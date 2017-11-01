GE Is Headed To The Teens And Could Stay There Awhile

Low to no growth and a challenged balance sheet mean that GE is not a dividend growth stock anymore. Stay away or replace it in your portfolio.

GE will remain range bound a very long time. Position traders can buy the bottoms and sell the tops, but you have to be good.

While the dividend is nice, is it really stable and are there safer ways to make 4% with no growth prospects?

Two Fridays ago, General Electric (GE) CEO John Flannery slashed 2017 earnings and revenue projections and didn't give much hope for a quick turn around in 2018. Investors should be wary of expecting this stock to turn around quickly. In fact, it has at least one more potential major negative hurdle to get over.

GE is on the "Very Short List" of stocks at Margin of Safety investing, but it is a special case. It is included because it is a widely held dividend paying stock that can be position traded, not because it is going to ever be a growth juggernaut again.

GE suffers from serious problems that might never be fixed. If it lowers its dividend to focus on structuring, the stock could take another major hit. However, even if it maintains its dividend, it might not be able to grow earnings again this decade. Avoid GE if you don't have it until it is firmly in the teens.

Too Big Too Succeed

A core problem for many big companies is that they simply get too big to be able to move the needle on growth. General Electric has certainly suffered from this for years.

Using Peter Lynch's favorite growth and valuation metric, price to earnings to growth ratio or PEG, it would be quite a feat for GE to return to a PEG ratio around 1, which is considered excellent. A PEG of 1 means the growth rate needs to equal the PE ratio.

Right now General Electric's PE is about 25. It's growth rate is about 6%. That's a PEG ratio a bit over 4. Not good at all.

What would it take for GE to see revenue growth of 25%? Nothing short of something monumental. Even if PE fell to 15, which it should, that is P should fall more from here, it would still take a 15% growth rate to justify GE as a growth story. GE hasn't had double-digit revenue growth since 2006 when it 10.97% at the height of the pre-Great Recession crash.

At a market cap of $174 billion, at a PE of 15, it would take year over year revenue growth of another roughly $25 billion. While GE did have a recent jump on the Baker Hughes (BHGE) transaction, there is little to suggest that GE can add that kind of revenue organically without major expenses.

The Dividend Is In Danger

David Alton Clark wrote an Editor's Pick piece very recently titled: General Electric: Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't

In it, he explores the idea that regardless of whether GE cuts the dividend, the company will have a problem. He correctly, in my opinion, states that if GE cuts its dividend that a lot of dividend investors will bail on the stock, driving it down. He also suggests that if they don't cut the dividend, they might not be able to do what it takes to grow the company. Once again, I agree with David on that.

Dividend growth, as I have suggested before, has morphed into a cult that doesn't see the "growth" part of the equation. That's too bad, because often, very often actually, companies with newer and lower dividends, but higher growth, crush the total returns of the old slow-to-no-growth companies that pay an extra percentage point or two.

On November 13th, GE will have an analyst and investor day, with many widely suggesting that will be a "reset" day for GE. After the "kitchen sink" earnings report recently, it is a very strong possibility that GE will announce the dividend cut. Said new CEO Flannery:

We manage the company for total shareholder return, balancing growth and the dividend payout. The dividend is a priority in our capital allocation framework and we understand its importance to our investor base. We are in the process of finalizing our 2018 framework and we will share that with you in November. We will be reviewing our outlook for 2017 and 2018 in terms of sources of cash and CFOA generation. We will do that with an appropriate balance of growth investment and dividend payout, and we will share our overall capital allocation framework with you in the November meeting.

If that doesn't sound like setting the table for a dividend cut, I don't know what would.

Cutting the dividend in half would save the company approximately $4.16 billion dollars (8.672 billion shares x 48¢ dividend cut annually per share). Something in this realm really does seem to be a no brainer. The company would still be left with a dividend between 2% and 3% depending on what the share price did.

Corporate Strategy

Presuming that GE does cut its dividend on "reset" day, what is next? I think the first thing is to sell the railroad assets as rumored. General Electric's locomotive business is about a century old, but is slow-growth and cyclical. I could see a private equity suitor emerge or a competitor who wants to control more market share make a bid. Another outcome could be a spinoff, which might be more palpable from a tax standpoint.

