Alacer Gold's (ALIAF) CEO Rod Antal on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lisa Maestas

Thanks Arya [ph]. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's Q3 2017 operating and financial results conference call.

Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Stewart Beckman, Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer.

You will find Alacer Gold listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found on our website at alacergold.com. All documents released today can also be found on sedar.com and asx.com.au.

A telephonic replay of this call will be available for one month and an archived webcast will be available for three months following today's call. Following today's presentation, we will open up the call for a Q&A session.

If I could please direct you turn to slide two of the presentation. This call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking language included in our presentation; press release, and MD&A. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal, and if you could please turn to slide three.

Rod Antal

Thanks Lisa, and hello everyone, and welcome to the third quarter call. As Lisa mentioned, today, Stewart Beckman is joining us on the call. A lot of you have met Stewart already. But for those of you, who have not, Stewart joined Alacer over a year ago as our Chief Operating Officer. His first year has been heavily involved in the operations and construction project which has sent him spend majority of his time in Turkey. Going forward, Stewart will be joining us on the quarterly calls to provide his in-depth thoughts.

I will take a moment to provide an overview of the business and then hand over to both Mark Murchison and Stuart at various stages of the presentation for a more detailed discussion.

So, let me start-off by highlighting some of the key activities for the first three quarters of the year. Something we're very proud of is our safety record. We have worked 309 days or over 5.7 million man-hours for the whole of business without a lost-time injury. This includes the hours contributed from the Sulfide Project.

As a standalone, the project has now over 4.7 million hours worked without any lost-time injuries, which is quite the achievement. The Sulfide Project is on schedule and we will deliver it under budget.

The capital cost estimate has been further reduced in the quarter to $719 million. With the Turkish lira hedge implemented, there is a potential to deliver additional savings on the project of up to $43 billion going forward. So, overall, we're in a very good position as we approach the commissioning process.

Drilling is continuing at Cakmaktepe and an exploration and resource update will be released by year end, which will include an outline on how we intend to start production in 2018.

On the operations front, and as guided, our production is trending higher in the second half of the year and we expect to meet the lower end of production guidance of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces. Stewart is going to spend more time walking you through the details of why we are on track.

Our financial results in the quarter were good, that means our balance sheet and liquidity position remained strong. As we approach the end of 2017, we remain on-track to hit our targets.

So, let's turn to slide four and I want to highlight the performance of the operations. About 39,000 ounces of gold were produced in quarter three, bringing year-to-date production to almost 104,000 ounces.

You can also see that the inventory on the heap leach pad has been increased due to a number of reasons that Stewart will discuss in a moment. Pleasingly, costs have trended lower and will be in line with full year guidance. This also means that we have seen a significant improvement in our operation cash flows.

So, now turn to slide five and I'm going to hand the call over to Stewart.

Stewart Beckman

Thank you, Rod. Production for 2017 was scheduled and guided to be waited to the back end of the year. In September, production trended up over 18,000 ounces for the month giving a cumulative year-to-date production of over 103,000 ounces.

As mentioned by Rod, full year gold production is expected to be within guidance of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces. The triple oxide ore resources are progressively being exhausted over the next few years as the mine transitions to predominantly sulfide ore. This was clearly contemplated by the business, hence construction of the SART plant in 2014 to deal with copper and some of the oxide ores and the Copler Trippler [ph] Sulfide Expansion project to process the sulfide ore which will be ready to start processing refractory sulfide ore in Q3 2018.

Recently, the transition has resulted in higher variability in copper grades, short-term negative oxide reconciliation and in some areas, slower recovery rates as indicated by laboratory analysis.

I want to emphasize that it is slower recovery rather than lower recovery and we don't expect an overall reduction in recovery. It is also worth pointing out that Copler has historically always delivered a positive reconciliation for both the oxide and sulfide ore.

The transition this year did not come as a surprise to the team. They have been working hard to deal with the challenge. The SART plant which removes copper from the oxide ore prices has been operating full-time and at full capacity.

Last year, we kept offer operational excellence program to prepare the operations team for both the commissioning of the Sulfide Project and to optimize the 2017 production. This program has had great results with record oxide tonnes processed in Q3 2017 along with delivering a myriad of other improvement projects.

