Buying Qualcomm On The Cheap Makes Sense Now

Hence, we anticipate Qualcomm’s growth path to inflect higher in FY’18 following an Apple settlement, mix-shift to 5G, and NXP sales/earnings accretion.

We believe Qualcomm’s royalty rate will trend lower, but will be offset with an explosion of unit volumes from various IoT categories.

These near-term concerns are offset by long-term investments, re-orientation of capital returns in the form of dividends, diminished buybacks, and improved cash position.

We’re expecting sentiment to remain muted in the near term due to the Apple dispute, heightened NXP acquisition premium, and diminished growth CAGR from a global installed base of 4bln+.

Qualcomm (QCOM) could be on the path to recovery, though the nascent signs aren’t necessarily phenomenal, we can at least acknowledge that Qualcomm’s roadmap to 5G and broadened implementation across the ecosystem is starting to take root. There’s various countries in the hunt for the latest baseband technologies, as it’s seen as a competitive advantage, however the looming concern over Apple’s patent suit seems to subtract more from the equation than it ought to. Even so, we can acknowledge that Qualcomm’s operating metrics were fairly solid, despite some withholding's from Apple.

Despite this reality, Qualcomm seems to be on the war path to IOT connectivity. Of course, there’s a lot of competition in both autonomous computing, and broad based IOT implementation. Despite the discrepancy however, we generally believe that Qualcomm can return to stable growth fundamentals given enough quarterly reports.

Also, the NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) acquisition remains a looming overhang. Despite the looming concerns pertaining to deal closure with some resistance from the Korean government, we generally believe the path to approval is well on its way despite some geopolitical tensions in the region. As such, we’re moving up our recommendation on Qualcomm from Sell to Buy. The recent dip paints an attractive re-entry into the space, or an ideal point for accumulation (for those who believe in cost averaging).

Where does Qualcomm’s roadmap take us?

Qualcomm continues to retain its competitive edge in the MSM segment, and while royalty rates are expected to remain flat in the near-term, the transition to 5G leads to a path of lower device royalties, as litigation cost, and various other impediments has resulted in a reduced licensing revenue growth path.

Notwithstanding, we believe the product portfolio remains strong, and while QCT revenue is not depended upon, for meaningful revenue/earnings contribution, we generally believe Qualcomm will transition towards more hardware based revenue to diminish the need for further litigation reserves going forward.

Furthermore, we generally believe that this trend is offset with the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, and the development of new IOT categories, which increases the total unit opportunity, though diminishing expected gross margins, as 80% EBT margins from the QTL while helpful looks to be on a harvest path, as opposed to a dependable source of gross profits given the current legal environment (we’ll be referencing legal sources pertaining to patent litigation soon).

While near-term risks diminish investor sentiment, we generally believe that a healthier growth path towards heightened QCT mix is additive to gross profits though at lower margins. Despite reduced margins, the total earnings power of Qualcomm likely trends higher, as its futuristic roadmap seems better positioned heading into FY’18 where adoption of 5G is expected to takeoff.

Notwithstanding, we expect some competition from Intel (INTC) to offset market imbalance. The comparative example of Intel being the challenger in mobile as opposed to an incumbent in x86 architecture.

Though competitive headwinds may impact Qualcomm’s operating profile, the business is uniquely positioned to compete in some of the larger TAM segments, especially in autos. While the Mobileye + Intel duo is also equally compelling, we generally believe Qualcomm’s momentum will return to autos upon the conclusion of its NXP acquisition.

We’re aware Qualcomm may have to increase its bid for NXP, which may impact near-term earnings/revenue accretion post acquisition, but then again… the combined product portfolio addresses the auto segment more completely, which we will discuss in more detail in a separate article.

Spotlight on fundamentals

Source: Qualcomm Investor Presentation

As we have mentioned in numerous instances throughout the year, smartphone shipment deceleration should be embedded into expectations going forward, until we arrive upon 5G, which should spark refresh in the ecosystem.

Some of this lost shipment growth could be attributed to Apple (AAPL), however maintaining growth from a global installed base of 4bln.+ devices becomes difficult, as the remaining population are late adopters with less wallet share, as we move further and further down the price elasticity curve.

Source: Qualcomm Investor Presentation

Stock repurchase activity has slowed, though Qualcomm has maintained a consistent capital return policy. We’re anticipating a more subdued capital return program going forward, with steady yield growth. Share buybacks produce very little value, and often improve shareholder returns by a couple hundred basis points above the cost of capital. In other words, share buybacks are a last resort, and given the capital-intensive cycle of acquiring NXP + 5G ramp, we’re expecting the dividend distribution policy to improve, but with diminished emphasis on buybacks, as Qualcomm builds a stronger cash profile, while deploying resources via WSA (wafer supply agreements) to get ahead of the supply curve prior to 5G transition.

Final thoughts

Given these dynamics, we should expect Qualcomm to return to revenue/earnings growth, but with less emphasis on buybacks, continued dividend growth, and heightened CapEx going forward. Following the NXP acquisition, we expect Qualcomm to build a stronger cash position, as the geopolitical landscape has become more difficult to navigate given conditions in South Korea, Japan, and Southeast China.

Despite this reality, we generally prefer momentum/growth oriented franchises, which is why we’re getting more optimistic on Qualcomm despite near-term headwinds. Many of the issues cited are near-term, and with a return to growth-oriented investments, we should expect Qualcomm to perform even better in the next device refresh cycle.

As such we have rated Qualcomm up from Sell to Buy. Though we acknowledge we could be a little early here, we think investors should take advantage of the latest dip, as the dividend growth policy is still on track, and wasteful share buybacks (finally) take a backseat.

