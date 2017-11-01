Apple: What You Need To Know Before Earnings

While tax reform will take time, we’re not anticipating sweeping overhauls in the immediate 12-month timeframe, though the GOP base is returning to stability.

AR/VR continues to be delayed but for practical reasons, given the weak funding environment for start-ups and lack of mass market appeal.

Things are starting to recover at Apple (AAPL), but near-term volumes could prove to be a concern, though unlikely to change investment thesis by much. Even so, there’s even more convincing evidence that consumers are looking to upgrade to the iPhone X, which suggests a path to volume/ASP recovery in the next 24 months.

Apple has also been fighting an uphill battle, as investors grapple with a respectable yet single-digit growth CAGR in terms of diluted EPS and revenue. While Apple does remain a one-trick pony, the iPhone business is unlikely to show patterns of slowing, as tech alternatives are nowhere near market feasibility.

Because of this reality, we’re not anticipating smartphone revenue mix to alter by much over FY’18 and FY’19.

Why Apple is delaying AR and VR

From where we are currently, the development of AR and VR is still nascent and is not as impactful to the total tech ecosystem. AR and VR start-ups have become quite common, and from our impressions at a recent tech conference (Coin Agenda) pertaining to blockchain and crypto coins, the excitement has died off, as the VR presentations from various industry entrants weren’t impressive and received lower funding relative to bank-themed coins. We generally believe the market is always right, and in this case, the lack of funding more or less illustrates the lack of commercial viability, despite the strong funding environment for blockchain based start-ups.

So, while consumers are looking for that next big leap in technological advancement, we shouldn’t expect aggregate volume to pick up, which is why Tim Cook labeled the company's AR project a “work in progress” and “nothing new anytime soon.”

To be realistic, the experience is certainly novel, but upon witnessing re-sale pricing for Samsung Gear VR headsets dropping by 90% (from initial retail price) at various second-hand locations and pawn shops, there’s meaningful execution risk, which leads to the conclusion that less is more in Apple’s ecosystem and product expansion into non-performing categories really isn’t the way to go.

Unless of course if VR and AR tech catches up to consumer expectations; but we don’t anticipate Apple to be the first to launch a commercially successful HMD anytime soon, so we shouldn’t anticipate hardware earnings/revenue mix to alter by much.

What we know so far from consumer surveys

Source: Piper Jaffray

From what we could gather from various survey results, we can assume pricing mix will improve y/y from $662 to $720. The 8.7% increase in expected pricing reduces the near-term risk of further margin compression, which gets us incrementally optimistic.

However, the pricing growth is mostly a lock-step function of iPhone X mix at 38%. While the Piper Jaffray report written by Michael Olson suggests that 50% of the current installed base upgrades to iPhone X, there’s still organic base expansion in the lower price-tiers, which is why the price mix isn’t distributed perfectly on a unit basis, as the lower-end/older-generational models are still high in demand across emerging markets and rest of world.

Does Apple appreciate further from here?

While we experienced a slow summer with concerns of market corrections or dips, we haven’t seen anything that would indicate Apple would perform poorly despite reporting strengthening unit/mix growth. As such, we would expect Apple to trade at higher levels, as we’re anticipating demand spill-over into the remaining quarters, which diminishes the lumpiness of holiday seasonality, though we would have hoped Apple was better prepared to release the OLED variants ahead of November.

While there’s some near-term bias, we have turned our attention to a multi-year earnings growth model, which we will be releasing to our premium research subscribers shortly. Notwithstanding, we’re confident that the business is well on its path to recovery, and valuation will follow strength in financial metrics given enough time.

As such, we had raised our price target from our prior (conservative) estimate of $135 to $192, which was arguably aggressive, but kept the bulk of our audience that trades on medium time intervals away from the stock, until a stronger business/investment narrative could be priced in.

That being the case, we will be monitoring ER results quite closely heading into the first week of November. While analysts aren’t anticipating a meaningful revenue/EPS beat in Q1’18, we’re expecting enough positive dialogue to offset concerns over near-term results.

Final thoughts

Momentum is returning to Apple, while we would’ve liked better inventory management heading into November seasonality. We can acknowledge that the multi-year investment thesis has reached more of a stable state, and with the diversified mix-shift to software and services, we think Apple turns into a stable dividend/GARP (growth at reasonable price) vehicle. This has some attractive merits, as a return to a stable state creates arguable conviction among yield-seeking investors that would prefer quicker yield growth.

However, many questions loom over Apple’s cash position, and how efficiently the cash can be deployed. Of course, we will consider this investment theme when it becomes more appropriate, and legislative action leads to passage of tax reform paired with repatriation. These developments are still emerging, but we expect political consensus will be arrived upon soon, as the GOP base, while scattered several months ago, has strengthened according to our sources/checks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.