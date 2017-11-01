Kellogg: Don't Write Off The Boring Stocks Yet

This could be a good time to get back into high-quality, boring stocks that have taken enough of a beating already.

After a week that saw strength in the tech world, how about some love for the good ol', boring packaged food sector?

Kellogg (K) finally caught a break when it reported a solid top- and bottom-line beat this Tuesday morning. The results sent the stock up +6% and broke a spell after shares had dipped -20% YTD prior to the 3Q17 earnings release.

Credit: The Christian Science Monitor

Kellogg by the numbers

Revenues came in just a hair above consensus, at $3.22 billion after adjusting for the impact of acquisitions. The better-than-expected results came despite unsurprising softness in key product categories within U.S. snacks and morning foods. However, lack of bad news can be seen as good news, and the sales contraction that began to take shape about four years ago eased a bit more. In fact, cherry-picking certain products or geographies would even show a partial return to growth that might have fueled bullish sentiment today. Non-GAAP margins held up well, up 10 bps and maintaining momentum as the company continues to right-size (see graph below, on a GAAP basis).

K Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

But the magic happened below the gross profit line, as is usually the case with mature, slow-growing companies. Opex fell off a cliff, by -12% YOY despite nearly flat sales, producing what I estimate to be 21 cents of uplift to EPS. The profitability bump seems to have been driven by Kellogg's ongoing restructuring efforts that include the exit from the company's DSD (direct store delivery) system. A much richer effective tax rate was not enough to prevent Kellogg from delivering a non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 that topped expectations by the widest margin since at least the end of 2013.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On Kellogg stock

I will not pretend to be excited about the sugary cereal, potato chip and frozen food businesses. I believe Kellogg and its peers have enough challenges to deal with, including a consumer preference shift towards fresh and healthier alternatives as well as market saturation on the supply side. But I believe now could be a good time for investors to maintain a balanced view and look at the space a bit more carefully.

K PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Kellogg - K 15.8x 7.3% 2.2x General Mills (GIS) 16.8x 10.6% 1.6x Campbell Soup (CPB) 15.5x 3.6% 4.3x

K has been severely under-performing not only in 2017, but over the past several years -- the stock has trailed the returns of the S&P 500 (SPY) by a cumulative 75% since the beginning of 2013. But during this multi-year period, CPGs (consumer packaged goods companies) have undergone a much-needed process of re-sizing their portfolios and implementing cost-savings initiatives that have allowed them to keep earnings afloat, even if not growing at a healthy clip.

As I have argued recently about Kellogg's peer General Mills, CPGs have shed plenty of "revenue fat" that can no longer be supported by decreased demand, and might be getting close to a stabilizing point at lower but sustainable levels. With valuation multiples hitting new lows (see graph and table above), this could be a good time to get back into high-quality, boring stocks that have taken enough of a beating already.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.