We also kicked off an impede exploration program, which is already mostly offset negative reconciliation. Though we had yet to mine all of the tonnes identified. This impede exploration program for additional oxide tonnes continues and costs are being budgeted for into 2018.

The results of the slower recovery and record prices tonnes is at the heap leach recoverable inventory has increased from an estimated 66,000 ounces at the beginning of the year to an estimated 75,000 ounces at the end of the quarter.

Slide five; I've been talking about the Q3 results. I just want to take a moment and provide some color on what is happening at Copler today. We're continuing the process improvements which included increase cyanide dosing rates and changing to the late solution management. This is especially important for the areas of the pad which was fired for cyanide because of higher copper grades and complexing of the cyanide and slower leach kinetics. We're also continuing to process at record tonnes. So despite the headwinds, we expect that the production will be within guidance.

Moving onto slide six for an update on the Sulfide Project. If you look at the recent photos of the construction progress, you can see the plant has really come up out of the ground and started to take form. In the top left, you can see the Acidulation in decant areas and the partially clad Autoclave building in the mid ground. The two autoclaves and other equipment items are already in place.

On the top right, you can see the grounding area, mechanical installation is well underway and both the mills are now flooding on their bearings. And in the bottom right, you can see the program -- progress on our tailing storage facility with the placement of the Clay Underliner [Indiscernible] for the embankment in the far right and the installation of the synthetic liner, which commenced in Q3.

Just turning to the next slide. The Sulfide Project continues to advance to schedule with a number of milestones achieved through the quarter. The Autoclaves and flash vessels were certified, the brick lining of the flash vessels is complete and the autoclaves are currently being lined. Civil foundation works were 92% complete at the end of the quarter. All major plant's civil works were completed in Q3 with only secondary civil works remaining.

Equipment deliveries are progressing to plan with all of the major equipment delivered to site and much of it were offset [ph]. All the critical process tanks are now erected and being or have been hard tested, which has allowed the team to move to the construction and installation of the tank top structures and equipment installation.

The Air Liquide oxygen plant, construction was 81% complete and will be ready for the plant requirements as expected. Pipe installation is well underway throughout the plant. The electrical and instrumentation work has started and the cable rack and installation in cable pulling is well underway. We also have all of the electrical rooms now onsite.

And lastly, but just as importantly, the operational readiness work that we started over a year ago is progressing to schedule. The project is progressing with the normal challenges of the major construction projects and with excellent outcome. Some of the areas of the plant are mechanically complete and we're getting ready for the very early stages of the commissioning process.

We have a tremendous operating and construction teams and are very well-positioned for an exciting and productive 2018.

I'll now hand over the presentation to Mark for an overview of the Sulfide Project budget and financial results outlined on slide eight.

Mark Murchison

Thanks Stu and hello everyone. Spending on the project continues to ramp up with total project spend $431 million and remaining spend of $288 million at the end of the third quarter.

CapEx savings for the project have increased to $25 million. This benefit arises from the Turkish lira contracts and the weakening Turkish lira. The capital cost estimate has now been further reduced to $719 million.

In addition to the $25 million captured savings project to-date, the remaining TRY419 million hedge program at an average FX rise of 3.8 has the potential to deliver an additional reduction of the capital cost estimates of up to $43 million.

The other financial de-risking we put in place last year was the gold hedge program. At the end of the third quarter, there are approximately 86,000 ounces of gold hedges remaining at an average price of $1,290 per ounce, securing the gold price during the construction period.

A second drawdown on the finance facility of $120 million occurred on the 2nd of October, bringing the total drawn on the facility to $250 million. This lays the further $100 million available to draw on the facility.

On the right side of the slide, our liquidity position is shown at the end of Q3. Our liquidity position is strong at $352 million, plus we expect to generate over $60 million of free cash flow from the business through the remaining construction period. This provides us a comfortable cash surplus with total liquidity and sources of cash totaling $412 million against the estimated $288 million of capital spend remaining for the project.

Moving on to slide nine for an update on 2017 guidance. Overall, we forecast the reduction of $67 million in CapEx and exploration spend arising from the deferral of some spend and some savings. We're also guiding that the mine sulfide tonnes to be stockpile this year will be 2 million tonnes.

