Innergex Renewable Energy's (INGXF) CEO Michel Letellier on Alterra Power Corp Acquisition (Transcript)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCPK:INGXF) Innergex Renewable Energy to Acquire Alterra power Corp. October 30, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Karine Vachon - Communications Director

Michel Letellier - President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex

Jean Perron - Chief Financial Officer of Innergex

Jean Trudel - Chief Investment Officer of Innergex

Ross Beaty - Executive Chairman of Alterra Power Corp

John Carson - Chief Executive Officer of Alterra Power Corp

Lynda Freeman - Chief Financial Officer of Alterra Power Corp

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Jeremy Rosenfield - Industrial Alliance

Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets

David Galison - Canaccord Genuity

Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing-by. Welcome to the Innergex Renewable Energy and Alterra Power Corporation Conference Call.

I will now turn the conference over to Karine Vachon, Communications Director. Please go ahead.

Karine Vachon

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I would like to specify that this conference will be held in English. Members of the media are invited to ask their questions by phone after this call.

A presentation slide in today's discussion is available on the on-page of our website Innergex.com. Before we begin, we would like to remind that the acquisition of Alterra Power Corp. common shares by Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. is subject to approval by Alterra Power Corp's shareholders and to other regulatory key third-party consent and customary closing conditions.

This conference contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated completion of the transaction and timing for such completion, sources and impact of funding of the transaction, and strategic, operational and financial benefits and accretion expected to result from the transaction.

Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as may, will, should, estimate, expect, anticipate, plan, budget, scheduled, forecasts, intend, believe, projected, potential, or other comparable terminology that states that certain events will or will not occur. Although it represents the estimates and expectations of Innergex and Alterra relating to their future results and developments as of the date of this conference and are reasonable, it involves risk and uncertainties that actual results be materially different than those expressed by the forward-looking information. Alterra and Innergex undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements unless so required by applicable laws. We are cautioned not to rely undue on the forward-looking statements as no assurance can be given that it will prove to be correct.

During this presentation, we will also refer to financial measures that are not recognized according to International Financial Reporting Standards. Please refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of the financial review for more information.

With me today are Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex; Mr. Ross Beaty, Executive Chairman of Alterra Power Corp; Mr. John Carson, Chief Executive Officer of Alterra; Mr. Jean Perron, Chief Financial Officer of Innergex; Ms. Lynda Freeman, Chief Financial Officer of Alterra; and Mr. Jean Trudel, Chief Investment Officer of Innergex.

I will now turn conference over to Mr. Letellier.

Michel Letellier

Wow! That was a great introduction. Thank you. So thank you everybody. Thank you, John, Lynda and Ross to be on the line. And I’m here to talk about the great transaction that we are proposing to Alterra shareholders and obviously to explain to our own shareholders of Innergex.

So basically why are we doing this is that we are acquiring actually 364 megawatt of existing projects operating project, three under construction for 118 megawatt of net capacity, and a pipeline that has three perspective projects that we considered advanced stage that will run roughly 686 megawatt. And also some other PTC qualified perspective project in the U.S. will close to about 500 megawatt.

Obviously there is also other potential development pipeline as we have also in Innergex, but those are a lot more speculative. That transaction would solidify the Innergex's position as a leader in renewable energy, independent power producer by adding a portfolio of wind, hydro. And this time, Jean Trudel will talk about this a little bit on. Solar, also we are introducing the enhancement and obviously the U.S. that's a big portion that we wanted to go.

We also wanted to make sure that the transaction was well financed and hence we went to see our friend and the shareholders like [indiscernible] and we have had their commitment to provide a sub debt of $150 million that sub debt has a price of based on the five years Canada bond and 300 basis points over. So right now that would represent something around 470, 475 coupons which we considered quite competitive to this type of debt.

We also have the commitment of two leading Canadian bank to increase our credit facility up to $700 million, we will talk about it later on. But this is providing us a lot more flexibility to complete the transaction and also to finance the future growth of the future pro forma Company. And also for Alterra shareholders, I’m would like to report that we will have a nice premium from the last trading prices.

So what are we offering is that we are offering to acquire a 100% of the shares of Alterra. The price is set at $8.25. The shareholder will have the option to take either cash or shares, but at the end of the day, we would impose a pro rata of 25% cash and 75% common share. But depending on how people will select, this is basically a basket available cash. If it's fully drawn then the split of the share and cash will be imposed.

So fully diluted after the transaction that would represent about $2.06 in cash and 0.4172 share exchange for share of Innergex versus the share of Alterra. The total transaction implied is about $1.1 billion when we assumed the existing debt of Alterra. And that represent roughly 58% premium from the last trade. Ultimately, the Alterra shareholder will own approximately 19% of the shares of Innergex's pro forma.

Ross, would you take that section please?

