Trends Data)

Valuation

After the stock's collapse, it is trading at low multiples and is very cheap. Of course, there is tremendous risk that Iconix fails to execute a full or partial sale of the company. It is highly speculative. But at less than $2 per share, I am willing to build a small position. (I actually started buying in small tranches when it broke $2.)

In a rational market, the brands are worth more than the market is implying. Before Monday, analysts were targeting $8-10 per share. While Iconix could get there, it will take a significant time after the company fixes its immediate problems.

Conclusion

Without the debt overhang, the stock is worth more than where it currently trades. Best suggestion, hold your nose and buy a small speculative position. The company has put out the For Sale sign, and it only needs to sell a few larger brands to fix its problems. The current market overreaction will subside, and the stock could return to the $4-5 range, with an announcement of brand sales - a highly likely event in the next 3 months. At the market price today, that is north of a 150% return. Of course, the position will remain volatile, so build it slowly and keep it small. It is a speculative play on likely sale/restructuring/brand liquidation after all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was not long ICON prior to the dramatic sell-off on Monday. Building a speculative position based on likelihood they will sell all or part of the company to solve debt worries.