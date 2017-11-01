'Sir Lag-A-Lot' - EIA Monthly Production Lags Weeklies

Without a material increase in well completions, US shale growth will be limited -- it's that simple.

US August monthly oil production was 9.203 million b/d, or a decrease of 31k b/d from July.

Welcome to the sir-lag-a-lot edition of Oil Markets Daily!

EIA 914 report came out yesterday. US August monthly oil production was 9.203 million b/d, or a decrease of 31k b/d from July. Be mindful that Hurricane Harvey resulted in production drop in August, so the month-over-month decrease had to do with external factors!

Here's where EIA monthly production is versus the weekly:

The difference in August versus the weekly was 150k b/d. EIA is currently saying STEO for September is 9.34 million b/d.

People are still using the weeklies...

For as much coverage as we've had on US oil production, there are still market commentators that are quoting the weeklies. For the benefit of society's well being, we recommend all readers (both bulls and bears) to forward this article to those people. This inefficiency is just simply too blatant to ignore now.

But in all seriousness, this divergence between the weekly and monthly will close as EIA adjusts its model, we just have to wait in the meantime.

What we saw in this EIA 914...

Here's what we saw in this EIA 914.

Texas and New Mexico looks like this compared to Eagle Ford + Permian well completions. Of course, not all of Texas's production is EF and Permian, but this gives us a good overview of the pace of growth:

Hurricane Harvey impacted Eagle Ford production, so the data will be clouded as we have previously noted, but readers should be aware that well completions have stagnated, and even higher production remains unlikely as long as this bottleneck remains.

Bakken on the other hand impressed to the upside with a 38k b/d jump month-over-month. The increase in well completions are finally starting to show up in production.

The other factor that influenced this EIA 914 was lower Gulf of Mexico production. Harvey had a say in that one too:

Huh?

In EIA's October STEO, it quoted August oil production as 9.09 million b/d. However, in the EIA 914, it showed production at 9.203 million b/d, or ~110k b/d difference. Did the data change that much in 3-weeks?



From what we know, EIA takes the higher of the two production data from Drillinginfo and reported production. If Drillinginfo shows 100 b/d, but reported production is 90 b/d. EIA will report 100 b/d...

We thought that might've been interesting to point out.

What's the takeaway from this?

Analysts are still using EIA weekly production estimates. Please stop. August US oil production fell month-over-month because of hurricane Harvey, but US shale is not growing at 100k b/d month-over-month. Not even close. Without a material increase in well completions, US shale growth will be limited -- it's that simple.

Monthly continues to lag the weeklies.

We continue to believe WTI will move to $60 by year-end. These are the fundamental data points that support our thesis:

Brent is above $60 providing tailwind for US crude storage draws towards year-end.

We see US crude storage surplus falling to ~15 million bbls by year-end.

US shale disappointing, and producers having a hard time increasing well completions due to lack of frac crews.

Non-OPEC supplies starting to accelerate to the downside.

Geopolitical has never been worse (i.e. Venezuela, Iraq, and Iran).

HFI Research

Thank you for reading this article. We have spent a considerable amount of time illustrating our bullish oil thesis over the last several months. We started off presenting the counter-seasonal draws taking place across the globe. Then, we shifted our focus to how well performances were actually disappointing to the downside from U.S. shale (mainly Eagle Ford, and recently confirmed by Statoil (NYSE:STO)). Following the U.S. shale piece, we are now focused on why the paradigm shift will take place (where U.S. shale moves from growth- to return-focused).

If you have found our articles and thought process insightful, we think you will benefit greatly from our exclusive research reports for HFI Research subscribers. We hope you can join our growing community of incredibly intelligent subscribers. Sign up here today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.