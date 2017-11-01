Market Sends B&G Shares Higher On Strong Q3 Results

Lofty Goals

Going into the Q3 earnings season, investors knew that B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had some aggressive guidance figures to meet. Despite net sales in the first half of the year coming in at $786 million, the second-quarter earnings announcement had the company reaffirming the low end of its revenue guidance and projected full-year revenue of $1.64-1.67 billion (down from the prior range of $1.64-1.68 billion). This meant second-half revenue has to be at least $854, an increase of 8.6%, to meet the low end of the range. That's a large jump for a packaged foods company.

I had expressed reservations about the company's ability to meet those lofty goals in an article written in mid-August following Q2 earnings, writing:

Perhaps even more important, the company's top competitor in the frozen sector, Birds Eye, has responded to the increased spend and new product introductions by also airing television commercials and introducing competing products. This will make it more difficult for B&G to build market share.



It is imperative that Green Giant has a significantly better second half of this year to meet management's expectations. Built into its guidance is $530 million of Green Giant sales for 2017. Not only is that $23 million more than 2016, but it also requires that the company sell ~$100 million more Green Giant product in the second half of this year than it did in the first half.

Even with CEO Bob Cantwell's lengthy explanation about how the second-half gains would be achieved, I remained unconvinced and would not add to my position at that time. I concluded that article as follows:

If everything goes reasonably well at B&G, company management believes it will meet its revised guidance. I am a bit more skeptical at the current time, especially with so much dependent on outstanding performance from Green Giant. It's not that I don't see a significant recovery in the second half of the year, but selling $100 million more of the Green Giant product than it did in the first half seems to be too much of a challenge. This is especially true considering the Birds Eye response to some of the initiatives by B&G.



Many of the more conservative investors may want to avoid B&G. They may not like the erratic dividend history or the challenges facing the company's eroding base business or the way it achieves growth through acquisitions.



... I believe that the sell-off that has taken the price to the recent $32.60 was overdone, and that there is an opportunity for capital appreciation of 10% or greater in the next 12 months. And, even if I am overly optimistic, there's that dividend yield approaching 6%.

The Dividend

Despite those concerns, it is that dividend yield that remains one of the major reasons I own B&G, along with the company's policy of returning a significant portion of free cash flow back to shareholders through increased dividends. Bruce Wacha, a recent EVP hire, reiterated that policy on the Q3 conference call:

Finally, we are reaffirming our long-standing commitment to our dividend policy. Pursuant to this policy, we have paid dividends every quarter since our IPO, 13 years ago. Our dividend is currently $1.86 per share per year or approximately $124 million in the aggregate based on our current share count.

Cantwell later added a comment about dividends while discussing M&A opportunities:

And finally on the M&A front, consistent with our acquisition strategy, we continue to search for opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and add stockholder value through accretive acquisitions. Even after completing three acquisitions in the past 11 months, we remain well-positioned for future acquisitions and remain within our long-term comfort zone for leverage of 4.5 to 5.5 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA. We also remain committed to our long-standing policy of returning cash to shareholders through the payment of dividends.

When the CEO was subsequently asked about the level of cash generation and a potential increase in the dividend, he replied:

Your calculation is - our cash generation after kind of our current dividend, give or take $124 million, is about $75 million after that. Yes, so there is plenty of money to support our current dividend. At every board meeting, we talk about what we should do with the dividend. The board is committed to sharing cash with investors, but it's a board conversation. I think the most important part of your point is, there's plenty of cash flow here to support our current dividend and any future raises we might want to do.

Turning Positive

I became a bit more positive on the revenue outlook when Cantwell reiterated guidance at an analyst conference on September 6th. At that point, the company had another month of data, and I wrote another article, concluding:

This is not the ideal investment for many investors. The market clearly has concerns about the company's strategy and its ability to meet guidance or the dividend yield would not be approaching 6%. Even I have some concerns, or I would be making a straight purchase and would not be considering the covered call transaction described above.



However, the tone of management's latest presentation and that 6% yield in a low inflation environment give me enough confidence to start adding to my position.

Missed Opportunity

Unfortunately, I never got around to executing that covered call transaction, and that was probably a mistake. Why? Because Q3 has just been reported, and the good news is that revenue remains on track to meet the aggressive second-half numbers. Driving the third-quarter revenue gains, aside from the $80.1 million addition from acquisitions of the ACH spice business and Victoria pasta sauces in late 2016, was:

Green Giant which increased by $7.3 million for the third quarter. Green Giant frozen products increased by $11.6 million, driven by the brand’s new innovation products ... offset by a decrease in net sales of Green Giant shelf-stable and other products of $4.3 million, [and a $4.7 million increase] of Pirate Brands...

In fact, the company noted it:

increased full year 2017 guidance for net sales to a range of $1.660 billion to $1.685 billion and reaffirmed full year 2017 guidance for adjusted EBITDA at a range of $352.5 million to $367.5 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share at a range of $2.03 to $2.17. The increase in net sales guidance reflects in part the Back to Nature acquisition, which is expected to contribute approximately $17.5 million of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Although B&G stated the "increase in net sales guidance reflects in part the Back to Nature acquisition," it appears to be almost the entire reason that guidance was increased. Backing out the $17.5 million Back to Nature acquisition revenue component, the range would be $1.6425-1.6675 billion, right within the range of the prior guidance of $1.64-1.67 billion. Despite this minor discrepancy, the fact that the company is on track to meet its revenue numbers is good news.

On the conference call, Cantwell summarized the rest of the year:

I mean, we certainly moved the bottom of the range $20 million up to be more realistic, and when you kind of put numbers on paper, hopefully we're on the high-side of that range, but the very, I mean this – and we already are through October. We know what those results are. We've only got basically nine week left to the year. We're not seeing anything that's going to blow up. Everything seems to be turning the way we expected. So, it's not a lot of variability as you know from our business plus or minus that could change that dramatically in a quarter anyway.



So, Green Giant is going to continue to grow and we expect a number of the other base businesses to have a pretty strong fourth quarter also. Net-net, we're going to be up very nicely in our base business and seasonings is going to turn along like it's been turning along all year. So from a sales perspective, we're looking at a pretty rock solid finish to 2017.

Early indications are that other investors agreed, enthusiastically sending the shares above $35 in the after-hours session, before closing at $34.45. That's an increase of more than 8% from the $31.80 closing price.

After the company issues its 10-Q for the third quarter, which will contain a more detailed breakout of revenue by brands, a more in-depth understanding of the quarter will be possible. But for now, I feel somewhat foolish for not allocating more cash to the purchase of additional B&G shares.