Ross Beaty

Well Michel, thank you very much and good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. Well the transaction summary on Page 5 is quite self explanatory. I own about 31% of Alterra’s common shares and I’m going to vote in favor of the transaction obviously, I have locked up to this. And all of our directors and senior officers representing about 2% of Alterra’s shares have also locked up to the transaction.

I have elected to receive only common shares of Innergex by the entirety of my holding and I will explain why this is later on. And finally, I have agreed to hold these shares Innergex required as presumed in the transaction for at least 12 months and as I will explain later this my best I hope to hold them a lot longer than that.

Over to you Michel.

Michel Letellier

Thank you Ross for that comment. Now we are on Page 6, we are coming back to the financing, I already told you about La Caisse de depot and the two leading Canadian banks to increase our line of credit up to $700 million. But this is not necessarily a conventional line of credit. If you remember this facility is supported by some unlevered existing operating asset plus the future cash flow of the project and also the residual cash flow coming from the other projects. So I would say it’s a strong base of asset that supports this $700 million credit facility.

We will also welcome one Board member from the Alterra. We will disclose who is going to be the lucky nominee. The timing is basically we will seek to have two-thirds of the shareholders of Alterra in a special meeting. The choosing will be subject to regular approval.

We think that basically the transaction should close somewhere early in the first quarter of 2018 but we will keep you a little bit more informed as the transaction go. And we will also explain in the proxy circular that Alterra will prepare. All that information will be submitted to the shareholders of Alterra.

Now if we flip on Page 7, it’s a graph showing the assets of Alterra, the operating asset and also the set under construction. So it shows about a 482 megawatt of operating and under construction asset, both by area geographic diversity also by the source of energy. So we can see that in term of diversification Canada represents 34%, USA 46% and Iceland 20% of that portfolio.

Now in terms of mix of energy source 20% represented of geothermal, 27% hydro, 50% comes to wind and 3% solar. As far as the split between operating and construction, we have there 76% operating and about 24% under construction for a total 482 megawatt.

Now with stock also about and John will give you a better flavor of these assets in the next few slides. But the advanced stage project or perspective project that we are talking will represent both 686 megawatt and about 490 megawatt of PTC qualified project is also in the mix.

And of course the perspective preliminary stage represent little bit over 4000 megawatt of potential project. So on this John, you know these assets very well, you have worked pretty hard on locking them. So please can you explain what they are and why they are so great.

John Carson

Right, well thanks for describing our operating portfolio and our under construction project Michel. The advanced stage prospects there on Slide 10. Really what you should expect to see next as far as project deliveries. As you see the two of these three and both of them are very large of the assets are in the USA.

This has been one of the core of our activities of focus. And really I would say Michel, this represents the nice tip of the iceberg, there is a lot more behind these candidates that we hope to advance together with your team now that we are joining forces. And to really bring a lot of many assets over this four year period that we are in through the end of 2020 where we are really see a flourish of new activity.

So yes, Ford City is one of that's highlighted here. It's the first time we have disclosed anything about it. As you see it's a very large project, it has a great transformation story. And it's been getting a lot of positive attention on the power marketing side and we are working very hard to get a contract for that assets very soon.

The 320 megawatt Boswell Springs assets below they are already its contract with Pacific Corp. That's a development asset that we think that we will go into full construction in 2019 or even as early as late 2018, certainly to deliver power by the end of 2020.

And then lastly and Iceland rated as four assets which we have previously described for folks as we get our resources in order, for that project it will become part of the generating pool that we have for our Iceland company HS Orka. So yes, there is a lot more behind this, but these are the leading candidates for next projects to go into construction Michel.

Michel Letellier

Okay, great. And you just give the - and sorry for the confusion. Page 8 and 9 both you have the description. Do you mind Jean to go quick on the existing and under construction.

John Carson

Absolutely so thanks for joining. That I had thought you have mentioned them a bit. so again also I apologize for the confusion. Back to Page 8 just briefly, you see where we have one corner of our business a very strong corner in Iceland.

We do have geothermal assets which are new for the Innergex portfolio and we have lived with these assets for many years. And we have team members on these assets that go back as long as 40 years. They are very well established assets there. And in the world of Geothermal assets they are really second to none in terms of the reliability of the assets, the Svartsengi plant that you see has been running for 40 years.

In British Colombia we have a strong backbone of assets. That was part of the original company called Plutonic Power which joined us in 2011. There you see the Dokie 1 wind farm and some very strong hydro assets which we are very happy to join up with Innergex's rich assets within that province.

There in Texas, you see the Shannon wind farm which went into service in December of 2015. And there on the right next to that one, you see a small solar asset the Kokomo Project in Indiana. We are focused on enlarging our wind portfolio for sure, but also on the solar side. We have leased our new projects that we hope to bring into the Innergex's portfolio over these coming years or so. Yes, these are our core operating assets.