Now please turn to slide 10 and the financial results. I will focus my comments on the full year numbers. As mentioned 103,000 ounces of gold have been sold for the year. Operating cash flows of $50 million have been generated. Attributable net profit year-to-date is $61 million or $0.21 per share. The net profit does include the non-cash attributable income tax benefit of $65 million, which includes incentives tax credits related to qualifying expenditures under the third incentive certificate.

A comment on tax as a reminder. We estimate that every dollar spent on the Sulfide Project and heap leach pad expansion, a $0.35 cash tax credit will be generated. So, for 2017, with $375 million of CapEx forecast to be spent on these items, approximately $130 million of cash tax credits or 35% of the spend will be generated and recognized as a credit to the income tax expense.

The effective accounting tax rate is expected to continue as a significant credit during the sulfide construction period as incentive tax credits are recognized and carried forward as deferred tax assets to offset future tax payable.

As I just mentioned, we forecast $130 million to be recognized in 2017 and credits to the income tax expense from the profit and loss.

Finally and perhaps most importantly on tax, we expect Alacer's annual effective cash tax rate going forward to around 4%.

Now, please turn to slide 11 and I'll hand the call back over to Rod to talk about our development pipeline.

Rod Antal

Thanks Mike and Stewart. So, a quick reminder of the other organic growth opportunities we're progressing. In December last year, we released the mining resources for the Copler district of 140,000 M&I ounces, which was a positive first step. These deposits of five to seven kilometers in Copler the resource remains open.

We became more excited from the discovery we had at the end of last year's drilling program where we identified a shallow high grade area called Cakmaktepe Central. Most of drill results were not included in the mining resource due to timing and represent resource growth potential. While the mining resource at Cakmaktepe has established a great foundation, central appears to align more closely to our need to exploration objective.

The 2017 drilling program is progressing and has been focused on the step out drilling for Cakmaktepe mineralized area with a particular focus on Central. Another large part of the program at Central has been to define the development plays to potentially bring Central into production in 2018. By the end of this year, we will release an exploration and resource update including the 2018 development plans.

To moving on to slide 12. In September last year, we announce the results of a positive prefeasibility study for Gediktepe, which as a reminder is a polymetallic ore body of which we own 50% with our joint venture partner. There's really not a lot to be said other than the work on the definitive feasibility study is continuing and we expect the results to be completed in June of next year.

So, moving on to the last slide and to wrap-up. We're obviously very proud of our safety record, our balance sheet remain strong. And while the timing of the ounce production this year may have ended up more weighted to this last quarter, I want to reiterate we are on track to meet our 2017 production guidance on the basis of the details we have outlined in this presentation.

The Sulfide Project is under budget with a capital cost estimate now at $719 million. We are also on schedule for the first gold pool next year. Our portfolio is growing and we are advancing our pipeline. We're targeting production for Cakmaktepe in 2018 and we'll provide an update by the end of the year.

The Gediktepe DFS is advancing and on-track to be completed in June of 2018. So, as we close out 2017 and turn our attention to 2018, we're only a few short months away from commissioning the sulfide plant. Without doubt, 2018 will be one of the most important years for us as we establish the business for the long-term and we're in terrific shape to be successful in that regards.

So, with that, I'd like to open the call over to questions. So, handing it back to you. Thanks Arya. Hello?

Thank you. Our first question comes from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse.

Michael Slifirski

Good morning and good afternoon, whatever -- you guys. Thank you. I've got four little questions if I may please. First of all, just trying to reconcile a couple of comments that production began to trend up in September, which implies it was a strengthening month giving you the 187,000 ounces. Yet your guidance towards the bottom-end implies three times the September quarter. So, how should I think about that? Sorry, three times the September months is expected in December, how should I think about that when you talk about production trending up in September when implicit in the guidance is you'll get that September month average times three for December?

Rod Antal

Yes. So, it was Michael -- and hello, was really just to give an indication that some of the issues that Stewart talked about a moment ago we're starting with some results. So, if you looked at it sort of the July and August month, obviously, the production was lower. But as we're now starting to see the gold actually coming off the heap leach pad, it was to give an indication that we're now getting progress through those initiatives to get us to the necessary run rate for the end of the year.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. The reconciliation issues or challenges that you spoke of, was that in the manganese pits, so that's something you'd expect to continue in the December quarter adjusted for any additional oxide that you might identify?

