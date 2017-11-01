GlaxoSmithKline: A Comparative Analysis Of Potential Takeover Targets, Cash Flow And Dividend

In my previous article about GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), I argued that I expect the company to cut its dividend in 2019. At the earnings call of the Q3 results of GSK, CEO Walmsley gave us another clue that the dividend is not safe. At the same time, GlaxoSmithKline seems to be interested in Pfizer's (PFE) consumer healthcare divisions, but the company has other acquisition options too. In this article, I will analyze these options.

More signs are pointing to a dividend cut

In the earnings call of the Q3 results of Glaxosmitkline, the new CEO Emma Walmsley mentioned the following about the dividend of the company:

In terms of the dividend, our position is absolutely unchanged from where it was a quarter ago. We know the dividend matters to our investors. We intend, and we do pay it now, as a function of our free cash flow after investing in the necessary priorities to secure long-term growth for the company, and that capital allocation was very clearly laid out in Q2, starting with the Pharma pipeline, potentially bulking up Consumer, and then security of vaccines supply. And we confirmed our intention to pay the dividend in 2017, £0.80, and again in 2018, and then we will be returning to declaring a dividend quarterly and not giving a more specific outlook beyond that. And in all cases, as you know, the dividend is a decision at the time for the board.

Source: GSK Q3 2017 Results: Earnings Call

While she did not strictly say anything very different from the previous press release, the market did react to this dividend uncertainty: shares plummeted by 6% on the same day. Currently the dust has settled and the company's shares are about 10% down since the Q3 earnings release, not a very enthusiastic reaction to the Q3 results.

The reason why the market reacted so dramatically to the words of Walmsley was because she again expressed interest in Pfizer's consumer healthcare division. Pfizer is going to review its consumer business, which means that a sale is within the realm of possibilities. Walmsley had previously mentioned her interest in the Pfizer consumer health division, and after a question about the position of GSK on this issue, Walmsley had this to say:

In terms of the Pfizer business, I would, first of all, reiterate that our capital allocation priorities that I laid out in Q2 go completely unchanged. We did say we would be potentially interested in building up our Consumer business, which is a business we like. We are a world leader in Consumer Healthcare and have a demonstrated track record of successful integration, so you would expect us to look at any assets that complement our portfolio from a power brand or geographic footprint point of view. Although we did talk about potentially bulking up Consumer, our first focus in capital allocation was clearly around our biggest business in Pharma and R&D within that. Nonetheless, we would be looking at it but they only announced the process last week, so it is a little premature and it is not even confirmed for sale, to discuss in any detail if and how. We would, in all cases, be very focused on driving shareholder value.

Though Walmsley was deliberately vague, investors took it as a sign that the company is likely interested in the consumer business of Pfizer and that this could endanger GSK's dividend.

High dividends, high debts

GlaxoSmithKline pays a very high dividend, even more so when compared with its peers. As you can see in the graph, it is the only company of which the total amount of dividend paid is so close to its total free cash flow:

Source: Bloomberg

Let us take a quick bird's-eye-view on the current financial situation of GlaxoSmithKline: The total debt of GSK currently amounts to $18.8 billion, which is an increase of $530 million since the beginning of 2017. The free cash flow of the company was $5.72 billion in 2016, and total dividends paid in this year amounted to about $6.5 billion. Because a special dividend was paid in 2016, about $5.28 billion is expected to be spent on dividends in 2017. We can clearly see that, without quick growth, this is not a sustainable situation.

Bulking up their consumer healthcare business

For pharmaceutical companies, consumer healthcare can be a quite stable part of their portfolio. Though margins on this type of business are generally lower, stability makes up for that.

As a result of Walmsley mentioning the 'bulking up our Consumer business', investors have started speculating what the next move of GSK could be. As far as I can realistically see, there are three usual suspects, I will discuss them one by one.

Pfizer's OTC Unit

The consumer healthcare business of Pfizer was again mentioned during the last earnings call. Brands of the unit include painkiller Advil, lip balm Chapstick and many others. This division of Pfizer had a total revenue of about $3.4 billion in 2016. According to experts, the expected value of this business should be about 4 times the annual sales, which values it at around $14 billion. Pfizer will be looking into the sale or the spin-off of this business in the near future.