And now flipping to Page 9, what is under construction. First the Flat Top project already contracted, 13 year contract with the city as the off take there. We have our partner there BlackRock. And we are very happy to report the construction could not be doing better. We are fully on schedule and we expect that this project will spin by March or April of 2018.

There in Michigan you see the Spartan project, another smaller solar project, but part of the theme in the northern [indiscernible] power market area. We have been busy developing assets there, working with the partner that we have there and there will be more to come I believe.

Lastly, at the bottom of Bison we have a strong hydro asset, note as small at 9.9 megawatts to 10 megawatts. It actually operates at almost 100% capacity factor i.e., it runs all the time. And that’s at runner river project.

It’s highly unusual situation, so 10 megawatts is really more like a 30 megawatt project. We just broke ground there this summer and that will be a two year or so build. So these three projects are well, well underway to having COD first quarter of 2018 in Texas, last quarter of this year in Michigan and in 2019 or 2020 for the [indiscernible] in hydro asset.

Michel, back to you.

Michel Letellier

Thank you, John and thank you for that presentation. Just if we go back to Page 11 just to show you what all that means in terms of EBITDA, net to the future Company, we were trying to give you a little bit of guidance on the Q&A, Jean Perron will explain a little bit how we will be treating the accounting of those. It’s not necessarily full proportionate EBITDA and all that stuff.

But I think it was important for you to see the type of EBITDA portion that is applied to all of these projects, so I don’t want to go back into all the descriptions. But in terms of operation of the project that represent roughly $64 million of EBITDA, and the construction will bring another $9.4 million, EBITDA, so for a total of about $73 million EBITDA for 2018, just for these particular projects.

Now if we flip on Page 12, this is basically trying to show you what is the new goal of Innergex and Alterra on a basis of a pro forma. We now hope to be definitively over 2,000 megawatt by 2020. I think that if you take the Innergex’s operating assets, 1,078 megawatt, and then 364 megawatt for Alterra close to construction you end up with 1,606 megawatt of net capacity by the end of 2019.

And then we have talked about the 686 megawatt of potential project in the states plus 127 megawatt of small wind project in France. We have a total of more than 800 megawatt that we are working into advance project to be put in service by 2020. So we are very hopeful that will break the 2,000 megawatt. And that doesn’t take into account the project that we are working in Innergex, in Latin America or some other transition that we may have in France.

So very positive towards reaching that new goal of 2,000 megawatt by 2020. Obviously we have also other pipeline for the future and we basically with both teams now that we have in place or will have in place, I think that we will have the ability to work on many platforms at the same. So I think that the growth should accelerate in the future.

Now Page 13 if you look what is the split now in the pro forma Company. From the Innergex standalone with the construction project in France you would have 1,124 megawatts 79% Canada, 20% Europe, 1% USA. Now on a pro forma basis, you are seeing 1,606 megawatt now 66% Canada, 14% U.S., 14% Europe and 6% Iceland. Remind you that Iceland is an important part but is only 6% of the installed megawatt of the total pro forma Company.

Now in terms of technology, Innergex standalone is 50% hydro, 47% wind, 3% solar. Within pro forma hydro is now 43%, wind 48%, 3% solar, 6% geothermal. So I like this split, this diversification, I think that it’s paramount in our business to be well diversified and be conservative into establishing the long-term forecast.

But diversification is always helping against any movement or any I guess lack of wind or hydro in different places around the world. So by more diversification we think we can achieve better stable Company overtime.

So on this, Ross, would you have a few words?

Ross Beaty

Thank you Michel. So I’m really going to speak for a couple of minutes now and I’m going to readdress my remarks to any Alterra’s shareholders listening or analysts or people who are asking themselves why does this deal happen and why do I support this.

So first how did it happen? Really most people know Alterra began as an idea back in 2008 and has grown into the Company that Michel has described. Well of course I’m very pleased with what we have done in recent years and I want to thank every single member of Alterra’s team and our Board of Directors for what they have done to give us an industry leading growth platform as well as a solid operating base in all four renewable energy technologies; wind, solar, hydro and geothermal.

I would especially like to single out and thank Alterra’s CEO John Carson for his steadfast efforts in building our U.S. wind portfolio particularly. We were not looking to sell this year and in fact we were really just hitting our stride with enormous growth in the last couple of years and a tremendous portfolio of growth projects ahead of us.

But we have always had one big drawback, we still have a relatively high cost of capital and that has reduced the shareholder value we get from our assets. As a result our share price has perennially underperformed it's fair value in my view. Well to make a long story short, we were pitched an excellent offer from Innergex this year and we took it.

Why do I like Innergex so much? I like Innergex on several fronts. First, I think a lot of Alterra value will be surfaced with Innergex's lower cost capital. And I expect Innergex will surface value for Alterra's shareholders from Innergex's own growth projects.

