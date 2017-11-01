BP Says No More Shareholder Dilution

BP plc (NYSE:BP) is catching a nice bump this Halloween due to a solid earnings report. Let's dig into some of the key highlights of BP plc's third quarter results. I will focus on its ever improving upstream performance, a very strong quarter from its downstream unit, and the news that BP plc is going to be pursuing share buybacks, along with the implications of those three events moving forward.

Upstream uplift

Arguably, the biggest boon for BP in Q3 came from the turnaround at its upstream unit. Excluding its stake in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), BP's underlying production base grew by an adjusted 11% (up 16% without the adjustments, but the adjusted growth rate is a better gauge) to 2.5 million BOE/d versus the same quarter last year. Total group production rose to 3.6 million BOE/d.

Source: BP plc

Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil prices, was on average $2/barrel higher in Q3 (at $52) versus Q2 2017 (at $50). A larger production base from new projects coming online and ramping up all around the world, and higher global oil prices, is what made this quarter favorable for BP. The oil giant's upstream operating income (before interest, taxes, and adjusted for special items) jumped to $1.6 billion versus $0.7 billion in Q2 2017 and an operating loss of $0.2 billion in Q3 2016.

What makes this upstream uplift particularly noteworthy is that, as things stand now, it is sustainable with room to grow. Brent entered Q4 on a very strong trajectory, and as of this writing is over $61/barrel. Maybe that is too lofty of a level to hold, especially as US oil exports are trending towards 2 million bpd, but regardless, that is still a price point significantly above Q3 averages.

Another part of the sustainable cash flow growth comes from rising upstream volumes, as BP has shown it is a capable operator able to (more or less) consistently bring projects online in a timely manner. BP has a lot of momentum going into Q4 and 2018 as it is on track to bring seven major upstream developments online this year (North Sea, Egypt, Oman and Trinidad & Tobago ramp-up will be very material).

Through Aker BP, a joint venture BP owns 30% of, BP is acquiring a stake in Hess Corporation's (NYSE:HES) Norwegian operations in a deal announced in October. Aker BP is paying $2 billion to Hess for all of its Norwegian unit, in a deal that offers the JV cost saving synergies, immediate additional upstream volumes, and future growth opportunities.

BP also recorded just over $0.1 billion in income from its share of Rosneft (BP owns 19.75% of the Russian oil giant) in Q3, down from $0.3 billion in Q2. In light of the rally in Brent, investors should expect that to grow materially over the coming quarters.

Rosneft intends on paying out roughly half of its net income in dividends starting this year, but the firm is playing it by ear. Either way, a stronger oil market doesn't just make core BP stronger but it also does wonders for its major strategic holdings. BP expects Rosneft to pay out half of 1H 2017 income as a dividend in Q4.

Downstream solid

Hurricane activity in the Gulf of Mexico sent BP's downstream margins shooting upwards as it doesn't have a refining presence in the Gulf of Mexico, so there was a limited negative impact to BP from Hurricane Harvey (upstream unit still took a hit, but that was offset by other factors). Its three refineries in America are in Indiana, Washington, and Ohio. Combined, those three refineries can process 746,000 barrels of crude per day, with most of that capacity coming from its large Whiting refinery in Indiana.

Below you can see the impact of Hurricane Harvey on refining margins as an enormous amount of refining capacity was taken offline in the latter portion of Q3.

Source: BP plc

BP's global refining marker margin bounced up to $16.30/barrel on average in Q3, versus $13.80/barrel in Q2 and $11.60/barrel in Q3 2016. That is a huge jump which probably isn't sustainable, but more broadly, BP's downstream division has been doing very well. Its refining availability has been above 94% over the past five quarters, coming in at 95% in Q3. Even without one-time effects, BP's downstream unit should continue to perform well.

From Q3 2016 to Q2 2017, BP's quarterly downstream operating income stayed flat at $1.4 billion. In Q3 2017, that shot up to $2.3 billion which is the other big reason investors rewarded BP post-earnings. BP's downstream unit produces petrochemicals and lubricants as well, but fuels production made up roughly three-quarters of its Q3 downstream income.