Stewart Beckman

Yes, hi, its Stewart here. So, I think with the reconciliation we're seeing months of -- high months and low months and the October month so far has been positive. So, overall, I wouldn't make any assumptions about how the year will end up.

When we have a look at the impact of impede exploration work that we've done which is both work that was inside the model, but outside of the mine plan and also some towns along with the improving reconciliation. We've pretty much closed the gap.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, great. Thank you. Thirdly, with respect to the south part, I think previously have been described as cash neutral outcome that the copper revenue offset the operating cost. With copper being up, I guess, broadly 50%, does that actually make a positive contribution?

Rod Antal

I still think it is same way Michael as you think you think forward. It's the -- as Stewart sort of said in his remarks at the start, we obviously anticipated the high copper and we're seeing that obviously now that we're ruining the plant at full-time. So, that was built in 2014. It was always a breakeven investment to exactly recover from the higher copper in our solution. So, that's what we say. So, I think it was breakeven, nothing has changed.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. And then finally with respect to Cakmaktepe and the various resources. Can you talk me through -- remind me, I'm sure you've done it before, but I've forgotten. About your -- sort of level of confidence with respect to permitting challenges for the various resources and why you're confident that you can get production during calendar 2018?

Rod Antal

Yes. Look I think the easiest way to think about it Michael is the reason we've had the focus on Central not only were the drill results at the end of last year very good which gave us the confidence as we move forward. It just happened that in the majority of that area is already permitted that we can easily transition those permits into something -- sorry for us to use in the future.

So, that's why Central has been the priority and the drilling -- step-out drilling has really been about the definition plus some of the more detailed work to get the development plans in place so we can have a high level of confidence as we move into 2018.

So, in the rest of the area out there, it's a very -- it did vary. So, it's pretty much everything you can think of from permitting, its forestry permits, there's pastor permits, its private land, et cetera, which we would have to go through in a more holistic level. But fortunately for us, the Central area was already permitted.

Michael Slifirski

So, the timing of Central is absolutely in your hands? Now, there's nothing that can hold you up externally?

Rod Antal

There's always something when you start thinking about these things. Remember we probably talked about when I was down [Indiscernible] not recently; these development plans really contemplate everything from social through to the technical needs to actually bring the Central area into production.

So, it's a comprehensive review what you'd expect to bring it online that it goes all the way from social through to the technical work. So, later this year as we think about the release for Central and drilling programs that we've had underway this year will also be a detail around how those developed plans will play out and what's required.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thanks Rod.

Our next question comes from Mark Mihaljevic of RBC Capital Markets.

Mark Mihaljevic

Thanks and good afternoon everyone. A couple questions on my end. So, obviously, the sulfide seems to be tracking really well with the budget. But just wondering if you'd used any of the contingencies so far and if so, how much?

Rod Antal

Look I think as a general rule and I'll let Stu comment in a second. As a general rule, Mark, you have to think about contingencies being used, that's what it's for. And that's really important to think about that.

I think the overlaying contingency on top of those savings that we're tracking to would be the wrong way to think of. We have full expectations that we will use all of the contingency. I will say though we are with in respect of the project at this stage, this development we're in good shape for heavy contingency to use for the project. So, that's what we are comfortable with.

Stewart Beckman

So, maybe just add to that. We measure the performance of ourselves to the project against the project FX. And as Rod said we expect to come in under the cap of the project CapEx including the contingencies, so we would expect normally consume that during the project.

We're obviously looking forward at all the cost, so what we've used this contingency -- the portion that we have used and looking forward at all the costs that we would expect to see through to the end of the project and still looking to come in underneath project capital cost at our exchange rate.

Mark Mihaljevic

Okay. Perfect. That's very helpful. Second, I guess this one is probably for Mark. Just on the payable side of things, obviously, we've seen a bit of a buildup in -- should be expected during construction phase. So, just wondering if you kind of had target once as you enter production at -- from the sulfides to where you think those payables could be and then how long we should expect that to trail off over?