Healthcare assets also seem appropriate to sell to me as I believe healthcare will come under increasing regulation in the 2020s. I discussed that idea in my article "UnitedHealth Faces 50% Share Drop Or Worse." GE's healthcare IT business is one of the divisions rumored to be on the block.

Ultimately, the company should also sell off its stake in Baker Hughes - a GE Company (BHGE) to bring in much needed cash. If you have read my oil articles this year, then you know I believe the last great oil bull market is just beginning. In the next few years, that will allow GE to capture a profit from Baker Hughes via a sale of its stake at what could be a high point.

GE owns 62.5% of Baker Hughes, so at current market cap of about $13 billion and long-term liabilities of about $4.7 billion, GE could clear around $6 billion with a small premium if oil prices rise as I expect.

Flannery has indicated he is looking to sell about $20 billion of assets to offset the roughly $136 billion in long-term debt. Combined with a dividend cut, that would be a great set of steps in the right direction. The problem is still one of growth, though.

GE Q3 Earnings Presentation

In order for earnings to rebound for GE, not only will the company have to cut debt and become leaner, it will have to keep long-term growth assets. The two divisions that seem to be the best to me long-term are GE Power and GE Renewable Energy.

As the electric needs of the planet increase due to the coming advent of electric vehicles that I talked about in a recent Cheddar TV interview, GE Power and Renewable Energy both look to have strong growth throughout the 2020s and 2030s. Both show strong growth now and I expect that growth to accelerate soon.

GE's aviation division also looks to continue to do well as the middle class population of the planet continues to grow and military craft never go out of favor.

If General Electric can accomplish most of the ideas here and others I have missed, and emerge as a future-looking company, they could restore growth in just a few years. Selling assets in the near future, close to the top of markets, is imperative for them.

I believe the company will be able to strategically maneuver successfully over the next several years, but the stock price could languish as investors are fickle and hard to please. Value investors with patience could be well rewarded however over the next decade with good stock price entries.

An Income-Paying Strategy For Buying Shares Eventually

There is no hurry to buy GE shares for the reasons discussed above. The stock is likely to take another hit and then languish in earnings purgatory for a couple years. However, once the company is leaner and focused on core growth markets, then it could see a return to around a $30 price in a few years.

My criteria for buying any stock is that I have to have high confidence that it will will bring me a minimum total return of double my money within 7 years, preferably much sooner than that. I do use 2-4 year target price ranges, but allow for up to seven years because things don't always work out just right or on my schedule. What I am really looking for is a stock that can offer me triple in total return within 7 years - again, preferably sooner.

For GE to offer me a double or triple within seven years, I will need to see not only share price appreciation, but also some income. As we discussed above, with the dividend likely to be cut in my opinion, the dividend income could be very low. That's where my favorite accumulation tool comes into play.

I love to sell cash-secured puts on stocks I'd like to own long-term. Once again, I refer those not familiar with selling cash-secured puts to visit the CBOE Learning Center.

For GE, per Margin of Safety Investing's "Very Short List," my buy range is $14 to $19. We are closing in on the top end of the buy range, but not quite there yet. I think the lower end of the range is very likely to occur sometime in the next year.

Over the next several months, particularly after GE's analyst/investor meeting, I believe selling cash-secured puts on GE which is seeing increased volatility and higher option premiums can be a very solid strategy.

I am looking to sell January $15 and $17 puts because that gives me two chances to come away with shares of GE. I would like to get at least a dollar in premium on the $15 puts and $3 on the $17 puts. Right now, neither of those premium levels is close. It will take GE dropping another few dollars in share price for the premiums to approach the levels I'd like to see. My goal is to have a net cost on my GE purchases of about $14 per share. Remember, lowest cost basis wins.

If I am able to sell the January puts, but they expire without the stock being assigned to me, I would simply rinse and try to repeat the trade in future months. Later trades could be done at slightly different strikes and premium limits as I would presumably have some cash already in hand.

It is also important to remember that we never have to buy anything. If GE gets away from us, that is fine. There are a lot of fish in the sea.

