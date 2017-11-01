Newmont Closing Gap On Barrick As World's Largest Gold Miner

Newmont's strong gold production pipeline, with Barrick selling off non-core mines, will see former take over as global No.1 next year if it has not done so by end 2017.

For some years now, Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) has been the world's largest gold miner in terms of annual gold output, while Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) has been in second spot. These positions could reverse this year should NEM hit the top of its guidance for the year, or perhaps exceed it and ABX end the year at the lower end of its guidance. And even if this does not happen this year it will probably happen in 2018 with NEM expanding production and ABX still in the process of selling off some of its non-core operations to further reduce its debt load. Indeed on Q3 production basis NEM has already moved ahead with gold output at 1.3 million ounces against ABX's 1.24 million ounces.

ABX guidance for the current year is for the production of between 5.3 and 5.6 million ounces of gold at All in sustaining costs (AISC) of $780-820 an ounce. NEM is still lagging (just) with a current production outlook of between 5.0 and 5.4 million ounces of gold at an AISC of $900-950 an ounce, but with new mines ramping up and coming on stream, one suspects for the full year the company should be nearing the top end of its production guidance figure, while ABX may be struggling a little to end the year above the lower end of its target output, given its African tribulations. Indeed if it manages to offload any more of what it considers its non-core mining operations it will definitely fall short of its overall guidance, although we'd rate any such sales unlikely during the remainder of the current year.

In terms of short term investment potential, much will depend on the gold price over the final couple of months of the year. At the moment this is looking a little shaky with the prospect of another U.S. Fed rate increase in December given there do appear to be some signs of economic growth kicking in. Higher U.S. interest rates tend initially to strengthen the dollar which again tends to see the dollar gold price fall back - as we have seen over the past week. However, the world remains an uncertain place and there are plenty of serious friction flashpoints out there, as well as some U.S. domestic issues which could well turn the gold price round - and also halt the recent recovery in the dollar index.

Longer term we are pretty confident about the gold price continuing upwards overall. It may now be getting too late to see the gold price hitting $1,400 this year as some pundits have been predicting, but it could certainly do so by the middle of next year regardless of any Fed rate increases. In the past such increases have not necessarily gone hand in glove with an overall decline in the gold price.

So we would pick NEM over ABX as the former powers past the latter, in terms of gold production, despite its higher cost profile. It has a relatively strong output growth pipeline whereas ABX is still trying to sell some of its operations.

The recent trials and tribulations suffered by ABX subsidiary Acacia ((LSE: ABG)) in Tanzania do not bode well for the latter's ongoing production. ABX has been trying to sell ABG for around four or five years now and almost succeeded in offloading it to the Chinese in 2013, but the latter, wisely in retrospect, walked away. ABG had since started putting its house in order, but all this came crashing down with a seemingly ridiculous $190 billion back tax bill demand from the Tanzanian government and although some kind of compromise may have been reached even this would likely severely dent the attributable ABX gold output share from a very significant African producer.

ABX has been something of a "go to" gold stock for institutional investors wanting a piece of the world's largest gold producer as and when they have decided they should carry some gold stocks among their holdings. Once NEM takes over as the world's no. 1 gold miner, as it looks as though it will, then some of this business may head in its direction. The No.1 cachet certainly won't do it any harm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.