Second, I don't really view this deal as a sale. I plan to convert my Alterra shares into Innergex shares and hold down for a long time. And I recommend that all Alterra shareholders do the same. Innergex is the closest analog in Canada to Alterra in being a pure play clean energy company. It's just bigger and financially stronger, and those strengths will play to the benefit of all Alterra’s shareholder who tender into Innergex's shares.

I started Alterra, because I believe the renewable energy business is good business that it could be done profitably that it has strong growth opportunities that is what the world wants and that is the right kind of electricity to producing today. Electricity that doesn't produce harmful carbon emissions that are doing so much to pollute our air and ultimately our water.

Innergex and Alterra are almost unique in Canada in only producing clear energy. And with them combined, I will do my best to make sure it stays that way. Alterra’s shareholders to be proud to become shareholders of Innergex and help to continue as Canada's best company in this business.

Third, I really see a great organic fit between Alterra's assets and those of Innergex. Innergex and Alterra has very synergistic assets in British Colombia, Aletrra has a great portfolio of producing and growth assets in the U.S. which Innergex will get full value from. And Alterra Icelandic assets and Innergex's French assets will add to the company's strength to its international diversity. This is a very strong balanced portfolio with excellent contributions from each Company.

And finally, it's all about the people. I have watched Innergex for more than nine years now. I have come to know and respect Innergex's CEO Michel Letellier, and his Chief Investment Officer Jean Trudel as well as in more recent months many of its senior team. They are fine people, I really like them and I think they will be a great fit with Alterra's corporate culture and Alterra's team. I'm enthusiastic about this combination. I supported whole heartedly, I look forward to have being completed and that's all I have to say. I would like to ask John Carson to say a few words please.

John Carson

Thanks Ross, from my perspective what I just like to relate to everyone on this call is just what are related to all of our employees here about one hour in the room around where I’m sitting. As soon as we announce this transaction we gathered all of our employees and ran through a brief presentation and the big theme was things aren't changing for us except for the better.

From now on every power purchase agreement we attempt to land will be that much easier. Every development project we attempt to gain control of it will be that much easier. We have got a lot more wind in our sales, our growth program is not changing.

So from my perspective, it was easy to convey to my team that things are only changing for the better. And I really feel that message was well received by my team. Everybody knows the value we have created and the potential that we have and the it's just really enhanced through this transaction.

So look for that same U.S. growth look for that same U.S. growth profile program roster. We have worked so hard on here to be continued and I’m very happy Michel with your agreement that we just stick with the program here and really grow these assets responsibly, efficiently and strongly over these next years. Thanks.

Michel Letellier

Thank you very much guys. It was a pleasure hearing you. And you have described why we are trying to do [indiscernible]. If I continue on Page 15 on the same length or off start, I think this transaction obviously is one that can create synergy. Most of the people that know me know that we are thinking the long-term, we play the long game. And this is not for the short-term. We don’t want just to create some energy by cutting jobs and stuff like that.

Of course, we will try to find some synergy and be more efficient in a way to public company. I’m pretty sure we can save a little bit of money here and there. But if this is not why we are doing this transaction, we are doing this transaction for the future. We are doing this transaction to have more people working at the same time to grow the company. And this is basically why we basically try to merge and combine with Alterra. It’s important for us to grow.

That was probably a little bit of our weakness. Lately, we were working on it and we are still working on it. I think that Innergex has proven and have advance on many fronts. Lately, the France, we have been very successful in France. And I think that we now have a very good strong hold in France with our office in Lyon.

We have worked quite a bit in Latin America. I think that is just matter of time where we will be successful over there. And this particular transaction is open up the U.S. where basically we wanted to have our next focus. So this is basically bringing us forward towards a big presence in the U.S. And obviously, we need good people and the people that Alterra have proven their ability to deliver good projects. So with our help and our strengths of a combined entity, I think we will have a great success over there.

I just want to make sure that on Page 15, we are giving you, again the guidance. We want to remain exclusively the renewable energy. I think it’s even more important today than ever to reaffirm that part. We want to maintain a diversification of energy source. Obviously, wind has more potential over the future, but we like hydro and we would love to be able to keep building and acquiring hydro. So this is also something that’s near to us.

Solar, of course, is very interesting and geothermal in Iceland seems to be very, very well fit for Iceland. We will take a closer look on the geothermal for the rest of the world. But I think that it’s not a focus for us in the future. I think that we like Iceland. We like the team over there. But I think we will be focusing more on hydro, wind and solar to be more competitive around the world.

Developing international presence in target markets, we have said that we are going to focus on France and Peru, Chile to name these two in Latin America and obviously in the U.S. Those are the markets where we want to focus in the next future or near-term future. And obviously even if Canada people are a little bit more enthusiastic about the potential in Canada.

