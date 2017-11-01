Sentiment Speaks: What If I Told You The Stock Market Is Heading To 2800SPX?

Recent price action

The market is hovering near all-time highs, and still has a bit higher to go before we see a real test of support.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

I remember back in 2015 and 2016, when I was posting my next major target region for the stock market between 2537-2611, I would certainly see many comments. In fact, many of the comments centered around why the fundamentals did not support such a “ridiculous” expectation. And, a whole list of reasons as to why the fundamentals did not support such an expectation then developed in the comments to my analysis.

Well, I want to remind you of an excerpt from an article written by Professor Hernan Cortes Douglas, former Luksic Scholar at Harvard University, former Deputy Research Administrator at the World Bank, and former Senior Economist at the IMF. Within his article, he noted the following regarding those engaged in “fundamental” analysis for predictive purposes:

The historical data say that they cannot succeed; financial markets never collapse when things look bad. In fact, quite the contrary is true. Before contractions begin, macroeconomic flows always look fine. That is why the vast majority of economists always proclaim the economy to be in excellent health just before it swoons. Despite these failures, indeed despite repeating almost precisely those failures, economists have continued to pore over the same macroeconomic fundamentals for clues to the future. If the conventional macroeconomic approach is useless even in retrospect, if it cannot explain or understand an outcome when we know what it is, has it a prayer of doing so when the goal is assessing the future?

So, as many were pointing out how the fundamentals did not support the rally I was expecting, it only supported my thesis for the primary direction of the market. You see, as Dr. Douglas pointed out, fundamentals only look fantastic when the market is topping. So, if most believed in terrible looking fundamentals, it certainly supported a continued rally in the market, at least until the fundamentals started to look overheated. In fact, one can even say that fundamentals are lagging indicators when it comes to the stock market.

I have previously provided an explanation as to why this always occurs, so allow me to post it here again:

During his tenure as chairman of the Federal Reserve, Alan Greenspan testified many times before various committees of Congress. In front of the Joint Economic Committee, Greenspan noted that markets are driven by "human psychology" and "waves of optimism and pessimism." Ultimately, as Greenspan correctly recognized, it is social mood and sentiment that moves markets. I believe this makes much more sense when deriving the causality chain. During a negative sentiment trend, the market declines, and the news seems to get worse and worse. Once the negative sentiment has run its course after reaching an extreme level, and it's time for sentiment to change direction, the general public then becomes subconsciously more positive. You see, once you hit a wall, it becomes clear it is time to look in another direction. Some may question how sentiment simply turns on its own at an extreme, and I will explain to you that many studies have been published to explain how it occurs naturally within the limbic system within our brains. When people begin to turn positive about their future, they are willing to take risks. What is the most immediate way that the public can act on this return to positive sentiment? The easiest is to buy stocks. For this reason, we see the stock market lead in the opposite direction before the economy and fundamentals have turned. In fact, historically, we know that the stock market is a leading indicator for the economy, as the market has always turned well before the economy does. This is why R.N. Elliott, whose work led to Elliott Wave theory, believed that the stock market is the best barometer of public sentiment. Let's look at the same change in positive sentiment and what it takes to have an effect on the fundamentals. When the general public's sentiment turns positive, this is the point at which they are willing to take more risks based on their positive feelings about the future. Whereas investors immediately place money to work in the stock market, thereby having an immediate effect upon stock prices, business owners and entrepreneurs seek loans to build or expand a business, which takes time to secure. They then place the newly acquired funds to work in their business by hiring more people or buying additional equipment, and this takes more time. With this new capacity, they are then able to provide more goods and services to the public, and, ultimately, profits and earnings begin to grow - after more time has passed. When the news of such improved earnings finally hits the market, most market participants have already seen the stock of the company move up strongly because investors effectuated their positive sentiment by buying stock well before evidence of positive fundamentals are evident within the market. This is why so many believe that stock prices present a discounted valuation of future earnings. Clearly, there is a significant lag between a positive turn in public sentiment and the resulting positive change in the underlying fundamentals of a stock or the economy, especially relative to the more immediate stock-buying activity that comes from the same causative underlying sentiment change. This is why I claim that fundamentals are a lagging indicator relative to market sentiment. This is also why fundamentalists can be left holding the bag at the top of a market, when the news and fundamentals look the most attractive, right before the market begins to dive, as sentiment turns in the opposite direction well before the fundamentals, just like it did at the bottom. This lag is a much more plausible reason as to why the stock market is a leading indicator, as opposed to some form of investor omniscience. This also provides a plausible reason as to why earnings lag stock prices, as earnings are the last segment in the chain of positive mood effects on a business growth cycle. It is also why those analysts who attempt to predict stock prices based on earnings fail so miserably at market turns. By the time earnings are affected by a change in social mood, the social mood trend has already been negative for some time. And this is why economists fail as well - the social mood has shifted well before they see evidence of it in their "indicators."

Now, I am starting to see a number of people pointing out that the fundamentals and earnings seem to be supporting this rally. Well, we are only 45% higher than we were in 2016 when everyone told me that the fundamentals did not support my expectations for a rally to 2537-2611. And, now that we are there, the fundamentals are now supporting my expectations? Do you see something wrong here when it comes to forecasting the direction of the stock market?

Just because fundamentals are supporting this rally NOW does not mean this bull market is going to end. Rather, one must understand how to view fundamentals in a larger context within the market. There is often a significant period of time where the fundamentals and market price are aligned. And, it seems we are moving into such a period of time. This likely means that this bull market still has several years left to run along with positive fundamentals, as they turn more positive. A great example of this is how GDP has moved up to 3%, and potentially even has room to run higher in the coming years.

As I often suggest to those engaged in fundamental analysis, and feel as though they have been left behind by a “runaway market” which “does not make sense” to them, maybe you need to consider that fundamentals do not really drive the market, but really lag market price. Maybe, just maybe, you will then be able to move beyond your old, outdated thinking about what drives the stock market, and be able to begin to consider market sentiment a bit more seriously.

While many people dismiss my analysis because I ignore fundamentals, at least you can now understand why I don’t burden myself with something which, at best, will significantly lag the stock market, and, at worst, can negatively impact my perspective on the market. My sole focus is what market sentiment suggests, as presented within the fractal patterns we analyze in the stock market.

These fractal patterns suggested that the market was going to head up to the 2537-2611SPX years ago. This was my first major target region for the market when we were in the 1800 region. Now that we have attained my target, I will tell you that my next major bull market target resides in the 2800-2880SPX region.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

As I already stated, my next larger target in the SPX is in the 2800SPX region. The question is if we strike that target in 2018 or 2019 and the answer centers around the support in the 2520-2550SPX region.

Currently, the market is preparing to rally up towards 2611SPX region. I am expecting that it will set up a larger degree pullback from that region. My ideal target for that pullback resides in the 2330-2400SPX region.

However, in order to get to that bigger pullback region, the market MUST break below the 2520-50SPX support. If it is unable to do so in the coming months, holding support in that region can continue to propel the market towards the 2800SPX region sooner rather than later, which means we will see the 2800 region on an accelerated timetable. In my weekend analysis to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard service, I explained, in great detail - along with annotated charts - how this scenario can play out.

For now, my preference is for the market to pullback towards the 2330-2400SPX region. But, if the next few months suggest that we will not break below the 2520-50SPX support, I would highly suggest you not fight the market, and recognize it for what it is – another opportunity to make money on the long side.

