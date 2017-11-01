Macro Update - October 31, 2017
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Global economy showing renewed strength.
Economic data is again surprising to the upside, with both the U.S. and Europe faring better than had been expected.
U.S. bond yields have seen only a muted response to this economic optimism, likely reflecting still low inflation and low global interest rates.