But there are still some pockets of interesting development in Canada, so we intend to participate in Saskatchewan as an example, in New Brunswick. We have a little bit of venture Innergex in the north with [indiscernible] project. So I think that we will find some ways to be active also in Canada especially now with the bigger team we certainly have a lot of potential for the future of Canada.

We also want to focus on high quality assets, so that’s why we like the assets of Alterra. Especially the one in BC, very well built. We have visited all the assets. We have liked what we have seen. We want to maintain a low risk business model. Of course the time of having 40 years PPA with BC Hydro is more I guess it’s in the past.

But we will be focusing on being conservative in establishing the price of electricity in the long-term and focus to be conservative. Maintain the long-term outlook, focus on partnership, especially with First Nation in Canada I think we can find some interesting future development there. And we will maintain a discipline of acquisitions that are accretive to cash flow and Alterra is accretive to our cash flow.

Just to come back on the Page 16 on our mission. We basically want to grow our portfolio in a sustainable way and when you see on Page 17, what is the sustainable business model, I resume it and you have heard me saying it so many times. For me sustainable business means the 3P, the people, the planet, and the profit and they are all equal.

We want to make sure that we look on the long-term. We want to make sure that we have a great partnership with local community that we share on a fair basis, that we respect the environment where we are in and of course we want to make a decent return to support our shareholders.

So on those notes, we will be opening the question period. And I will redirect the question either to Ross or John, or Jean Perron or myself. So on that, we are opening up the floor.

Karine Vachon

This concludes our presentation. We now invite you to ask your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Nelson Ng of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Nelson Ng

Great, thanks. And congratulations everyone for the transaction.

Michel Letellier

Thank you.

Nelson Ng

Michel I just want to start off - just want to get your comments on cash flow accretion. Could you just talk a bit about the timing and the magnitude? I think in the press release you mentioned the transaction will be accretive with various assumptions.

Michel Letellier

Yes, I think that the cash flow in the U.S. is a little bit different than the cash flow in Canada Nelson, I’m pretty sure you can handle those calculation as you are quite good there. But I think as to why we are doing this transaction is also the cash flow profile of the wind farm in U.S. given the fact that most of them well all of them in the near future will have tax equity financing.

And tax equity financing is basically putting a mortgage on a tenure mortgage fully amortized on an asset that has a life 25 or 30 year. So a lot of the first year of the cash flow are basically retaining that mortgage. So tax equity is the little bit the same thing.

So on the very short-term, this is not where we are creating a huge amount of accretion, there is a accretion, reasonable accretion, but I think that as soon as we repay in the flip occurs after the tax equity are repaid, then those plans will be very accretive to the cash flow of Innergex.

And again we are a long-term player so we see these as a great accretion in the future. And in the meantime obviously in the transaction we also ascribing more value to the upside and the potential.

So obviously as soon as those project will kick in, that will contribute to the accretion. But I would say as a whole for the next 10 years or so, the accretion on the cash flow is a high-single digit accretion numbers that we have calculated with BMO and all the simulation that we have done.

Nelson Ng

Okay thanks. And then quick question on the balance sheet. So are you like fine with the I guess leverage level of the combined balance sheet. Are you looking to delever overtime or could you just talk a bit about funding growth and where you want the balance sheet to be?

Michel Letellier

We have [indiscernible] had some session with S&P. And I think what we have now that the cash and the new proposed financing not financing - but line of - credit facility. I think this is really supportable with the numbers that is coming and the pro forma that we have shown to S&P there is no issue there.

I think that taking advantage of this low cost of capital is what makes us also competitive in the marketplace. The support of [indiscernible] is also showing that the - also we believe in the future of the company and the strength of the balance sheet. So I'm very comfortable with that type of financing.

Obviously if we are continuing and be successful in acquiring other assets or wining project if we have to come back that's fine. But for the time being, what we seen on the table we have over $250 million will be available on the for this facility. So we have a little bit of room to expand before needing to come back to the marketplace.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And just few housekeeping question. Does Alterra plan to maintain the dividend through to close?

John Carson

Yes, I think so.

Michel Letellier

One last dividend.

Lynda Freeman

Yes we will do.

Nelson Ng

Okay great and then just one last question. In terms of I guess 75/25 share in cash split. I guess it’s fair to say that if everyone elects to choose the shares, I think Ross and others will be provided down to the 75/25?

Michel Letellier

Yes. It works like a pool of cash is available. It’s roughly $123 million or about. And if all people choose cash then it’s okay. But at one point in time there is a pro rata that is applied to the remaining.

Nelson Ng

And is there like a default option so for Alterra’s shareholders that do not choose any option, does that by default elect cash or shares or one or the other?

Michel Letellier

They get shares.

Nelson Ng

Got. Okay, thanks. Those are my questions for now.