Merck's non-prescription products

At the same time as Pfizer, Merck (MRK) is looking to divest its non-prescription business, which includes brands such as Seven Seas Vitamins and some others which you can see in the picture above. GSK has not expressed specific interest in this division, but since it is likely to be for sale, we need to consider it as an option. The value of this group is expected to be around $4.5 billion.

Owning the whole Novartis joint venture

GSK currently has a joint venture with Novartis (NVS) resulting from the oncology swap which it did with the company in 2015. Novartis owns 36.5% of this joint venture, and some say that GSK is looking to buy out its Swiss partner. This would cost $10.3 billion, and will be possible in March 2018. Some analysts mention that Novartis might be open for this option since they could need the money for a major takeover. Both for Novartis and for GSK, this would seem like a natural solution for their current needs.

How realistic are these options?

It seems quite realistic that at least one of the mentioned divisions can be acquired by GSK during the next year. The company might have a huge debt, but they still have enough debt capacity to buy out Novartis or to acquire the OTC unit of Pfizer, though it would stretch their leverage further. I want to mention a couple of potential road blocks concerning these acquisitions: First, with the Pfizer and the Merck options, GSK could have fierce competition from other companies, for instance fellow British consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF), which is also on the acquisition trail. This could mean that the price which GSK would need to pay for these units becomes more inflated. Also, Walmsley has always stressed that Glaxo would prioritize its pharmaceutical business. This creates some uncertainty about the commitment of the company to do acquisitions like the ones above.

Acquisition targets and financials

Let us take a brief look at the potential acquisition targets, their expected price and the yearly sales and estimated additional free cash flow from these units. The estimated free cash flow of the units is based on the 15.5% profit margin which the consumer division of GlaxoSmithKline had in 2016. Also, the expected sales of the joint venture with Novartis are calculated using the 36.5% ownership which Novartis currently has.

Pfizer unit Merck unit Novartis JV Total cost $14 billion $4.5 billion $10.3 billion Expected sales $3.4 billion $0.86 billion $3.47 billion Expected FCF $527 million $133 million $538 billion Yearly FCF/Cost 3.76% 2.96% 5.22%

As we can see, owning the entire joint venture which GSK currently has with Novartis would be the best decision from a financial point of view, since the yearly free cash flow generated by this deal divided by the one-time cost leads to the highest result. Acquiring the Merck or Pfizer units would lead to a lower result, but note that this calculation does not take into account additional synergy advantages which these deals could have for GSK. With regard to owning the whole Novartis joint venture, these advantages have much smaller scope since the joint venture is already operated by GSK at the moment.

Analysis of GSK's acquisition possibilities

After calculating the expected free cash flow which GSK will be able to receive from these individual acquisitions, we can calculate the expected total free cash flow after potential takeovers. Note that I took the free cash flows of 2016, the numbers will be higher in 2017. Also note that I did not include additional financing costs for the higher debt in the free cash flow calculation, and I did not take into account costs of potential investments in the pharma business of GSK.

GSK currently GSK + Pfizer unit GSK + Merck unit GSK + Novartis JV GSK + all three Debt after takeover $18.8 bllion $32.8 billion $23.3 billion $29.1 billion $47.6 billion Free cash flow (2016) $5.72 billion $6.25 billion $5.85 billion $6.11 billion $6.95 billion Debt/FCF 329% 525% 398% 476% 685% Dividend (2017 & 2018) $5.28 billion $5.28 billion $5.28 billion $5.28 billion $5.28 billion

The dividend which GSK is planning to pay in 2018 will increase debts to even higher levels than the numbers which are listed in the table. The company does have some cash available, but this is less than the total amount of dividend which they are planning to pay in 2018. In combination with an acquisition, this would increase their leverage even more.

When looking at the possibilities from a financial point of view, buying out Novartis and owning the whole joint venture is the most realistic scenario. GSK would get the most bang for its buck, and the Pfizer and the Merck businesses could attract other suitors next to GSK as well, driving up the expected price. GSK taking over all three potential target seems out of the question, even 2 out of 3 would likely lead to more debt than they can handle.

