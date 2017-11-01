Hold This 8.5% Dividend Yield In A Sector Of Overpriced Junk

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) is falling hard:

Towards the end of 2016, I had a strong buy rating on CMO. The price then climbed into the sell range where I was telling investors it was a good time to sell. That opportunity ended, and now shares are under $9. Price to book is currently around 83% to 85%. Investors who failed to sell over the spring or summer months missed a good opportunity to sell. There is no longer enough downside risk to merit a sell rating. I have CMO at a hold rating because of the flattening yield curve. The flattening yield curve leads to mortgage REITs getting less net interest income. CMO may receive an upgrade. It certainly is not a sell any longer.

CMO Q3 2017

Slides will be from the Q2 2017 presentation. The Q3 2017 presentation wasn’t published on the site when I checked:

CMO reported EPS of $0.13 for Q3, which is down from $0.14 in Q2.

Earnings over the last few quarters have been low due to higher prepayments. CMO has a portfolio of agency ARM securities. Rising borrowing costs have also contributed to the lower EPS. Prepayments were slowing down in October. Management is guiding for slower prepayments in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018. In the third quarter the average CPR was 25.75%, which is 1% higher than the second quarter.

However, in October prepayments fell to 22.75% - significant improvement. Management expects to benefit from lower prepayments in the upcoming quarters. A large factor is the recent increases in the long term interest rates.

Refinancing isn’t as attractive for homeowners as the 10-year Treasury rates go up. Post-election in 2016, 10-year rates increased significantly. However, short-term rates also increased significantly. Prepayment rates should be declining now (early Q4 2017), but there was some damage done to book value. Book value has been impacted from common dividends exceeding earnings results. Book value for CMO is directly impacted by changes in interest rates and other market conditions (mortgage refinancing activity and borrowing costs).

Borrowing rates are going up.

Quarterly earnings can also be impacted by seasonal factors. Generally, there are higher mortgage prepayments during the summer house-selling season.

CMO has been affected by the market environment and is straightforward about it. The market has brought the price down on CMO significantly more than other mortgage REITs. Why? Lazy analysis. Mortgage REITs are all suffering; CMO just happens to be honest and straightforward about it.

Securities

The prices of their securities were up slightly since the fourth quarter began due to a slightly steeper yield curve and less new supply. Towards the end of summer the volume of new securities created was slowing down. Book value per share at the beginning of Q3 was $10.72. At the end of Q3, book value per share had dropped to $10.56.

Book value per share has been going down since 2014.

Buyback authorization

They had a buyback authorization previously. They never used it in 2016. Management indicated it would be easy to reopen the buyback authorization. I wonder whether they would actually use it. They had a very substantial discount in 2016 and yet they felt the discount was not large enough to use the program. The authorization was suspended, but management said they could reauthorize it with a quick call to the board. The last time CMO bought back shares was in late 2012.

Resets

Many of the adjustable-rate mortgages are already current reset. The term "current reset" refers to a mortgage that has already reset the interest rate once. The portfolio is mostly comprised of mortgages that begin with a five-year fixed-rate and then transition to a floating rate. Because the one year LIBOR rate has been relatively steady over the last year, there should be fewer homeowners refinancing into 30-year mortgages today. Once the homeowners have passed on the opportunity to refinance following the first major rate increase, they are statistically less likely to refinance in the near future without another major rate increase.

Biggest issue

The biggest fundamental problem for CMO is the high level of prepayments. Prepayments lead to higher amortization charges. Net interest income was so weak the last few quarters primarily due to high prepayments. When I was bearish on the stock, they traded near Book value and the yield curve was already quite flat. I was able to see this summer’s prepayment issues coming in advance. The current stock price reflects those issues entirely. Therefore, the stock is quite reasonably priced and merits at least a hold rating.

Agency RMBS challenge

One of the challenges in pricing agency RMBS is the forward estimate of interest rate volatility. Some investors may rationally think big bond traders could evaluate the options market to forecast that. However, options are heavily influenced by Black-Scholes option pricing model. Therefore the estimate of forward volatility is relying on prior volatility. Thus, if interest rates were relatively stable as they were for most of Q1, the models will suggest future volatility will also be lower and therefore agency RMBS should be valued higher due to a lower implied cost from the potential for prepayments. I fear that explanation may be quite complex in itself. The simple version is that bond pricing models for volatility are perhaps better at representing past volatility than forward.

Final thoughts and concerns

I see the potential for continued pressure on net interest spread as a concern for investors thinking about CMO. CMO has been straight forward about these concerns, and their stock is now priced accordingly. I believe CMO is definitely a hold and may be upgraded to a buy soon. This puts CMO as a stark contrast to several other mortgage REITs. A large portion of the sector is showing much stronger net interest spreads and core earnings by keeping their hedging cost separated from their interest expenses.

