Dividend Champions For November 2017

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 10/31/17 and are available at The DRiP Investing Resource Center - DRiP Information, Tools, And Forms. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Dividend Spooktacular

As expected, the fourth quarter began with dozens of increases in the CCC “universe,” and opposing forces expanded and contracted the field, which is still on track to close the year with over 800 companies. The annual “freezin’ season” was largely offset by newly added Challengers, so I remain confident that the number of CCC companies will hold above 800 before moving higher in the Spring of 2018.

After the CCC universe fell to 816 in September, that number slipped to 814 in October, which featured 11 new Challengers, 13 deletions, and two promotions. The Near-Challengers listing again picked up 11 "NEW" notations (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), but the number of Near-Challengers fell from 103 to 101, well below the record of 281 companies in September 2014. After September's action saw the average price of CCC stocks soar by $2.58, that figure rose by another 68¢ in October, while the average "age" of the dividend streaks jumped from 13.7 years to 13.9. Meanwhile, the average yield dropped from 2.61% to 2.55%, but the average of the Most Recent Increases moved from 8.37% to 8.40%.

As always, please use the CCC only as a starting point for more in-depth research. Feel free to leave any suggestions in the Comment area below.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity in terms of companies added, deleted, or promoted. That is reflected below:

(Table from author; may include underlying data from Finviz.com)

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I’m inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. (When the price line is in the green area, it generally suggests possible undervaluation.)