Michel Letellier

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Rosenfield of Industrial Alliance. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Thank you. Good afternoon. a couple of questions, first on the new project that’s being announced today at Ford City. And I’m wondering if maybe somebody from the Alterra could provide any additional detail on that project specifically may help us to understand a little bit of the impact that project within the acquisition calculus?

Michel Letellier

John.

John Carson

Yes. Thanks, Jeremy. Really not a lot to disclose, past what we disclose. It is a large project. As I mentioned, it’s a very well positioned node of transmission of interconnection. So out of many, many projects that we have been improved, this was one of the best. It’s also in a very welcoming community in Ford County, Texas. So we are extremely happy to be working with that community on this project.

It’s not done yet, but all things are tracking well for that project. And as I mentioned, on the power marketing side, getting a power purchase agreement et cetera, to be the backbone for that project, we will be making great strides. So that’s going very well. And we would love in the future here to have something very positive announced for the next depths at Ford City.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. And then, Michel, if I can maybe come back to you, when you look at the Ford City and the Boswell Springs project, they are both quite large potential investments. Is the intention for Innergex to retain 100% of the cash equity in those two projects?

Michel Letellier

Yes, but always open to the idea that if there is a very - I would say cheap cost of capital that would enhance total return of the country. We always said that we were willing to make a better return on equity by utilizing euro pension fund or infrastructure fund. But it will be case-by-case.

If we win both and both goes fast, there is maybe this opportunity, but if we only have one of those few developing, I’m not so sure that we will be willing to share. But I guess we will be opportunistic on what is offering up there, and if there is really, really competitive proposal, why not?

John Carson

Michel, just to echo you there, one good thing about what we will have on that project in these projects is the option. We had just closed with BlackRock, a partnership agreement around Flat Top, and we got a lot of great attention for that. So yes, it’s to be determined as you said whether we will or not, but the nice thing is we have a very good option if we chose to take it.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay, great. May be just one question I will leave lots of stuff for other people as well. Just on the recent acquisition that Alterra had announced of a project in California called Jawbone and I notice that it’s contiguously not part of the presentation. And I’m wondering if that’s because of the fact that it would deem to be too far out or within the calculus it was thought that it would not be one of the initial projects as a result or something else and may be you can just talk about that Michel.

Michel Letellier

Yes, we like that project also. We think that it has a little bit more challenge. Obviously in development you never know, sometimes the project you think will be a little bit more difficult to develop and suddenly everything goes well. So in the case of Jawbone, we think that it’s part of the prospective and PTC-qualified project as a basket and we just felt that singling it out right away was a little bit early. But we like that project and obviously the team will be working on it, and try to develop it as fast as possible but we just wanted to give you a little bit more guidance to where we thought that we could create value earlier on.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. Perfect, I will leave it there for the moment. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Jarvi of CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mark Jarvi

Good evening, everyone. A question on the U.S. projects in terms of where you think project IRRs would fall and then specifically why Boswell that has a contract - what would be the limiting factors for moving forward on that, such as securing the permanent financing sort of gets over you a hurdle or just other constraints that might delay that project?

Michel Letellier

I will answer a little bit but then John will talk. I don’t think it’s the problem of applying or finding the capital to finance this project. The project has a little bit permitting challenges towards building one interconnection line.

Other than that I think that returning to U.S. you heard me and we may have some discussion internally with John, it all depends on the assumption you are taking also on the future price of electricity.

From our part I think we like taking a closer look at the - I would say a little bit more conservative way in order to establish a future cash flow available for dividend. But obviously we like the optionality that if price goes up in the States, these projects will be even better in the future.

In the case of Boswell, there is already a PPA in place for 20 years. So this is less of an issue. I think that Boswell challenge and John you can add up, is basically the permitting of the transmission line. Once that hurdle is passed, I think that project looks really good.

John Carson

That’s right Michel. Yes Boswell we really are focused on the final pathway and accomplish of all rights for the transmission and also with respect to our permitting process we are just in the middle of our ISD our state permitting process which is going very well and we expect it to continue to go well.

So all signs looking good right now and that is one of the biggest priorities that Alterra has is to make sure that that project comes across the finish line well with its good 20 year power purchase agreement.

And to echo your words on the returns, Michel, and we have found that if you work hard enough and save through enough projects, and we are really scramble. You can find strongly returning projects amongst all of this competition, that's what we have done and that's what we hope to do with you together Michel.

Michel Letellier

Thank you John.

Mark Jarvi

And then historically you guys have given the free cash flow guidance or the run rate for the portfolio. You haven't given it today here. But when would you sort of be in a position to talk about that as that way for the Q4 results and next year or is that just going to take a while to evolve and where back away from free cash flow guidance [indiscernible].

