Wall Street Breakfast: Fed, Taxes, Bitcoin

Economy

House Republicans spent all day Tuesday trying to iron out last-minute disagreements on their tax reform proposal, but with a number of issues still unresolved, a bill is now expected to be released Thursday. Some details are already starting to leak out. It would lower the corporate tax rate to 20%, keep the current top 39.6% tax rate on the wealthiest individuals and delay a planned repeal of the estate tax.

Power in Puerto Rico? Following a canceled deal with Whitefish Energy, Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is now the primary contractor to restore electricity on the island, nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria knocked out the territory's grid. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to boost the size of a contract awarded to Fluor by $600M, to $840M, pending available funds.

Insured losses from this month's wildfire disaster in Northern California topped $3.3B, and the figure will rise, according to the California Department of Insurance. That's a three-fold jump from figures released two weeks ago by the state agency. Insurers affected include Farmers Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY), CSAA Insurance Group, Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Saudi Arabia is planning to become "self-sufficient" in producing nuclear fuel and intends to begin extracting uranium domestically. The Kingdom has also sent a request to international suppliers to build two nuclear power plants as it looks to reduce the amount of crude it burns to generate electricity so it can sell more of it overseas.

The Nikkei surged almost 2% overnight after Shinzo Abe was re-elected prime minister. It follows his ruling bloc's big election win last month, which reinforced support for his economic reforms, popularly known as "Abenomics." The decision also comes just days before President Trump's visit to Japan, which is expected to be dominated by concerns over a volatile North Korea.

President Trump has ordered the Department of Homeland Security "to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program" following the truck rampage along an NYC bike path that killed at least eight people and left a dozen injured. Suspect Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, an Uzbek national who entered the U.S. in 2010, shouted "Allahu akbar" as he was confronted and shot by police. He was also an UBER driver that passed the app's background check.