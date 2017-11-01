Tobias Carlisle On Beating 'The Little Book That Beats The Market'

Tobias Carlisle runs Carbon Beach Asset Management and is the author of several books, including Deep Value, Concentrated Investing and his latest, The Acquirer's Multiple. In this episode, we discuss both the similarities and the differences between the successful value investing methodologies employed by investing greats like Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn. Toby also shares his views on the "death of value," focused investing and position sizing, and updates his views on some recent stock picks.