Michel Letellier

Usually what we do is that the we provide the cash flow of the years in the first quarter of the year. We were planning to do this, but we will discuss internally if we can give a little bit more guidance at the analyst call.

Mark Jarvi

Okay. And then in terms of the dividend policy and things [indiscernible]. You talked about some of the cash flow profile of the wind projects backed by the tax equity that backend weighted. How might people want to think about where you guys would want to target the payout ratio in the near-term and how you are going to govern the dividend policy.

Michel Letellier

Well it's good point. we are not changing our policy. If you remember we said that we will be comfortable on an average of getting as high as 80% of the payout ratio for some period of time. I think that our policy we are forecasting the cash flow conservatively and also that we can sustain the trend that we have established four years ago by increasing every year of the dividend.

We have been conservative and trying to establish this rate of increase overtime. This will not change, we want to make sure that when we establish a trend we can support it on strong cash flow and this will not changed.

I think that the possibility of growth that we are seeing in the United States is supported by our ability to generate cash flow. But you are right, some project in this states are little more back ended than others.

But then there is maybe some of acquisitions, some different portfolio mix that we can bring in to make sure that we will be comfortable in having a payout ratio below 80%. This is our strategy, this is where we are going and there is many ways to be able to have a portfolio that can achieve that type of sustainability. And we are working hard on it.

Mark Jarvi

Okay. And then my last question would be. I know the Blue Lagoon asset was considered to be divested. What about some of the minority ownership stakes like things like smaller stakes in Dokie. Would you guys consider shedding stuff that’s sort of smaller scale?

Michel Letellier

We don't have any exposure in wind in BC. Although it's only 40%, Alterra and the future company will still manage the assets, so we like that. we don't like the country, we don't like to have the minority without managing the asset. We like managing the assets, so we know what is going on. So no, I mean there Dokie, there is no issue there, unless somebody puts a crazy the offer on the table we like that asset we like the diversity of that size and we like the volume BC Hydro.

Mark Jarvi

But just going back to Blue Lagoon would be the one…

Michel Letellier

Oh, yes, yes, sorry. Blue Lagoon I love being over there. It’s really beautiful. I think it’s a great place, it’s a fantastic place. I think it has a great potential. We took a closer look of the value by using the discounted cash flow, on the future cash flow of the place. We got comfortable with the appraised value of that investment. But as Alterra was trying to do, I think that the goal of the future Company will be to try to divest this asset. It’s not because it’s not going well. It’s just its not a core business for us. And I think that we can use the cash to do something else.

Mark Jarvi

Great. Thanks for the color. Take care.

Michel Letellier

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of David Galison of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

David Galison

Thank you. So, Michel, I had a quick question on some of the debt and your thoughts on that. So within the holding company bonds there is some additional debt that’s backed by shares for HS Orka. Would you be looking to refinance that or what are your thoughts there?

Michel Letellier

That one has already been - if you are talking about the same that was redeemed in exchange of the share. The share has been given to extinguish the debt already.

David Galison

I’m referring the other batch of that held by [Mr. B.D] (Ph).

Michel Letellier

Oh yes. We will have a tough negotiation to do with Ross well run, I think over the years. He is charging too much for bad debt, I think. But we will see.

David Galison

And there are some contracts that Alterra perceived may be different, and I’m referring to power hedges versus DPAs in some of the U.S. projects. And I was just wondering what your thought were there fewer what your comfort level was? And how would you think about pursuing some of the development projects?

Michel Letellier

Well it’s certainly a challenge. And it something that is different from our long-term contract that we have. Might view that has a big portfolio, a bigger portfolio those are not representing a huge amount. But we have to be careful. We have to be mindful. I think that John’s team has focused also to have more standards contract, though sometimes are little bit more difficult.

But nonetheless, I think that as a portfolio approach one can have here and there some little bit different contract strategy or risk profile, but obviously we will be taking a good look at how much we can have in a portfolio, what type of exporter, because there is way also to basically try to be less exposed and take us sometimes a little bit more or less risk.

You can have a smaller portion of your total production being hedged this way. Obviously, you know, sometimes with the tax equity, they have some guidance or they have some concern or requirement that force you to somehow have hedge or - but I think that the tax equity are evolving and they are getting a little bit more flexible in some ways.

So I think that we will be monitoring this mindful, but again, in a bigger portfolio sometimes you can have some ways to mitigate this exposure that seems to be more risky than the rest. But that’s going to be our approach. I don’t know John if you want to comment?

John Carson

No. It’s really making the best out of what contractor available. So had just have been available, and we do have a couple of those as you mentioned. The old school traditional PPAs as we mentioned earlier, we have 320 megawatts of fully contracted old school traditional PPAs in the portfolio. We also expect the contract at some other assets as we discussed earlier, some other much lower risk contracts.