Buybacks coming into play

In order to manage the worst of the downturn, BP encouraged investors to take its scrip dividend. A scrip dividend means instead of paying cash BP pays its dividends in shares. While this makes its cash flow situation look stronger in the short term, it does create an ever growing problem as its share count grows.

BP's investors first approved of the measure in 2010, and it was renewed in 2015 (at that time, BP started aggressively marketing the scrip dividend). On average since inception, about 20% of BP's shares outstanding have opted for the scrip dividend each quarter.

During this earnings release, management recommended share buybacks to counter the dilutive nature of scrip dividends. Part of this is due to BP's operating cash flow now fully covering its capital expenditures and dividend payments. Another major aspect is BP's Gulf of Mexico legal liabilities are moving down from $5.5 billion this year to $2 billion in 2018 to $1 billion in 2019+. Inorganic outflows as why BP needs higher oil prices to thrive.

Source: BP plc

BP is now in a position to grow its upstream volumes through the early-2020s by bringing its current growth portfolio online while being able to keep its capex roughly flat over that time horizon ($15 billion-$17 billion per year). Clamping down on capital expenditures is key. Higher upstream realizations, continued strong downstream performance, and significantly smaller GoM-related legal payments combined with a flat capex budget and rising upstream volumes paints a bright picture for BP's future cash flow situation.

This is why share buybacks seem like a reasonable idea. Now those that follow me (thank you by the way) know I'm usually not the biggest fan of share buybacks, but I would say BP is a special case. One, its lofty yield of ~5.9% means the gain (in terms of smaller cash flow outlays) from a smaller share count is about equal to paying off debt. BP's annual dividend on a cash basis costs $8 billion at its current share count.

Two, BP needs to offset the dilutive nature of its scrip dividend on an ongoing basis. Management intends to continuously offset the scrip dividend as market conditions allow over the next several years. During its conference call, BP commented:

"Given the strong progress we have made towards rebalancing so far this year and our confidence in our ability to grow organic free cash flow in 2018 and beyond, we will be recommencing a share buyback program this quarter to offset the impact of the second quarter scrip dividend issued in September. Looking ahead, our intent would be to offset any ongoing scrip dilution through further buybacks over time. The shape of the program will not necessarily match the dilution on a quarterly basis, but will reflect the ongoing judgment of factors, including changes in the environment, the underlying performance of the business, the outlook for the group financial framework, and other market factors, which may vary from quarter-to-quarter."

Three, in light of BP's high yield, it seems share repurchases offer the firm greater flexibility in regards to rewarding shareholders while also living within its means. A dividend increase would compound BP's existing problems and only makes sense in a world where Brent is consistently above $60 (we'll see what happens but that world may still be a ways off, rallies in oil prices have been met with busts).

As long as BP is primarily funding those buybacks with free cash flow, this is a good move. Using debt just trades one problem for another in my view. Divestments will be used to cover its GoM legal payments through 2018, but after that, those proceeds could also be used for share repurchases.

At this point, some of you many be wondering why BP doesn't just get rid of the scrip dividend, but there is more at play here. Largely, BP wants the ability to offer a scrip dividend if things turn south. BP's board of directors has "discussed whether we continue with the scrip or not" but also noted that it has "created financial flexibility for the corporation." In some quarters, the scrip dividend was equal to 45% of BP's dividend liability, saving it a lot of cash in the short term.

BP really stressed this quarter that investors should note the firm's number one priority, after achieving a sustainable cash flow position, is offsetting the scrip dividend. The issue came up a lot during its conference call, with the primary takeaway being that BP wants to at least keep its share count flat going forward.

Final thoughts

Across the industry, especially for those with greater exposure to Brent prices, the third quarter was a strong one. BP plc is up over 2.6% as of this writing, and now is back over $40/share (based on its ADR). Just a few months ago BP plc was fighting to keep its head above $30. This was a solid report and the share buyback announcement will help provide favorable momentum going forward when tied into the rally in Brent. BP plc should have an even stronger showing in Q4, $60 Brent can't be understated enough in this industry considering where the market has been over the past couple of years.