Growth possibilities and free cash flow

The company and its CEO have often stated that GlaxoSmithKline's primary business will remain the pharmaceutical business. With the FDA approval of Shingrex, GSK's shingles vaccine, the company recently took a major step forward. This vaccine is expected to reach annual sales of $1 billion in 2023, and will likely be a big contributor to the company's bottom line. Sales growth of the pharmaceutical business of GSK has been 2% during the third quarter of 2017. To include the effects of increased sales of vaccines in the future and the rest of their pipeline, let us assume that GSK's sales will grow with 5% annually. In 2016, growth of the consumer healthcare sales was 9%. Since sales growth of this part of the business was 2% in the third quarter of 2017, let's take a more conservative percentage of 5% and use it to extrapolate. I will assume that, because of scale advantages, GSK will be able to increase the margin on their acquired consumer healthcare products from 15.5% to 17.5%. To make the calculation a bit easier, I will also assume that their other divisions will operate at a margin of 17.5%. This seems to be in line with the historic trend, though consumer healthcare products usually tend to have lower margins than the pharmaceutical business.

GSK Currently GSK + Pfizer unit GSK + Merck unit GSK + Novartis JV GSK + all three FCF 2017 6.01 6.60 6.15 7.04 7.54 FCF 2018 6.31 6.93 6.46 7.39 7.92 FCF 2019 6.62 7.28 6.78 7.75 8.31 FCF 2020 6.95 7.65 7.12 8.14 8.73 FCF 2021 7.3 8.03 7.48 8.81 9.17 FCF 2022 7.67 8.43 7.85 9.25 9.63 FCF 2023 8.05 8.85 8.25 9.45 10.11 FCF 2024 8.45 9.29 8.66 9.93 10.61 FCF 2025 8.87 9.76 9.09 10.42 11.14 FCF 2026 9.32 10.25 9.54 10.94 11.7 Year at which debt could be paid off, assuming no dividend after 2018 2020 2022 2021 2021 2023 Year at which debt could be paid off, assuming no dividend cut 2027 2028 2027 2026 2028

Looking at the table, we can see the free cash flow in each situation (all FCF values in billion dollars). Though this table is no prediction of the future FCF of GlaxoSmithKline, it is clearly visible how some of the variables have effect on the bottom line of the business. When compared with a current annual dividend of $5.28 billion, it seems that future cash flows can easily cover this dividend. But the huge debt which GSK will take on as a result of an acquisition should be taken into account. The second last row in the table lists the year in which the entire debt could be paid off, assuming no dividend payments after 2018. This is an unrealistic assumption for multiple reasons: first, it is not necessary and likely not desirable for GSK to pay off its entire debt. Second, though dividend is likely to be cut, it is unlikely that the company will not pay a dividend until the year in which the debt can be paid off. The last row of the table is indicative of the huge burden which GSK's generous dividend currently represents for the business. In all situations, it will not be possible to pay off the debt before the year 2026 when the dividend is left untouched. Note that I did not take into account increased interest payments to finance the debt, which would make the situation look even worse. When looking at the table, it seems prudent for GSK to reduce its dividend for a couple of years to deleverage itself.

For GlaxoSmithKline, to do any deal while at the same time continuing to pay a generous dividend will be a big reach, and would also leave very little room to spend anything on the pharma business. When looking at the potential deals for the company, taking over the entire joint venture which GSK currently has with Novartis seems like the best option.

Conclusion

It is likely that there will be some big changes at GlaxoSmithKline during the coming years. The company is considering acquisitions in the consumer healthcare space, while already carrying a large debt and paying a very generous dividend. GSK can not have it all: either potential acquisitions or the dividend will have to suffer. As the situation is now, I expect the dividend to be cut in 2019, even when the company does not do any acquisition. When GSK makes some intelligent choices, the company will be able to grow at a quicker rate, repay some debt and restore the dividend eventually. But for this, shareholders need to be patient.

GlaxoSmithKline is an interesting company with a bright long term future, but I would avoid the stock for now. If share prices drop after an announcement of a dividend cut it could create a nice entry point for long term investors.

Thank you for reading, please tell me what you think about the dividend and potential acquisitions of GlaxoSmithKline below! If you liked this article please click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.