The contracting universe has changed especially in the United States. It is kind of like cutting edge experts field, but what we found there is that we are just going to smartly manage our risks. And overall as you said Michel, we are going to make sure our portfolio on the haul is well balanced and our risks are sufficiently mitigated to keep our cash flow constant.

David Galison

John, I thought maybe you can enlighten some of the analysts on the call about current trends in tax equity. That will accrue to the combined company to the extent we could use that device for finance.

John Carson

Sure and perhaps [indiscernible] with you Michel, I will just take a moment on that. What we have seen is the evolution of tax equity structures over the past 10 years and this is particularly for Canadian investors. Many people’s first exposure to what a tax equity deal looks like on a cash flow basis is nice strong cash flows for a three or four years and then a dirk of cash for six or seven years, and then finally a payoff where the cash flows return.

That reflects a structure that really isn’t in use today. What we see today are typical allocations of say 30% or 35% of cash to a tax equity investor and 65%, 70% to the developer sponsor which would be Innergex. Those numbers can move a bit but they don’t move drastically these days.

The last thing that I will say is that what we are seeing very recently in the market is that there is more tax equity than there are projects to go around. And what this has created is a dynamic where all of the things that used to go strictly tax equity’s way are starting to fall our way a bit, yields are a prime example.

We have seen the yields drop just over the past two or three months on publicly announced deals in some cases of a 100 full basis points of compressions to the tax equity yield. That’s just great for us. And so we expect to see that continue along with other features besides that yield compression that are helping to make tax equity deals much more favorable to sponsors these days. Michel.

Michel Letellier

John, thank you. And so we were just waiting for that to happen to come in the U.S. market John. Alright we look smart these days.

John Carson

That’s right.

David Galison

And I guess my last question Michel would be just on the thoughts around future hedging changes, your hedging programs. Considering now you have more exposure to the U.S. as well as exposure to multiple of the currencies as well as [aluminum] (Ph) pricing.

Michel Letellier

Well that’s a good point. We have been very active in the hedge towards the euro. The type of hedges that we will have to put for the U.S. will be monitored. We have the natural hedge as to basically switch some of our credit facility in the U.S. and that we have quite a bit right now. So that's an easy hedge.

After that obviously we feel if we grow in the U.S. there the cash can be redirect towards the [indiscernible] of the U.S. activity. But you are right, at some point in time we have to check that and make sure that it's well balanced. And ultimately maybe issuing some U.S. debt also or some type of product that we will be dominated in U.S. currency to ease that risk overtime.

David Galison

Thank you very much.

Michel Letellier

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Rosenfield of Industrial Alliance. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Yes. Just want to follow-up Michel, you talked about the tax equity and the cash flow profile. I'm just curious how you think about the valuation for the transaction. You hinted that you think everything I think was a very long-term perspective of course, we know that it's inherent to Innergex's strategy. But maybe if you could just think about how the valuation for the transaction today. And then, if you can compare that to maybe some opportunities that you had or that you might have been involved with elsewhere from a global perspective transactions in France or other transactions elsewhere that you might have looked at?

Michel Letellier

That's a very long and tricky question Jeremy. What we try to do is take all the assets of Alterra and put an acquisitive value on each of them and ascribe a discount rate for each of the category in and our perception of risk and then we basically add up all those value and come up with A value. And we were hoping to have a little bit of accretion to us.

And so we think we [indiscernible] hard with Ross and his team. I must say that Ross is a top negotiator. So we end up with eight and a quarter. I think that represents its fair value on the existing assets.

What we get into for Innergex is maybe the upside of the future development project. And that's why we want to focus on the ability of both team to unlock some value as John described there is a lot of nice project in this United States to develop. Some also interesting development in Iceland is possible.

So I think that we make sure that whatever we were discounting in existing assets was creating a certain value for Innergex, and that both by the synergy of both teams and the success of future development will come the really nice accretion and accretion of well to both side of shareholders.

But I think that compared to what we have seen in the past, I think, it’s compared fairly well with what we can get when you compare it to the risk profile of each of the assets. Of course, the U.S. asset would hedge has in our view a little bit more hedged, so hence we did put a discount rate a little bit higher than as an example Jimmie Creek, which is a brand new asset with long-term PPA.

So we have tried to take this approach, and as a whole, I think that we get to have a decent return and then limited accretion to the short-term. But I think that as we developed the project, I think, we will unlock even more value to both set of shareholders.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. That’s good. That’s a good answer. I will leave it there. Thank you.

Michel Letellier

Thank you.

Operator

Mrs. Vachon, there are no further questions at this time.

Karine Vachon

Well thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you at both Innergex and Alterra’s first quarter conference call results on November 10. Thanks.

Michel Letellier

Thank you everybody for your support and thank you for all the management of both teams that worked so hard.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect your lines.

John Carson

Thanks, everyone.