Mark Murchison

Thanks Mark. But I really have -- I guess a forecast of what the payables would be. I mean we are ramping up the spend as we've said. So, what we see now, you'd expect to trial off into next year. But I guess also as we -- with these construction projects as you finally closed out those contracts that will take a period of time. So, you'd expect the payables to go through into Q4 really probably into Q4 next year. So, but as to an amounts, it's bit hard to try and predict because it really just depends on close out of the contracts.

Mark Mihaljevic

Okay. And then just on the -- trying to figure out the critical path going forward, obviously, everything seems to be ticking along very nicely. You mentioned that the oxidant plants are on track for Q4 this year. I guess earlier you'd discuss some of the tailings work you had to do and some of the some of the filters I believe. So, just wondering what really sits on that critical path now? What your big focus is on right now?

Rod Antal

Okay. The critical part remains pretty much what it has been since the start of the project. So, the pressure oxidation circuit and buildings and the CRT and CIL areas and the tailings -- all the tailings area is progressing quite well. So, I'm quite confident that that will be ready in time.

Mark Mihaljevic

Okay. And actually just a last one on the SART plan just -- as you're kind of running it now at full bore, do you see any circumstance where you might be kind of pass that capacity or are you comfortable that you're at the copper level -- comfortable with these copper levels in this operating level?

Rod Antal

Yes, I think the simplest way; again, to look at it is as we're getting to the end of the oxide mine lines, as we were sort of turning the corner into 2018, the plan is doing what we asked it to do. And then running at full capacity until two weeks or so with the oxide. So, it's not really a question could we have made it bigger or done extras to get that the copper and that cyanide end of the solution, but I think it's more about the plant is being run at its had some impacts to the slower recoveries that we've had. But we've managed that now to be in the mins loss.

Mark Mihaljevic

That's it for me. Thanks everyone.

Tara Hassan

Good afternoon everyone. Can you just maybe touch on obviously a big win on the cost side this quarter and that came through despite the reconciliation and recovery issues that you touched on Stewart? Can maybe touch on what you're seeing on a unit cost basis and sort of what we should be looking for on grade side going into the last quarter of the year?

Mark Murchison

Hi Tara, its Mark. So, I guess on the cost, you've seen them trended down as we expected, which is good and that's really in the back of high production -- the higher ounces we've stacked on the pads and as we got it using waste in the Sulfide Project.

So, going into Q4, we now expect those costs to hold around that level and perhaps improve as we get a higher production in Q4. In terms of grade that we're looking at in Q4, then it's going to be sitting around what we've been doing now through Q3. So, not expecting any major fluctuations there.

Tara Hassan

Okay, that's great. And when you talk about the reconciliation issues in the quarter, could you give a rough idea of sort of what the grades -- I mean that was a big improvement in grades quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, so what were you expecting or sort of what was the range of the reconciliation challenges that you encountered in the quarter?

Mark Murchison

Yes. So, Tara we had reconciliation issues both in grade and in tonnes. So, the grade was -- whilst it was better, it wasn't as high as we'd expected to see it. And, of course, when the grade and/or the tonnes don't turn up, we replaced them with the next best tonnes, but we've got--.

Tara Hassan

Okay. That is good. And just quickly if you could touch on the reduction on the exploration expenditures first sort of regional stuff, is it driven by sort of the timing and availability of people to do the work or is there a change in strategy on some of the more regional -- or regional stuff that you're working on this year?

Mark Murchison

Yes, Tara its Mark. Yes, the reduction in the regional is really just around the focus on the projects and the targets that we have. So, there's been a review down of what does targets are. But also remembering that the joint venture partner who runs that program is very much focused on getting tips as well. So, it's really a reallocation of focus to get it in the product.

Tara Hassan

Okay, that's great. Thank you so much.

Rod Antal

Appreciate. Thanks Arya and thank you all for joining us today. It's obviously -- this next quarter as we close out as I mentioned before, we're turning the quarter to what is exciting time for us in 2018 and obviously look forward to keeping you all informed on our progress as the coming months and particularly, a year of 2018 comes about. So, thanks everyone. Appreciate it. Good afternoon, good evening, good morning.

